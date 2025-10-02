2025-10-05 Sunday

Integral launches world’s first stablecoin-based crypto prime broker

Palo Alto, California, United States, 1st October 2025, Chainwire
Blockchainreporter2025/10/02 06:04
$600M Target in Sight: BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Partnership Signals Institutional Strength

Retail buyers often chase headlines, but institutions look for credibility signals that separate hype from execution. In 2025, BlockDAG (BDAG) […] The post $600M Target in Sight: BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Partnership Signals Institutional Strength appeared first on Coindoo.
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.3213-7.34%
1
1$0.00761+17.78%
LOOK
LOOK$0.08384+7.91%
Coindoo2025/10/02 06:00
Privacy Coin ZEC Soars After Thorswap Support and Grayscale Trust Announcement

The post Privacy Coin ZEC Soars After Thorswap Support and Grayscale Trust Announcement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Zcash surged over 60% in 24 hours, hitting a 2025 high of $124 amid rising trading volume, Thorswap integration and renewed investor interest through the Grayscale Zcash Trust. ZEC Trading Volume Surges On Oct. 1, the privacy-focused cryptocurrency zcash (ZEC) surged more than 60% in just 24 hours, nearly reaching $124—its highest price point in […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/privacy-coin-zec-soars-after-thorswap-support-and-grayscale-trust-announcement/
Zcash
ZEC$165.86+18.71%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004285-1.13%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013411-7.68%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 05:56
DOGE canceled 384 federal leases, cutting $140 million in costs but hitting real estate hard

As the 2025 government shutdown kicks off with no end in sight, the damage from Elon Musk’s DOGE project is already hitting property markets across the country. DOGE was Elon’s brainchild during his short stint in federal office, and it’s still tearing through the real estate industry even after he walked away from Washington. As […]
DOGE
DOGE$0.25023-3.16%
RealLink
REAL$0.0845+0.97%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000009819-3.91%
Cryptopolitan2025/10/02 05:50
Trump nominates acting FDIC chair to officially head the agency

Travis Hill has served as acting FDIC chair since Donald Trump took office on Jan. 20, later issuing guidance on crypto-related activities and criticizing allegations of debanking. US President Donald Trump sent the nomination of acting chair of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), Travis Hill, to the Senate for consideration to assume the government role for a five-year term.According to congressional records, Trump’s nomination of Travis as FDIC chair was sent to the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday. Before assuming his role at the FDIC, Hill issued a statement that the department should offer additional guidance on digital assets and tokenization and spoke out against allegations of US authorities debanking companies due to their ties to crypto. He followed with a letter aimed at financial institutions in March, clarifying that banks could engage with digital assets as a ”permissible activity.” Read more
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.73-1.49%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07106-1.04%
Coinstats2025/10/02 05:41
Solana Sees Potential October Surge

In the ever-buzzing crypto sphere, Solana (SOL) is capturing attention this October with potential developments that could influence its market dynamics. The cryptocurrency market, known for its ceaseless operations, presents both risks and opportunities for investors.Continue Reading:Solana Sees Potential October Surge
Everscale
EVER$0.01895+2.15%
Solana
SOL$227.81-1.93%
Coinstats2025/10/02 05:38
Ethereum or Solana: Which Hits a New All-Time High First?

Prediction market users on Myriad are split on the path forward for Ethereum and Solana. The charts tell an interesting story.
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002388+1.35%
Coinstats2025/10/02 05:34
Small-Scale Chaos Testing: Why It Matters and Why You Should Be Doing It

Lightweight chaos testing can reveal frontend and API issues that would otherwise slip through - it doesn't require Netflix-level infrastructure.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002974-8.18%
Threshold
T$0.01548-3.00%
Hackernoon2025/10/02 05:29
FUD Victim Altcoin Founder Forced to Make Statement – Today It Had Fallen Significantly

The founder of the altcoin, which experienced a major decline following the rumors about it, had to make a statement. Continue Reading: FUD Victim Altcoin Founder Forced to Make Statement – Today It Had Fallen Significantly
Fud the Pug
FUD$0.00000003379+8.78%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005226+17.78%
Major
MAJOR$0.12479-2.35%
Coinstats2025/10/02 05:27
Are PSLs the Next Big Thing After Serverless? Here’s What You Need to Know

Paranoid Stateful Lambdas (PSLs) bring together cloud and edge computing under a secure, serverless framework. By running distributed workers inside trusted enclaves, PSLs guarantee confidentiality, integrity, and consistency across potentially untrusted providers. They combine a Secure Concurrency Layer, in-enclave database, and global routing to enable scalable, stateful execution. While not immune to side-channel attacks, PSLs mark a step forward in secure FaaS by making statefulness and security first-class citizens.
SphereX
HERE$0.000239+3.46%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.12511-2.63%
Edge
EDGE$0.30761-2.93%
Hackernoon2025/10/02 03:00
