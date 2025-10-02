Trump nominates acting FDIC chair to officially head the agency

Travis Hill has served as acting FDIC chair since Donald Trump took office on Jan. 20, later issuing guidance on crypto-related activities and criticizing allegations of debanking. US President Donald Trump sent the nomination of acting chair of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), Travis Hill, to the Senate for consideration to assume the government role for a five-year term.According to congressional records, Trump’s nomination of Travis as FDIC chair was sent to the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday. Before assuming his role at the FDIC, Hill issued a statement that the department should offer additional guidance on digital assets and tokenization and spoke out against allegations of US authorities debanking companies due to their ties to crypto. He followed with a letter aimed at financial institutions in March, clarifying that banks could engage with digital assets as a ”permissible activity.” Read more