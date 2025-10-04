2025-10-05 Sunday

Shiba Inu Burn Rate Rockets 2,033% as 5,700,223 SHIB Erased

The post Shiba Inu Burn Rate Rockets 2,033% as 5,700,223 SHIB Erased appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu burn rate has increased by 2,033.51% in the last 24 hours, according to Shibburn. A total of 5,700,223 SHIB tokens were burned in the last 24 hours, contributing to an increase in daily and weekly burns. In the last seven days, 69,854,289 SHIB tokens were burned, representing a 438.54% increase in weekly burn rate. The increase in weekly burn rate suggests that burn sentiment might be gradually picking up after a recent drop, which coincided with a market sell-off. HOURLY SHIB UPDATE$SHIB Price: $0.00001257 (1hr 0.13% ▲ | 24hr 0.62% ▲ )Market Cap: $7,405,573,959 (0.67% ▲)Total Supply: 589,247,587,634,830 TOKENS BURNTPast 24Hrs: 5,700,223 (2033.51% ▲)Past 7 Days: 69,854,289 (438.54% ▲) — Shibburn (@shibburn) October 4, 2025 Shiba Inu rose alongside Bitcoin since Wednesday as cryptocurrencies gained safe-haven status amid the latest government shutdown. Shiba Inu rose for three consecutive days to reach a high of $0.00001289 on Friday before retreating. What’s next for Shiba Inu? Shiba Inu has broadly consolidated in a range for most of 2025, with eyes now on an explosive rally in Q4, as historical trends portray. Since March, Shiba Inu has fluctuated in a broad range between $0.00001 and $0.0000176. A decisive break above $0.000017 would cause SHIB to exit its range and progress to its next major target above $0.00002, specifically at $0.000025 and then $0.000033. Support is envisaged at $0.00001, which prevented Shiba Inu from adding an extra zero to its price tag in April and June, respectively. In a recent update on the Shibarium bridge incident, Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya informed that the 4.6 million delegation from the attacker has been neutralized through controlled contract upgrades and state cleanup. A plan is underway to make users whole and restart mechanics to allow users to bridge/withdraw safely. Source: https://u.today/shiba-inu-burn-rate-rockets-2033-as-5700223-shib-erased
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 20:31
Hoskinson sees Crypto Regulation could unlock Bitcoin to $250K

The post Hoskinson sees Crypto Regulation could unlock Bitcoin to $250K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Regulatory clarity under the CLARITY Act could unlock massive institutional crypto adoption. Corporate Bitcoin treasuries may rise as clear rules encourage strategic reserve use. User adoption could reach up to one billion, boosting crypto credibility and applications. The debate around the future of digital assets has shifted from speculation to regulation, with Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson stressing that clear rules will act as the decisive trigger for widespread adoption. While Cardano continues to promote its role as a decentralized, secure, and long-standing blockchain, Hoskinson believes the broader market is on the brink of transformation. His focus is on Bitcoin, where he sees the right legal framework pushing its value toward $250,000. At the center of his outlook is the CLARITY Act, a proposed law in the United States that seeks to untangle years of uncertainty over who governs the digital asset market. Regulation as the Missing Piece Hoskinson, speaking to Bloomberg, noted the crypto sector has long suffered from fragmented oversight. Different agencies claim authority, leaving companies confused about compliance. This lack of definition has been one of the largest barriers for institutional investors.  The CLARITY Act attempts to fix that by establishing which regulators oversee specific areas of the market. If approved by the Senate, the measure could set the stage for the next wave of institutional participation. Significantly, the US House has already passed the bill alongside other crypto-focused legislation, suggesting growing political support. Related: Cardano’s Hoskinson Makes Bold Forecast: Here Are Key Targets for ADA  Digital Asset Treasuries on the Rise Another area Hoskinson highlights is the expansion of digital asset treasuries. Companies are increasingly exploring ways to diversify balance sheets beyond traditional reserves like cash and government bonds.  Holding Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset could become more common once regulatory clarity is achieved. This approach…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 20:23
What is Decentralization in Blockchain?

The foundation of cryptocurrency and digital assets is blockchain decentralization, which creates specific databases for the decentralization of different currencies that revolve in separate blockchains and have myriad benefits in the digital world. This community-driven consensus prevents single authority control over data and access to all members. Decentralization is not a new concept, and it ... Read more The post What is Decentralization in Blockchain?  appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin2025/10/04 20:09
Fed’s Miran presses for aggressive rate cuts despite disagreements

