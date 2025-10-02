2025-10-05 Sunday

Kryptonyheter

Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
Donald Trump Jr. Calls Crypto Conflict of Interest Claims ‘Complete Nonsense’

Donald Trump Jr. Calls Crypto Conflict of Interest Claims ‘Complete Nonsense’

Donald Trump Jr dismissed criticism that World Liberty Financial presents conflict of interest, telling CNBC at Singapore’s Token2049 conference that concerns are “complete nonsense.” The president’s eldest son stated he doesn’t believe anyone thinks his father “would be looking at ledgers on the blockchain to see who bought what, and that carrying any kind of favor.” Trump Jr., a co-founder of World Liberty Financial, appeared alongside CEO Zach Witkoff, son of U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff. The executives emphasized their firm is “100% not a political organization” during a keynote speech, despite the company’s open connections to the Trump administration as it pursues global deals and expands into debit payments and tokenized commodity assets.Donald Trump Jr. and Zach Wilkoff of World Liberty Financial at Token2049 | Source: CNBC World Liberty Financial launched its USD 1 stablecoin in March 2025, six months after the company was founded in September 2024. The dollar-pegged token is backed by short-term U.S. government treasuries and includes a publicly traded governance token called WLFI. According to the company’s website, DT Marks DEFI LLC and Trump family members receive a major share of platform revenue and hold WLFI tokens. However, Donald Trump and his family have no officer, director, or employee positions. The Trump family’s crypto portfolio has grown to exceed $1.2 billion across multiple ventures. As of June, President Trump holds 15.75 billion WLFI tokens, representing 15.75% control of the entire project. His official financial disclosure shows $57.4 million in personal income from World Liberty Financial over the past year. His NFT collections generated an additional $1.16 million; however, these figures exclude substantial fees from the $TRUMP meme coin, in which his businesses hold an 80% stake. Family Empire Spans Mining Operations to Treasury Strategies The Trump family’s crypto activities extend well beyond World Liberty Financial. American Bitcoin, co-founded by Eric Trump and backed by Donald Trump Jr., surged 110% at its September debut following an all-stock merger with Nasdaq-listed Gryphon Digital Mining, briefly valuing the brothers’ combined stake at $2.6 billion before closing at around $1.5 billion. The company operates approximately 6,000 mining computers and has entered into a $2.1 billion controlled stock offering with Cantor Fitzgerald and Mizuho Securities to acquire more Bitcoin and upgrade its mining technology. Trump Media &amp; Technology Group raised $2.5 billion in May to build a Bitcoin treasury, currently holding approximately 18,430 BTC worth $2.1 billion. As of June, Bitcoin represents more than 40% of TMTG’s overall market capitalization. However, its shares have consistently underperformed the crypto itself, falling 47% over the same six-month period, while Bitcoin gained 10.6% during that time. Donald Trump Jr. also purchased 350,000 shares in Thumzup Media Corporation worth nearly $3.3 million in July. The Nasdaq-listed company subsequently acquired DogeHash Technologies in an all-stock deal, creating what executives describe as the world’s largest Dogecoin mining platform with over 4,000 operational rigs expected by year-end. Democratic Lawmakers Label Ventures ‘Unprecedented Conflict’ Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren and Representative Maxine Waters have led calls for investigations into World Liberty Financial, labeling the company an “unprecedented conflict” that could sway crypto policy. The House Committee on Financial Services Democratic Caucus stated Trump “rewrote the rules, then cashed in on the chaos he helped create” by gutting oversight and hyping risky tokens. Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington described Trump’s deep crypto ties, involving partnerships with foreign businesses, as “unprecedented.” The organization tracked over 3,700 conflicts of interest during Trump’s previous term and warned he appears “poised to rack up more conflicts than ever, with even less transparency than last time.” An analysis by The Washington Post revealed that approximately 20% of current Trump advisors actively hold cryptocurrencies.Percentage of Trump advisors holding cryptocurrencies. | Source: Washington Post Trump’s youngest son, Barron, described as a “Web3 ambassador” in World Liberty Financial’s documentation, is estimated to be worth $40 million from his role in the family’s crypto businesses. The family’s ventures also include NFT trading cards, two memecoins, the Truth Social Bitcoin ETF, and a recently launched $6.42 billion digital asset treasury company in partnership with Crypto.com. Trump’s crypto wealth now represents approximately 9% of his estimated $6 billion fortune, marking the first time digital assets have accounted for a sizable portion of his wealth as his real estate holdings decline
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.73-1.51%
Dela
CryptoNews2025/10/02 18:45
Dela
Ripple (XRP) and Cardano (ADA) Nearing Major Breakouts: Price Analysis

