WTI Oil remains capped below $62.00 on oversupply fears, US shutdown
The post WTI Oil remains capped below $62.00 on oversupply fears, US shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Benchmark West Texas Intermediate is trading at $61.80 per barrel at the time of writing. A mild recovery attempt was capped at $62.30 on Wednesday, and Oil is trading moderately lower on Thursday, drawing closer to the four-month lows of $61.30. Investors’ concerns about the negative consequences of the US government shutdown and expectations that OPEC+ will hike supply again in November have offset the impact of potential sanctions on Russia. News reports from Reuters released earlier this week revealed that the OPEC+ might be considering accelerating supply in November, beyond the 137,000 barrels per day hike approved in October. This news came together with the closure of the US federal government, raising concerns of an oversupply. It is still unknown how long it will take, but the shutdown will weigh on demand for oil from the world’s largest economy, at a moment when other major economies are showing clear signs of weakness. Increasing fears about an oil glut have offset expectations os further sanctions on Russia following a joint statement by G7 finance ministers pledging to increase pressure on those countries or entities buying Russian Oil or facilitating circumvention. WTI Oil FAQs WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media. Like all assets, supply and demand are…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 18:32
BullZilla, Monero, and Ripple Insights
The post BullZilla, Monero, and Ripple Insights appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Explore BullZilla’s presale potential, latest Monero and Ripple prices, and key crypto trends shaping best presales in October 2025’s market landscape. With several new presales launching in October, analysts are pointing to projects that could deliver the best ROI for early backers. From carefully selected top presale altcoins October picks to the best cryptos to join presale Uptober, this month’s lineup is shaping into a powerful list that could define the next wave of market winners. Among the sea of coins, three projects stand out, capturing the attention of crypto enthusiasts and analysts searching for the best presales in October 2025. BullZilla ($BZIL), a trending meme token with impressive presale metrics, joins established giants Monero and Ripple, both pillars of privacy and payment solutions respectively. Understanding their unique market positions and latest price dynamics reveals how the crypto landscape is shaping up for those hungry for high ROI and innovation. And it explains which is the best presale in October. BullZilla: The Rising Star Among Best Presales in October 2025 BullZilla’s early stage presale has become a focal point for investors chasing the best presales in October 2025. It is not just another meme token but a carefully designed project blending community enthusiasm with robust tokenomics. The current presale stage, known as the 5th (Roar Drop Incoming), offers a compelling entry point priced at 0.00011241 per token. To date, over $750,000 has been raised with more than 2400 token holders securing their positions. More than 29 billion tokens have already been sold, highlighting the momentum behind this trending meme token. The standout feature of BullZilla presale lies in its extraordinary ROI potential. Early investors have witnessed returns soaring up to 4589% from Stage 5A to the listing price of $0.00527. Even those who joined earlier enjoy an ROI…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 18:26
Rises to near 0.5850 after breaking above nine-day EMA
The post Rises to near 0.5850 after breaking above nine-day EMA appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NZD/USD extends its gains for the third successive session, trading around 0.5840 during the European hours on Thursday. The daily chart’s technical analysis shows that short-term price momentum has strengthened as the pair trades above the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). However, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is still positioned below the 50 mark, suggesting a bearish bias is active. Further advances toward the 50 mark may improve the market bias. On the upside, the NZD/USD pair may target the 50-day EMA at 0.5891. A break above this level would improve the medium-term price momentum and support the pair to test the three-month high of 0.6008, reached on September 17, followed by 0.6121, the highest since October 2024. The NZD/USD pair could find its initial support at the nine-day EMA of 0.5824. A break below this level would weaken the short-term price momentum and prompt the pair to test the downward trendline around 0.5730. Further declines below the trendline would open the doors for the pair to navigate the area around 0.5485, the lowest level since March 2020, which was recorded on April 9, 2025. NZD/USD: Daily Chart New Zealand Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against listed major currencies today. New Zealand Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.22% -0.14% -0.09% 0.00% -0.10% -0.51% -0.15% EUR 0.22% 0.07% 0.12% 0.21% 0.10% -0.18% 0.05% GBP 0.14% -0.07% 0.06% 0.11% 0.06% -0.24% 0.00% JPY 0.09% -0.12% -0.06% 0.08% -0.02% -0.53% -0.03% CAD -0.01% -0.21% -0.11% -0.08% -0.11% -0.37% -0.15% AUD 0.10% -0.10% -0.06% 0.02% 0.11% -0.35% -0.06% NZD 0.51% 0.18% 0.24% 0.53% 0.37% 0.35% 0.40% CHF 0.15% -0.05% -0.00% 0.03% 0.15% 0.06% -0.40% The heat map shows percentage changes of…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 18:23
5 Best Altcoins To Buy With XRP, Cardano and MAGACOIN FINANCE Leading
