2025-10-05 Sunday

Trump will confront Xi Jinping at the APEC summit over China’s halt of U.S. soybean purchases

Donald Trump said Wednesday that he will confront China’s Xi Jinping later this month at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, adding that soybean sales will dominate their discussion. The U.S. President said that China’s refusal to purchase American crops has created new tension between the world’s two largest economies. The issue has become political ammunition […]
Cryptopolitan2025/10/02 06:20
NASA requests 3,000 employees to stay on the job without pay, amid government shutdown

NASA is making thousands of employees work without pay during the government shutdown to keep its Artemis moon missions on track with private contractors SpaceX and Blue Origin. Workers assigned to Artemis projects will continue their duties unpaid but must log their hours, according to an email sent Wednesday by Kelly Elliott, NASA’s Chief Human […]
Cryptopolitan2025/10/02 06:05
Bitcoin Stalls as Gold Surges in Market Dynamics

Gold prices have surged, leaving Bitcoin stagnant in recent months. Gold and Bitcoin historically move in opposite market patterns. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Stalls as Gold Surges in Market Dynamics The post Bitcoin Stalls as Gold Surges in Market Dynamics appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/10/02 05:47
Senator Accuses Crypto Billionaire of Dodging Puerto Rico Tax Evasion Investigation

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) has gone public with allegations that Pantera Capital founder Dan Morehead is refusing to cooperate with a months-long tax evasion inquiry.
Coinstats2025/10/02 05:46
SEC Commissioner Highlights No-Action Letter as Milestone for Blockchain Expansion

SEC throws support behind decentralized infrastructure innovation as DePIN tokens gain legitimacy, marking a pivotal moment for blockchain’s real-world expansion. SEC Commissioner Peirce Warns Overreach on DePIN Could Stifle Market Innovation Decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN) are gaining recognition as a transformative application of blockchain technology, and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester […]
Coinstats2025/10/02 05:45
XPL Coin Faces Price Drop but Plasma Team Dispels Rumors

XPL Coin prices declined sharply after recent highs in the market. Plasma team denied allegations of selling XPL, reaffirming lock-up commitments. Continue Reading:XPL Coin Faces Price Drop but Plasma Team Dispels Rumors The post XPL Coin Faces Price Drop but Plasma Team Dispels Rumors appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/10/02 05:39
When Could Bitcoin Break Out to New Highs? Watch Out for Gold

Stocks printed fresh records and gold is on a tear crossing $3,900, but the last leg higher in traditional markets left bitcoin (BTC) behind.The largest crypto, often touted as digital gold, has been stuck in a $100,000–$120,000 range for nearly three months after setting new highs in July and August.The lag fits a pattern. Over the past couple of years, gold and bitcoin have taken turns: when gold breaks out, bitcoin tends to consolidate; when gold cools, BTC often resumes the advance.From January into April, BTC plunged about 30% while gold kicked off its next leg, rising roughly 28% to $3,500 at the height of the global tariff tantrum. Gold then stalled into August, and bitcoin took the baton, rallying about 60% from trough to peak to notch fresh records.Bitcoin to catch up when gold tires"Gold likes low rates and a weak economy, whereas bitcoin likes them firm," said Charlie Morris, chief investment officer at ByteTree, in a recent report. "Because bitcoin likes a super strong economy, and low rates are associated with economic slumps." He added that the BTC–gold relationship is loose: the 90-day correlation has averaged around 0.1 — "basically zero."Right now, gold is in a lockout rally toward $4,000, up about 17% across a seven-week winning streak. Bitcoin, meanwhile, is still ranging below $120,000.If the recent rhythm holds, a pause in gold, or even a sideways drift, could be the tell for BTC’s next break out of the range and another run at records."The good news for bitcoin is that sooner or later, gold will get tired," Morris said.
Coinstats2025/10/02 05:34
SEC schort handel crypto treasury bedrijf QMMM op – manipulatie ontdekt

