2025-10-05 Sunday
Integral launches world’s first stablecoin-based crypto prime broker
Palo Alto, California, United States, 1st October 2025, Chainwire
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/02 06:04
$600M Target in Sight: BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Partnership Signals Institutional Strength
Retail buyers often chase headlines, but institutions look for credibility signals that separate hype from execution. In 2025, BlockDAG (BDAG) […] The post $600M Target in Sight: BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Partnership Signals Institutional Strength appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/02 06:00
Privacy Coin ZEC Soars After Thorswap Support and Grayscale Trust Announcement
The post Privacy Coin ZEC Soars After Thorswap Support and Grayscale Trust Announcement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Zcash surged over 60% in 24 hours, hitting a 2025 high of $124 amid rising trading volume, Thorswap integration and renewed investor interest through the Grayscale Zcash Trust. ZEC Trading Volume Surges On Oct. 1, the privacy-focused cryptocurrency zcash (ZEC) surged more than 60% in just 24 hours, nearly reaching $124—its highest price point in […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/privacy-coin-zec-soars-after-thorswap-support-and-grayscale-trust-announcement/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 05:56
DOGE canceled 384 federal leases, cutting $140 million in costs but hitting real estate hard
As the 2025 government shutdown kicks off with no end in sight, the damage from Elon Musk’s DOGE project is already hitting property markets across the country. DOGE was Elon’s brainchild during his short stint in federal office, and it’s still tearing through the real estate industry even after he walked away from Washington. As […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/02 05:50
Trump nominates acting FDIC chair to officially head the agency
Travis Hill has served as acting FDIC chair since Donald Trump took office on Jan. 20, later issuing guidance on crypto-related activities and criticizing allegations of debanking. US President Donald Trump sent the nomination of acting chair of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), Travis Hill, to the Senate for consideration to assume the government role for a five-year term.According to congressional records, Trump’s nomination of Travis as FDIC chair was sent to the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday. Before assuming his role at the FDIC, Hill issued a statement that the department should offer additional guidance on digital assets and tokenization and spoke out against allegations of US authorities debanking companies due to their ties to crypto. He followed with a letter aimed at financial institutions in March, clarifying that banks could engage with digital assets as a ”permissible activity.” Read more
Coinstats
2025/10/02 05:41
Solana Sees Potential October Surge
In the ever-buzzing crypto sphere, Solana (SOL) is capturing attention this October with potential developments that could influence its market dynamics. The cryptocurrency market, known for its ceaseless operations, presents both risks and opportunities for investors.Continue Reading:Solana Sees Potential October Surge
Coinstats
2025/10/02 05:38
Ethereum or Solana: Which Hits a New All-Time High First?
Prediction market users on Myriad are split on the path forward for Ethereum and Solana. The charts tell an interesting story.
Coinstats
2025/10/02 05:34
Small-Scale Chaos Testing: Why It Matters and Why You Should Be Doing It
Lightweight chaos testing can reveal frontend and API issues that would otherwise slip through - it doesn't require Netflix-level infrastructure.
Hackernoon
2025/10/02 05:29
FUD Victim Altcoin Founder Forced to Make Statement – Today It Had Fallen Significantly
The founder of the altcoin, which experienced a major decline following the rumors about it, had to make a statement. Continue Reading: FUD Victim Altcoin Founder Forced to Make Statement – Today It Had Fallen Significantly
Coinstats
2025/10/02 05:27
Are PSLs the Next Big Thing After Serverless? Here’s What You Need to Know
Paranoid Stateful Lambdas (PSLs) bring together cloud and edge computing under a secure, serverless framework. By running distributed workers inside trusted enclaves, PSLs guarantee confidentiality, integrity, and consistency across potentially untrusted providers. They combine a Secure Concurrency Layer, in-enclave database, and global routing to enable scalable, stateful execution. While not immune to side-channel attacks, PSLs mark a step forward in secure FaaS by making statefulness and security first-class citizens.
Hackernoon
2025/10/02 03:00