Ripple (XRP) and Cardano (ADA) Nearing Major Breakouts: Price Analysis

With Bitcoin (BTC) recently recording its own big breakout, the altcoins are not likely to be far behind. Both Ripple (XRP) and Cardano (ADA) are moving into position for breakouts. Could this happen in the next day or two, or could there be a rejection first?
XRP
XRP$2.9628-2.87%
Cardano
ADA$0.8422-3.16%
Major
MAJOR$0.12467-2.60%
Dela
Cryptodaily2025/10/02 18:29
Dela
Backpack Crypto Wallet Officially Supports Aptos Network

Backpack Crypto Wallet Officially Supports Aptos Network

PANews reported on October 2nd that Aptos officially announced on the X platform that the crypto wallet Backpack has officially integrated and supports the Aptos network. Users can now manage their Aptos on-chain assets and interact with the ecosystem through the Backpack wallet. Aptos said in its announcement that the integration will "open access to Aptos for everyone."
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0248-0.12%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00499+0.40%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.5386-11.53%
Dela
PANews2025/10/02 18:28
Dela
Alchemy Pay partners with stablecoin issuer Agora to provide fiat currency access support for its stablecoin AUSD

Alchemy Pay partners with stablecoin issuer Agora to provide fiat currency access support for its stablecoin AUSD

PANews reported on October 2nd that fiat-to-crypto payment gateway Alchemy Pay announced an integration with stablecoin issuer Agora, providing a fiat on-ramp solution for Agora's USD stablecoin, AUSD. This integration will allow users in 173 countries to purchase AUSD directly using their local fiat currency.
Dela
PANews2025/10/02 18:15
Dela
Hyperliquid Rival Lighter Brings Ethereum L2 Mainnet Live: Details

Hyperliquid Rival Lighter Brings Ethereum L2 Mainnet Live: Details

TLDR: Lighter launched its Ethereum Layer 2 mainnet after an 8-month beta with 188,000 accounts and 50,000 daily active users. The project opens low-cost perpetual trading through custom ZK circuits and removes deposit limits for all traders. Season 2 of Lighter’s points program runs until 2025 with new earning options planned for community members. Audited [...] The post Hyperliquid Rival Lighter Brings Ethereum L2 Mainnet Live: Details appeared first on Blockonomi.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01325+4.57%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4123-3.95%
ZKsync
ZK$0.05453-3.86%
Dela
Blockonomi2025/10/02 18:05
Dela
VivoPower Raises $19 Million in Equities to Expand XRP Treasury

