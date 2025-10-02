MEXC Exchange
Kryptonyheter
2025-10-05
Kryptonyheter
Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
Hong Kong Monetary Authority: As of the end of September, a total of 36 institutions have submitted applications for stablecoin licenses
PANews reported on October 2nd that, according to Jinshi, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) revealed that as of September 30th, it had received applications for stablecoin licenses from 36 institutions, including banks, technology companies, and other sectors. The HKMA will review applications in accordance with the Stablecoin Ordinance and aim to announce the first batch of licenses early next year, with only a limited number of licenses to be issued in the initial phase. Previously, the HKMA encouraged interested institutions to contact the HKMA by August 31st and submit their applications by September 30th.
KONG
$0.00881
-3.61%
PANews
2025/10/02 08:28
In September, the NFT transaction volume on the Bitcoin chain was less than 50 million US dollars, setting a record for the lowest monthly transaction volume since May 2023.
PANews reported on October 2nd that according to Cryptoslam data, the NFT transaction volume on the Bitcoin chain in September was approximately US$43.8192 million, setting a record for the lowest single-month transaction volume since May 2023. In addition, the NFT transaction volume on the Ethereum chain in September was approximately US$176 million, setting a record for the lowest single-month transaction volume in the third quarter of 2025.
NFT
$0.0000004344
+0.06%
MAY
$0.03918
-0.68%
PANews
2025/10/02 08:15
Ace Digital, a Norwegian Bitcoin treasury company, increased its holdings by 1.59 BTC, bringing its spot holdings to 25.
PANews reported on October 2nd that Alexander Hagen, CEO of Ace Digital, a Norwegian Bitcoin treasury company, published a post on the X platform revealing that he had increased his holdings of 1.59 BTC at a price of US$114,650 (approximately NOK 1,842,040) through the K33 platform, bringing his spot Bitcoin holdings to 25. If Deribit derivatives positions are included, the current total holdings are approximately 59.3 BTC.
ACE
$0.4665
-5.12%
1
$0.007626
+17.90%
BTC
$122,267.55
+0.13%
PANews
2025/10/02 08:12
Data: BlackRock IBIT holdings exceed 770,000 BTC, increasing by approximately 20,000 BTC in September
PANews reported on October 2nd that official data showed that BlackRock's Bitcoin exchange-traded fund, IBIT, had surpassed 770,000 BTC in holdings, reaching 770,010.5686 BTC as of September 30th, valued at approximately $87.138 billion. HODL15Capital analysis also showed that IBIT's holdings were approximately 750,000 BTC as of September 5th, representing an increase of approximately 20,000 BTC over the past month.
BTC
$122,267.55
+0.13%
FUND
$0.018
+37.29%
PANews
2025/10/02 08:04
XRP Payments Make Waves In Asia As This Japanese Company Taps Ripple’s Ledger, Here’s How
The adoption of blockchain technology across Asia continues to accelerate, with Ripple’s XRP Ledger (XRPL) once again at the center of innovation. A new collaboration between Tobu Top Tours Co., Ltd. and SBI Ripple Asia Co., Ltd. aims to reshape digital transactions by combining blockchain technology with real-world commerce. The initiative could create new waves […]
XRP
$2.9634
-2.86%
WAVES
$0.9962
-1.46%
HERE
$0.000239
-0.41%
Bitcoinist
2025/10/02 08:00
BlockDAG Hits $416M Presale While Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal Secures Its Global Spot Among Top Cryptocurrencies
Layer-1 blockchain presales are common, but real adoption during the presale stage is rare. Many projects rely on whitepapers and lofty promises, offering little beyond tokenomics charts. BlockDAG has taken a different approach. With nearly $416 million raised, more than 26.5 billion coins sold, and ROI of 2,900% since Batch 1, it isn’t just another […] The post BlockDAG Hits $416M Presale While Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal Secures Its Global Spot Among Top Cryptocurrencies appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
ALPINE
$1.322
-7.81%
1
$0.007626
+17.90%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/02 08:00
Crypto Market Cap Clears $3.95T: Best Altcoins to Buy Now With Solana and XRP Outpacing BTC
The global crypto market cap has surged past $3.95 trillion, setting the stage for a new wave of growth across […] The post Crypto Market Cap Clears $3.95T: Best Altcoins to Buy Now With Solana and XRP Outpacing BTC appeared first on Coindoo.
CAP
$0.13117
-5.72%
NOW
$0.005
+0.40%
XRP
$2.9634
-2.86%
Coindoo
2025/10/02 07:59
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Can BTC’s $118K Breakout Rally Hit $124K Next?
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC breaks $118K with Metaplanet’s $600M buy, Alvara’s tokenization push, and U.S. tax relief fueling confidence for $124K.
BTC
$122,267.55
+0.13%
PUSH
$0.03162
-0.03%
U
$0.010274
-2.65%
Coinstats
2025/10/02 07:46
Apple pauses Vision Pro revamp to fast-track smart glasses
Apple delays the redesign of its vision headset to focus on smart glasses similar to meta's.
VISION
$0.0003817
+8.62%
PRO
$0.7855
-10.03%
SMART
$0.00433
-4.70%
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/02 07:30
New IRS Guidance Spares Strategy From 15% Tax on Unrealized Bitcoin Gains
Interim IRS guidance lifts Strategy’s outlook by removing expected 15% tax exposure on unrealized bitcoin gains, strengthening earnings potential and reinforcing momentum from its massive cryptocurrency holdings. New IRS Guidance Frees Strategy From 15% Burden on Unrealized Bitcoin Gains Tax policy adjustments are reshaping corporate earnings expectations for firms with large cryptocurrency reserves. Strategy Inc. […]
GAINS
$0.02417
+2.85%
INC
$0.6825
-1.23%
Coinstats
2025/10/02 07:30
