MEXC Exchange
/
Kryptonyheter
/
2025-10-05 Sunday
Kryptonyheter
Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
Bitcoin Surges Past $116K Despite U.S. Government Shutdown: Is $120K Next?
The post Bitcoin Surges Past $116K Despite U.S. Government Shutdown: Is $120K Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Surges Past $116K Despite U.S. Government Shutdown: Is $120K Next? Disclaimer: The information found on NewsBTC is for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk. Related News © 2025 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/bitcoin-news/bitcoin-surges-past-116k-despite-u-s-government-shutdown-is-120k-next/
U
$0.01028
-2.52%
COM
$0.013429
-1.60%
NOT
$0.001595
-2.74%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 10:11
Dela
Circle Joins Forces with Deutsche Börse as Europe Shapes Its Stablecoin Future
The post Circle Joins Forces with Deutsche Börse as Europe Shapes Its Stablecoin Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech Circle’s regulated stablecoins are set to enter the heart of Europe’s financial infrastructure after a new partnership with Deutsche Börse Group. The move highlights how traditional market operators are beginning to embrace digital currencies as MiCA regulations take hold across the EU. The collaboration, revealed this week, will initially focus on Circle’s euro-linked EURC and dollar-linked USDC. These tokens are expected to be listed and traded on Deutsche Börse’s 3DX platform, operated by 360T, with custody supported through Clearstream and Crypto Finance, a subsidiary of the exchange group. Circle says the integration could simplify cross-border payments and lower settlement risks for banks and asset managers. The timing is significant. While MiCA has given regulatory clarity and allowed Circle to become the first global issuer to meet its standards, European policymakers are weighing whether to restrict so-called “multi-issued” stablecoins – tokens launched both inside and outside the EU. A recent recommendation from the European Systemic Risk Board, though not binding, has already triggered debate among regulators about potential risks to financial stability. Circle’s approach stands in contrast to Tether, which has openly refused to comply with MiCA’s reserve requirements. Meanwhile, other European institutions are pressing forward. Société Générale’s crypto division, for example, has just announced that its own EURCV and USDCV stablecoins will be available across DeFi platforms like Morpho and Uniswap. For Circle and Deutsche Börse, the partnership represents a calculated bet that regulated stablecoins will eventually become part of Europe’s mainstream financial plumbing, even as the rules of the game are still being written. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor…
FUTURE
$0.12275
+0.97%
COM
$0.013429
-1.60%
HEART
$0.005797
+17.63%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 10:04
Dela
Racing Into the Future: BlockDAG’s $420M Presale and Alpine F1® Deal Shift the Crypto Landscape
Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/from-track-to-blockchain-blockdags-alpine-f1-deal-signals-a-new-era-of-adoption/
FUTURE
$0.12275
+0.97%
ALPINE
$1.322
-7.97%
COM
$0.013429
-1.60%
Dela
Coinstats
2025/10/02 10:00
Dela
Daha Önceki ABD Hükümet Kapanmalarında Bitcoin (BTC) Fiyatı Nasıl Tepki Vermişti? İşte Mutlaka Bilinmesi Gerekenler
The post Daha Önceki ABD Hükümet Kapanmalarında Bitcoin (BTC) Fiyatı Nasıl Tepki Vermişti? İşte Mutlaka Bilinmesi Gerekenler appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US federal government has entered its first shutdown since 2018. A disagreement between Senate Republicans and Democrats over healthcare spending resulted in the rejection of last-minute budget proposals, and the government was officially shut down today. The shutdown means hundreds of thousands of federal employees and active-duty military members will be without their paychecks, and the operations of institutions like national parks and the Smithsonian will be thrown into limbo. While services like Social Security payments and passport applications will continue, there may be delays. How Has Bitcoin Been Affected Before? Historical data suggests that government shutdowns don’t directly negatively impact crypto markets. For example, during the longest government shutdown, which lasted 35 days between 2018 and 2019, the price of Bitcoin fell approximately 6%, trading sideways in the $3,575-$3,800 range. During this period, BTC was already trading within a narrow range following a 50% pullback in the previous months. Analysts state that government shutdowns are not a decisive catalyst for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in the short term, with global macroeconomic conditions, regulatory processes, and investor risk appetite determining the direction of the market. The length of this shutdown is uncertain. While historically government shutdowns lasting longer than two weeks are rare, they have become increasingly frequent over the past 30 years. The 2018 shutdown cost the US economy approximately $3 billion in GDP. This time, Congress has failed to pass budgets for any of its agencies, potentially complicating the process even further. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/daha-onceki-abd-hukumet-kapanmalarinda-bitcoin-btc-fiyati-nasil-tepki-vermisti-iste-mutlaka-bilinmesi-gerekenler/
BTC
$122,302.02
+0.19%
COM
$0.013429
-1.60%
LIKE
$0.010199
-14.50%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 09:59
Dela
A whale deposited 12 million USDC into HyperLiquid to open a short position in Bitcoin
PANews reported on October 2 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the crypto market rebounded, a whale deposited 12 million USDC into HyperLiquid to open a Bitcoin short position, with a position of 2,041 BTC, worth US$241.8 million, and a liquidation price of US$123,410.
