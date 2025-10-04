MEXC Exchange
Crypto Regulation News: Nigeria Launches New Framework for Sustainable Digital Finance
The post Crypto Regulation News: Nigeria Launches New Framework for Sustainable Digital Finance appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Nigeria is rewriting its digital finance playbook as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) team up to create a sustainable framework for digital currencies and crypto regulation. This collaboration marks a major policy shift under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, potentially redefining Nigeria’s place in the global digital asset …
FINANCE
$0.001446
-11.88%
BANK
$0.07276
-5.29%
MAJOR
$0.12476
-2.40%
CoinPedia
2025/10/04 19:34
The Ethereum Token Attracts Institutional Investors To New Record-Breaking Presale
The post The Ethereum Token Attracts Institutional Investors To New Record-Breaking Presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum price is currently $4,469 and is attracting institutional attention. A recent $2 billion USDT mint has boosted on-chain liquidity. Ethereum now holds $78.5 billion in Tether, surpassing competitors like Tron. This strengthens its role in DeFi, NFT marketplaces, and exchange liquidity. Analysts expect fresh capital inflows may support an “Uptober” rally. Meanwhile, Remittix (RTX) emerges as a leading PayFi altcoin. With CertiK verification, wallet beta, and crypto-to-bank features, RTX gains traction. Ethereum Price Outlook: USDT Mints Signal Uptober Momentum Ethereum price is currently $4,469. The cryptocurrency is drawing attention from institutional investors as another large USDT mint strengthens its position as the leading blockchain for stablecoin activity. Ethereum now holds $78.5 billion in Tether on-chain, far surpassing competitors like Tron. Analysts say this highlights Ethereum’s key role in DeFi, NFT marketplaces, and exchange liquidity, making it the network of choice despite higher transaction costs. The new USDT mint has sparked hopes for a strong “Uptober” rally, with fresh liquidity possibly flowing into Ethereum and other significant assets. Stablecoin growth often signals upcoming market activity. Historical trends indicate that significant minting events, such as the recent $2 billion USDT creation on Ethereum, usually precede price moves as institutions and traders deploy fresh liquidity. This strengthens confidence in Ethereum’s ability to attract capital and remain central to global crypto operations, including derivative markets and institutional DeFi programs. Remittix: The Trending PayFi Altcoin Investors Are Watching While Ethereum attracts institutional attention, Remittix (RTX) continues to emerge as a top PayFi altcoin for retail and new investors. Remittix has raised over $27 million, sold more than 674 million tokens, and is currently priced at $0.1130. Its growing adoption and utility make it a strong competitor to Ethereum and other primary tokens in Q4 2025. Why Remittix Is Gaining Momentum #1 on CertiK:…
TOKEN
$0.01319
-0.97%
COM
$0.013427
-3.63%
4
$0.16279
-12.94%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 19:25
What Are Ethereum’s Next Big Moves?
The post What Are Ethereum’s Next Big Moves? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum is gearing up for a significant network improvement that addresses long-standing challenges related to transaction costs and system efficiency. The upcoming Fusaka upgrade, set to launch in December, is anticipated to transform the way data is handled on the blockchain, potentially revolutionizing user interactions. Continue Reading:What Are Ethereum’s Next Big Moves? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/what-are-ethereums-next-big-moves
COM
$0.013427
-3.63%
NET
$0.00008049
+1.38%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 19:23
BlackRock's GIP to acquire Aligned Data Centers for $40 billion
PANews reported on October 4th that Bloomberg News reported that BlackRock's Global Infrastructure Partners is in advanced discussions with Aligned Data Centers regarding a potential acquisition valued at approximately $40 billion. Aligned secured $12 billion in equity and debt financing earlier this year, aiming to expand to 5GW of data center capacity. Currently, it has approximately 600MW of operational capacity, approximately 700MW under construction, and 78 data centers under management or development. Based on the industry price of approximately $210 per kilowatt per month, Aligned's annual revenue could reach nearly $1.6 billion, or $3.4 billion including capacity under construction. CoreWeave reported 2024 revenue of $1.91 billion and 470MW of operational capacity.
