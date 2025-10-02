MEXC Exchange
Fidelity & Bitwise Fuel Optimism as BTC Nears $120K
The post Fidelity & Bitwise Fuel Optimism as BTC Nears $120K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Price Prediction: Momentum Builds Near $120K Bitcoin (BTC) is currently trading just under $119,000, after briefly touching $119,400 earlier in the day. The cryptocurrency has maintained strong momentum this week, consolidating above the $116,000 support zone. The psychological resistance level at $120K is now the key barrier for traders and investors. By TradingView – BTCUSD_2025-10-02 (All) The latest Bitcoin price prediction suggests that if BTC manages to close decisively above $120K, a push toward $122K–$124K could follow. However, failure to hold $116K may drag the price back toward the $112K–$114K range. Fidelity & Bitwise Buy $238.7 Million in Bitcoin The big headline boosting market sentiment today is the news that Fidelity Investments and Bitwise collectively purchased $238.7 million worth of Bitcoin. Institutional buying at this scale strengthens confidence in BTC's long-term potential, especially as these firms are key players in the ETF and asset management space. This move highlights the ongoing institutional shift into Bitcoin, reinforcing BTC's position as a digital store of value and making it increasingly attractive to traditional investors. Technical Outlook: What to Watch Next Resistance: $120K remains the immediate resistance. A breakout could open the door to $124K. Support: $116K is the first key support, followed by the broader $112K–$114K range. Momentum: The RSI and moving averages remain supportive of further gains as long as BTC holds above $116K. Traders should also keep an eye on spot ETF inflows, as renewed institutional demand has often correlated with upward momentum. Bitcoin Price Prediction: Short-Term and Long-Term Outlook With Fidelity and Bitwise increasing their exposure, Bitcoin's narrative as a long-term hedge against inflation and a key asset in diversified portfolios remains stronger than ever.
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 17:07
Hybrid L2 BOB Enables 1-Click Native BTC Transfers Across 11 Major Chains
The post Hybrid L2 BOB Enables 1-Click Native BTC Transfers Across 11 Major Chains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Build on Bitcoin (BOB), a hybrid Layer two (L2) blockchain, launched BOB Gateway, a one-click on- and offramp that connects native bitcoin to Bitgo's wBTC.OFT across 11 Layerzero-supported blockchains, including Ethereum, Avalanche, Base, BNB Chain, Unichain, Optimism, Sei, and BOB. The update — powered by BOB's Bitcoin intents system and Layerzero's OFT standard — enables […]
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 17:00
XRP Price Faces 25% Drawdown Risk, But This Technical Point Is Key
The XRP price is positioned at a pivotal level that will determine the next trend to play out from here. This was highlighted by crypto analyst, The Alchemist Trader, in a TradingView post that shared notable insights into the current price action of the cryptocurrency. The crypto analyst also explained that there are technical points that will determine the next move, and depending on how bears and bulls perform, there could either be a lot of gains or major losses. The Three Key Points To Watch With the XRP price already showing a lot of weakness, The Alchemist Trader explains that the altcoin is now consolidating near the value area low of its local trading range. This sits around the $2.8 level that the price has been moving around over the last few weeks. Related Reading: Crypto Analyst Predicts What Dogecoin Investors Should Expect Price-Wise This Month The price trading at this value area low also shows that there are a lot of sellers in the market pushing down the price. It had previously pushed the price back toward a critical support level at $2.7, and this has set the stage for either the next bounce or decline. This is because this level holds a lot of liquidity, meaning it is an equal opportunity point for both bears and bulls. Given this trend, the crypto analyst has outlined three key technical points that investors should watch for the XRP price. The first of these is the possibility of the XRP price making consecutive lower highs and pushing it toward the value area low, a bearish signal. Next on the list is that a breakdown from there could push the price toward the Point of Control (POC), as well as the 0.618 Fibonacci and VWAP confluence. Then, last but not least, is the fact that the liquidity at the current levels could mean that there is a sharp wick before the price begins to reverse. How The XRP Price Could Play Out From Here As mentioned above, one of the first things to watch out for is the test of the value area low. From here, if the XRP price were to break down, then it would signal that the decline would deepen from here. It would push the target toward the Point of Control (POC) and deeper support levels. Reaching these levels would mean a possible 25% decline toward $2.33. Related Reading: Analyst Says Dogecoin's Parabolic Run Is Inevitable – Historical Pattern Point To Another Breakout However, in the event that this support holds firmly, then the analyst sees the XRP price bouncing back into its trading range. The price could wick down first, but this would end in an eventual stabilization and continuation. In this case, the target is placed at $3.5, possibly setting the price on a campaign for new all-time highs. Featured image from Dall.E, chart from TradingView.com
