2025-10-05 Sunday

Blockchain Association Defends GENIUS Act as Banks Fear Stablecoin Power Shift

Blockchain Association Defends GENIUS Act as Banks Fear Stablecoin Power Shift

Backed by bipartisan law and clear oversight, the GENIUS Act is fueling stablecoin innovation, safeguarding consumers, attracting investment, and reinforcing U.S. leadership in the global financial race. GENIUS Act Defended as Catalyst for Stablecoin Innovation and US Financial Leadership The debate over stablecoin regulation has intensified as U.S. banks and digital asset companies clash over […]
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/02 11:35
New Zealand Dollar strengthens above 0.5800 amid US government shutdown fears

New Zealand Dollar strengthens above 0.5800 amid US government shutdown fears

NZD/USD gains ground near 0.5820 in Thursday's early Asian session. US private sector payrolls dropped by 32,000 in September, weaker than expected.  The prospect of further rate cuts by the RBNZ this year might cap the pair's upside.  The NZD/USD pair trades in positive territory for the second consecutive day around 0.5820 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The US Dollar (USD) softens against the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) as the US government shut down after US President Donald Trump and Congress failed to reach a deal. The US weekly Initial Jobless Claims will not be published in light of the ongoing federal shutdown.  The federal government shut down on Wednesday after a deadlocked Congress failed to reach a funding deal.  The September US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report will not be released on Friday, as the Labor Department has paused virtually all activity. "We are concerned with the government shutdown, which also does not bode well for the buck," said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex USA in Washington. The private-sector jobs in the United States contracted last month, boosting expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates two more times this year. This, in turn, could also weigh on the Greenback and create a tailwind for the pair.  US private sector payrolls declined 32,000 in September and annual pay was up 4.5% on a yearly basis, the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) showed Wednesday. This figure followed the 3,000 decrease (revised from a 54,000 increase) reported in August and came in below the market expectation of 50,000. On the other hand, the dovish stance by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) might undermine the Kiwi against the USD. The RBNZ's forecasts suggested additional rate reductions, potentially with two more 25 basis points (bps) easing by March next year.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/02 11:34
AEW Dynamite Results, Oct. 1, 2025: Andrade El Idolo Returns

AEW Dynamite Results, Oct. 1, 2025: Andrade El Idolo Returns

All Elite Wrestling AEW Dynamite hit its six-year anniversary this week, a milestone that not only highlights the company's staying power but also how much has changed in the wrestling landscape since its debut in 2019. What began as a bold gamble has grown into a fixture of Wednesday nights, with Tony Khan at the helm steering the promotion through highs, setbacks, and constant evolution. Anniversaries in wrestling are often a time to reflect, but in true AEW fashion, this show also pushed forward with surprises, shifting storylines, and fresh matchups. It felt less like a nostalgia trip and more like a statement that Dynamite intends to keep moving, keep adapting, and keep delivering moments. So, what developed on the Oct. 1 show? Andrade El Idolo Returns To AEW And Makes History If fans expected a surprise on the sixth anniversary of AEW Dynamite, they certainly got one. Andrade became the first wrestler to make the jump from WWE to AEW, back to WWE, and then finally returning AEW, when the lights went out and he blindsided Kenny Omega, who had just finished putting over the anniversary celebration. Moments later, he joined the Don Callis Family, a stable that already feels like an upgrade from Andrade's uneven first run in the company earlier this decade. Andrade does face the risk of getting lost in a faction that crowded, but there are also clear signs he can break through. His refreshed look and immediate feud with Kenny Omega put him back in the spotlight and make him feel like a star again. With the Callis Family likely to trim down over time, possibly with Konosuke Takeshita moving into a babyface role, Andrade could soon find himself positioned to climb even higher. El Clon Debuts, Joins The Don…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/02 11:25
AUD/USD treads water ahead of Australian Trade Balance data

AUD/USD treads water ahead of Australian Trade Balance data

AUD/USD failed to move too far in either direction on Wednesday. Australian Trade Balance figures are due early Thursday. US government shutdown has crimped the flow of critical inflation and jobs data. AUD/USD took a breather on Wednesday, churning in place near 0.6620 after a three-day gain streak that saw the US Dollar (USD) rebound from a three-week low of 0.6520 against the Australian Dollar (AUD). The US government has entered it's fourth federal shutdown during Donald Trump's two terms as president, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has warned that it will not be able to deliver the latest Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) jobs data amid a federal shuttering. Australia's Trade Balance is expected to have dipped to 6.5 billion in August. Imports declined 1.3% in July, alongside a 3.3% uptick in Exports during the same period, bringing Australia's July Trade Balance to 7.31 billion MoM. Australian Trade Balance data drops at 01:30 GMT. Australian S&P Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data will also land on late on Thursday at 23:00 GMT. Australian Services PMIs are expected to hold steady at 52.0 for September. This week's hotly anticipated US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) jobs report is at risk of being delayed or suspended. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), a government shutdown will result in official dataset releases being suspended until federal operations resume. ADP Employment Change figures came in much lower than the street expected, showing a contraction of -32K in September versus the expected 50K. August's initial print of 54K was also revised sharply lower to -3K. ADP jobs figures suffer from constant revisions, but the figure has generally missed expectations for all but three of the monthly figures published since the start of 2025. With the NFP print in jeopardy, investors are leaning further on…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/02 11:22
Gold obliterates records, hits $3,895 on Fed cut frenzy

