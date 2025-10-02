2025-10-05 Sunday

Kryptonyheter

Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
‘Love Is Blind’ Season 9 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Drop On Netflix?

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 9 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Drop On Netflix?

The post ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 9 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Drop On Netflix? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Love Is Blind. (L to R) Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey in episode 901 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025 COURTESY OF NETFLIX Netflix’s hit dating series Love Is Blind is back for its ninth season. The show follows 32 singles as they form connections and get engaged without ever seeing each other, all before deciding whether they’ll say “I do.” If you’ve finished the first six episodes, keep reading to see the full release schedule. In Season 9, co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey are guiding a new group of bachelors and bachelorettes through the unique dating experiment. Thirty-two contestants, ranging in age from 27 to 41, will first enter the pods to test whether love can be achieved sight unseen. A handful of couples will get engaged without physically seeing each other. But the real challenges begin outside the tiny pods. Within just four weeks, the engaged pairs must navigate a tropical vacation, live together and meet one another’s families. Then, they must determine if love is truly blind by planning a wedding with their loved ones. At the altar, each individual will decide whether to marry their partner. (To date, only nine couples have remained together after getting married on the show.) ForbesWho’s In The ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 9 Cast? Meet The 32 Singles Looking For LoveBy Monica Mercuri On Sept. 10, Netflix released a video announcing the new singles. Participants in Season 9 include a championship poker player, a former COVID crisis nurse, a single father and more. (Learn all about this season’s cast here.) Recent seasons of the show have featured cheating scandals, baby mama drama and love triangles. What drama could this new season hold? Here’s everything you need to know about Love is Blind Season 9 on Netflix, including the…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013417-3.71%
FORM
FORM$1.1109-7.81%
GET
GET$0.004448-0.71%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 07:34
Dela
Why Experts Are Calling MoonBull a Gem in the 7 Best Cryptos to Buy in New York?

Why Experts Are Calling MoonBull a Gem in the 7 Best Cryptos to Buy in New York?

MoonBull leads the 7 best cryptos to buy in New York with 95% APY staking, smart referrals, and record-breaking presale momentum drawing early investors.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002974-8.18%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004329-4.73%
Dela
Blockchainreporter2025/10/02 07:15
Dela
New degen trenches? Prediction markets double volume to $4.3B as Solana memecoin trading slumps

New degen trenches? Prediction markets double volume to $4.3B as Solana memecoin trading slumps

The post New degen trenches? Prediction markets double volume to $4.3B as Solana memecoin trading slumps appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Prediction markets made a significant appearance in the spotlight in September, with monthly volume more than doubling to $4.28 billion, while memecoin trading on Solana cooled. The question now circling crypto’s risk-taking corners is whether these markets are becoming the new trenches for degens hunting edge and adrenaline. Prediction markets rise Across the prediction market category, turnover jumped 126.3% in September, compared to August’s $1.89 billion. According to data from a Dune dashboard and DefiLlama, the baton of dominance passed decisively to Kalshi, which surged from $874.38 million in August to $2.74 billion in September. The 214% leap translated into roughly 64% market share for the month. Polymarket, long the bellwether, also experienced significant growth. The platform experienced a 41.4% increase in monthly trading volume, reaching $1.42 billion. Yet, ceded the top slot with about a 33% share. The difference is stark compared to the other top two prediction markets by monthly volume. Limitless exploded to $102.72 million from $4.98 million (+1,962%), while Myriad rose to $4.44 million (+61.3%). Despite the market share contrast, the four helped prediction markets post their strongest month on record. The sector’s participation can also see the growth of prediction markets in mainstream culture. A Sept. 24 episode on South Park featured prediction markets as the main topic, name-dropping Kalshi and Polymarket. Brand new trenches? The rotation matters because the other favored arena for high-beta speculation lost steam. Solana memecoin trading slumped 38% month over month to $19 billion in September, down from nearly $31 billion in August, according to Blockworks data. However, even after the pullback, the memecoin complex still dwarfs prediction markets. September memecoin volume on Solana was over four times larger, meaning prediction markets represented roughly 22% of that activity. Traders craving fast-moving, binary payoffs may increasingly find them in election odds,…
Degen
DEGEN$0.002908-3.13%
4
4$0.1618-13.47%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001263-3.73%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 07:12
Dela
Trump Administration Halts Funding For Some Democratic Priorities And Preserves Some Of Its Own

Trump Administration Halts Funding For Some Democratic Priorities And Preserves Some Of Its Own

