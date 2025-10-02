2025-10-05 Sunday

Coinbase app to integrate 1inch API for seamless token swaps

The Coinbase app is set to integrate 1inch’s Swap API to enhance non-custodial token swaps within the platform’s decentralized exchange feature. “Our integration with 1inch is a significant step forward in bringing onchain trading to our users,” Scott Shapiro, head…
Crypto.news2025/10/02 17:43
Ethereum Rockets 9% Weekly but This Massive Barrier Is Next

Ethereum rises 9% to $4,400 as analysts flag crucial resistance ahead. Cup and handle pattern hints at potential breakout toward $10K.
CryptoPotato2025/10/02 17:41
Thailand Eyes Altcoin ETFs as Crypto Adoption Accelerates

The post Thailand Eyes Altcoin ETFs as Crypto Adoption Accelerates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Thailand Preps the Next Wave of Crypto ETFs Thailand is entering its next phase of regulated crypto exposure. Following its 2024 spot BTC ETF, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is drafting a framework to allow altcoin ETFs alongside Bitcoin, broadening the menu for investors seeking diversified digital-asset exposure. Why Now: Demand Meets Policy A softer equities backdrop — the local stock market has fallen notably this year — is steering younger investors toward digital assets. The SEC’s push aims to channel that demand through regulated products, balancing access with oversight. What the Structure Could Look Like Local mutual funds and institutions are expected to list the first products once approvals land. Similar to the initial Bitcoin “fund-of-funds” approach, early altcoin ETFs may aggregate exposure via vetted global vehicles before evolving into more direct, basket-based structures. From Bitcoin to a Broader Basket After the U.S. and Hong Kong normalized spot $Bitcoin ETFs, Thailand moved quickly to align. Adding altcoin ETFs signals a policy shift from single-asset access to portfolio-level exposure, bringing tokenized investments closer to mainstream mandates. Source: https://cryptoticker.io/en/thailand-altcoin-etf-expansion-crypto-policy-2025/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 17:28
Coinbase verwacht verdere stijging van de Bitcoin koers