The post Fed’s Miran presses for aggressive rate cuts despite disagreements appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fed Governor Stephen Miran wants the central bank to apply a “brisk pace” in its rate cuts, differing from the opinion of other officials who advocate for a cautious approach. Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan and Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee are among the Fed officials who raised concerns about economic and inflation conditions.  Fed Chair Jerome Powell also noted that large rate cuts lack support, emphasizing a policy consensus that balances the central bank’s monetary policy approach. He claimed that making significant policy moves at this time is unnecessary. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon expressed doubt about future rate cuts unless inflation drops. Alberto Musalem, President of the Bank of St. Louis, also warned that the Fed is edging closer to its rate cut limits. Miran says policy is out of whack Miran said that the Fed’s monetary policy is out of whack, and reasonable adjustments should be made briskly. However, he remains skeptical about the central bank’s current interest rate policy, pointing out that the Fed might not have reached that point yet. Miran believes that the Fed is at a point where, if it keeps the current interest rate steady for another day, it will be in crisis. However, he foresees a bigger problem in the Fed’s hands if the current rate is held for an extra year. “If you sort of keep it there another day, it’s a crisis, but if you keep it there for an extra year, yeah, I think you have…problems on your hands.” –Stephen Miran, Governor of the U.S. Federal Reserve  Miran said on September 22 that leaving the policy restrictive to the current extent risks significantly compromising the Fed’s mandate. He and other FOMC members also believe the neutral rate is not where it ought to be due to President Trump’s policy changes. …
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 20:07
ICE tracking app developer wants to sue Apple after its removal

The post ICE tracking app developer wants to sue Apple after its removal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The creator of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) monitoring application, ICEBlock, Joshua Aaron, has expressed his disappointment at Apple’s decision to remove his platform from its store. Apple and Google both bowed to federal pressures, removing the application and another, Red Dot, from their stores. The applications allow users to crowdsource reports of United States ICE activity, with the platforms citing personnel safety after a deadly sniper attack at a field office in Texas. Google and Apple initially removed the Red Dot app from their store before Apple removed the iOS-based ICEBlock app after demands from the United States Department of Justice under Attorney Pam Bondi. In a statement to Fox News, Bondi claimed that the app was designed to put federal agents at risk for doing their jobs. The DOJ statement also vowed to protect federal law enforcement agents. ICE tracking app developer disappointed with Apple’s decision In a recent statement, the creator, Joshua Aaron, mentioned that Apple’s decision to remove his application from their store blindsided him. “The app was thoroughly vetted for three weeks by Apple’s legal and senior officials before approval,” he said. “It’s been fine all this time. For them to do it now, that’s why I say I’m so disappointed.” Aaron, a software developer who also doubles as a lead singer for the rock band Stealing Heather, released the application back in April. In July, after ICE operations ticked up across the United States, the application went viral after Bondi called out the activities it was being used for. She claimed that they were using it to signal to criminals where federal officers are, a movement that helps illegals evade capture. However, Aaron claimed that Apple has yet to reach out to him or give him a chance to appeal the decision. “Apple…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 19:49
Bitwise Just Filed for an Aptos ETF—APT Token Explodes 30%

The post Bitwise Just Filed for an Aptos ETF—APT Token Explodes 30% appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitwise, a leading crypto asset manager with over $3.2 billion under management, has officially filed for an S-1 registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the first-ever Aptos (APT) spot ETF on 4th October 2025. The news sent ripple effects through the market, driving Aptos’ price up over 30% in a week, …
CoinPedia2025/10/04 19:42
Crypto News: Tether Launches $200M Crypto Fund to Expand XAUT Holdings

Tether launches a $200M crypto fund with Antalpha to expand XAUT gold holdings, boosting stability and institutional crypto adoption. Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin issuer, is planning a new $200 million crypto fund. It will collaborate with Antalpha Platform Holding, which is based in Singapore, to establish a digital asset treasury. The fund will concentrate […] The post Crypto News: Tether Launches $200M Crypto Fund to Expand XAUT Holdings appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/04 19:00
Crypto Market Update ( Oct 4): Bitcoin Continues Uptober Rally, But Altcoins in Fear

With the Congress being unable to pass a funding bill, and Senate and House leadership adjourning without resolution, the U.S. Government shutdown continues today, affecting various cryptocurrencies that await final ETF approval decision from the SEC this month. Meanwhile, Bitcoin, which is considered by investors as a hedge against the current uncertainty in the fiat ... Read more The post Crypto Market Update ( Oct 4): Bitcoin Continues Uptober Rally, But Altcoins in Fear appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin2025/10/04 18:54
Ethereum Foundation converteert ETH voor subsidies en R&D

