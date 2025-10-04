2025-10-05 Sunday

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction vs Layer Brett’s Potential and 600% Staking APY

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction vs Layer Brett's Potential and 600% Staking APY

Ethereum eyes long-term growth toward $10K, but Layer Brett at $0.0058 with 616% APY and Layer 2 speed is tipped by traders as the high-upside presale play.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/04 20:40
Best Crypto Presale To Buy Now: Traders Convinced LBRETT Is The Next SHIB Scramble For 600% Staking APY

Best Crypto Presale To Buy Now: Traders Convinced LBRETT Is The Next SHIB Scramble For 600% Staking APY

LBRETT raises $4.2M in presale with 600% APY staking, Layer 2 security, and low fees, convincing traders it could be the next SHIB-level breakout in 2025.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/04 20:29
Ethereum Daily Transactions Break 4-Year Range above 1.6 Million

Ethereum Daily Transactions Break 4-Year Range above 1.6 Million

Rising gas use and NFT activity confirm Ethereum’s expanding role beyond swaps into broader decentralized finance infra.
CryptoPotato2025/10/04 20:22
Thumzup’s $2.5M Backs DogeHash as DOGE Charts Show Rising Wedge, MACD Turn, and Accumulation

Thumzup's $2.5M Backs DogeHash as DOGE Charts Show Rising Wedge, MACD Turn, and Accumulation

Thumzup Media hasloaned $2.5 million to DogeHash Technologies to support the expansion of its Dogecoin mining infrastructure. The company confirmed the deal on September 30, 2025, framing it as part of a larger strategy in the digital asset space. The financing aims to fund the deployment of more than 500 new DOGE ASIC machines, which […] The post Thumzup’s $2.5M Backs DogeHash as DOGE Charts Show Rising Wedge, MACD Turn, and Accumulation appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats2025/10/04 20:10
Ethereum Foundation Converts 1,000 ETH to Stablecoins Ahead of Major Network Upgrade

Ethereum Foundation Converts 1,000 ETH to Stablecoins Ahead of Major Network Upgrade

The post Ethereum Foundation Converts 1,000 ETH to Stablecoins Ahead of Major Network Upgrade appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum The Ethereum Foundation has announced that it will convert 1,000 ETH into stablecoins using decentralized trading protocol CoWSwap’s TWAP (time-weighted average price) feature. The move is designed to support the foundation’s ongoing development, grants, and research initiatives as part of its treasury management strategy. According to the foundation, the conversion aligns with its long-standing policy of maintaining a balanced fiat reserve for operational expenses. When Ethereum’s price drifts significantly from its target ratio, small-scale ETH sales are conducted to ensure financial stability and continued funding for ecosystem growth. The organization said the decision was not just financial but symbolic, showcasing how decentralized finance can serve practical, transparent use cases. “This transaction helps fund our work while demonstrating the real-world utility of DeFi,” the foundation noted in a statement shared Friday. Ethereum Prepares for Fusaka Upgrade The announcement coincides with renewed technical progress across the Ethereum network. Developers have confirmed that the long-awaited Fusaka upgrade is now officially scheduled, beginning with two testnet deployments in October before a full mainnet rollout expected by late November. Fusaka is expected to bring key improvements to Ethereum’s scalability and efficiency, forming part of a broader roadmap that aims to make the blockchain faster, cheaper, and more accessible for developers and end users alike. Ethereum’s Vision for the Next Decade Dankrad Feist, a protocol architect at the Ethereum Foundation, said the network’s long-term mission is to make blockchain technology indistinguishable from mainstream financial tools. “Within the next decade, most blockchain users will be regular consumers,” Feist explained. “They won’t want to manage wallets or complex interfaces – hey’ll expect seamless, fintech-like experiences.” As Ethereum edges closer to the Fusaka release and continues to fine-tune its financial management practices, the foundation’s latest move underscores its dual focus: advancing research and infrastructure while modeling real-world use…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 20:10
Bitcoin Climbs as U.S. Government Shutdown Influences Markets

