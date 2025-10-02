2025-10-05 Sunday

This Naval Ravikant crypto favorite soars 150% this week

The post This Naval Ravikant crypto favorite soars 150% this week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Breaking resistance levels dating back to June 2022, the privacy-oriented cryptocurrency Zcash (ZEC) has been one of the biggest surprises this week. Driven by strong technicals and notable ecosystem developments, such as the THORSwap debut, the asset has soared nearly 150% over the past seven days, trading at $147.89 at the time of writing.  Zcash weekly price. Source: Finbold However, the rally also comes amid intensifying debates over financial surveillance and digital IDs, as evidenced by Google searches for “privacy coins” climbing to record highs. Seizing on the opportunity to boost the asset further, Naval Ravikant, a well-known entrepreneur, investor, and crypto enthusiast, stated in an October 1 post on X that Bitcoin (BTC) is insurance against fiat, while ZCash is, in turn, insurance against Bitcoin, alluding to ZEC’s role as a digital shield. Namely, originally derived from Bitcoin’s codebase, Zcash comes with its signature SNARKs technology that helps protect transaction information, a feature likely to prove indispensable in the months to come if surveillance in the industry ramps up. As of now, nearly 20% of the ZEC supply is locked in a fully encrypted privacy pool.  Zcash momentum still strong Ravikant’s comments greatly boosted ZEC, helping it climb to nearly $100 yesterday, its highest price in over a year at the time.  Of course, the coin is still way below its cycle peak of about $320, leaving a lot of room for speculation. Still, Ravikant’s support positions the crypto as not just a speculative altcoin but also a potential hedge. Should the momentum continue, Zcash could become a pivotal privacy asset. The market is now eagerly awaiting new U.S. government shutdown updates, which might be another reason behind amplified fears of regulatory overreach and growing demand for alternative, security-first investments. Prolonged uncertainty and delays on Washington’s part could very…
Circle Expands RWA to Solana: Snorter Token is the Next Crypto to Explode

Circle, the company behind the popular stablecoin $USDC, has just expanded its tokenized U.S. Treasury fund ($USYC) to the Solana Blockchain. Why is this a big deal? Solana’s known for its speed and low transaction costs, making it a perfect match for expanding $USYC’s reach. Previously available on Ethereum, Near, Base, and Canton, USYC is now live on Solana, with BNB Chain integration planned next. $USYC is basically a tokenized slice of a short-term US government money market fund. With a market value of over $635M, up 13% from last month, it’s making a splash in the world of crypto finance. While we’re talking about making a splash, it’d be remiss not to mention the next crypto to explode, Snorter Token ($SNORT). But more about that later. The Growing World of ‘Real-World Assets’ Circle’s latest move is occurring amid a surge in the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs). We’ve seen the market explode in just one year, which demonstrates the growing demand from institutional investors for yield-bearing assets on-chain. The new Solana integration opens up numerous possibilities, such as using $USYC as collateral for trading derivatives or as a building block for other yield-generating strategies. The only catch is that the fund is only accessible to non-US institutional investors who pass KYC checks. Crypto platforms will have to update their systems to support the new eligibility checks, but it’s a challenge worth taking on to be part of the future of on-chain finance. As Solana opens up new possibilities to institutional investors, Snorter Token ($SNORT) does the same for you. What’s the Deal with Snorter Token ($SNORT)? Snorter Token ($SNORT) is a meme coin presale powering the Snorter Bot; a Solana-based trading assistant that helps you identify early crypto trends and execute trades with speed and precision. The Snorter Bot, personified by a cool, quirky aardvark, operates directly on the Solana blockchain via Telegram. This means you can trade right from your phone, and because it’s on Solana, you get super-fast trades and low fees. How Snorter Bot with $SNORT Makes Trading Easier Snorter Bot comes jam-packed with other features designed to make trading easier and safer. These include automated tools to help you snipe new tokens as soon as they launch, and features to protect you from common scams like rug pulls and honeypots. Even better, its 0.85% trading fees on Solana are among the lowest you’ll find, and the bot itself is designed to be faster than many of its competitors. This is crucial in a fast-paced market where every second counts. The bot also includes copy-trading features, which let you automatically follow the moves of top traders. It’s perfect if you’re just learning the ropes or want to leverage the expertise of others. There’s also protection against front-running and MEV, which helps to ensure your trades are fair. The Snorter Token ($SNORT) presale is gaining traction, having raised $4.2M with recent whale buys as high as $107.1K, $91.1K and $59K. With $SNORT, you’re not just holding a token; once the bot launches, you can use it to gain access to a powerful set of tools to navigate the crypto market with confidence. If the Snorter Token presale achieves its goals, experts predict an end-of-2025 high of $1.02, which would net you a return of 855%. But only if you act now. Grab your $SNORT today for $0.1067 and stake them for 113% APY.  Please note that this is not intended as financial advice, and you should always conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Authored by Aaron Walker, NewsBTC — www.newsbtc.com/news/circle-expands-rwa-to-solana-snorter-token-next-crypto-to-explode/ ‎
VivoPower Raises $19M for XRP Treasury as Experts Map Next Price Levels

