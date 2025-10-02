2025-10-05 Sunday

Bitcoin millionaire addresses top 190,000 in Q3 2025 – Finbold report

Bitcoin millionaire addresses top 190,000 in Q3 2025 – Finbold report

The post Bitcoin millionaire addresses top 190,000 in Q3 2025 – Finbold report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The number of Bitcoin (BTC) millionaires increased by 7,872 addresses in Q3 2025, according to the Finbold Q3 2025 Cryptocurrency Market Report, based on data from BitInfoCharts and blockchain records.  On average, that translates to around 86 new Bitcoin millionaires created every day during the quarter. At the start of the quarter, 182,327 addresses held at least $1 million in BTC. By September 30, that figure had risen to 190,199, marking a sharp rebound after a turbulent first quarter. Surge in million-dollar and deca-million Bitcoin addresses The growth was not limited to marginal thresholds. Wallets holding $10 million or more in Bitcoin jumped from 20,488 in July to 22,192 by the end of September, a gain of 1,704 new addresses. At the $1 million level, addresses grew from 161,839 to 168,007, an increase of 6,168. This quarter’s expansion highlights the rising wealth concentration in Bitcoin as prices consolidated near all-time highs and large holders accumulated aggressively. A volatile 2025 for BTC The Q3 gains follow a year of sharp contrasts. In Q1 2025, the number of millionaire wallets fell by nearly 14,000, wiping out a significant portion of addresses during market turbulence. By Q2, the trend reversed, with millionaire addresses soaring by 26,758, fueled by Bitcoin’s recovery and ETF inflows. Taken together, 2025 has added a net 20,688 Bitcoin millionaire addresses year-to-date, despite the early-year drawdown. Comparing 2025 to 2024’s record surge By comparison, 2024 recorded 56,325 new Bitcoin millionaire addresses in total, averaging 154 per day. While 2025 is producing fewer new millionaires per day, roughly half the pace of last year, at the moment, the sustained increase in Q3 confirms that high-value wallets continue to expand even under shifting market dynamics. It is important to note that a single individual can control multiple addresses, meaning the number of…
2025/10/02
Bloomberg: Tether plans to launch new stablecoin USAT on video platform Rumble, aiming to seize the US market

Bloomberg: Tether plans to launch new stablecoin USAT on video platform Rumble, aiming to seize the US market

PANews reported on October 2 that Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that Tether is planning to launch a new stablecoin called USAT on the video sharing platform Rumble. The report said that this move is a key strategy taken by Tether to seize and expand its market share in the United States. Rumble is a video platform with a large number of users in the United States and is often regarded as a competitor of YouTube.
2025/10/02
Bitcoin mining difficulty increased by 5% to 150.84 T, reaching a new record high and achieving seven consecutive increases.

Bitcoin mining difficulty increased by 5% to 150.84 T, reaching a new record high and achieving seven consecutive increases.

PANews reported on October 2nd that according to Glassnode data, Bitcoin completed a new round of mining difficulty adjustments earlier today, increasing the mining difficulty by 5% to 150.84 T, a record high. This is also the seventh consecutive increase in mining difficulty since July of this year. This difficulty increase reflects the continued growth of Bitcoin's hashrate, which currently exceeds 1.05 ZH/s. However, this surge in hashrate has also put pressure on miners' profitability. According to Luxor data, the "hashprice," a measure of miners' revenue per unit of hashrate, has fallen below $50 per hashrate per second.
2025/10/02
The SynFutures team hinted at a possible L1 upgrade and will launch the mainnet closed beta in October.

The SynFutures team hinted at a possible L1 upgrade and will launch the mainnet closed beta in October.