Gold obliterates records, hits $3,895 on Fed cut frenzy

ADP report shows that private hiring in September plunged, reinforcing bets for a Fed rate cut later this month. US government shutdown delays Nonfarm Payrolls release, weighs on markets but support flows into Gold. Treasury yields tumble and US Dollar softens, creating a favorable backdrop for bullion's rally toward fresh record highs. Gold price surges on Wednesday and posts a record high of $3,895, yet it has since retreated somewhat, trading with gains of over 0.30%. The shutdown of the US government and softer-than-expected employment data reaffirmed investors' stance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) would reduce interest rates at its upcoming meeting. XAU/USD trades at $3,871 at the time of writing, propelled by falling US Treasury yields and a firm US Dollar. Bullion holds near $3,871 as weak jobs data and US government shutdown fears boost safe-haven demand Financial markets remain in a positive mood, despite the shutdown of the US government, which could delay the release of the Friday Nonfarm Payrolls report. Jobs data revealed earlier showed that private hiring plunged in September, according to the ADP National Employment Change report. Other data showed that manufacturing activity recovered in September, but remained in contractionary territory, as revealed by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM). In the meantime, the Greenback post modest losses of over 0.11%, a tailwind for Bullion prices. Expectations that the Federal Reserve would reduce rates at the October 29 meeting remain high, standing at 98% for a 25-basis-point rate cut and a 4% chance of holding rates unchanged. Daily market movers: Gold price climbs on soft US jobs data Bullion prices advance as the Greenback edges down, as shown by the US Dollar Index (DXY). DXY, which tracks the buck's value against a basket of six currencies, is down 0.11% at 97.68. US Treasury yields plunge…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/02 11:07
Bitcoin Spot Liquidity Shrinks: Stablecoin NetFlows Turn Negative Despite ETF Inflows

Bitcoin Spot Liquidity Shrinks: Stablecoin NetFlows Turn Negative Despite ETF Inflows

Bitcoin Spot Liquidity Shrinks: Stablecoin NetFlows Turn Negative Despite ETF Inflows Sebastian's journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian's contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian's passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/02 11:02
Argentina Tax Revenue (MoM) climbed from previous 15359B to 15445B in August

Argentina Tax Revenue (MoM) climbed from previous 15359B to 15445B in August

The post Argentina Tax Revenue (MoM) climbed from previous 15359B to 15445B in August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/02 11:01
EUR/USD holds steady as weak US jobs data offsets shutdown risks

EUR/USD holds steady as weak US jobs data offsets shutdown risks

EUR/USD remains subdued after US private hiring slumped in September, exposing labor market weakness. Fitch Ratings says shutdown trims U.S. GDP growth by 0.1–0.2% weekly but leaves debt credit rating outlook unchanged. Eurozone PMI beat expectations and inflation ticked higher, yet ECB seen holding policy steady after Lagarde's cautious tone. EUR/USD is steady late during the North American session as investors digest a soft jobs report and shrugs off the shutdown of the US government. The lack of an agreement between the White House and Democrats would prolong the shutdown and delay US economic data releases. The pair trades at 1.1720 unchanged. Euro trades flat near 1.1720 with investors balancing soft ADP print, government funding stalemate, and steady Eurozone data US ADP National Employment Change in September was dismal and highlighted the weakness of the labor market. Business activity in the manufacturing sector in the US, improved but contracted for the seventh straight month. Regarding political turmoil in the US, Vice-President JD Bance said that he does not think the shutdown will last long, vowing to do everything possible in the coming weeks to ensure people receive essential services. Meanwhile, Fitch Ratings said that a government shutdown does not have near-term impact on the "AA+ stable" creditworthiness of US debt. The agency revealed that the shutdown is estimated to reduce GDP growth by 0.1-0.2% per week. In the Eurozone, the HCOB Manufacturing PMI for September exceeded estimates, while the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) for the bloc ticked up. Despite this, the European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to remain on hold after President Christine Lagarde said that the risks to inflation "appear quite contained in both directions." Daily market movers: Fed's Goolsbee hawkish stance, to cap Euro's advance Chicago's Fed President Austan Goolsbee said that he is worried…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/02 10:55
Fed’s Goolsbee is getting concerned about inflation risks

Fed's Goolsbee is getting concerned about inflation risks

Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee noted on Wednesday that although he supports further moves to lower interest rates, he is getting concerned about ongoing inflation pressures, specifically claims about a "one time" inflation bump from tariffs. Key highlights Starting to get more concerned about inflation heading the wrong direction. Counting on inflation being temporary makes me nervous. During BLS downtime, we lack many indicators about inflation. Anticipates tariff impacts will be temporary on inflation.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/02 10:52
Metaplanet Releases Q3 Results: BTC Quarterly Revenue Reaches 2.438 Billion Yen, a 115.7% Increase

Metaplanet Releases Q3 Results: BTC Quarterly Revenue Reaches 2.438 Billion Yen, a 115.7% Increase

PANews reported on October 2nd that Simon Gerovich, CEO of Metaplanet, a Japanese Bitcoin treasury listed company, released its third-quarter performance data on the X platform, revealing that the company's total revenue in the third quarter was 6.8 billion yen (a 100% increase), and operating profit was 4.7 billion yen (an 88% increase). In addition
PANews2025/10/02 10:34
