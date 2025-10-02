Aptos Labs Launches Petra Vault, a Multi-Signature Wallet Solution Compatible with Existing Vaults Like MSafe

PANews reported on October 2nd that Aptos Labs announced the official launch of Petra Vault, a unified multi-signature (multisig) wallet solution, on the Aptos network. The product is designed to provide enterprise-grade security and intuitive design for teams and individual users. Key features of Petra Vault include: Compatibility : Supports direct import of vaults from existing Aptos multi-signature platforms such as Rimosafe and MSafe, without the need to re-set governance. Security : Built-in transaction simulation function allows you to preview transaction results before broadcasting to avoid risks; and can be used in conjunction with Aptos Keyless to disperse signature permissions across different platforms such as Ledger, Google and Apple accounts. Ease of use : Preset proposal templates are provided for common operations such as sending tokens and updating owners to speed up execution.