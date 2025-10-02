2025-10-05 Sunday

ZachXBT: Circle did not freeze the funds in the Coinbase hack, and the hackers have now transferred them across the blockchain.

PANews reported on October 2nd that ZachXBT monitoring revealed another unusual movement in the attacker's address (0x8Da...Ea30) linked to the Coinbase security incident. The attacker initially exchanged approximately 5 million DAI for 5 million USDC and, after holding the USDC for approximately 35 minutes, transferred the funds via a cross-chain bridge. ZachXBT noted that Circle appears to have failed to freeze the USDC funds within that timeframe, with some of the funds reportedly being transferred via Circle’s official Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP).
PANews2025/10/02 18:36
Ethereum Is Stagnating, Digitap Possesses Immense Upside tPotential

The post Ethereum Is Stagnating, Digitap Possesses Immense Upside tPotential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum is, by all measures, a dominant force in the crypto ecosystem. The second-largest crypto by market cap deserves credit for fueling the DeFi boom, the NFT craze, and much more. Early investors who recognized Ethereum’s potential had the opportunity to buy the coin at around $0.30 during its 2014 ICO, and many rode it all the way to nearly $5,000 at its recent peak. But as Ethereum matures, its growth profile has taken a back seat, with many describing it as “steady and stable.” As such, Ethereum’s days of exponential gains are over. Even a 2x return from current levels seems like a stretch, as it would value ETH at around $1 trillion, which is higher than the market cap of Wall Street giant JPMorgan and the Mexican peso. Meanwhile, investors looking for the types of returns that Ethereum used to provide are focusing on smaller upstarts like Digitap ($TAP), a new token that already has a functioning product with real-world applications. This gives it the potential to offer 100x upside and ranks it as one of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in 2025. Ethereum’s Upside Looks Limited Ethereum powers the majority of DeFi protocols, NFT marketplaces, and layer-2 networks. The utility and institutional adoption command a high market share and fundamental value for ETH. However, its upside potential is uncertain from current levels, especially after falling below the psychologically important $4,000 level. In fact, ETH is down more than 12% over the past seven days. IncomeSharks, one of the most trusted and followed technical analysts on X, noted that the ETH chart points to “lost momentum” after an obvious “breakdown.” Meanwhile, corporate treasuries have been rushing to buy ETH by the billions in recent weeks, yet this has failed to keep prices steady. Source: @IncomeSharks Digitap: A Small…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 18:33
1inch Swap API Integrated Into Coinbase App for Retail DEX Token Swaps

1inch, a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator, has integrated its Swap API into the Coinbase app, marking the DEX aggregator’s most significant U.S. client to date. The move expands Coinbase’s decentralized exchange functionality, enabling users to conduct swift token swaps directly within the platform. Coinbase Expands Onchain Access Coinbase recently rolled out its decentralized exchange (DEX) feature, allowing customers to engage with onchain assets through a self-custodial wallet built into the app. By deploying the 1inch Swap API, Coinbase said it provides users with direct non-custodial token swaps, lowering barriers to DeFi while expanding access to liquidity. “This integration with 1inch is a significant step forward in bringing onchain trading to our users,” said Scott Shapiro, head of trading at Coinbase. “Together we’re enabling seamless access to DEXes within the Coinbase app, which will bring millions of our users onchain.” Institutional-Grade DeFi The launch underscores 1inch’s broader strategy to grow its SaaS-based “1inch Business” segment, which acts as a gateway for institutions — from traditional finance (TradFi) to centralized exchanges (CeFi) — to incorporate advanced DeFi infrastructure. With major firms like Coinbase adopting its solutions, 1inch is positioning itself as a key access point for the industry. “We are no longer just looking to unify DeFi, our vision extends to all financial markets,” said Sergej Kunz, 1inch co-founder. “1inch’s non-custodial swap products are the ideal solution for centralized players across both crypto and TradFi as they move to bring assets onchain in a seamless and secure way. It’s great to see Coinbase getting ahead of this shift, others will inevitably follow.” Why It Matters The partnership highlights two major themes shaping crypto today: the shift of centralized platforms toward onchain offerings, and the growing demand for liquidity and efficiency in token trading. For Coinbase, it represents an effort to bridge its 100-million-plus user base with DeFi markets. For 1inch, it solidifies its position as a preferred infrastructure provider for institutions entering decentralized markets. As DeFi infrastructure integrates more deeply into mainstream platforms, users can expect improved accessibility, reduced costs, and stronger security — factors that are critical for adoption at scale
CryptoNews2025/10/02 18:32
Zcash (ZEC) Explodes by 60% Daily, Bitcoin (BTC) Taps 7-Week High: Market Watch

ZEC stands in a league of its own in terms of daily gains.
CryptoPotato2025/10/02 18:25
Sui Blockchain to Introduce USDi and suiUSDe Stablecoins by Year-End

TLDR Sui Group will launch two stablecoins, suiUSDe and USDi, by the end of 2025. USDi will be backed by BlackRock’s tokenized money market fund BUIDL. Sui blockchain aims to enhance liquidity and utility with native stablecoins. Sui’s stablecoin launch follows growing demand for proprietary tokens in crypto. Sui Group, a Nasdaq-listed digital asset treasury, [...] The post Sui Blockchain to Introduce USDi and suiUSDe Stablecoins by Year-End appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/02 18:01
Travis Hill genomineerd als permanente FDIC-voorzitter