DEBT
$0.0008138
-17.05%
1
$0.007619
+17.79%
4
$0.16279
-12.94%
PANews
2025/10/04 19:21
Solana and Litecoin Price Predictions Show Limited Upside, While Pepeto Emerges Best Crypto Presale
Majors like Solana and Litecoin still pull attention, but the spotlight is shifting to an Ethereum meme coin with real […] The post Solana and Litecoin Price Predictions Show Limited Upside, While Pepeto Emerges Best Crypto Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
LIKE
$0.010186
-14.67%
MEME
$0.002442
-4.38%
REAL
$0.08446
+0.95%
Coindoo
2025/10/04 19:10
Coinbase CEO: Coinbase always puts compliance and customer trust first
PANews reported on October 4th that Coinbase co-founder and CEO Brian Armstrong stated that the company has always prioritized compliance and customer trust, and stated that a national trust company charter is the next step in integrating crypto and traditional finance. Coinbase announced this morning that it has applied for a national trust company charter from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) , seeking federal oversight and unified rules.
TRUST
$0.0004283
-1.22%
FINANCE
$0.001446
-11.88%
U
$0.010274
-2.65%
PANews
2025/10/04 19:02
Bitcoin and Ethereum Fuel PUMPD’s Mission to Become 2025’s Biggest Meme Coin
PUMPD connects token burns to Bitcoin price movements and staking rewards to Ethereum activity, with whitelist access ending soon for the 2025 meme coin launch.
FUEL
$0.00486
-3.95%
MISSION
$0.00001114
+1.18%
MEME
$0.002442
-4.38%
Coinstats
2025/10/04 19:00
Dollar-Backed Crypto Sees Massive Q3 Inflow Acceleration
The post Dollar-Backed Crypto Sees Massive Q3 Inflow Acceleration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lawrence Jengar Oct 03, 2025 01:03 The stablecoin market exploded in the third quarter of 2025, with net inflows skyrocketing to $45. The stablecoin market exploded in the third quarter of 2025, with net inflows skyrocketing to $45.6 billion—a staggering 324% increase from the previous quarter’s $10.8 billion. The surge represents the most dramatic quarterly growth in the history of dollar-pegged digital assets, signaling a fundamental shift in how investors and institutions view cryptocurrency stability. Market Leaders Drive Historic Growth Tether’s USDT dominated the influx, capturing $19.6 billion in net inflows during the quarter, while Circle’s USDC secured $12.3 billion. The duo’s combined performance underscores their continued dominance in the stablecoin ecosystem, though their market share has decreased from a peak of 92% to 84% as competitors gain traction. The quarter’s standout performer was Ethena’s USDe, which attracted $9 billion in inflows despite being a relatively newer entrant to the market. This synthetic stablecoin’s rapid adoption highlights growing appetite for alternative dollar-pegged assets beyond traditional offerings. “We’re witnessing a maturation of the stablecoin market,” said Marcus Chen, head of digital assets research at Meridian Capital. “The $45.6 billion quarterly inflow represents not just speculative interest, but genuine adoption across retail payments, institutional treasury management, and decentralized finance protocols.” Bot Activity Dominates Transaction Volume While inflows tell one story, transaction data reveals another dynamic at play. Stablecoin activity reached a record $15.6 trillion in Q3 2025, but automated trading bots accounted for approximately 71% of all transfers. This finding suggests that while headline numbers appear robust, the underlying user behavior remains heavily influenced by algorithmic trading strategies. Non-bot transactions represented roughly 20% of total volume, with the remaining 9% stemming from internal smart contract operations and exchange-based transfers. Despite bot dominance, retail transfers…
COM
$0.013427
-3.63%
OCT
$0.08231
-3.00%
NET
$0.00008049
+1.38%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 18:47
FLOKI Price Prediction as ETP Listing Drives Adoption—Is a 160% Rally Ahead?
Read the full article at coingape.com.
FLOKI
$0.00010472
+16.18%
COM
$0.013427
-3.63%
Coinstats
2025/10/04 18:45
Tether, Piyasadaki Kendi Altcoininden 200 Milyon Dolarlık Satın Almak İçin Harekete Geçti!
Stablecoin piyasasının lideri Tether, Bitcoin madencilik devi Bitmain Technologies Ltd. ile yakın ilişkileri bulunan Antalpha Platform Holding ile birlikte yeni bir girişim için sermaye arayışına girdi. Konuya yakın kaynaklara göre taraflar, en az 200 milyon dolar fon toplamak amacıyla görüşmeler yürütüyor. Bu fon, Tether’in tokenleştirilmiş altın ürünü XAUt’yi stoklamak için kullanılacak. Tether, dünyanın en büyük […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
XAUT
$3,895.08
+0.34%
COM
$0.013427
-3.63%
Coinstats
2025/10/04 18:32