USDC
$0.9993
+0.01%
OPEN
$0.53803
-11.67%
BTC
$122,302.02
+0.19%
Dela
PANews
2025/10/02 09:35
Dela
CNBC interview with Hashkey Capital CEO Deng Chao: Now is the "best time" for institutions to enter the digital asset market in compliance with regulations
PANews reported on October 2nd that during the Token204 Summit, HashKey Capital CEO Deng Chao said in an exclusive interview with CNBC that with the launch of HashKey DAT's over US$500 million digital asset treasury (DAT) fund, institutional allocation of digital assets is entering a critical window period. "Now is the perfect time for institutions to enter the digital asset market in a compliant and prudent manner," Deng Chao noted. "Both DATs and the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs) will provide businesses and institutions with a compliant and transparent path to participation." He emphasized that the open regulatory approach and sandbox mechanisms adopted by Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, and other jurisdictions provide a clear framework for industry innovation, boosting the confidence of institutional investors while helping them capture potential returns while managing risk. "Don't be overly optimistic when the market is overheated, and maintain confidence when it's declining." Deng Chao added that HashKey will continue to serve as a bridge, promoting the deep integration of traditional finance and the crypto world, and consolidating Asia's leading position in global digital asset infrastructure and innovation.
NOW
$0.005
+0.60%
SUMMIT
$0.0000155
+1.97%
FUND
$0.018
+37.29%
Dela
PANews
2025/10/02 09:20
Dela
Grayscale Sees Tailwinds and Headwinds for Crypto Prices
The post Grayscale Sees Tailwinds and Headwinds for Crypto Prices appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The current crypto bull market has been powered by a combination of macro demand for scarce digital assets and growing regulatory clarity, two forces that are expected to continue to shape investor focus in the final quarter of 2025, asset manager Grayscale said in a report Wednesday. According to Grayscale, the Federal Reserve’s decision to resume rate cuts in September, and its signal that one or two additional cuts could follow before year-end, should generally be considered supportive for digital assets. Lower borrowing costs, Grayscale noted, reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yield-bearing commodities such as bitcoin BTC$118.597,91 and can encourage broader risk appetite across markets. At the same time, the analysts cautioned that a slowing economy or escalating geopolitical risks could dampen valuations. They also highlighted the possibility that an unexpected Fed pivot back to rate hikes would pose a clear downside risk. On the regulatory side, Grayscale pointed to several potential catalysts that could continue to draw investor attention. These include the introduction of staking within crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs), the approval of new altcoin-based ETPs, and the potential passage of a market structure bill in the Senate. While each of these developments would represent meaningful progress, Grayscale warned that markets have already priced in a fair amount of optimism. Any setbacks, whether delays, political pushback, or outright rejection, could weigh on valuations, the report added. Read more: Crypto’s Value Lies in Trillion-Dollar Markets, Bitwise Says Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/10/01/risks-ahead-for-crypto-in-q4-even-with-macro-tailwinds-grayscale
COM
$0.013429
-1.60%
BULL
$0.002015
--%
BTC
$122,302.02
+0.19%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 09:20
Dela
Best Crypto to Buy in Houston 2025 for High ROI
The post Best Crypto to Buy in Houston 2025 for High ROI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News MoonBull Presale is live now with massive ROI potential. Ripple and Bitcoin heat up markets while investors hunt the best crypto to buy in Houston 2025 for high ROI. Are you ready to ride the next wave of digital gold or meme-powered gains? Crypto enthusiasts in Houston are scanning the horizon, looking for the best crypto to buy in Houston 2025 for high ROI, and the scene is heating up fast. Bitcoin continues to flex its muscle above $114,000, while Ripple navigates key regulatory wins and ETF launches. But the buzz in the meme coin corner is turning heads as MoonBull ($MOBU) Presale goes live, offering opportunities that could be the second chance for those who missed past crypto moons. Meme coins have surged in popularity over the years, attracting both casual traders and serious investors. They bring not just entertainment and community energy, but also structured growth mechanisms when designed smartly. MoonBull is a prime example, blending meme culture with automated tokenomics that reward holders and create scarcity. Its presale is live now, and early-stage investors can secure tokens at rock-bottom prices before the market frenzy kicks in. The benefits of joining the MoonBull Presale extend far beyond hype. With a 23-stage model, each stage raises the token price gradually, offering early participants unmatched growth potential. Imagine entering Stage 4 at just $0.00005168 per $MOBU. By the time the final stage ends, early investors could see massive returns that reshape their portfolio, all while staking, referrals, and Mobunomics amplify rewards. The timing is crucial, and momentum is building every day. MoonBull Presale Live Now: The Best Crypto to Buy in Houston 2025 for High ROI MoonBull ($MOBU) is turning heads in the Houston crypto scene as the best crypto to buy in Houston 2025 for high ROI.…
COM
$0.013429
-1.60%
LIVE
$0.01326
+4.73%
NOW
$0.005
+0.60%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 09:19
Dela
XRP Treasury Company VivoPower Completes $19 Million in Equity Funding
PANews reported on October 2 that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed XRP treasury company VivoPower announced that it has completed US$19 million in equity financing through the issuance of additional common stock at a price of US$6.05 per share. The new funds are intended to support the company's digital asset treasury strategic transformation, including the acquisition, management and long-term holding of XRP.
XRP
$2.9637
-2.81%
Dela
PANews
2025/10/02 09:03
Dela
Bitcoin Defies Expectations with a Surge Towards $119,000
BTC finds buyers above $119,000, supporting altcoins like DOGE. PCE data confirms limited inflation, ADP data changes employment recovery perceptions. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Defies Expectations with a Surge Towards $119,000 The post Bitcoin Defies Expectations with a Surge Towards $119,000 appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
BTC
$122,302.02
+0.19%
LIKE
$0.010199
-14.50%
DOGE
$0.25013
-3.16%
Dela
Coinstats
2025/10/02 08:39
Dela
Trendande nyheter
Mer
Top 5 Low-Cap Crypto Set for an Explosive Altcoin Season
Summarize Any Stock’s Earnings Call in Seconds Using FMP API
BetFury is at SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth in Focus
99.3% of Bitcoin Supply in Profit, Analyst Suggests Correction
Walmart-Backed OnePay to Add Bitcoin and Ethereum Trading