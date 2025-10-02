2025-10-05 Sunday

Solana ‘Uptober’ Begins With $220 Retest, ‘Expansion Wave’ Next?

The post Solana ‘Uptober’ Begins With $220 Retest, ‘Expansion Wave’ Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rubmar is a writer and translator who has been a crypto enthusiast for the past four years. Her goal as a writer is to create informative, complete, and easily understandable pieces accessible to those entering the crypto space. After learning about cryptocurrencies in 2019, Rubmar became curious about the world of possibilities the industry offered, quickly learning that financial freedom was at the palm of her hand with the developing technology. From a young age, Rubmar was curious about how languages work, finding special interest in wordplay and the peculiarities of dialects. Her curiosity grew as she became an avid reader in her teenage years. She explored freedom and new words through her favorite books, which shaped her view of the world. Rubmar acquired the necessary skills for in-depth research and analytical thinking at university, where she studied Literature and Linguistics. Her studies have given her a sharp perspective on several topics and allowed her to turn every stone in her investigations. In 2019, she first dipped her toes in the crypto industry when a friend introduced her to Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, but it wasn’t until 2020 that she started to dive into the depth of the industry. As Rubmar began to understand the mechanics of the crypto sphere, she saw a new world yet to be explored. At the beginning of her crypto voyage, she discovered a new system that allowed her to have control over her finances. As a young adult of the 21st century, Rubmar has faced the challenges of the traditional banking system and the restrictions of fiat money. After the failure of her home country’s economy, the limitations of traditional finances became clear. The bureaucratic, outdated structure made her feel hopeless and powerless amid an aggressive and distorted system created by hyperinflation. However, learning about…
2025/10/02
Best Crypto Presale to Buy in Uptober 2025 and 8 Top Crypto Coins for Growth

The post Best Crypto Presale to Buy in Uptober 2025 and 8 Top Crypto Coins for Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News If the meme coin market were a zoo, Dogecoin would be the shaggy old dog still wagging its tail, Apecoin would be the mischievous ape tossing bananas, and BullZilla would be the fire-breathing reptile that just escaped its cage. 2025 has turned into the year of meme coin mania, with coins like DOGE, APE, and the chaotic newcomer BullZilla ($BZIL) sparking conversations on trading floors and group chats alike. Anyone searching for the best crypto presale to invest in will instantly notice the buzz shaking up the market. BullZilla’s presale is already roaring at Stage 5 Phase A (5-A), where the token price automatically increases by $100,000 every $100,000 raised or every 48 hours. With over $750,000 secured, 30 billion tokens sold, and more than 2,400 holders already onboard, the numbers are as loud as its roar. Each passing minute literally increases the price, meaning hesitation could cost thousands in missed upside. Every minute delay means a higher entry price, and that’s why it’s topping lists for the best crypto presale to buy in 2025. BullZilla is the headline act for anyone scouting the best crypto presale to buy right now. Currently priced at $0.00011241 in Stage 5-A, the token has already surpassed its launch level of $0.00000575, with early buyers enjoying gains of more than 1,800%. For those entering now, the road still stretches wide, offering a 4,589% ROI potential up to the listing price of $0.00527. The presale mechanics are designed to create scarcity and speed. Every $ 100,000 raised or 48 hours without reaching that milestone pushes the price higher, ensuring momentum never cools. The $BZIL community has already proven its appetite, with 1 billion tokens sold within minutes of the launch, raising $10,000 in under an hour. That sort of traction underscores how conviction…
2025/10/02
Congressman Begich pushes 1M Bitcoin for U.S. reserve

Alaska Representative Nick Begich still supports the bill that could infuse one million BTC into the US reserve.
2025/10/02
Michael Saylor Says CAMT No Longer a Barrier as Strategy Eyes $1 Trillion in BTC

TLDR: Treasury and IRS interim guidance allow Strategy to exclude unrealized Bitcoin gains from CAMT liability. Strategy recently bought 196 BTC, bringing total Bitcoin holdings to 640,031 coins. The average cost basis of Strategy’s Bitcoin vault is approximately $73,983 per BTC. Michael Saylor plans to build Strategy’s Bitcoin treasury toward a $1 trillion asset pile. [...] The post Michael Saylor Says CAMT No Longer a Barrier as Strategy Eyes $1 Trillion in BTC appeared first on Blockonomi.
2025/10/02
World Liberty Financial Whale sells 11 million WLFI from liquidity

