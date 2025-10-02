2025-10-05 Sunday

Aptos Labs Launches Petra Vault, a Multi-Signature Wallet Solution Compatible with Existing Vaults Like MSafe

PANews reported on October 2nd that Aptos Labs announced the official launch of Petra Vault, a unified multi-signature (multisig) wallet solution, on the Aptos network. The product is designed to provide enterprise-grade security and intuitive design for teams and individual users. Key features of Petra Vault include: Compatibility : Supports direct import of vaults from existing Aptos multi-signature platforms such as Rimosafe and MSafe, without the need to re-set governance. Security : Built-in transaction simulation function allows you to preview transaction results before broadcasting to avoid risks; and can be used in conjunction with Aptos Keyless to disperse signature permissions across different platforms such as Ledger, Google and Apple accounts. Ease of use : Preset proposal templates are provided for common operations such as sending tokens and updating owners to speed up execution.
PANews2025/10/02 18:31
Monero Trades at $302, Ripple Holds $2.93, While BullZilla Presale Roars as the Best Presale in October 2025

With several new presales launching in October, analysts are pointing to projects that could deliver the best ROI for early […] The post Monero Trades at $302, Ripple Holds $2.93, While BullZilla Presale Roars as the Best Presale in October 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/02 18:15
Is Dogecoin (DOGE) Really on the Path to $1? Here’s What Analysts Say

Dogecoin (DOGE) has gained more than 9% in the last 24 hours as traders rushed to buy riskier assets amid the US government shutdown scare. Analysts are once again pointing to a possible run toward $1. Can the memecoin really reach that goal? Let’s examine. Analysts Call for $1 as Dogecoin Rallies Several traders shared […] The post Is Dogecoin (DOGE) Really on the Path to $1? Here’s What Analysts Say appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats2025/10/02 18:00
Strategy Escapes Billions in Potential Taxes After Crypto Tax Rule Revision

The updated guidance eases the application of the Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax (CAMT), a 15% levy on the reported book […] The post Strategy Escapes Billions in Potential Taxes After Crypto Tax Rule Revision appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/02 18:00
Bitcoin Surpasses $119K amid U.S. Government Shutdown

Bitcoin ($BTC) surges past $119K after U.S. government shutdown and sparking market-wide gains and renewed optimism for broader crypto growth and liquidity.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/02 17:50
VivoPower Shares Rally 14% After Announcing $19 Million Equity Raise To Boost XRP Treasury — Stock Sees Slight Pullback Pre-Market

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) shares are marginally lower in Thursday's pre-market trading, following a double-digit surge on a $19 million equity raise to support its XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) treasury strategy.read more
Coinstats2025/10/02 17:41
Top XRP Trader Who Predicted 700% Rally Provides Major Bitcoin Price Update

What's next for Bitcoin price? Man who predicted insane 700% XRP price run delivers crucial outlook for leading cryptocurrency
Coinstats2025/10/02 17:31
How Will the US Government Shutdown Affect Bitcoin (BTC) and Cryptocurrency Markets? Analysts Answer!

Matt Mena said that the US shutdown will support Bitcoin's (BTC) rise amid hopes of increased liquidity. Continue Reading: How Will the US Government Shutdown Affect Bitcoin (BTC) and Cryptocurrency Markets? Analysts Answer!
Coinstats2025/10/02 17:30
AI-first Testing is a Dangerous Approach to Code Quality

AI-first testing is a dangerous approach to code quality. It treats buggy code as the source of truth. AI fails catastrophically at: Business logic validation, bug detection, and user experience validation.
Hackernoon2025/10/02 13:12
Breaking the Network Effect: Can Decentralization Level the Playing Field?

This article examines the network effect's dominance over centralized platforms and discusses how decentralization can democratize access and level the digital playing field for all users.
Hackernoon2025/10/02 13:05
