AVAX price jumps on $1B Avalanche accumulation plan

AVAX price shot up to hit an intraday high of $31.32 hours after the Avalanche Treasury Co., which is backed by the Avalanche foundation, announced plans to become a public vehicle dedicated to acquiring up to $1 billion worth of AVAX in its treasury. Summary AVAX price briefly rallied as Avalanche Treasury Co. officially announced its Nasdaq plans. Avalanche Treasury Co. plans to allocate over $1 billion worth of AVAX tokens in the long run. Avalanche Treasury Co. will go public through a business combination with Mountain Lake Acquisition Corp, the company said in an Oct. 1 press release. The merger is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2026, following which the company will start trading on Nasdaq under the ticker AVAT. Following the merger, the new entity is expected to be valued at over $675 million. Of this, approximately $460 million was raised via a funding round, which saw participation from several prominent investors, including Dragonfly, ParaFi Capital, Pantera Capital, VanEck, and Galaxy Digital, among others, along with individual backers such as Ava Labs co-founder Emin Gün Sirer. The remainder of the value stems from the capital already held by Mountain Lake Acquisition Corp, which had previously been seeded with roughly $230 million ahead of the deal. Upon launch, the company plans to direct its efforts and allocate its resources to the goal of becoming a strategic "growth engine" for the Avalanche ecosystem, according to CEO Bart Smith. "We intend to deploy capital to empower the best builders and accelerate the most promising technologies on Avalanche, which we believe creates a powerful cycle of value. As the network thrives through our strategic support, the fundamental value of our own treasury can grow with it," Smith said. Smith, who is a Wall Street veteran with over two…