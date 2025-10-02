BlockDAG’s 325K+ Community & Alpine F1® Deal Rank It Among Best Cryptos to Buy

Crypto News Learn why BlockDAG is one of the best cryptos to buy with 325K members, $416M raised, Alpine F1® deal, & presale price locked at $0.0015. Numbers matter, but communities define impact. Many crypto projects chase coin sales or publish ambitious roadmaps without building engagement. BlockDAG is different. It has grown into a global network of over 325,000 members across 130 countries, unified by daily activity, shared vision, and visible presence in the real world. With its presale price fixed at $0.0015 for a limited period and more than $416 million already raised, BlockDAG (BDAG) has turned its presale into a movement powered by people. For anyone considering the best cryptos to buy, the strength lies not only in the metrics but also in the scale and commitment of its supporters. A Global Community Driving Adoption BlockDAG's strongest asset is its people. With over 325,000 active members on Telegram, Discord, and X, as well as grassroots meetups, the project has built more than a following, it has built a culture. Over 3 million users mine daily on the X1 app, and updates are shared in 17 languages, showing how adoption is being driven from the ground up. The network is adding more than 1,000 new holders every day, bringing the total to over 312,000. This isn't the result of advertising campaigns; it is the outcome of consistent engagement and participation. The growth reflects confidence in BlockDAG's long-term vision. When users across 130 countries rally behind a single project, it transforms from a presale into a collective movement. Alpine Sponsorship Expands Visibility Crypto projects often remain confined within Web3 circles, but BlockDAG has stepped onto the global stage. Through its multi-year partnership with the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team, BlockDAG's branding now reaches billions of fans around the world. Its…