The post Trump Administration Halts Funding For Some Democratic Priorities And Preserves Some Of Its Own appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Trump administration is using the government shutdown to target Democratic-led states and priorities, while preserving some of its own key issues, as the Office of Management and Budget warns layoffs could begin within a matter of days. President Donald Trump speaks to the press before boarding Marine One as he departs from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 26, 2025, en route to attend the Ryder Cup. (Photo by ALLISON ROBBERT/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Key Facts Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought said Wednesday the agency was canceling $8 billion in Biden-era energy projects “to fuel the Left’s climate agenda” in states won by Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, including Colorado, California, New Jersey and New York, though it’s unclear what projects specifically will be affected. Vought also warned in a call with House Republicans on Wednesday other infrastructure projects in New York, home to Congress’ top Democratic leaders, are under review and said the government could begin permanent layoffs due to the shutdown in a matter of days, Politico reported, citing four anonymous sources. The administration also halted $18 billion in funding for two major New York City infrastructure projects—the Hudson Tunnel and Second Avenue Subway—to “ensure funding is not flowing based on unconstitutional DEI principles,” Vought said, with the Department of Transportation warning a review of the funding could take longer due to the shutdown. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has preserved some of its key priorities during the shutdown, including construction of a White House ballroom, an unnamed administration official told ABC News, claiming the project is not funded by congressional appropriations, while offices that handle tariffs and immigration enforcement will retain more staffing than in previous shutdowns, according to Politico analysis…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.73-1.46%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013417-3.71%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003004+0.06%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 07:10
Dela
Will Resale Shape The Future Of Retail?

Will Resale Shape The Future Of Retail?

The post Will Resale Shape The Future Of Retail? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Archive is the second-hand platform solution for more than 50 brands, including The North Face, New Balance, Sandro and Peloton. Archive Resale No longer a shopping alternative for eco-friendly shoppers only, the second-hand industry is becoming a core growth lever for consumer brands. Against inflation, shifting consumer values, and sustainability pressures, second-hand has rapidly evolved from niche to mainstream. Just last week, eBay announced its acquisition of Tise, Norway’s leading resale marketplace, while H&M debuted its latest “Pre-loved” pop-up in Paris. The message is clear: resale is no longer an option for eco-friendly shoppers. It’s speaking to all, and becoming embedded in retail strategy. Second-Hand Keeps Growing, Attracting More Shoppers and Product Categories Consumers are driving much of this momentum. Inflation and economic uncertainty have made affordability a stronger purchase driver, but resale is no longer just about price. Shopping second-hand, thanks to the innovation of many marketplaces and brand solutions, is becoming a thrill, sometimes even an exclusive experience. In fact, for younger customers especially, the stigma around buying used has largely evaporated. The second-hand apparel market is projected to reach $350 billion globally by 2028 according to ThredUp, bringing a scale that is becoming big enough for brands not to ignore. A company accelerating this shift is Archive, the software startup powering branded resale programs. With $30 million in Series B funding secured earlier this year, the startup is building the infrastructure that allows global brands to launch scalable, profitable second-hand platforms. Unlike traditional third-party marketplaces, Archive enables brands to retain control over the customer journey—an increasingly important factor as resale moves from a sustainability talking point to a core business channel. And as resale gains momentum, so does its reach. Emily Gittins, Archive’s co-founder, says the appetite is quickly expanding beyond apparel. “New categories are waking up…
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12267+0.90%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013417-3.71%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000096-4.00%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 06:57
Dela
Pavel Durov Alleges Poisoning Linked to Russia’s Telegram Ban

Pavel Durov Alleges Poisoning Linked to Russia’s Telegram Ban

The post Pavel Durov Alleges Poisoning Linked to Russia’s Telegram Ban appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram and developer of The Open Network (TON), revealed in a recent interview that he believed he was poisoned in 2018. The incident allegedly occurred during a time of escalating tension between his messaging app and the Russian government. During that period, Telegram refused a demand from Russia’s Federal Security Service for encryption keys, seeking access to messaging data. The country banned the messaging app soon after. Sponsored Sponsored Pavel Durov’s Near-Fatal Collapse In an interview on the Lex Fridman podcast, Durov revealed suffering a poisoning attempt during the spring of 2018. He explained that TON was trying to raise funds for a related project.  The alleged incident took place at a time when Durov was experiencing significant financial success. Telegram had completed two funding rounds, raising about $1.7 billion from key investors. Here’s my 4+ hour conversation with Pavel Durov (@durov), founder and CEO of Telegram. This was one of the most fascinating and powerful conversations I’ve ever had in my life. We discuss everything from his philosophy on freedom to government bureaucracies, intelligence… pic.twitter.com/DDBTnE7A2t — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) September 30, 2025 He described returning home one night to find something a “weird neighbor” had left around the door.  “One hour after, when I was already in my bed… I felt very bad. I felt pain all over my body. I tried to get up and go to the bathroom, but while I was going there, I felt that functions of my body started to switch off,” he said.  As Durov explained, Telegram’s refusal to provide encryption keys for messaging data to Russian security services led Russia to ban the app in April 2018. Other high-profile incidents of alleged poisoning by Russian intelligence also marked that period. In March 2018, the British government accused…
Comedian
BAN$0.06682+0.92%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013417-3.71%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.53803-11.58%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 06:50
Dela
NASA won’t let a government shutdown slow its moon missions with Musk and Bezos

