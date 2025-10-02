2025-10-05 Sunday

Valour Launches Bitcoin Staking ETP on London Stock Exchange; Ozak AI Maintains Growing Community Attention

The post Valour Launches Bitcoin Staking ETP on London Stock Exchange; Ozak AI Maintains Growing Community Attention appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ozak AI has taken great momentum and acquired the status of one of the top AI-driven crypto projects in 2025. The presale was organized into five phases. Stage 1: $0.001, Stage 2: $0.002, Stage 3: $0.003, Stage 4: $0.005, and Stage 5: $0.01. The project is on Stage 6 at the price of $0.012, and it brings over 900% returns to the early adopters. Until now, the number of tokens sold is above 916 million, almost $3.39 million has been raised and the presale has already exceeded 80%. The next phase is under close observation by the investors because the price is likely to increase before the final launch target of $1, which can provide up to 20,000% ROI. The overall supply is more than 831 million tokens, and good distributions among participants of the presale give Ozak AI an opportunity to gain trust and excitement among its growing user base. Valour became the first physically-backed Bitcoin Staking ETP in the London Stock Exchange As long as the Ozak AI continues to be a source of investor attention, the crypto market, in general, is characterized by a revolutionary breakthrough. Recently Valour declared the opening of a physically-backed Bitcoin Staking Exchange Traded Product (ETP) in the London Stock Exchange (LSE). The product is 1:1 backed with Bitcoin and provides its holders with an annual yield of 1.4%, merging traditional finance with the decentralized opportunity to invest.  This step continues to legalize the use of crypto in the major marketplaces and enhance the popularity of Bitcoin as a long-term digital currency. Such structured products offer investors an additional amount of certainty in the overall crypto ecosystem and this benefits projects such as Ozak AI that are pioneering in the related fields. By the middle of 2025, AI crypto tokens boost explosive growth…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/02 19:34
The post Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Draws Attention to NFL in Latin America appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Bad Bunny attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny made a surprise appearance with headliners Shakira and Jennifer Lopez during the Super Bowl LIV halftime show in 2020. Now, the 31-year-old star, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is set to headline the Super Bowl LX halftime performance at Levi’s Stadium on Feb. 8. “By placing Bad Bunny center stage at the Super Bowl, the NFL is making a statement about its commitment to grow and deepen its connection with Hispanic and South American fans,” said Ben Sturner, founder of Leverage Agency, a sports marketing and sponsorship firm. “His record-breaking streaming success and massive social media reach make him the ultimate crossover star to engage audiences across cultures and drive the league’s expansion into key growth markets.” Sturner added that the Bad Bunny announcement builds on prior momentum around the NFL’s Latino-focused ‘Por La Cultura’ advertising campaign as well as recent league regular season games in key markets Brazil, Mexico and Spain. In 2005, Mexico hosted the first-ever NFL regular-season game outside of the United States and has since staged several other contests. Last month, the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers played in São Paulo, Brazil, marking the NFL’s second regular season game ever in South America. A week ago, the league announced a multiyear commitment, which begins in 2026, to hold at least three regular season games in Rio de Janeiro over a five-year span. What’s more, Latino’s are currently the fastest-growing fanbase in the NFL, with Mexico and Brazil being the…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/02 19:32
