Likely to consolidate in a range of 1.3455/1.3525 – UOB Group

The post Likely to consolidate in a range of 1.3455/1.3525 – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pound Sterling (GBP) is likely to consolidate in a range of 1.3455/1.3525. In the longer run, GBP is likely to trade in a range between 1.3360 and 1.3525, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. GBP is likely to trade in a range 24-HOUR VIEW: “We expected GBP to “trade in a range of 1.3415/1.3470” yesterday. We did not anticipate the increase in volatility, as GBP rose sharply to a high of 1.3527 and then retreated to close at 1.3477 (+0.21%). The brief advance did not result in any significant increase in upward momentum, and GBP is unlikely to rise much further. Today, GBP is more likely to consolidate in a range of 1.3455/1.3525.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “Two days ago (30 Sep, spot at 1.3435), we highlighted that the recent ‘weakness in GBP has stabilised,’ and we were of the view that GBP ‘is likely to trade in a range between 1.3360 and 1.3525.’ Yesterday, GBP rose briefly and slightly above 1.3525 (high was 1.3527), before retreating quickly. There has been no clear increase in upward momentum, and we continue to expect GBP to trade between 1.3360 and 1.3525 for now.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/gbp-usd-likely-to-consolidate-in-a-range-of-13455-13525-uob-group-202510020858
Spanish Bank BBVA Introduces Bitcoin and Ethereum Trading for Retail Clients in Europe

The post Spanish Bank BBVA Introduces Bitcoin and Ethereum Trading for Retail Clients in Europe appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Spanish bank BBVA has teamed up with Singapore’s SGX FX to launch retail crypto trading in Europe. Starting October 2, 2025, customers can now buy and sell Bitcoin and Ethereum directly on BBVA’s platform, with trading open 24/7.  The move comes under the EU’s MiCA rules, making it one of the first regulated services of …
New Presale Offers Enhanced Returns Through Dual Token Innovation

The post New Presale Offers Enhanced Returns Through Dual Token Innovation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. For years, Litecoin was branded as the “silver to Bitcoin’s gold.” Its faster block times and lighter design made it a practical alternative for transactions, and for much of the last decade it remained one of the most traded cryptocurrencies.  But in 2025, the conversation has shifted. Despite ETF applications and ongoing network stability, Litecoin rarely features in broader market discussions. Its price action has stalled, overshadowed by Bitcoin’s record highs and the rise of ecosystems like Solana and Avalanche. Many long-term holders who once championed Litecoin as a core investment are now turning to projects that combine utility, staking, and transparent launch mechanics — such as XRP Tundra. Dual Tokens at Phase 4 Pricing The attraction for Litecoin veterans lies in XRP Tundra’s presale model. Every purchase delivers two tokens: TUNDRA-S, built on Solana, is the utility and yield engine. TUNDRA-X, based on the XRP Ledger, anchors governance and reserves. In the current Phase 4, TUNDRA-S is priced at $0.068 with a 16% bonus applied. Buyers also receive TUNDRA-X at no cost, referenced at $0.034. At launch, TUNDRA-S is set to list at $2.50 and TUNDRA-X at $1.25. This dual-token allocation with pre-defined launch valuations provides a degree of clarity that Litecoin never offered. For investors who waited years for LTC to outperform, Tundra offers a more structured roadmap to potential returns. Liquidity and Stability With DAMM V2 Litecoin’s strength has always been reliability, but as a payment coin it lacks the liquidity innovation needed in modern DeFi. XRP Tundra incorporates Meteora’s DAMM V2 liquidity pools, creating an environment resistant to early dumping and bot exploitation. The pools deploy dynamic fees that start high and taper down, making speculative sell-offs unprofitable. Liquidity positions are tracked via NFTs, and permanent lock options ensure long-term trading depth. These features directly address…
A Gonzo Plan To Beat China With Giant Robot Boats