VivoPower Raises $19 Million in Equities to Expand XRP Treasury

The post VivoPower Raises $19 Million in Equities to Expand XRP Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. VivoPower raises $19M at $6.05 per share to fund XRP treasury and repay debt. Earlier $121M raise led by Saudi royal marked launch of XRP-focused treasury strategy. Adam Traidman joins as advisor, strengthening blockchain expertise and market positioning. VivoPower International closed a $19 million equity raise priced at $6.05 per share, executed at a premium to its latest market close. The company said proceeds will fund its XRP-based treasury strategy and help service debt, underscoring its push deeper into digital assets. Related: VivoPower (VVPR) Details $121M XRP Treasury With Saudi Royal Backing Building an XRP Treasury The new financing follows VivoPower’s $121 million placement earlier this year, led by Saudi royal Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Talal Al Saud, who committed $100 million through Eleventh Holding Company. That raise marked the formal launch of VivoPower’s plan to become the first Nasdaq-listed company to anchor its corporate treasury in XRP. The firm disclosed at the time that it intended to restructure operations and spin off legacy businesses, redirecting capital toward digital assets and payments infrastructure. Capital Structure and SEC Filings The fresh capital comes months after VivoPower announced $121 million in financing through a private share placement also priced at $6.05 per share. The transaction was led by Prince Abdulaziz, chairman of Eleventh Holding Company, who committed $100 million. According to regulatory filings, VivoPower sold 20 million ordinary shares in that round. The earlier raise marked the official launch of its cryptocurrency treasury strategy. The company stated that it aims to become the first publicly traded firm to base its treasury on XRP. At the same time, it disclosed plans to spin off its legacy operations as part of a broader restructuring. Strategic Appointments and Market Response To strengthen its digital asset initiative, VivoPower appointed Adam Traidman, former executive of SBI…
XRP
XRP$2.9628-2.87%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013421-1.59%
FUND
FUND$0.018+37.29%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 18:01
Dela
Big Money Behind Prediction Sites: A Gamble or a Winner?

Big Money Behind Prediction Sites: A Gamble or a Winner?

Once niche tools for forecasting outcomes, prediction markets like Kalshi and Polymarket have exploded into the mainstream—fueled by political drama, billion-dollar bets, and high-profile backing.
Wink
LIKE$0.010184-14.71%
Dela
Blockhead2025/10/02 18:00
Dela
Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (October 2)

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (October 2)

Stay Ahead with Our Timely Insights of Today’s Next Crypto to Explode Check out our Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates for October 2, 2025! Crypto is so unthinkably huge at the moment, a nearly $4 trillion industry that’s aiming for world domination. Recent headlines talk of Circle and Mastercard planning to add USDC to […]
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01325+4.57%
4
4$0.16046-12.20%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.038+10.14%
Dela
Bitcoinist2025/10/02 18:00
Dela
Hedera’s HBAR May Rally 50% Next: ETF Buzz, Technicals Show

Hedera’s HBAR May Rally 50% Next: ETF Buzz, Technicals Show

Hedera’s HBAR price traded near $0.22 on Oct. 1, rising 3.70% after bouncing from the September lows. The token faced repeated rejections along a descending trendline that stretched back to July, leaving price action squeezed inside a falling wedge. Furthermore, the VPVR indicator on the chart showed heavy trading interest clustered between $0.23 and $0.25, […] The post Hedera’s HBAR May Rally 50% Next: ETF Buzz, Technicals Show appeared first on CoinChapter.
Hedera
HBAR$0.21712-3.67%
MAY
MAY$0.03919-0.60%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.005312-2.26%
Dela
Coinstats2025/10/02 17:30
Dela
Beating Full Fine-Tuning with Just 0.2% of Parameters

Beating Full Fine-Tuning with Just 0.2% of Parameters

AdaMix is a new framework for parameter-efficient fine-tuning (PEFT) of large pretrained language models. Unlike single adaptation methods, AdaMix leverages a mixture of modules with stochastic routing and weight merging, achieving state-of-the-art results in both natural language understanding and generation tasks. By tuning only 0.1–0.2% of parameters, it outperforms full model fine-tuning and existing PEFT approaches like adapters and LoRA, though at a slightly higher training cost.
FINE
FINE$0.0000000015418+0.28%
LiveArt
ART$0.011248-2.49%
1
1$0.007614+17.68%
Dela
Hackernoon2025/10/02 15:00
Dela

Trendande nyheter

Mer

ADA Chart “Never Looked This Good,” Analyst Says

FTX Warns Users of Ongoing Phishing Campaigns Amid Bankruptcy Distributions

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

U.S. tech giants reached $20.8 trillion market cap, surpassing the EU’s $19.4 trillion GDP milestone

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain