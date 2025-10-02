2025-10-05 Sunday

Bitcoin Price (BTC) News: Starting October Strong

The post Bitcoin Price (BTC) News: Starting October Strong appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto markets are off to a positive start in what in the past has been their strongest quarter of the year, with bitcoin BTC$118,627.75 rising nearly 4% over the past 24 hours to $117,400. Already higher overnight, crypto prices rose further early in the U.S. session as fresh economic data suggested September’s Federal Reserve rate cut won’t be nearly the last this year. Private payrolls saw their largest decline in 2.5 years in September as companies in the private sector lost 32,000 jobs according to a fresh report from payroll processing firm ADP. August’s originally reported 54,000 gain was revised to a loss of 3,000 jobs. Traders would typically be far more focused on the Labor Department’s monthly jobs report due Friday, but the release will likely be delayed due to the ongoing government shutdown. Also on Wednesday, the ISM September Manufacturing PMI Survey was in line at 49.1, but the Prices Paid index showed some welcome inflation news, dropping to 61.9 from 63.7 in August and forecasts for 63.2. In equities, both the Nasdaq and S&P 500 were down slightly. Gold, which hit a fresh all-time high of $3,921 earlier on Wednesday, edged back to $3,888. A look at altcoins show gains across the board, with ether ETH$4,005.03, Solana’s SOL SOL$225.91 and DOGE$0.2543 up 5%-7% over the past 24 hours, outpacing bitcoin’s advance. Amid uncertainty over upcoming data releases to guide monetary policymakers about the economy, market participants nevertheless universally expect the Federal Reserve to lower benchmark interest rates further at the upcoming October meeting. The CME FedWatch Tool shows 99% probability of a 25 basis point cut, up from 92% one week ago. October starts strong September has typically been a treacherous month for crypto, but little-noticed in the poor investor sentiment of late was bitcoin having one…
Key Difference Could Define the Next Wave of ETFs

The post Key Difference Could Define the Next Wave of ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AltcoinsEthereum The next wave of crypto ETFs may hinge on a technical detail most investors never think about: how quickly a blockchain can release staked tokens. Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley, speaking at the Token2049 conference in Singapore, suggested that Solana’s speed in this area could give it an advantage over Ethereum in the race to launch staking-enabled ETFs. According to him, issuers need to guarantee near-instant liquidity when investors want to exit — something Ethereum’s long withdrawal queues make difficult. Ethereum has faced mounting pressure from its own success. Earlier this month, more than 2 million ETH sat in the withdrawal line, with exit times stretching over a month. Solana, by contrast, typically clears staking requests far faster, which Horsley argued could make it more practical for fund providers. To cope with Ethereum’s delays, some issuers have turned to workarounds such as credit facilities or liquid staking tokens. While these tools help maintain liquidity, they also introduce costs, limits, and new risks. Horsley described them as patches rather than solutions. The debate comes as the SEC prepares to rule on multiple ETF filings that include staking features. Proposals tied to Solana have been submitted by firms including Fidelity, VanEck, Grayscale, and Bitwise itself. Ethereum funds are also on the table, though several decisions — including BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust — have already been postponed to the end of October. With 16 crypto-linked ETFs currently awaiting regulatory review, the outcome could define which networks attract the first wave of mainstream staking products. Horsley’s view is clear: if speed and reliability decide the contest, Solana may have the upper hand. Source The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or…
Sweden’s Opposition Party Calls for Strategic Bitcoin Reserve

The post Sweden’s Opposition Party Calls for Strategic Bitcoin Reserve appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sweden may soon join the global race to secure digital assets, after a parliamentary motion proposed creating a national Bitcoin reserve. The plan, introduced on October 1, frames Bitcoin as a safeguard against inflation and a tool for financial resilience in uncertain times. The initiative arrives as Nordic nations seek ways to shield their economies from geopolitical turbulence and currency volatility. With gold holdings already in place, Sweden’s parliament is weighing whether Bitcoin could serve as a modern counterpart, offering independence from foreign monetary policies. Swedish Lawmakers Push Bold Bitcoin Reserve Plan The motion, spearheaded by Sweden Democrats members Dennis Dioukarev and David Perez, presses the government to treat Bitcoin not as an experiment but as a core component of national reserves. It explicitly calls for a framework to define which authority—likely the Riksbank (Sweden’s central bank) or the Ministry of Finance—would oversee the assets. Sponsored Sponsored “We are entering an era where relying solely on gold and foreign currencies is insufficient,” Dioukarev said. Perez stressed that Bitcoin’s fixed supply and borderless liquidity make it “an unparalleled safeguard of sovereignty when global trust in fiat currencies is eroding.” The lawmakers point to Sweden’s long-standing tradition of financial conservatism as both a strength and a risk, arguing that delay could leave the country trailing neighbors. Finland already manages Bitcoin from law enforcement seizures, while Norway has introduced digital asset strategies through its sovereign wealth mechanisms. Supporters frame the initiative as more than a financial hedge. They argue it is a geopolitical necessity, positioning Sweden as a forward-looking nation at a time when the EU, U.S., and emerging economies are all defining digital reserve policies. Global Race Heats Up as Sweden Eyes Crypto Reserves Analysts note that if Sweden adds Bitcoin to its reserves, the decision could ripple across Europe, encouraging more…
Bitcoin Breaks $118K As ‘Uptober’ Rally Takes Hold On Dollar Weakness

Bitcoin surged above $118,000 on Thursday, lifting the broader digital asset market as October’s long-anticipated rally, often dubbed “Uptober,” took hold. The world’s largest cryptocurrency gained 4% in the past 24 hours, climbing as high as $118,856. The market-wide upswing pushed total crypto capitalization up 4.6% to $4.17 trillion. Ether jumped 6.1% to $4,385, while XRP rose 5.6% to $2.97. This early momentum reinforced the belief among traders that October often brings strength to digital assets, with Uptober becoming a familiar rallying cry each year. Shutdown Uncertainty Fuels Investor Shift Toward Digital Assets The sharp rebound came after a week of heavy liquidations and selling pressure that had dragged prices lower. Analysts pointed to whale accumulation at the start of the week as a key driver of the reversal. Earlier this week, the US entered its first government shutdown in six years after lawmakers failed to pass a stopgap funding bill. The shutdown, which began at midnight on Wednesday, put about 800,000 federal employees on furlough and is expected to delay key economic data releases, including jobs reports. Rather than dampening sentiment, the uncertainty gave Bitcoin fresh appeal as a hedge against government dysfunction. “Markets hate uncertainty, so expect volatility to increase,” said Lucas Kiely, CEO of digital asset wealth manager Future Digital. He added that unless Washington resolves the impasse swiftly, the administration could use the crisis to push for cuts in the federal workforce, although he expected the Senate to block such measures and for a deal to arrive quickly. Limited Agency Response Narrows Liquidity Windows Investor flows into Bitcoin demonstrate its resilience during periods of political gridlock. Traders often view decentralized assets as an alternative when traditional markets falter, and the shutdown strengthened that perception. Still, experts warned that a protracted funding deadlock could weigh on longer-term adoption. Delays in regulatory decisions, particularly around spot altcoin exchange-traded funds, would test investor patience. “If the SEC or CFTC cannot respond, you get higher legal risk assumptions, slower integration deals and narrower liquidity windows,” said Hedy Wang, CEO and co-founder of Block Street. Wang explained that staffing shortages could slow supervisory work, inter-agency coordination and even comparability reviews with states. That would mean new issuers wait longer for approvals and banks hesitate to move from pilot projects to production. “Practically, that’s a near-term adoption drag even if the long-term framework remains solid,” she added. Macroeconomic Pressures Provide Extra Lift To Cryptocurrencies Despite those concerns, traders seized on Thursday’s rally as proof of Bitcoin’s staying power. The narrative around Uptober, built over years of October gains, added further fuel to the momentum. The rally also reflected broader macroeconomic dynamics. A weakening dollar, pressured by ongoing political turmoil and investor risk rotation, gave cryptocurrencies extra lift. With global markets bracing for volatility, digital assets drew strength from their role as an alternative investment
UK Convicts Chinese Mastermind in Largest Bitcoin Seizure