The post Bias to lean against strength – OCBC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/JPY consolidated this morning, after 4 sessions of back-to-back decline. Pair was last at 147.10 levels, OCBC’s FX analysts Frances Cheung and Christopher Wong note. 2-way trades likely “Daily momentum shows signs of turning mild bearish but decline in RSI moderated. 2-way trades likely, given political risks heading into the weekend, but maintained bias to lean against strength. Resistance at 147.80 (21, 50 DMAs), 148.30 levels (200 DMA, 23.6% fibo retracement of Apr low to Jul high). Support at 146.50/70 levels (100 DMA, 38.2% fibo) and 145.40 (50% fibo).” “LDP party will vote to select its leader on Saturday. We expect JPY weakness to reverse when political uncertainty fades and that BoJ to proceed with policy normalization. Wage growth, broadening services inflation and upbeat economic activities in Japan should continue to support BoJ policy normalization. The next meeting is on 30 October and another one in December.” “Markets are coming close to pricing in a hike at December meeting. We believe an earlier than expected hike in Oct meeting is plausible. Fed-BoJ policy divergence should underpin USD/JPY’s broader direction of movement to the downside. Near term, concerns of duration of US government shutdown provides another tailwind for JPY strength amid proxy demand for safe haven plays.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-jpy-bias-to-lean-against-strength-ocbc-202510020851
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/02 19:20
The post 5 Key Factors Behind Its Growing Value appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key takeaways: XRP eliminates pre-funding and speeds up cross-border remittances, making it useful in emerging markets. Loyalty and travel programs are bringing XRP into daily life, turning it from an investment asset into a practical payment option. Institutions like SBI and Santander add credibility by holding XRP reserves and exploring settlement use cases. With the SEC case resolved and global clarity growing, XRP now has the legal certainty and network reach to expand adoption. XRP (XRP), the native digital asset of the XRP Ledger (XRPL), has often been discussed in terms of speculative gains or losses. But its significance goes deeper once you factor in XRP’s real-world use cases, institutional support and regulatory clarity. Here are five factors that help explain why XRP matters beyond its market price. 1. Cross-border payments and remittance efficiency International payments are one of XRP’s strongest value drivers. It helps eliminate pre-funding, reduce settlement time and cut costs by acting as a bridge currency. Examples: Compared to SWIFT, which can take days and incur high fees, XRP’s near-instant settlement makes it attractive in emerging markets where remittances are essential. 2. Loyalty and travel program integration XRP is increasingly used outside financial institutions, especially in loyalty, travel and consumer services. This builds everyday utility for millions of users. Examples: Webus/Wetour has established a $300-million XRP treasury to support blockchain-powered travel vouchers, loyalty points and settlement infrastructure. Over 60 million loyalty members will be able to use XRP for overseas services like airport transfers, premium rides and travel experiences. SBI VC Trade (Japan) enables customers to earn XRP rewards through loyalty campaigns, expanding its use beyond trading. When loyalty programs adopt XRP, it shifts from being an investment asset to something users engage with in daily life, from redeeming points to paying for travel. Did you know?…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/02 19:15
The post Eightco Holdings Inc. ($ORBS) Expands Investor Access With Options Trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Eightco Holdings Inc. ($ORBS) Expands Investor Access With Options Trading – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release Eightco Holdings Inc. ($ORBS) Expands Investor Access with Options Trading Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/eightco-holdings-inc-orbs-expands-investor-access-with-options-trading/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/02 18:49
PANews reported on October 2 that according to Bloomberg senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, the assets under management (AUM) of BlackRock's spot Bitcoin ETF iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has reached US$90.7 billion, ranking among the top 20 of all ETFs in the world for the first time. Farside data shows that all US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded a total net inflow of $676 million yesterday (October 1). Among them, IBIT led the way with a single-day net inflow of $405.5 million, the largest single-day inflow since August 14. The massive inflow of funds into ETFs coincided with a rise in the price of Bitcoin, which rose 4% yesterday, briefly topping $119,000.