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Een hoge bestuurder van cryptobeurs Coinbase ziet duidelijke redenen om optimistisch te blijven over de toekomst van Bitcoin. John D’Agostino, hoofd institutionele strategie bij Coinbase, stelt dat de digitale munt steeds meer zijn rol als inflatiehedge bevestigt. Hij verwacht dat de aantrekkingskracht van Bitcoin verder zal toenemen zodra de Amerikaanse centrale bank de rente blijft verlagen. Bitcoin tegenover goud In een interview met CNBC zei D’Agostino dat beleggers de prestaties van Bitcoin in perspectief moeten plaatsen. “Goud is dit jaar met zo’n 46 procent gestegen, Bitcoin ongeveer 21 procent en Ethereum 25 procent. Kijk je echter naar een langere periode, dan zie je dat Bitcoin met 75 procent is gestegen op jaarbasis, tegenover 44 procent voor goud.” Daarmee wijst hij erop dat de digitale munt over meerdere jaren een beter rendement laat zien dan traditionele edelmetalen. Volgens de Coinbase-topman gaat het niet om een keuze tussen goud of Bitcoin. “Het is geen discussie over wie de grootste is, zoals Jordan of LeBron. Bitcoin heeft eigenschappen die goud niet heeft. Het is digitaal, programmeerbaar en zonder grenzen te verplaatsen. Belangrijker nog, Bitcoin levert rendement op, terwijl goud juist kosten met zich meebrengt voor opslag en verzekering.” Ook andere analisten zien dat beeld bevestigd. Goud blijft aantrekkelijk in tijden van geopolitieke spanning, maar Bitcoin ontwikkelt zich steeds meer tot een beleggingscategorie die daarnaast extra voordelen biedt. Zo neemt de liquiditeit in de markt toe en winnen Bitcoin fondsen terrein bij institutionele beleggers. Rol van renteverlagingen Een belangrijke factor voor de komende maanden is het rentebeleid van de Amerikaanse centrale bank. Nadat de Federal Reserve eerder dit jaar begon met renteverlagingen, zijn geldmarktfondsen minder aantrekkelijk geworden. D’Agostino wijst erop dat er momenteel enkele biljoenen dollars in die fondsen staan geparkeerd. “Bij een rente van 5 procent is dat aantrekkelijk, dan zit je in de buurt van het inflatiedoel. Maar naarmate de rente daalt, wordt dat geld vrijgespeeld. Niet alles zal naar Bitcoin stromen, maar een deel ervan wel. Dat maakt ons positief,” aldus D’Agostino.   Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? De rentes zijn officieel omlaag voor het eerst sinds 2024, heeft Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell vorige week aangekondigd, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die in 2025 écht het verschil kunnen… Continue reading Coinbase verwacht verdere stijging van de Bitcoin koers document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); });   Macro-economische achtergrond De opmerkingen van Coinbase vallen samen met een bredere beweging in de markten. Wereldwijd zetten centrale banken stappen richting een ruimer beleid. De Europese Centrale Bank hintte onlangs op verdere renteverlagingen in 2026, terwijl in Japan voor het eerst sinds jaren een beleidsverruiming wordt overwogen. Tegelijkertijd blijft de geldhoeveelheid in veel landen met 7 tot 8 procent per jaar groeien, iets waar juist Bitcoin volgens D’Agostino bescherming tegen kan bieden. De vraag naar inflatiebestendige beleggingen lijkt daarnaast toe te nemen door geopolitieke onzekerheden. De spanningen in de Zuid-Chinese Zee en aanhoudende handelstwisten tussen de Verenigde Staten en Europa zorgen ervoor dat investeerders hun vermogen steeds vaker willen spreiden. Bitcoin koers in de lift Op het moment van schrijven noteert de Bitcoin koers 118.627 dollar, een stijging van ruim 4 procent ten opzichte van een dag eerder. Ethereum klimt 5 procent naar 4.340 dollar. Daarmee zetten beide munten hun herstel van de afgelopen weken door, ondanks een licht negatief sentiment op de aandelenmarkten. Volgens marktexperts sluit dit aan bij de verwachting dat cryptomunten een grotere rol zullen spelen in portefeuilles van beleggers. Niet als vervanging van bestaande activa, maar juist als aanvulling. De combinatie van dalende rentes, een groeiende geldhoeveelheid en toenemende institutionele interesse schetst volgens Coinbase een gunstig beeld voor de toekomst van Bitcoin. Crypto marktinzichten 10xResearch - insights in de cryptomarkt Jarenlange expertise in markt onderzoek en technische insights Data gebaseerd op meer dan 50 trading algoritmes Meest recente en accurate marktanalyses 10xResearch review Registreer op 10xResearch Het bericht Coinbase verwacht verdere stijging van de Bitcoin koers is geschreven door Thom Derks en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/10/02 17:01
Starknet Foundation Launches BTCFi Season to Unlock Global Bitcoin Liquidity