The post A Gonzo Plan To Beat China With Giant Robot Boats appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Autonomous speedboat designer Saronic aims to use its fat warchest to build America’s largest shipyard and help the US to once again dominate commercial and military shipbuilding. Ona muggy August morning in the sugar cane fields of Franklin, Louisiana, a group of executives from Saronic’s Austin headquarters stood sweating in blazers. Alongside them: local politicians and shipyard workers in teal shirts and steel-toed boots—employees whose jobs had been saved from closure by the well-funded builder of robotic speedboats. As they watched, CEO Dino Mavrookas donned a fireproof coat and gloves, pulled on a welder’s mask, and, in a shower of sparks, carefully spot-welded the company emblem onto the aluminum keel of the largest vessel the three-year-old startup has attempted to build: the 150-foot-long Marauder. Saronic designed the unmanned vessel to carry two 40-foot cargo containers up to 3,500 miles at 30% less cost than a crewed ship. Conceptually, it’s ideal for shuttling commercial cargo to smaller U.S. ports. But for now, it’s too expensive to ferry supplies during wartime to U.S. troops spread out across the Pacific — or deliver a boatload of hurt from missile launchers. The way the genial Mavrookas sees it, Marauder is a major step toward reclaiming maritime dominance for the United States. By removing crews—and all the systems needed to support human life onboard—he argues that Saronic can make ships simpler, faster, and cheaper to build, potentially jumpstarting America’s withered shipbuilding industry. “We don’t just want to compete with the Chinese,” he told Forbes. “We want to outbuild the Chinese.” The 44-year-old former Navy SEAL is facing long odds. Over the past two decades, China, through low labor costs and heavy state investments, has risen from an afterthought to become the world’s dominant shipbuilder. It now produces 53% of the world’s commercial ships, according to…
Likely to trade in a range between 1.1700 and 1.1760 – UOB Group

The post Likely to trade in a range between 1.1700 and 1.1760 – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Euro (EUR) is likely to trade in a range between 1.1700 and 1.1760. In the longer run, EUR is likely to trade between 1.1675 and 1.1790 for the time being, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. EUR is likely to trade between 24-HOUR VIEW: “Yesterday, we expected EUR to ‘trade in a range between 1.1710 and 1.1760.’ However, EUR fluctuated within a range of 1.1712/1.1778, closing largely unchanged at 1.1729 (-0.03%). We are not able to derive much from the price movements. Today, we continue to expect EUR to trade in a range, most likely between 1.1700 and 1.1760.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “After EUR dropped to a low of 1.1645, we highlighted last Friday (26 Sep, spot at 1.1660) that ‘the risk of EUR breaking below 1.1610 has increased.’ Our expectation did not materialise, and in our latest narrative from two days ago (30 Sep, spot at 1.1725), we highlighted that “a clear break above 1.1760 (‘strong resistance’ level) would indicate that EUR could trade above last week’s low of 1.1645 for a while.” Yesterday, EUR broke above 1.1760 and rose to a high of 1.1778. We are neutral on EUR now and expect it to trade between 1.1675 and 1.1790 for the time being.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eur-usd-likely-to-trade-in-a-range-between-11700-and-11760-uob-group-202510020844
CLS Mining launches next-generation mining rigs

The post CLS Mining launches next-generation mining rigs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. CLS Mining makes cryptocurrency mining accessible to anyone by removing the need for expensive machines and offering simple, flexible cloud mining contracts. Summary New users on CLS Mining receive a $15 signup bonus along with a $0.60 trial bonus when registering on the platform’s website. A variety of cloud mining contracts are available, allowing users to select options that align with different budgets. Earnings are settled around the clock, and once the account balance reaches $100, funds can be withdrawn or reinvested. “Hashrate” refers to the number of hash calculations a mining node can complete per second during the mining process, measured in hashes per second. Higher hashrate means more computers are participating in the calculation, resulting in stronger overall network security and competitiveness. “Hashrate Ring” is measured as the difference between the short-term (30-day) and long-term (60-day) moving averages of hashrate, reflecting the magnitude of changes in current hashrate relative to past trends. By tracking shifts in hashrate through measures like the Hashrate Ring, miners and investors can better understand network trends. For those who want to participate without running their own hardware, cloud mining platforms provide a simple entry point. How to get started? Three easy steps： 1. Sign up: Visit the official website of CLS Mining to register an account and receive a $15 signup bonus and a $0.60 trial bonus. 2. Choose a mining contract: Users can browse various cloud mining contracts and select one that suits their budget. 3. Daily settlement: The platform settles earnings 24 hours a day. Once a user’s account balance reaches $100, they can withdraw or reinvest to grow their assets. The platform’s core advantages at a glance Zero barriers…
XPL, over 600M from the vault and -50%