The post 5 Best Altcoins To Buy With XRP, Cardano and MAGACOIN FINANCE Leading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Analysts are building their watch lists and pointing to the best altcoins to buy as market conditions shift. Among XRP, Cardano, TRON, and Ethereum, a new name is catching attention—MAGACOIN FINANCE. Analysts suggest this rising project could become the standout pick of 2025. XRP Prepares for Expansion XRP is high on every analyst watch list as it continues to trade in a narrow range that has historically led to explosive price action. Research group Sistine Research says the altcoin is entering its tightest compression pattern yet, which has preceded large rallies in the past. Despite slipping below $3, XRP’s setup is being compared to its 2017 and 2024 surges, where similar price squeezes were followed by major breakouts. Liquidity gaps around current trading levels suggest any breakout could accelerate faster than expected. Some analysts see XRP heading toward $8 or even as high as $27, depending on how far the rally extends. Others are more aggressive, pointing to a possible $33 price target if Ethereum climbs toward new highs. This places XRP firmly among the best altcoins to buy heading into the next cycle. Cardano Targets New Highs Cardano also holds a key place on the analyst watch list for the best altcoin to buy. At under $1, ADA’s price remains low compared to its 2021 highs, but projections show it could rise if its market cap expands into the $100 billion to $500 billion range. At a $100 billion valuation, ADA would trade near $2.79. A leap to $500 billion would value ADA close to $13.96, well above its previous $3.10 record. Analysts like Javon Marks and SwingTraderPhil have echoed these targets. They forecast ADA reclaiming the $2–$3 zone and possibly moving into double digits later in the cycle. Cardano’s steady user base and developer activity make it a…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 18:22
What Shutdown? Bitcoin Bulls Head Toward $118,000
The post What Shutdown? Bitcoin Bulls Head Toward $118,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key points: Bitcoin is trying to break $118,000 for the first time since mid-August. US labor market weakness drives crypto and risk assets higher despite the US government shutdown. Any dips are “buy opportunities,” BTC price analysis says. Bitcoin (BTC) sought six-week highs after Wednesday’s Wall Street open as markets shrugged off the US government shutdown. BTC/USD four-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView Bitcoin starts October with range breakout attempt Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed that BTC/USD reached $117,713 following weak US jobs data. The pair came within $150 of beating its September maximum — doing so would lead it to its highest levels since Aug. 17. “Bitcoin is trying to breakout from its Monthly Range already on the first day of the new month of October,” popular trader and analyst Rekt Capital summarized in his latest commentary on X. BTC/USD one-month chart. Source: Rekt Capital/X US private-sector employment numbers came in significantly below expectations, turning negative when estimates had projected a gain of 45,000 jobs for September. Labor market weakness is considered a tailwind for crypto as it heightens the odds of interest-rate cuts and thus increased capital inflows. The latest data from CME Group’s FedWatch Tool showed that markets were overwhelmingly betting on the Federal Reserve cutting rates by 0.25% at its October meeting. Fed target rate probabilities for October FOMC meeting (screenshot). Source: CME Group Continuing, fellow trader Jelle described BTC price action as “pushing through the resistance like it isn’t even there.” “One last thing to ‘worry’ about: a sweep of the September highs. Clear those, and the bears will have very little leg to stand on. Higher,” he told X followers. BTC/USD chart. Source: Jelle/X Others focused on potential support retests, with trading account Daan Crypto Trades flagging $112,000 as “key short-term support.” “Ideally…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 18:21
Gold consolidates as risk-on sentiment offsets Fed rate cut bets
The post Gold consolidates as risk-on sentiment offsets Fed rate cut bets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold (XAU/USD) remains confined in a narrow trading band through the first half of the European session as bulls now seem reluctant to place fresh bets amid still overbought conditions. Furthermore, investors seem unfazed by a partial US government shutdown, which is evident from a generally positive tone around the equity markets and contributes to capping the safe-haven commodity. That said, dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations keep the US Dollar (USD) bulls on the defensive and continue to act as a tailwind for the non-yielding yellow metal. Traders ramped up bets that the US central bank will lower borrowing costs two more times this year following Wednesday’s disappointing release of the US ADP Report on private-sector employment. This, in turn, fails to assist the USD to build on the overnight bounce from a one-week low, which, along with rising geopolitical tensions, backs the case for a further near-term appreciating move for the Gold price. Hence, any corrective pullback might still be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited ahead of speeches from influential FOMC members. Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold bulls seem non-committed as positive risk tone offsets dovish Fed US President Donald Trump’s Republican Party failed to agree with opposition Democrats on a way forward on a spending bill. Investors, however, react little amid expectations of a limited impact on the economy due to a government shutdown. This, in turn, remains supportive of the positive risk tone and acts as a headwind for the safe-haven Gold price during the Asian session on Thursday. On the economic data front, Automatic Data Processing reported on Wednesday that private-sector employers shed 32K jobs in September, marking the biggest drop since March 2023. Moreover, the August payrolls number was revised down to show a loss of 3K compared to an increase of…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 18:14
Avalanche (AVAX) Crosses a Major Threshold in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Ecosystem! Here Are the Details
