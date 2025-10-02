Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix Shares Soar On OpenAI’s Korean Data Center Push
The post Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix Shares Soar On OpenAI’s Korean Data Center Push appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sam Altman, CEO at OpenAI, during a media tour of the Stargate AI data center in Abilene, Texas, U.S. Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg Shares of South Korean billionaire Jay Y. Lee’s Samsung Electronics and billionaire Chey Tae-won’s SK Hynix surged to record levels after the companies joined forces with OpenAI to help with the American AI titan’s Stargate data center project. OpenAI, run by billionaire Sam Altman, unveiled Wednesday a raft of strategic partnerships with Samsung Group, SK Group and South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT to support the Stargate initiative, a $500 billion project to develop AI data center infrastructure for OpenAI. Since launching in January, Stargate has already onboarded the likes of billionaire Jensen Huang’s Nvidia, software giant Oracle and SoftBank-backed chip design company Arm. SK Hynix’s stock price climbed almost 10% to close at an all-time high, while Samsung’s rose by about 3.5%, reaching a four-year peak. The partnerships, in the form of letters of intent and memorandums of understanding, center on providing cutting-edge memory chips for Stargate operations and developing AI data centers in South Korea. They involve key group companies of Samsung and SK, including Samsung’s Samsung Electronics, Samsung SDS, Samsung C&T and Samsung Heavy Industries; and SK’s SK Hynix and SK Telecom. “Korea has all the ingredients to be a global leader in AI—incredible tech talent, world-class infrastructure, strong government support, and a thriving AI ecosystem,” Altman said in a statement announcing the partnerships. Construction at the first Stargate AI data center in Abilene, Texas. Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix are two of the world’s largest manufacturers of memory chips. These include high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips that power AI data centers. SK Hynix is the main supplier of HBM chips to Nvidia. Both SK Hynix and Samsung supply HBM chips to Broadcom, which…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 18:56