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram   Met de nominatie van Travis Hill als permanente voorzitter van de Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) zet Amerikaanse president Donald Trump een duidelijke stap in het hervormen van het toezicht binnen de Amerikaanse bankensector. Hill fungeert momenteel als waarnemend voorzitter en heeft al invloed uitgeoefend op beleidslijnen. Zijn aanstelling kan belangrijke gevolgen hebben voor de regulering van crypto diensten, de macht van toezichthouders en het vertrouwen van banken. Wat kunnen de verwachten als Hill het daadwerkelijk voor het zeggen krijgt? Belangrijke verandering in Amerikaanse toezicht aanstaande? De FDIC is een zeer belangrijk instituut in de Verenigde Staten, dat het vertrouwen van spaarders waarborgt en toezicht houdt op veel banken in het land. Hill werd tot nu toe als vicevoorzitter benoemd en trad op als waarnemend voorzitter nadat zijn voorganger vertrok. Nu blijkt dat Trump hem formeel heeft nomineert voor de permanente rol als voorzitter, zodat hij niet langer slechts tijdelijk kan opereren. Deze nominatie is meer dan een geroutineerde invulling van een belangrijke positie. Het markeert een belangrijke koerswijziging. Waar de FDIC lange tijd overwegend conservatief opereerde, is de verwachting dat de organisatie met Hill voorop een actievere rol zal aannemen in het vormgeven van financierings- en bankregels, met mogelijk minder nadruk op strikte beperkingen en meer ruimte voor innovatie. Omdat de benoeming nog bevestigd moet worden door de Senaat, krijgt het besluit extra gewicht. De aanbevelingen en oppositie binnen het Congres zullen ongetwijfeld invloed uitoefenen op de uiteindelijke invulling van de functie. Voor beleidsmakers, financiële instellingen en marktdeelnemers staat er namelijk veel op het spel. Dat de nominatie per definitie wordt goedgekeurd is dan ook nog de vraag. Krijgt crypto-regulatie de prioriteit? Een van de meest interessante aspecten van Hill’s nominatie is de mogelijke impact op de omgang met crypto diensten binnen de bancaire sector. Al eerder in zijn termijn als waarnemend voorzitter heeft de FDIC signalen afgegeven dat banken betrokken mogen zijn bij crypto activiteiten zonder voorafgaande toestemming, wat al als een versoepeling van het orthodoxe regime werd gezien. Onder Hill kan die koers verder versterkt worden. Banken zouden meer bewegingsvrijheid kunnen krijgen om crypto gerelateerde producten en diensten aan te bieden. Dergelijke openheid kan eindelijk die belangrijke brug slaan tussen traditionele financiële instellingen en de cryptomarkt, wat innovatie en adoptie alleen maar kan gaan versnellen. Tegelijkertijd moet worden opgemerkt dat crypto dienstverlening nog steeds zwaar onderhevig is aan regulering en juridische onzekerheid. Het blijft de vraag in hoeverre Hill en zijn FDIC de taak zouden aanvaarden om duidelijke kaders te scheppen. Wetgeving van het Congres is immers vaak leidend, maar of dat zich beperkt tot beleid binnen de marge van bestaande bevoegdheden is nog maar afwachten. Maar dat deze portefeuille mogelijk prioriteit krijgt, is zeker niet ondenkbaar. Spanningen lopen op binnen de bankensector De bancaire sector kijkt met belangstelling naar de nominatie. Banken hopen dat onder Hill regelgeving versoepeld wordt, kapitaaleisen minder streng worden en belemmeringen voor groei worden verminderd. Indien hij pleit voor een meer pro-innovatieve houding, zouden banken hun strategische plannen kunnen bijstellen ten gunste van crypto gerelateerde activiteiten. Tegelijkertijd is er voorzichtigheid. Veel banken opereren in een zware compliance omgeving en hebben de aandacht van andere toezichthouders, zoals de Federal Reserve en de OCC (Office of the Comptroller of the Currency). Een wijziging in FDIC-beleid alleen verandert niet het bredere kader. Bovendien kunnen financiële instellingen hun capaciteit om te innoveren beperken als reguleringen elders aanscherpen. Als Hill met succes in de Senaat wordt bevestigd, kan dat de deur openen voor een veranderend speelveld waarin banken actiever deelnemen in fintech, tokenisatie van activa of beheerdiensten voor digitale activa. De mate waarin die verwachtingen uiteindelijk waarmaken, hangt grotendeels af van politieke steun en de interactie met andere regelgevers. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Travis Hill genomineerd als permanente FDIC-voorzitter is geschreven door Nick de Jong en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/10/02 18:01
AIOZ Stream Delivers Peer-to-Peer On-Demand Video Powered by DePIN

Recently, AIOZ Network released AIOZ Stream, a protocol designed to make streaming as configurable as any modern software service. Instead of hard‑wired revenue shares and opaque delivery, teams get modular primitives: ingest, transcode, delivery, and payouts that can be tuned in code.
Hackernoon2025/10/02 18:00
Bloomberg: OpenAI Becomes the World’s Most Valuable Private Company With a $500 Billion Valuation

OpenAI has reached a market valuation of $500 billion, according to Bloomberg. This comes after the AI giant struck a deal in which current and former employees sold about $6.6 billion worth of stock to investors. This secondary sale significantly boosted the firm’s capitalization to more than the previous $300 billion, thus OpenAI managed to […] Сообщение Bloomberg: OpenAI Becomes the World’s Most Valuable Private Company With a $500 Billion Valuation появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Incrypted2025/10/02 17:47
The AI Pilot Trap: Why Experiments Stall and Value Evaporates

Most AI pilots fail to scale because they lack infrastructure and measurable outcomes. Real impact comes when companies treat AI as core operations, not experiments.
Hackernoon2025/10/02 13:32
How We Built a Chat That Books Your Service Slot in Seconds

This series of articles will delve into the architecture, key components, and a simplified view of the code behind our innovative system.
Hackernoon2025/10/02 13:29