The post Avalanche (AVAX) Crosses a Major Threshold in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Ecosystem! Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Avalanche (AVAX) has seen remarkable growth in the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. Avalanche Network DEX Transactions Hit 3-Year High: $17.4 Billion in September According to a statement released by the platform’s official X account, the trading volume of decentralized exchanges (DEXs) on the Avalanche network reached $17.4 billion in September. This figure marked the highest monthly trading volume recorded on the network in the last three years. Experts attribute this increase to both a renewed appetite for risk in global markets and the impact of new DeFi protocols being developed within the Avalanche ecosystem. Liquidity mining campaigns, user base expansion, and transaction speed improvements are cited as key drivers supporting DEX volumes. Avalanche, a Layer-1 blockchain characterized by high transaction capacity and low latency, has recently become an attractive infrastructure for DeFi projects. Its $17.4 billion transaction volume is considered an indicator not only of investor interest but also of the ecosystem’s growing use cases. Analysts emphasize that if this trend continues, Avalanche could become one of the strongest DeFi hubs outside of Ethereum. However, they note that market fluctuations and global regulatory developments will continue to play a significant role in determining the ecosystem. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/avalanche-avax-crosses-a-major-threshold-in-the-decentralized-finance-defi-ecosystem-here-are-the-details/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 18:12
AUD/USD rises to near 0.6620 despite weak Australian Trade Balance data
The post AUD/USD rises to near 0.6620 despite weak Australian Trade Balance data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The AUD/USD pair trades 0.15% to near 0.6625 during the European trading session on Thursday. The Aussie pair gains despite the Australian Trade Balance data for August coming in weaker than projected. Earlier in the day, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported that the Trade Surplus in August came in at 1,825 million on a monthly basis, significantly lower than the estimated 6,500 million and the prior reading of 7,310 million. Theoretically, soft Trade Balance data weighs on the Australian Dollar (AUD) as the nation’s export market contributes significantly to its overall growth. Going forward, market expectations for the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) monetary policy outlook will remain key trigger behind the next move in the Australian Dollar. On Tuesday, the RBA held its Official Cash Rate (OCR) steady at 3.6%, as expected, and warned that inflation is proving to be persistent than what had been anticipated earlier. “Components of the monthly CPI are a little higher than expected, and inflation is not running away,” RBA Governor Michele Bullock said at a post-meeting press conference. Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) struggles to gain ground as the slowing United States (US) job market has prompted expectations for more interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) this year. The US ADP Employment report showed on Wednesday that the private sector labor force witnessed a reduction of 32K employees in September, while economists anticipated that 50K fresh workers were added in that period. Another reason behind weakness in the US Dollar is the US government entering a shutdown after the stopgap bill failed to gain a majority in the House of Senate on Tuesday. Economic Indicator Trade Balance (MoM) The trade balance released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is the difference in the value of its imports and exports of Australian goods.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 18:08
How Vanderbilt Went From Winless Program To Contending With SEC Powers
The post How Vanderbilt Went From Winless Program To Contending With SEC Powers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia (2) congratulates running back AJ Newberry (23) after a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia State, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved For more than 30 years, Clark Lea and Barton Simmons have been close friends, first bonding through playing football together as kids and then staying in constant touch as they navigated their professional and personal lives. Five years ago, after going their separate ways following their days as high school teammates, the two reunited. When Lea was named Vanderbilt’s head coach in December 2020, he hired Simmons as general manager even though Simmons had never worked for a team but had been a leading high school recruiting analyst and talent evaluator for 15 years. The Commodores were coming off a winless season and had long been arguably the worst team in the Southeastern Conference. That is no longer the case. Vanderbilt is 5-0 and 16th in the Associated Press poll, its highest ranking at this point in the season since 1956. On Saturday afternoon, the Commodores play at No. 10 Alabama, the start of a stretch of games that will determine how realistic it is that Vanderbilt could qualify for the College Football Playoff. The Commodores have already displayed their improvement and dominance. They are fourth in the Football Bowl Subdivision in scoring margin, including 24-point consecutive road victories at Virginia Tech and then-No. 11 South Carolina. It is a remarkable turnaround from before Lea and Simmons arrived and even from two years ago when Vanderbilt went 2-10 overall and 0-8 in the SEC. Since then, the Commodores have made smart hires, added elite transfers, developed high school recruits and invested heavily in the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 18:02
COTI Unveils New Loyalty Program to Incentivize Real Ecosystem Participation
The post COTI Unveils New Loyalty Program to Incentivize Real Ecosystem Participation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The privacy-first blockchain infrastructure layer, COTI, has launched a loyalty platform rewarding real user engagement with 12.5 million tokens. Redefining Onchain Loyalty: Rewarding Genuine Engagement COTI, the privacy-first blockchain infrastructure layer, has launched its new loyalty platform, seeded with 12.5 million COTI tokens in rewards. Unlike traditional airdrop models—which often incentivize passive sign-ups or superficial […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/coti-unveils-new-loyalty-program-to-incentivize-real-ecosystem-participation/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 17:48