Bitcoin Climbs as U.S. Government Shutdown Influences Markets

Bitcoin approaches a high of $124,500 influenced by U.S. government shutdowns. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Climbs as U.S. Government Shutdown Influences Markets The post Bitcoin Climbs as U.S. Government Shutdown Influences Markets appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/10/04 20:08
SHIB Burn Soars, Cronos Drops, BlockDAG Presale Booms

SHIB Burn Soars, Cronos Drops, BlockDAG Presale Booms

The post SHIB Burn Soars, Cronos Drops, BlockDAG Presale Booms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu and Cronos holders understand the frustration of weak analytics and limited NFT tracking. Burns and short-term trades may create temporary excitement, but the real problem is that core tools are still missing, with many left asking the same question. Why settle for less? BlockDAG (BDAG) provides the opposite experience. Its Awakening Testnet is not a soft demo. From the start, it delivers rapid throughput, working dApps, NFT explorer features, and developer systems. Instead of waiting for a future mainnet, users can already build, test, and explore in near-live conditions. Compared with Shiba Inu’s price swings, Cronos’s uncertain outlook, and the wider discussion of best-performing crypto coins, BlockDAG stands out with real utility and an undeniable early lead. BlockDAG’s Awakening Testnet Feels Like a Full Deployment BlockDAG is reshaping expectations of what a testnet should deliver. Awakening has doubled throughput to 1,400 TPS, introduced account abstraction for easier wallet interaction, and rolled out live dApps like Lottery and Reflection. This is far beyond a basic preview. Users also get a full NFT explorer with media support, detailed filters, and real-time analytics that rival mainnet explorers. By comparison, Shiba Inu and Cronos users are still limited when trying to track NFT activity in detail. Its analytics layer brings even more value. With CSV exports, WalletConnect access, and dashboards for gas, TPS, and transaction flow, participants aren’t just testing. They’re engaging with conditions that feel almost identical to a live chain. BlockDAG is proving itself in action, not just in theory. The presale results mirror this strength. Nearly $420 million has been raised, 26.6 billion BDAG distributed, and more than 312,000 holders are active. Over 3 million miners are using the X1 app, while 20,000 physical mining units have been shipped globally. With Batch 31 priced at $0.0304, buyers now have…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 20:03
AI Agents May Become Liquidity Drivers for Stablecoins: Paxos Labs Exec

AI Agents May Become Liquidity Drivers for Stablecoins: Paxos Labs Exec

The post AI Agents May Become Liquidity Drivers for Stablecoins: Paxos Labs Exec appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The next wave of stablecoin adoption may not be led by people at all. Paxos Labs’ co-founder says AI agents could become the “X-factor,” instantly shifting liquidity to the most efficient issuers and turning market fragmentation into an advantage. With clearer regulations around stablecoins passing in the United States, the stablecoin market has surged past $300 billion, becoming one of crypto’s central narratives. However, fragmentation across issuers and jurisdictions remains a challenge.  As new entrants join an increasingly diverse field — from dollar-backed leaders like Tether and Circle, to synthetic assets like Athena, and PayPal’s PYUSD, which targets consumer payments — questions have arisen over whether fragmentation could pose a problem to the industry. Bhau Kotecha, co-founder and head of Paxos Labs, told Cointelegraph that “fragmentation is a double-edged sword.” As different models compete, as well as issue stablecoins that are aligned with their businesses, it risks “creating liquidity silos and user confusion, which can hinder adoption.” However, he believes that AI agents — autonomous programs that can make decisions and perform tasks like trading or moving funds without human input — could solve the issue. AI agents, he said, will “switch instantly” to whichever stablecoin offers the best economics. “That means fragmentation isn’t necessarily a deterrent; it can actually become a market-level optimizer, where AI ensures liquidity flows to the most efficient issuers. Over time, this could compress fees and force issuers to compete on fundamentals.” Related: All currencies will be stablecoins by 2030: Tether co-founder The rise of AI agents in crypto Kotecha is not the only one highlighting the importance of AI agents for stablecoin adoption. In a Sept. 2 Bloomberg interview at Goldman Sachs’ Asia Leaders Conference in Hong Kong, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz said AI agents are set to become the primary users of stablecoins,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 20:02
MSP Miner Releases New Mobile Mining App: Ushering in a New Era of Smart Cryptocurrency