The post World Liberty Financial Whale sells 11 million WLFI from liquidity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Are World Liberty Financial whales giving up? Not entirely. While one whale pulled 11M WLFI worth $2.15M from liquidity and sold, creating sharp downside pressure, broader whale activity remains mixed. What’s driving WLFI’s current selling pressure? Futures Netflow dropped to -14.81M, retail selling volume exceeded buys by 192M WLFI — signs of aggressive sell pressure pushing the token toward $0.186 support. World Liberty Financial [WLFI] bounced back moderately as it successfully defended the $0.20 support, after dropping to a local low $0.19.  In fact, as of this writing, WLFI was trading at $0.200, rising by 0.92% on the daily charts.  Before this gain, the altcoin had been on a strong downtrend, dropping by 36% over the last 30 days. Now, some market players are signaling fatigue and taking a step back.  What are WLFI whales up to? As WLFI dropped below $0.2, a whale panicked and hurriedly closed its positions. Per Lookonchain, a whale removed 11 million WLFI worth $2.15 million from the liquidity pool, selling them for 521 Ethereum [ETH].  Source: Lookonchain Usually, when an offload occurs, it signals a lack of confidence in the market. However, not all whales exhibit this type of behavior.  According to Nansen data, World Liberty Financial whales have recorded a positive balance change for three consecutive days.  Source: Nansen Over this period, whales have acquired 61 million tokens, reflecting sustained demand.  Derivatives turn highly bearish Interestingly, with the market showing weaknesses, investors in the Futures markets have reduced exposure.  According to CoinGlass, Futures Inflow fell to $270.55 million while Outflow jumped to $285.36 million. As a result, Futures Netflow dropped to -$14.81 million, marking a 68% change.  Source: CoinGlass When Futures Outflow hikes, it suggests that traders are aggressively closing positions.  Retail selling activity skyrockets, too  Surprisingly, while WLFI has yet to…
2025/10/02
Crypto Assets Show Resilience Under Pressure

The resilience of cryptocurrency markets has been notable recently, as digital assets continue to attract investors even in the face of looming challenges such as the U.S. government shutdown and volatility in Japan’s bond market.Continue Reading:Crypto Assets Show Resilience Under Pressure
2025/10/02
Crypto needs non-USD stablecoins for meaningful utility, says Base creator Jesse Pollak

Jesse Pollak, Coinbase's head of Base, said that local currency-pegged stablecoins can provide meaningful local utility.
2025/10/02
Cipher Mining’s $1.3B Convertible Notes Overshadow Its HPC Deal

The post Cipher Mining’s $1.3B Convertible Notes Overshadow Its HPC Deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cipher Mining’s (CIFR) $3B HPC deal should have been a catalyst, but the stock went sideways as a $1.3B convertible raise stole the spotlight. Here’s why institutions rushed in, and what it means for shareholders. The following guest post comes from BitcoinMiningStock.io, a public markets intelligence platform delivering data on companies exposed to Bitcoin mining […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/cipher-minings-1-3b-convertible-notes-overshadow-its-hpc-deal/
2025/10/02
Who Really Profits From Meme Coins? Galaxy Says It’s Not the Traders