NewsBTC
2025/10/02 16:30
White House Pulls Pro-Crypto Quintenz’s CFTC Nomination
The post White House Pulls Pro-Crypto Quintenz's CFTC Nomination appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. White House Pulls Pro-Crypto Quintenz's CFTC Nomination
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 16:18
Sui lanceert native synthetische stablecoin samen met Ethena en SUIG
@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Sui (SUI) heeft een native synthetische stablecoin geïntroduceerd. Dit is de eerste stablecoin die niet native voor Ethereum is gelanceerd. De coin biedt een decentraal alternatief voor dominante stablecoins als USDC en USDT. Maar waarom lanceert Sui een eigen stablecoin? En wat betekent het voor de cryptomarkt? Sui lanceert eerste niet-Ethereum stablecoin De Sui Foundation heeft suiUSDe geïntroduceerd op de Sui blockchain. Het is de eerste stablecoin die niet van oorsprong voor Ethereum is gebouwd. In een persbericht deelde de Sui Foundation de lancering in samenwerking met SUI Group Holdings (SUIG) en Ethena Labs. The countdown begins for suiUSDe arriving on Sui. Powered by Sui, @officialSUIG, @ethena_labs, Sui’s first income-generating digital dollar native to a non-EVM chain is coming to Sui ⚡️ Sui and @officialSUIG wil use its revenue to purchase more SUI on the open market. pic.twitter.com/rbrxj5DHnS — Sui (@SuiNetwork) October 1, 2025 Met de lancering is Sui de eerste niet op Ethereum gebaseerde blockchain met een native dollar-based stablecoin. Het doel van het lanceren van de stablecoin is het afnemen van de afhankelijkheid van USDT en USDC. Het is een belangrijke stap in de strategie van Sui. suiUSDe is een synthetische stablecoin die wordt aangedreven door een strategie van Ethena. Dit betekent dat de coin volledig decentraal zou moeten zijn. De stablecoin moet ook waarde teruggeven aan het Sui ecosysteem. Daarom gaan de Sui Foundation en SUIG de netto-opbrengst gebruiken om SUI tokens van de markt te kopen. Later dit jaar wil Sui nog een stablecoin lanceren: USDi. Deze stablecoin is voor mensen die stabiliteit zoeken zonder extra risico’s te nemen. De USDi stablecoin is gebaseerd op BlackRock’s USD Institutional Digital Liquidity (BUIDL) fonds. De coin is hierdoor gecentraliseerder, maar ook veiliger. Wat betekent de lancering voor Sui? De lancering van een eigen stablecoin is een goed teken voor Sui. Sui heeft zichzelf gepresenteerd als vervanger voor Ethereum en op Ethereum gebaseerde blockchains. Door rendement te integreren in een native stablecoin versterken ze deze positie nog verder. Ook kan de stap de afhankelijkheid van dominante stablecoins als USDT en USDC kunnen verminderen. Decentrale ontwikkelaars kunnen hierdoor liquiditeit halen uit suiUSDe. Toch zal de nieuwe stablecoin met uitdagingen te maken krijgen. Amerikaanse toezichthouders beoordelen synthetische stablecoins op basis van de GENIUS Act. Deze verplicht het aanhouden van staatsobligaties als reserve. Dit kan adoptie in de Verenigde Staten lastiger maken. Als de stablecoin op de lange termijn veel adoptie ziet, kan dit erg positief zijn voor Sui. Groei van het ecosysteem betekent doorgaans groei voor de native coin van het project. Toch is het belangrijk om ontwikkelingen van Amerikaanse toezichthouders in de gaten te houden. Een negatieve uitkomst hiervan kan adoptie beperken. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Sui lanceert native synthetische stablecoin samen met Ethena en SUIG is geschreven door Marijn van Leeuwen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats
2025/10/02 16:01
How Did Bitcoin Shape Telegram CEO’s Fortune?
Pavel Durov, the visionary CEO behind Telegram, has offered an intriguing insight into his financial success, attributing much of his wealth to digital currency, Bitcoin, rather than his popular messaging application. His narrative provides a fascinating glimpse into how cryptocurrencies are playing an increasingly pivotal role in wealth generation among tech innovators.
Coinstats
2025/10/02 15:51
Can VivoPower’s Strategy Signal a Shift in Corporate Crypto Adoption?
The post Can VivoPower's Strategy Signal a Shift in Corporate Crypto Adoption? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a significant financial development, VivoPower, listed on Nasdaq, has introduced an equity issue priced at $6.05 per share, aiming to generate $19 million. This price exceeds the present market value, reflecting strong investor interest and is intended to boost liquidity for future XRP coin purchases, establishing the cryptocurrency as a treasury asset.
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 15:50
A whale/institution bought 8,637 ETH in the past hour
PANews reported on October 2 that according to monitoring by on-chain data analyst Yu Jin, in the past hour, a whale/institution purchased 8,637 ETH with 38.017 million DAI through three wallets on the chain, with an average price of US$4,402.
PANews
2025/10/02 15:48
Kalshi will be on ‘every major crypto app’ in next 12 months, says John Wang
Wang said prediction markets are the 'Trojan Horse' for crypto, as it's a more accessible form of crypto options.
Coinstats
2025/10/02 15:38
The Long-awaited Major Update for BNB Has Arrived! Here's What's Changed
BNB Chain, one of the largest blockchain networks, plans to provide a major reduction in transaction fees after the new update.
Coinstats
2025/10/02 15:33