TLDR: VivoPower secured $19M through new stock issuance priced at $6.05, above its last closing market price. Funds will fuel the company’s XRP digital asset treasury strategy and reduce outstanding debt obligations. The raise follows a previous offering led by Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Talal Al Saud. Shares were placed with long-term US and [...] The post VivoPower Raises $19M for XRP Treasury as Experts Map Next Price Levels appeared first on Blockonomi.
Universal Music, Warner Music in advanced talks to license songs to AI startups

Universal Music Group and Warner Music are in advanced discussions to secure landmark licensing agreements with AI firms. If it materializes, the deal could set the framework for how the music industry manages AI-generated content. The Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter, that the two record label giants could each […]
BBVA Teams With SGX FX to Launch Retail Crypto Trading in Europe

Spanish bank BBVA has partnered with Singapore’s SGX FX to allow retail customers to trade digital assets directly through its platforms.The integration, marking a first for the European market, the companies said on Thursday, will initially support bitcoin and ether, offering 24/7 trading with the same framework BBVA uses for foreign exchange.SGX has been a digital assets and blockchain tech enthusiast for several years, while BBVA has also been at the forefront among banks when it comes to crypto. SGX FX provides banks with aggregation, pricing, distribution and risk-management tools while maintaining operations across key global data centers in London, New York, Tokyo and Singapore.“SGX FX has built its reputation over 25 years by delivering a platform hardened by decades of live trading for the global FX markets. By tightly integrating digital assets into our existing FX offering, we enable banks like BBVA to move quickly, launch seamlessly, and serve growing client demand – all without the need for a full stack replacement,” said Vinay Trivedi, COO, SGX FX Sell-side Solutions.The European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation has opened the path for highly regulated firms to offer crypto services and by working with SGX FX, BBVA positions itself to comply with these requirements while meeting rising client demand.“Digital assets are rapidly becoming an integral part of the global finance system. It’s natural that our customers want to be able to trade these assets using the same trusted system,” said Luis Martins, Global Head of Macro Trading at BBVA.
Ethereum Dead Cat Bounce in Play? Here's What Chart Says

Ethereum showing signs of recovery, but as skepticism abounds, this breakout may be fake
Smarter AI Training with Few-Shot Natural Language Tasks

AdaMix, a parameter-efficient fine-tuning method, outperforms full model fine-tuning in few-shot NLU tasks across benchmarks like GLUE. Using prompt-based strategies without extra validation or unlabeled data, AdaMix consistently boosts performance with both BERT and RoBERTa encoders, demonstrating stability and efficiency in few-shot scenarios.
Multisig, Hashes, and the Math Behind Trustless Record Keeping

This article explains the append process in distributed systems: how nodes locally create records with cryptographic hashes, signatures, and timestamps; how records are validated and updated during replication; and how multisig ensures quorum approval. It also covers record validation rules, the role of shared public keys, and how root and state hashes maintain eventual consistency without depending on append order.
A Beginner’s Guide to the Authenticated Byzantine Gossip Protocol