PANews reported on October 2nd that SynFutures, an on-chain derivatives protocol, announced today the launch of a major protocol upgrade, introducing a base-layer chain upgrade with block times as low as 5 milliseconds. In the next phase, the protocol will focus on building a next-generation derivatives infrastructure that combines a premium trading experience with the open spirit of DeFi. This upgrade focuses on three core elements: millisecond-level execution speed, institutional-grade liquidity depth, and the transparency of full on-chain settlement. Since its launch in 2021, SynFutures has accumulated over $300 billion in trading volume and has withstood numerous market tests. This upgrade will be powered by a new, high-performance modular engine, achieving single-digit millisecond order execution while maintaining full on-chain transparency. It will also integrate institutional-grade liquidity to support large-volume trades. In line with its core philosophy of "traders first, zero compromise," the protocol will also undergo a brand upgrade. SynFutures will launch closed beta testing in October and work with core partners to refine its infrastructure in preparation for full launch. The protocol emphasizes that community engagement will be central to the upgrade process, and a series of future events will be launched to invite traders to participate in the development process.
2025/10/02
VivoPower raises fresh funding for expand XRP treasury

VivoPower raises fresh funding for expand XRP treasury

VivoPower raised $19 million in equity at $6.05, advancing its XRP-focused treasury strategy.
2025/10/02
Consensys founder Lubin: Ethereum will focus on three core areas in the future: capacity expansion, user experience, and basic research and development

Consensys founder Lubin: Ethereum will focus on three core areas in the future: capacity expansion, user experience, and basic research and development

PANews reported on October 2 that according to Golden Finance, at the TOKEN2049 conference, Consensys founder and CEO Joseph Lubin elaborated on the three core development priorities of Ethereum in the future: expansion, optimizing user experience (UX), and basic research and development. Lubin explained that the expansion aims to achieve "millions of TPS" by optimizing the main network and utilizing Layer 2; optimizing the user experience focuses on solving pain points such as private key management and gas fee fluctuations; the focus of basic research and development is to invest in zero-knowledge proof technology to protect privacy and upgrade the PoS consensus mechanism. Lubin also emphasized the potential for integrating AI and blockchain, arguing that smart contracts could address the "unverifiable" nature of AI results. He also urged developers to focus more on real-economy needs, such as cross-border remittances and the integration of traditional assets into blockchains, rather than short-term speculation.
2025/10/02
Pantera Partners: Solana's annual revenue has reached $2 billion and is doubling, making it very attractive to traditional investors

Pantera Partners: Solana's annual revenue has reached $2 billion and is doubling, making it very attractive to traditional investors

PANews reported on October 2nd that according to ChainCatcher, at the "Solana Treasury Bet" roundtable at the TOKEN2049 conference, Pantera Capital partner Cosmo Jiang stated that Solana currently generates $2 billion in annual revenue, and that this revenue is still growing at a rate of two times per year. He believes that if measured by stock market standards, this growth rate and profitability are very attractive to traditional investors. Saurabh Sharma, CIO of Jump Crypto, who also participated in the discussion, stated that the Solana Treasury (DAT) provides traditional institutions with a familiar tool to enter the crypto market. Jason Urban, Head of Global Trading at Galaxy, noted that under the new US regulatory environment, many Level 1 and Level 2 structures are no longer considered securities, opening the door for publicly listed companies to acquire cryptocurrencies.
2025/10/02
Solana (SOL) Forecast: Can Bulls Turn Momentum Into Explosive Upside Breakout?

Solana (SOL) Forecast: Can Bulls Turn Momentum Into Explosive Upside Breakout?

Solana (SOL) found support near $192 and regained traction. The price is rising and might see a sharp increase if it clears the $230 resistance. Solana Price Eyes Fresh Surge In the last technical analysis, we saw a downside correction in Solana below the $220 support zone. SOL underperformed Bitcoin and dipped below $200. Finally, […] The post Solana (SOL) Forecast: Can Bulls Turn Momentum Into Explosive Upside Breakout? appeared first on CoinChapter.
2025/10/02
XPL, over 600M from the vault and -50%: the team denies sales, on-chain under scrutiny

XPL, over 600M from the vault and -50%: the team denies sales, on-chain under scrutiny

Recent on-chain reports indicate that over 600 million tokens have been transferred from the vault to exchanges.
2025/10/02
Why AI Agents Will Rely on Crypto Wallets for the Future of Finance

Why AI Agents Will Rely on Crypto Wallets for the Future of Finance

Artificial intelligence has moved quickly into daily life. What started with chatbots and trading bots will soon evolve into something bigger: AI “agents” that can make decisions, act on our behalf, and even handle money. It’s likely that the number of AI agents will eventually dwarf the number of humans on Earth. These AI agents […]
2025/10/02