PANews 2025/10/02 18:33
Singapore, October 2, 2025 — During the globally anticipated Token2049 Summit, HashKey Group Chairman and CEO Dr. Xiao Feng and Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin jointly launched the Ethereum Applications Guild (EAG) initiative. The initiative aims to bring together developers, researchers, teams and institutions in the Ethereum ecosystem to jointly build an open, transparent and sustainable collaboration mechanism, accelerate the development and implementation of native applications, and promote the Ethereum ecosystem from an "infrastructure-led" to an "application-driven" stage. Starting point: Exploration of Shanhaiwu, the prototype of EAG This initiative builds on the three-year residency experience of "Shanhaiwu." As a native collaborative space launched and supported by Dr. Xiao Feng in 2023, Shanhaiwu has previously established locations in Beida Lake, China; Chiang Mai, Thailand; and Singapore, bringing together global developers to collaborate on AI, cryptography, public blockchain ecosystems, and public goods. Through three years of experience and accumulation at Shanhaiwu, participants have come to a profound understanding: the Ethereum ecosystem isn't lacking in technology or imagination; what's truly lacking is a sustainable, structured co-construction mechanism. Public goods and community support funds remain limited, and large-scale, real-world applications remain elusive. The EAG concept, grounded in Shanhaiwu's exploration, accumulation, and problem-solving, aims to fundamentally address the ecosystem's structural needs in application deployment, public goods support, and cross-sector collaboration. Vision: Build a collaborative mechanism to accelerate the implementation of real-world applications EAG is not a traditional foundation or accelerator, but rather an open initiative exploring the construction of a global collaborative network for Ethereum-native applications. Using Shanhaiwu as its primary application incubation site, it encourages developers to build, validate, and advance solutions to real-world problems. This initiative, rather than an organizational entity, proposes a mechanism to establish a new generation of collaborative paradigms for Ethereum ecosystem builders. Appeal: From East to West, call on global builders of the Ethereum ecosystem to build together At the initiative launch site, Dr. Xiao Feng said: The launch of the EAG initiative symbolizes the critical moment when the Ethereum application layer "breaks out of its shell"; the establishment of such an alliance is to unite the forces of all parties to welcome the arrival of the "1995 moment" of Ethereum and even the blockchain world - a new era of application explosion. HashKey will continue to invest in building the Ethereum ecosystem as always, and welcomes more native applications to grow and develop on HashKey Chain L2 to jointly enrich the application layer of Ethereum. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin was in attendance and co-launched the initiative. In a speech at Shanhaiwu Singapore the previous day, Vitalik expressed his hope that more long-term community builders like Shanhaiwu, especially at the application layer, would choose Ethereum as their foundational infrastructure and work together to drive the ecosystem towards practical implementation. An invitation to the global Ethereum ecosystem Currently, the EAG initiative is in the early consensus stage. The alliance sincerely invites ETH treasury companies, technology companies, Layer2 teams, developer communities, protocol organizations and research institutions from around the world to join, aggregate multiple stakeholders, and jointly build a new paradigm for Ethereum applications driven by bottom-up, real collaboration, and push the Ethereum ecosystem from the infrastructure era into the golden stage of real influence. Invitation to join: contact@shanhaiwoo.com
PANews 2025/10/02 18:23
PANews reported on October 2 that according to Bloomberg, Pornanong Budsaratragoon, Secretary-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand (SEC), said in an interview that the country is planning to expand the scope of its cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs) beyond Bitcoin. "The possibility we have now is to expand the criteria for cryptocurrencies, such as a basket of cryptocurrencies," Pornanong said, adding that the Thai SEC will allow local mutual funds and institutions to issue such funds under the rules. This move is aimed at attracting young investors who want to use cryptocurrencies as a portfolio diversification tool.
PANews 2025/10/02 17:57
This article explains how distributed systems maintain trust and consistency using gossip-based replication, partial and multi-signature proofs, and M-of-N network connections. The gossip protocol ensures efficient data sharing among peers without redundancy. Proof of correctness validates signatures mathematically, while multi-signatures aggregate trust across nodes. Finally, M-of-N networking reduces overhead while preserving consensus guarantees. Together, these mechanisms form the backbone of scalable, resilient, and secure decentralized systems.
Hackernoon 2025/10/02 17:30
Looking at the data on failed startups, the same pattern is repeated: finances are the breaking point. Many first-time founders underestimate how quickly costs spiral, and they often learn the lesson the hard way. Here are the most common mistakes made when establishing lean practices.
Hackernoon 2025/10/02 13:11