ABGP (Authenticated Byzantine Gossip Protocol) is a consensus algorithm combining the efficiency of gossip protocols with Byzantine Fault Tolerance and authentication mechanisms. Designed for partially synchronous systems where all nodes are known, ABGP ensures liveness and safety through multisignature validation and ECC cryptography. Positioned as an alternative to private ledger frameworks like Hyperledger, it offers a secure, lightweight approach to distributed consensus.
The TechBeat: Crypto Meets Banks: How Gluwa Bridges the Gap Between Two Worlds (10/2/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here. ## Who Owns The Moon? The Coming Fight Over Space Law and Treaties By @dylanmich [ 8 Min read ] Who owns the Moon? Explore the rising debate over space law, treaties, and the future of lunar ownership. Read More. Sia Redefines Cloud Security with Supreme Privacy and Impenetrable Protection By @siafoundation [ 5 Min read ] Sia delivers decentralized cloud security with Supreme Privacy and Impenetrable Protection, eliminating single points of failure and insider threats. Read More. How Solar Sails, Aerogel Tiles and Engineered Microbes Could Transform the Red Planet By @ezikielemmanuel [ 6 Min read ] Discover how solar sails, aerogel tiles, and engineered microbes could revolutionize Mars exploration and pave the way for future colonization. Read More. How Science Fiction’s Clarke Belt Became our Geostationary Satellite Reality By @ivyhackwell [ 6 Min read ] Discover how the fictional Clarke Belt in science fiction became the foundation for today's geostationary satellites, revolutionizing global communication. Read More. ChatGPT Became the Face of AI—But the Real Battle Is Building Ecosystems, Not Single Models By @hacker53037367 [ 12 Min read ] ChatGPT made AI mainstream, but real transformation comes from ecosystems that embed AI across business, not from relying on a single model. Read More. The Rise of On‑Orbit Servicing and Satellite Refueling as a New Space Industry By @innocentchuks [ 8 Min read ] Discover how on-orbit servicing and satellite refueling are transforming space operations, extending satellite lifespans, and driving a new space economy. Read More. Knowledge Graphs Gain Traction as AI Pushes Beyond Traditional Data Models By @linked_do [ 21 Min read ] Is graph really the new star schema? What do graphs like to non-insiders, and what attracts them to the community, methodologies, applications, and innovation? Read More. How To Add Integrations to Lovable Apps: A Step-By-Step Guide with Membrane By @membrane [ 5 Min read ] Use Membrane (Integration App) to build integrations to any app with AI. Read More. How We Built a Professional iOS Onboarding at inDrive By @indrivetech [ 4 Min read ] Discover how inDrive built a structured two-week iOS onboarding program that helps new developers master architectures, navigation, and workflows faster. Read More. How Space Debris Cleanup Could Become the Next Trillion-Dollar Industry By @samuelogbonna138 [ 5 Min read ] Space debris threatens satellites and economies. See how cleanup tech could unlock a trillion-dollar spacetech industry. Read More. 7 AI Coding Techniques That Could Save You 10+ Hours This&nbsp;Week By @paoloap [ 8 Min read ] Discover 7 AI coding techniques that save hours weekly, streamline development, and boost productivity for frontend and backend projects Read More. What the Battle of the Bitcoin Metaprotocols Means for the Future of Bitcoin By @omnity [ 4 Min read ] Bitcoin DeFi is splitting into two designs: indexer-embedded VMs vs. Decentralized PSBT Signing. We compare MEV, latency, UX, and more… Read More. Crypto Meets Banks: How Gluwa Bridges the Gap Between Two Worlds By @isaacsamuel [ 6 Min read ] How Gluwa bridges crypto and traditional finance, giving the unbanked access to credit and connecting global capital with local needs. Read More. The Day I Learned My NAS Was Traceable Through TLS Logs By @nfrankel [ 4 Min read ] I recently learned about a new way to leak your privacy, and it's a scary one. Read More. Grokipedia: The Coming War with Wikipedia for the World's Knowledge By @nofacetoolsai [ 4 Min read ] Discover Grokipedia; Elon Musk's bold challenge to Wikipedia. Explore how this open-source knowledge repository could reshape the future of information and AI. Read More. Are we Catching up With Science Fiction’s Dream of Lunar Bases? By @codelynx [ 5 Min read ] Exploring the progress of lunar base development and how it aligns with science fiction’s vision of life on the Moon. Read More. The Harsh Math of AI: 78% Adoption, 90%+ Disappointment with Generative AI ROI By @MichaelJerlis [ 8 Min read ] By 2025, 80% of companies use AI, yet most projects fail to deliver ROI. Discover why AI adoption struggles and what separates winners from laggards. Read More. 12 Best Web Scraping Services in 2025 By @oxylabs [ 11 Min read ] Explore the 12 best web scraping services of 2025. Compare features, pricing, and pros &amp; cons to choose the right tool for your data extraction needs. Read More. Mac's Aura of Invincibility Fades as AI Anxiety Takes Root, New Survey Finds By @moonlock [ 4 Min read ] Moonlock's survey finds the Mac immunity myth is fading. Discover why user anxiety is rising and how AI is creating a new generation of macOS threats. Read More. AI Can Now Do Expert-Level Work (Almost). 5 Surprising Findings from a Landmark 'GDPval' Study By @hacker-Antho [ 4 Min read ] The results show that the best AI models are beginning to perform at a level comparable to highly experienced industry experts. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it. See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