Starknet Foundation, a well-known platform focusing on scaling Ethereum, has excitedly announced its extraordinary development in launching Bitcoin Decentralized Finance (BTCFi). The purpose of this strategic step is to speed up the Bitcoin activity, lending and borrowing on decentralized finance (DeFi) Starknet. 📣🚨The Starknet Foundation is very excited to announce the launch of BTCFi Season, a new program to bootstrap BTC activity on Starknet, with a focus on low-cost, BTC-backed loans. pic.twitter.com/Ocg2uHuhe5— Starknet Foundation (BTCFi arc) (@StarknetFndn) October 1, 2025 One of the main objectives of this step is to create effective and efficient markets for Bitcoin assets. For this, Starknet Foundation will serve the users by providing them with 100 million $STRK tokens for more than 6 months, to reinforce different DeFi protocols, appreciating participation and development within the ecosystem. $STRK is the native token of Starknet. Starknet Foundation has unveiled this news through its official X account. Starknet Expands Bitcoin Utility with BTCFi Worldwide There are many purposes behind this advancement i.e., $BTC Liquidity on DEXs, $BTC Liquidity in Lending Markets, and Borrowing Stablecoins against $BTC. In short, all these features are related to BTC and improving its scalability and availability worldwide. $BTC Liquidity on DEXs means increasing the flow for Bitcoin Liquidity on decentralized Exchanges (DEXs), making it accessible for users to trade in BTC and other related assets. Furthermore, BTC serves as collateral in lending and borrowing activities, which enhance its usage in DeFi. With this advancement, users will be able to interchange BTC with stablecoins, which means that users will utilize BTC to borrow stablecoins. BTC will be used as a cost-effective place to lend stablecoins. Starknet Rolls out STRK Rewards to Fuel Global BTCFi Adoption Starknet will share its $STRK tokens among users based on an incentive reward system that can execute and design starting on September 30, 2025. Basically, these rewards are going to act like a strong magnet that will attract a huge number of users from around the world to Starknet and participate in $BTC-related activities. Starknet is set to be the most powerful and efficient platform for trading in $BTC and stablecoins all over the world without the involvement of a third party. This advancement will open a new and secure pathway for worldwide users to transact payments with speed, scalability, and low cost in the digital market.
Coinstats2025/10/02 17:00
Aster: Team Boost data has been updated and previously affected points have been re-calculated

PANews reported on October 2nd that Aster, the perpetual contract platform, posted on the X platform that all Team Boost data has been updated and improvements have been made based on community feedback, including the ability to receive a boost within 8 hours of joining a team starting from Epoch 4. In addition, previously affected points have been re-calculated.
PANews2025/10/02 16:54
1,300,000,000 XRP in 8 Hours: Whales Going Crazy

Uptober stronger than anticipated
Coinstats2025/10/02 16:54
Best Crypto Gainers Today, October 2 – Zcash, SPX6900, DEXE