i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. De SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) heeft QMMM Holdings een handelsverbod opgelegd na een verdenking van handelsmanipulatie. Wat betekent dit voor de crypto markt? QMMM Holdings ligt de komende tien dagen stil Bedrijfsactiviteiten van QMMM Holdings liggen de komende tien dagen stil. De cryptobeheerder zou vermoedelijk investeerders via social media aangespoord hebben om het aandeel van QMMM Holdings aan te schaffen. Hierdoor zou er gesjoemeld zijn met de koers van het aandeel en de intrinsieke waarde ten onder ging. Het aandeel van de cryptobeheerder doet het dit jaar ontzettend goed op de aandelenmarkt. Op 9 september steeg het aandeel met meer dan 3300% binnen een dag. De strategie van QMMM is identiek aan andere crypto bedrijven en bewaard BTC, ETH en SOL in de treasury van het bedrijf. Na de forse stegen besloot de SEC een onderzoek te verrichten naar QMMM. Wie exact achter de promotie van het aandeel zit is onduidelijk. Wel zijn de straffen op koersmanipulatie fors, wat kan oplopen van een geldboete tot een gevangenisstraf. Bron: X post – @Crypo_TownHall Praat mee op onze socials! Chat met onze experts via Telegram, geef je mening op Twitter of "sit back and relax" terwijl je naar onze YouTube-video's kijkt. Chat met ons Geef je mening Bekijk onze video's Crypto treasury bedrijven onder vuur door SEC Niet alleen QMMM lijkt onder vuur van de SEC te liggen. De beurswaakhond lijkt een heksenjacht uit te voeren op crypto treasury bedrijven. Zo zijn er meer bedrijven waarvan hun aandeel flink steeg voordat bekend werd gemaakt dat het bedrijf zich met crypto-gerelateerde activiteiten zou bezig houden. Volgens de SEC is het achterhouden van informatie tegenover het publiek een strafbaar feit. Insiders kunnen met deze informatie een voordeel behalen op latere investeerders door bijvoorbeeld het aandeel vroegtijdig te kopen of verkopen. In het verleden hebben we vaker gezien dat de koers van een aandeel de lucht in schoot toen werd aangekondigd dat het bedrijf zich zou mengen in activiteiten rondom cryptocurrencies. De SEC waarschuwt investeerders voor deze bedrijven. Het zal niet lang duren voordat een aantal van deze bedrijven zullen omvallen, omdat de markt te verzadigd is. Welke sancties de SEC QMMM zal opleggen na de handelsstop van tien dagen, is nog onduidelijk. Wel zal het bedrijf onder streng toezicht van de beurswaakhond zijn, om zo frauduleuze activiteiten te voorkomen. i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Het bericht SEC schort handel crypto treasury bedrijf QMMM op – manipulatie ontdekt is geschreven door Hielke de Vries en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/10/02 05:31
Solana may have an edge over Ethereum in staking ETFs, says Bitwise CEO

Hunter Horsley says Solana’s shorter unstaking period gives it an advantage over Ethereum in the race for staking ETFs, as US regulators prepare key decisions in October. Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley says Solana may gain an edge over Ethereum in the staking exchange-traded fund (ETF) market, pointing to its design as more favorable for investors.Speaking with Cointelegraph's editor, Andrew Fenton, at Token2049 in Singapore, Horsley argued that Solana’s quicker unstaking period gives it an advantage over Ethereum. For instance, Ethereum's withdrawal queue recently reached new highs, while Solana’s typically clears faster. Horsley said that difference matters for issuers who must be able to return assets to investors quickly.“It’s a huge problem,” Horsley said. “The ETFs need to be able to return assets on a very short time frame. So this is a huge challenge.”Read more
Coinstats2025/10/02 05:29
I - vengers: Identity Wars

Digital identity underpins how we access services online, but centralized systems create risks of breaches, misuse, and loss of control. Decentralized models — blockchain, self-sovereign identity, and verifiable credentials — aim to return ownership of data to users. Each model has pros and cons, and choosing depends on security needs, scalability, and budget.
Hackernoon2025/10/02 02:44