MSP Miner Releases New Mobile Mining App: Ushering in a New Era of Smart Cryptocurrency

MSP Miner, a leading international cloud mining platform, has officially released its newly upgraded mobile mining app.
Coinstats2025/10/04 19:57
Trump-appointed Miran continues backing aggressive Fed rate cuts

Trump-appointed Miran continues backing aggressive Fed rate cuts

Fed Governor Stephen Miran wants the central bank to apply a “brisk pace” in its rate cuts, differing from the opinion of other officials who advocate for a cautious approach. Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan and Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee are among the Fed officials who raised concerns about economic and inflation conditions.  Fed Chair Jerome Powell also noted that large rate cuts lack support, emphasizing a policy consensus that balances the central bank’s monetary policy approach. He claimed that making significant policy moves at this time is unnecessary. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon expressed doubt about future rate cuts unless inflation drops. Alberto Musalem, President of the Bank of St. Louis, also warned that the Fed is edging closer to its rate cut limits. Miran says policy is out of whack Miran said that the Fed’s monetary policy is out of whack, and reasonable adjustments should be made briskly. However, he remains skeptical about the central bank’s current interest rate policy, pointing out that the Fed might not have reached that point yet. Miran believes that the Fed is at a point where, if it keeps the current interest rate steady for another day, it will be in crisis. However, he foresees a bigger problem in the Fed’s hands if the current rate is held for an extra year. “If you sort of keep it there another day, it’s a crisis, but if you keep it there for an extra year, yeah, I think you have…problems on your hands.” –Stephen Miran, Governor of the U.S. Federal Reserve  Miran said on September 22 that leaving the policy restrictive to the current extent risks significantly compromising the Fed’s mandate. He and other FOMC members also believe the neutral rate is not where it ought to be due to President Trump’s policy changes.  Miran further explained how deregulation, tax, immigration, and trade policy changes are either increasing nominal savings or boosting productivity in ways that lower the neutral rate. He added that these changes make monetary policy that was not as tight at the beginning of the year, now too restrictive.  Bowman predicts three rate cuts in 2025   Michelle Bowman, a member of the Fed board of Governors, predicted on October 3 that the Fed would make three rate cuts before the end of the year. Bowman, who also serves as the current Vice Chair of Supervision, pointed out that these cuts would counter labor market risks and support the economy’s stability as inflation neared the 2% target.  However, Miran’s preference for bolder rate cuts places him at odds with most policymakers. Most regional Fed presidents still worry about lowering rates at the current inflation rate, which has remained well above the 2% target. Policymakers also believe that Trump’s tariffs will accelerate inflation as their effects surge through the economy. Miran advocated for a 0.50% rate cut in the next rate-setting meeting, but most officials called for a moderate trim to the 4% to 4.25% range. Fed officials seek to strike a balance between lowering high inflation and supporting the weakening jobs market.  The officials further predicted an interest rate target between 3.5% and 3.75% by the end of 2025, with a likelihood of moving to the 3.25% to 3.5% range in 2026. However, Chicago Fed President Goolsbee believes the central bank is now in a sticky spot. He remains a little wary about front-loading too many rates and hoping that inflation will subside.   Meanwhile, Dallas Fed President Logan remains hawkish and claims that the Fed needs to be cautious about further rate cuts. She previously pointed out that the worrisome environment suggests high inflation is driven by more than just tariff-related issues. Bowman also believes that the Fed policy is at risk of falling behind the curve, especially in offsetting labor market risks. However, Miran stresses that his approach is similar to that of other policymakers, only that he wants to reach the goal faster.   Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.
Coinstats2025/10/04 19:56