Highlights: The best crypto gainers today are Zcash, SPX6900, and DeXe, all smashing big moves. Zcash’s rally got a boost from the new Grayscale Trust and chatter on privacy coins. SPX6900 and DeXe show strong holder conviction and whale activity, hinting at more upside. The cryptocurrency market had a massive rally on October 2, 2025, with its total market capitalization rising by $175 billion. The market cap is now at $4.03 trillion, while the 24-hour trading volume surged by 25% to $200 billion. Amidst this broad market rally, some assets have outperformed others by recording massive gains. In the section below, we will discuss the best crypto gainers today, such as Zcash, SPX6900, and DeXe. Best Crypto Gainers Today 1. Zcash (ZEC) Zcash has emerged as the best crypto gainer today, with a solid 80% gain over the past 24 hours. This latest rally has seen the price surge from a low point of $78 to $152, where it faced a pullback to $141. Moreover, its market cap and trading volume have surged to $2.24 billion and $1.06 billion, respectively. Source: CoinMarketCap The Grayscale Zcash Trust launch has attracted institutional attention to ZEC. The trust, available to accredited investors, offers regulated exposure to cryptocurrencies without the need to handle the assets directly. On Thursday, the assets under management exceeded $46 million, with a net asset value of $9.70 per share. .@Zcash is similar to Bitcoin in its design. Zcash $ZEC was created from the original Bitcoin code base, but it uses a privacy technology that encrypts transaction information and allows users to shield their assets. Grayscale Zcash Trust is open for private placement for… pic.twitter.com/gzPmQRiZl5 — Grayscale (@Grayscale) October 1, 2025 A broader debate of privacy coins also strengthened the ZEC rally. The regulatory pressure has led to the increased popularity of privacy coins. On social media, Naval Ravikant’s comments fueled the fire, calling Zcash “insurance against bitcoin,” just as bitcoin is a hedge against fiat. 2. SPX6900 (SPX) SPX6900 memecoin is making headlines today as the price surged above the $1 key level. The 30% rally has pushed the price to $1.25 as of this writing. Moreover, the weekly and monthly gains have increased to 23% and 12%, respectively. In addition, the trading volume has surged by 170% to $78 million. Source: CoinMarketCap SPX6900 has been the only memecoin in the top 100 to outperform Bitcoin this year. The performance comes when markets enter their final quarter of 2025. Historically, this has been a period of drastic price changes following a previous halving. In the top 100, #SPX6900 is the only memecoin which has outperformed #BTC year-to-date. And we are not done with 2025. We have 3 months left. But not any 3 months. We are talking about Q4 of the post-halving year, which historically is the time where crazy parabolas occur. So… pic.twitter.com/Ez9EUKWxMv — AugusteB (@augusteBYI) October 2, 2025 Supporters of SPX6900 point to the strength of its long-term holders. Many believe that the base of the coin displays unusual conviction compared to the other tokens. Such commitment is often essential for maintaining momentum at major rallies. With just three months to go in 2025, the market is the focus of where it is going next. 3. DEXE DeXe is trading around $11.65 with a surge of 25%, joining the list of the best crypto gainers today. Today’s rally has elevated the altcoin’s monthly gain to 60%. Resistance and support for DeXe have been noted at $7 and $13. Its market cap and trading volume stand at $995 million and $60 million, respectively. Source: CoinMarketCap Whales have shown an uptick in activity around DeXe recently, according to CryptoQuant data. Large wallet orders surged, which points to increased investor demand. This is often an indication of tightening supply against rising interest. Source: CryptoQuant Meanwhile, data from Coinglass shows that the OI-weighted funding rate is rising to 0.0200%. The charts indicate steady growth in trader positioning. A consistent rise indicates building confidence. Together, the increase in whale activity and the upward trend in funding rates indicate a market that is leaning towards upward movement if the trend persists. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Coinstats2025/10/02 16:49
Senate Reviews Crypto Taxes Following CAMT Guidance By IRS

The post Senate Reviews Crypto Taxes Following CAMT Guidance By IRS appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Senate Finance Committee will hold a hearing Wednesday on cryptocurrency taxation, a day after the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) issued interim guidance easing corporate crypto tax rules. The Treasury and IRS on Tuesday issued interim guidance aimed at easing compliance under the Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax (CAMT), including for companies operating in the digital assets sector. Signed into law under former President Joe Biden as part of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, CAMT imposes a 15% minimum tax on the financial statement income of large corporations. The two pieces of the latest interim guidance, Notice 2025-46 and Notice 2025-49, intend to “reduce compliance burdens and provide clarity on complex areas of the CAMT” until final regulations are issued. Excluding unrealized gains One of the guidance documents, Notice 2025-49, provides guidance on applying the CAMT under Sections 55, 56A and 59 of the Internal Revenue Code. It particularly details amendments to Adjusted Financial Statement Income (AFSI), allowing digital asset companies to exclude unrealized gains and losses on digital assets held as fair value assets from CAMT income. An excerpt from the Notice 2025-49. Source: IRS “Depending on the applicable financial accounting principles, this interim guidance may apply to holdings of digital assets,” Notice 2025-49 states. Related: US government poised to shut down: Will it affect crypto market structure bill? According to journalist Eleanor Terrett, companies like Michael Saylor’s Strategy — which holds more than 640,000 Bitcoin (BTC) with $13.5 billion in year-to-date unrealized gains — would have faced billions in CAMT liability without relief. Strategy’s Bitcoin metrics. Source: Strategy Senate hearing on digital asset taxation The latest guidance from the IRS came a day before the Senate hearing on “Examining the Taxation of Digital Assets” on Wednesday. The hearing will be led by the Finance…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 16:48
Coinbase has integrated 1inch

Today, the official announcement was made regarding the integration of 1inch Swap API into Coinbase. Let's look at the details in this article.
The Cryptonomist2025/10/02 16:37