A new Galaxy Research report finds that the primary beneficiaries of the meme coins are not the traders, but the infrastructure providers.  Platforms such as launchpads, decentralized exchanges (DEXs), and automated trading bots capture substantial revenues. Meanwhile, the majority of individual participants incur losses in what is called a zero-sum game with negative expected value (EV). The Meme Coin Paradox: Mass Participation, Concentrated Profits  Meme coins, often described as tokens created around internet jokes or cultural trends with no utility, have been around for over a decade. Notably, the surge in popularity and ease of creation has sparked a full-scale boom. Millions of new tokens have flooded the market in the past few years. Traders are frequently drawn to this space by the promise of quick profits. Nonetheless, Galaxy Digital noted that,  “Trading them is less about fundamentals and more about what can be described as ‘cultural arbitrage’: predicting or front-running attention cycles, e.g., buying the token for a viral TikTok trend before the market recognizes it is viral. In the long run, the vast majority of market participants end up losing money trading meme coins, and in many respects, it’s just plain gambling.” In the latest report, Galaxy Digital’s research analyst Will Owens explained that the meme coin ecosystem functions as a stack. Here, the flow of money is mostly concentrated in the infrastructure that supports creation and trading. Meme Coin Ecosystem Structure. Source: Galaxy Digital At the base level, blockchains like Solana dominate. It hosts over 32 million tokens, a more than 300% increase since early 2024. The blockchain accounts for 56% of the 57 million meme coins across major chains, including Ethereum, Base, and BNB Chain.  “Base and BSC also host significant activity, while Ethereum hosts bigger tokens and a less cutthroat culture,” the report reads. Solana’s low fees and high throughput have made it the preferred venue, with meme coins accounting for approximately 20- 30% of its DEX trading volume, down from 60% in January. Next, launchpads form a critical layer, enabling rapid token deployment. Solana’s Pump.fun, which debuted in early 2024, exemplifies this trend by industrializing the process through bonding curves that guarantee liquidity at minimal cost.  The platform has created about 12.9 million tokens, which make up 40.31% of the total 32 million Solana tokens. Tokens launched on Pump.fun boast an aggregated fully diluted market cap (FDMC) exceeding $4.8 billion, though this peaked above $10 billion earlier in the year.  “The power-law distribution of value among Pump.fun tokens is astonishing. Out of nearly 12.9 million tokens launched on the platform, just 12 account for more than half of all fully diluted market cap (FDMC). Those dozen tokens collectively represent $2.69 billion, or 56% of the total $4.8 billion FDMC, while the other 44% is split among the remaining millions of tokens,” Owens noted. Furthermore, Pump.fun has generated significant fees from creation and trading. In summer 2024, it briefly lost ground to competitors like LetsBonk. Nonetheless, the launchpad reclaimed dominance through innovations such as Project Ascend, which introduces dynamic fee models for creators, and integrations with streamers for interactive launches. Meanwhile, DEX aggregators and automated market makers (AMMs) like Jupiter, Raydium, Orca, and Pump.fun’s in-house PumpSwap further extract value by handling immediate post-launch trading. These platforms benefit from high volumes, with meme coins fueling user acquisition and ecosystem growth. Trading bots, including Axiom, BONKbot, and Trojan, enhance this by enabling sniping—purchasing tokens at inception—and rapid execution, contributing to a hyper-competitive, player-versus-player (PvP) environment.  “Axiom, for example, has broken $200 million in cumulative revenue with a team of less than 10 individuals,” the report highlighted. Lastly, token deployers, insiders, and key opinion leaders (KOLs) also reap rewards. Developers and insiders often retain large supply portions in hidden wallets, dumping into retail liquidity for gains. KOLs on platforms like X amplify narratives through coordinated campaigns. “X (formerly Twitter) communities and Telegram groups amplify memes and coordinate shilling campaigns. Communities are incentivized to push their token higher, with collective belief substituting for fundamentals. KOLs are a huge part of this layer,” the analyst wrote. Key Crypto KOLs on X. Source: Galaxy Digital Are Retail Traders the Biggest Losers in the Meme Coin Boom?  In contrast, most traders face structural disadvantages. The report revealed that the median hold time for Solana meme coins is around 100 seconds. This is quite a drop from 300 seconds a year prior. “This means that the average participant isn’t ‘holding’ a token for hours, let alone days. Instead, they’re rotating rapidly, scalping a few percent profit against other traders in what is essentially a PvP trading game,” Owens detailed. Risks abound, including honeypots—tokens that allow buys but block sells—rug pulls, where insiders withdraw liquidity, and vamping, where copycats siphon value from originals. High-profile incidents, such as the LIBRA token incident, have resulted in millions in trader losses while insiders profited.  This ecosystem paradox highlights a broader trend: while meme coins serve as onramps to cryptocurrency, drawing new users into wallets and DEXs, the speculative frenzy primarily enriches a concentrated group of infrastructure owners.  For most participants, trading remains negative EV. Thus, meme coins may look like a casino, but it’s the house — not the players — that always wins.
2025/10/02
Bitcoin Rises as US Government Shutdown Affects Markets

As the US government shutdown begins, Bitcoin experiences a notable rise. The SEC is unable to process ETF applications, stalling regulatory progress. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Rises as US Government Shutdown Affects Markets The post Bitcoin Rises as US Government Shutdown Affects Markets appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
2025/10/02