The UK apprehends a Chinese mastermind in the biggest Bitcoin confiscation case valued well above 5.5 billion, revealing worldwide crypto fraud and money laundering. The UK has won a historic conviction over what is considered the biggest bitcoin seizure in history. A Chinese national known as Zhimin Qian, also known as the Bitcoin Queen, was […] The post UK Convicts Chinese Mastermind in Largest Bitcoin Seizure appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Ethena Brings Dollar Assets to Sui With suiUSDe and USDi Launch

TLDR: Ethena Labs will launch suiUSDe and USDi on Sui Network in Q4, offering native digital dollars to power DeFi and payments. suiUSDe will be backed by USDe with delta-hedged SUI, while USDi will be fully collateralized by USDtb linked to BlackRock BUIDL. Ethena’s Whitelabel service enables fast deployment of dollar assets on top-performing chains, [...] The post Ethena Brings Dollar Assets to Sui With suiUSDe and USDi Launch appeared first on Blockonomi.
Citadel Launches SuiBall, the First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet

Citadel Launches SuiBall, the First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
Top Crypto Presales of 2025: BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine F1® Team Deal Puts MaxiDoge, PepeNode & Bitcoin Hyper on Alert

Crypto presales are generating major attention in 2025, offering early access to projects before they hit exchanges. These early phases […] The post Top Crypto Presales of 2025: BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine F1® Team Deal Puts MaxiDoge, PepeNode & Bitcoin Hyper on Alert appeared first on Coindoo.
Bloomberg Explains $11 Trillion Behemoth Vanguard’s Possible Crypto Pivot

The post Bloomberg Explains $11 Trillion Behemoth Vanguard’s Possible Crypto Pivot appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. During a recent appearance on Bloomberg TV, reporter Isabelle Lee explained Vanguard’s possible pro-crypto pivot, clarifying that it is still unclear whether the $11 trillion financial behemoth will end up offering cryptocurrency products on its platform.  “It’s not a ‘yes’ yet, but it’s not a ‘no’ anymore,” she said while commenting on her recent reporting.  Lee recalled how former Vanguard CEO Tim Buckley claimed that the company would never add Bitcoin funds.  John Bogle, the late founder of the financial titan, previously stated that Bitcoin should be avoided “like the plague,” arguing that the cryptocurrency’s value depends entirely on the level of speculative demand.  You Might Also Like Hence, the fact that Vanguard is even considering changing its tune on crypto is a significant change.  Lee has stressed that Vanguard investors who want to buy Bitcoin ETFs do not want to use other platforms, and there is growing demand for these products. The financial titan is now “opening the window” a little.  Influence of new CEO As reported by U.Today, Salim Ramji, Vanguard’s recently appointed CEO, helped to launch BlackRock’s highly successful iShares Bitcoin ETF (IBIT).  The astounding success of this product might now be too hard for BlackRock to ignore, which has prompted the recent move.  Lee believes that Ramji might have played a role in this since he has expressed openness to blockchain and Bitcoin. “He’s the first outsider ever to become the CEO of Vanguard…” she noted.  That said, the new Vanguard CEO previously rejected the idea of launching a Bitcoin ETF shortly after his appointment.  Source: https://u.today/bloomberg-explains-11-trillion-behemoth-vanguards-possible-crypto-pivot
Thailand Seeks to Expand Cryptocurrency ETFs Beyond Bitcoin

According to Bloomberg, Thailand is planning to expand its domestic cryptocurrency exchange exchange-traded funds (ETFs) program beyond Bitcoin to other digital tokens, with a launch expected early next year. Pornanong Budsaratragoon, secretary-general of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), stated that the agency is drafting rules for new ETFs offered by local mutual funds and institutions, further clarifying plans announced earlier this year.