NASA won’t let a government shutdown slow its moon missions with Musk and Bezos

The post NASA won’t let a government shutdown slow its moon missions with Musk and Bezos appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NASA is making thousands of employees work without pay during the government shutdown to keep its Artemis moon missions on track with private contractors SpaceX and Blue Origin. Workers assigned to Artemis projects will continue their duties unpaid but must log their hours, according to an email sent Wednesday by Kelly Elliott, NASA’s Chief Human Capital Officer. The space agency expects to compensate employees once the government reopens. Steve Shinn, NASA’s acting finance chief, outlined which missions would stay operational in a Monday memo. The agency plans to furlough approximately 15,000 workers while requiring roughly 3,000 staff members to remain on duty either part-time or full-time throughout the shutdown. The government shutdown started early Wednesday morning, forcing hundreds of thousands of federal workers into unpaid leave and closing numerous programs and services nationwide. Only workers deemed essential, such as TSA officers and air traffic controllers, must stay on the job. As reported by Cryptopolitan, the shutdown may continue till mid-October. NASA will maintain “planned operations” for the International Space Station and any satellite missions currently operational, Shinn stated. He emphasized that “Artemis operations during any funding lapse” would continue, covering both agency employees and contractors working on those projects. Latest NASA memos leave contractor roles unclear The Artemis program aims to send astronauts back to the moon for scientific research and economic purposes while laying the groundwork for the first human trips to Mars, according to NASA’s website. This week’s memos did not specify which contractors are involved in different Artemis missions. SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, secured major Artemis contracts with its Starship rocket, the tallest and most powerful rocket ever launched. The company has conducted 10 test flights of the complete Starship system since April 2023, with another planned for October 13. Previous test flights produced five failures,…
Threshold
T$0.01548-3.00%
CryptoCurrency Moons
MOON$0.09072+70.84%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013417-3.71%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 06:48
Dela
What Next as Dogecoin (DOGE) Zooms 6% on Bitcoin (BTC) Surge Higher

What Next as Dogecoin (DOGE) Zooms 6% on Bitcoin (BTC) Surge Higher

The post What Next as Dogecoin (DOGE) Zooms 6% on Bitcoin (BTC) Surge Higher appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin steadied above key support as institutional flows anchored liquidity. Buyers repeatedly defended the $0.229–$0.230 floor while rejection volume capped upside at $0.234. A late-session push showed momentum building, but conviction remains tethered to whether DOGE can sustain closes beyond resistance. News Background DOGE advanced 1.6% between Sept. 30, 9:00 AM and Oct. 1, 8:00 AM, recovering from a $0.227 low to close at $0.234. Institutional desks dominated flows, defending the sub-$0.230 zone during Asian and European hours. Resistance materialized at $0.234, where volumes exceeded the 24-hour average of 248.7 million tokens. Analysts said the session reflected growing institutional presence in a market once defined by retail participation. Price Action Summary The token traded inside a compressed $0.007 range, reflecting 3% volatility. Afternoon turnover spiked above 400M tokens — nearly double average levels. In the final hour, DOGE rose from $0.233 to $0.234, with a 15.3M surge accompanying a breakout attempt at 7:32 AM. Technical Analysis Support has been validated at $0.229–$0.230, where multiple defenses held against sell pressure. Resistance hardened at $0.234, with rejection prints capping rallies. The tight corridor suggests controlled price discovery dominated by institutional desks, rather than retail-driven volatility. While the late breakout shows momentum, strength above $0.234 is required to confirm continuation toward $0.240. What Traders Are Watching? Whether DOGE can close decisively above $0.234 to flip resistance. If institutional inflows sustain volumes above daily averages. Broader CD20 index reaction to DOGE’s relative resilience. Potential retest of $0.240 should $0.229–$0.230 support remain intact through U.S. hours Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/10/01/what-next-as-dogecoin-doge-zooms-6-on-bitcoin-strength
DOGE
DOGE$0.25017-3.19%
Bitcoin
BTC$122,262.96+0.13%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013417-3.71%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 06:46
Dela
Memecoins lose their mojo as retail flocks to tokens touting utility

Memecoins lose their mojo as retail flocks to tokens touting utility

Memecoins are being overlooked during recent altcoin positioning, as traders gravitate toward projects with perceived fundamental value.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005221+18.14%
Dela
Coinstats2025/10/02 06:46
Dela
US Lawmakers Blast SEC Oversight as Vanished Gensler Data Rattles Enforcement Trust

US Lawmakers Blast SEC Oversight as Vanished Gensler Data Rattles Enforcement Trust

SEC’s credibility faces fresh fire as lawmakers spotlight deleted texts, agency missteps, and possible special treatment for its former top official. House Committee Slams SEC Over Gensler’s Deleted Messages Leaders of the House Committee on Financial Services sent a letter on Sept. 30 to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Paul Atkins, questioning the […]
Blast
BLAST$0.002009-4.10%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004283-1.22%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Dela
Coinstats2025/10/02 06:40
Dela

Trendande nyheter

Mer

Top 5 Low-Cap Crypto Set for an Explosive Altcoin Season

Summarize Any Stock’s Earnings Call in Seconds Using FMP API

BetFury is at SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth in Focus

99.3% of Bitcoin Supply in Profit, Analyst Suggests Correction

Walmart-Backed OnePay to Add Bitcoin and Ethereum Trading