De Ethereum Foundation (EF) heeft aangekondigd dat het 1.000 ETH zal verkopen in ruil voor stablecoins. De verkoop verloopt via de TWAP functionaliteit van CoWSwap, een strategie waarbij de transactie gespreid wordt uitgevoerd om marktimpact te beperken. De opbrengst wordt ingezet voor onderzoek, subsidies en donaties binnen het Ethereum ecosysteem.... Het bericht Ethereum Foundation converteert ETH voor subsidies en R&D verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/10/04 18:33
The TechBeat: Crypto Meets Banks: How Gluwa Bridges the Gap Between Two Worlds (10/4/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here. ## Who Owns The Moon? The Coming Fight Over Space Law and Treaties By @dylanmich [ 8 Min read ] Who owns the Moon? Explore the rising debate over space law, treaties, and the future of lunar ownership. Read More. How Solar Sails, Aerogel Tiles and Engineered Microbes Could Transform the Red Planet By @ezikielemmanuel [ 6 Min read ] Discover how solar sails, aerogel tiles, and engineered microbes could revolutionize Mars exploration and pave the way for future colonization. Read More. Sia Redefines Cloud Security with Supreme Privacy and Impenetrable Protection By @siafoundation [ 5 Min read ] Sia delivers decentralized cloud security with Supreme Privacy and Impenetrable Protection, eliminating single points of failure and insider threats. Read More. How Science Fiction’s Clarke Belt Became our Geostationary Satellite Reality By @ivyhackwell [ 6 Min read ] Discover how the fictional Clarke Belt in science fiction became the foundation for today's geostationary satellites, revolutionizing global communication. Read More. ChatGPT Became the Face of AI—But the Real Battle Is Building Ecosystems, Not Single Models By @hacker53037367 [ 12 Min read ] ChatGPT made AI mainstream, but real transformation comes from ecosystems that embed AI across business, not from relying on a single model. Read More. What the Battle of the Bitcoin Metaprotocols Means for the Future of Bitcoin By @omnity [ 4 Min read ] Bitcoin DeFi is splitting into two designs: indexer-embedded VMs vs. Decentralized PSBT Signing. We compare MEV, latency, UX, and more… Read More. The Rise of On‑Orbit Servicing and Satellite Refueling as a New Space Industry By @innocentchuks [ 8 Min read ] Discover how on-orbit servicing and satellite refueling are transforming space operations, extending satellite lifespans, and driving a new space economy. Read More. How Space Debris Cleanup Could Become the Next Trillion-Dollar Industry By @samuelogbonna138 [ 5 Min read ] Space debris threatens satellites and economies. See how cleanup tech could unlock a trillion-dollar spacetech industry. Read More. Mac's Aura of Invincibility Fades as AI Anxiety Takes Root, New Survey Finds By @moonlock [ 4 Min read ] Moonlock's survey finds the Mac immunity myth is fading. Discover why user anxiety is rising and how AI is creating a new generation of macOS threats. Read More. 7 AI Coding Techniques That Could Save You 10+ Hours This&nbsp;Week By @paoloap [ 8 Min read ] Discover 7 AI coding techniques that save hours weekly, streamline development, and boost productivity for frontend and backend projects Read More. Grokipedia: The Coming War with Wikipedia for the World's Knowledge By @nofacetoolsai [ 4 Min read ] Discover Grokipedia; Elon Musk's bold challenge to Wikipedia. Explore how this open-source knowledge repository could reshape the future of information and AI. Read More. Crypto Meets Banks: How Gluwa Bridges the Gap Between Two Worlds By @isaacsamuel [ 6 Min read ] How Gluwa bridges crypto and traditional finance, giving the unbanked access to credit and connecting global capital with local needs. Read More. Are we Catching up With Science Fiction’s Dream of Lunar Bases? By @codelynx [ 5 Min read ] Exploring the progress of lunar base development and how it aligns with science fiction’s vision of life on the Moon. Read More. How To Add Integrations to Lovable Apps: A Step-By-Step Guide with Membrane By @membrane [ 5 Min read ] Use Membrane (Integration App) to build integrations to any app with AI. Read More. If We Don’t Reinvent Tokenomics, Decentralized Infrastructure Will Fail By @tokenomy [ 7 Min read ] How control theory and burn-and-mint tokenomics can create scalable, stable blockchain infrastructure networks like Helium and Filecoin. Read More. How We Built a Professional iOS Onboarding at inDrive By @indrivetech [ 4 Min read ] Discover how inDrive built a structured two-week iOS onboarding program that helps new developers master architectures, navigation, and workflows faster. Read More. Knowledge Graphs Gain Traction as AI Pushes Beyond Traditional Data Models By @linked_do [ 21 Min read ] Is graph really the new star schema? What do graphs like to non-insiders, and what attracts them to the community, methodologies, applications, and innovation? Read More. AIOZ Stream Delivers Peer-to-Peer On-Demand Video Powered by DePIN By @aioznetwork [ 3 Min read ] Recently, AIOZ Network released AIOZ Stream, a protocol designed to make streaming as configurable as any modern software service Read More. What 316 GitHub Issues Teach Us About the Dark Side of Open Source By @escholar [ 5 Min read ] OSS's first extensive investigation of unethical behavior, featuring taxonomy, an ontology-based detection tool (Etor), and an accuracy rate of 74.8%. Read More. The Harsh Math of AI: 78% Adoption, 90%+ Disappointment with Generative AI ROI By @MichaelJerlis [ 8 Min read ] By 2025, 80% of companies use AI, yet most projects fail to deliver ROI. Discover why AI adoption struggles and what separates winners from laggards. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it. See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Hackernoon2025/10/04 14:10