The post XPL, over 600M from the vault and -50% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Recent on-chain reports indicate that over 600 million tokens have been transferred from the vault to exchanges, challenging accusations of insider sales, while the price has experienced a drop of more than 50%. Founder Paul Faecks categorically denies any sales by team members, highlighting that the team’s investments and allocations are subject to a 3-year vesting period with a 1-year cliff. According to data collected from on-chain analysis shared by the community and verified through public explorers, the reported transfers can be traced back to trackable transactions on major explorers like Etherscan. Industry analysts and on-chain intelligence reports highlight patterns consistent with transfers made at regular intervals, a practice that requires further investigation by independent researchers as highlighted in contributions from Chainalysis. Key Facts in Brief Reported on-chain movements: over 600M XPL moved from the vault to exchange deposits. Price: XPL experienced a rally up to approximately $1.70 (source: TradingView) before pulling back to ~$0.83 within a few days (data updated as of October 2, 2025). The team denies sales by members, confirming a 3-year vesting with a 1-year cliff. Hypothesis TWAP: executions of fractional sales at regular intervals, a strategy that suits reducing market impact (see TWAP glossary for details). The project clarifies: “We have not engaged Wintermute as a market maker” as highlighted in recent news about Wintermute. XPL Price: from impulse to drawdown During the week, XPL saw a peak near $1.70 (source: TradingView), followed by a drop to ~$0.83. This correction resulted in a loss of over 50% of its value, contributing to in-depth analyses on on‑chain flows and questions about the structural context that accompanied the decline. The significant gap between peak and low, combined with substantial transfers, has prompted the community to delve into the inflows to the exchanges. In this context, the behavior…
Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix Shares Soar On OpenAI’s Korean Data Center Push

The post Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix Shares Soar On OpenAI’s Korean Data Center Push appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sam Altman, CEO at OpenAI, during a media tour of the Stargate AI data center in Abilene, Texas, U.S. Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg Shares of South Korean billionaire Jay Y. Lee’s Samsung Electronics and billionaire Chey Tae-won’s SK Hynix surged to record levels after the companies joined forces with OpenAI to help with the American AI titan’s Stargate data center project. OpenAI, run by billionaire Sam Altman, unveiled Wednesday a raft of strategic partnerships with Samsung Group, SK Group and South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT to support the Stargate initiative, a $500 billion project to develop AI data center infrastructure for OpenAI. Since launching in January, Stargate has already onboarded the likes of billionaire Jensen Huang’s Nvidia, software giant Oracle and SoftBank-backed chip design company Arm. SK Hynix’s stock price climbed almost 10% to close at an all-time high, while Samsung’s rose by about 3.5%, reaching a four-year peak. The partnerships, in the form of letters of intent and memorandums of understanding, center on providing cutting-edge memory chips for Stargate operations and developing AI data centers in South Korea. They involve key group companies of Samsung and SK, including Samsung’s Samsung Electronics, Samsung SDS, Samsung C&T and Samsung Heavy Industries; and SK’s SK Hynix and SK Telecom. “Korea has all the ingredients to be a global leader in AI—incredible tech talent, world-class infrastructure, strong government support, and a thriving AI ecosystem,” Altman said in a statement announcing the partnerships. Construction at the first Stargate AI data center in Abilene, Texas. Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix are two of the world’s largest manufacturers of memory chips. These include high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips that power AI data centers. SK Hynix is the main supplier of HBM chips to Nvidia. Both SK Hynix and Samsung supply HBM chips to Broadcom, which…
Likely to consolidate on the day – OCBC

The post Likely to consolidate on the day – OCBC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Euro (EUR) traded subdued in absence of fresh catalyst. CPI picked up to 2.2% y/y but well within consensus. Pair was last at 1.1752 levels, OCBC’s FX analysts Frances Cheung and Christopher Wong note. Broader fundamental outlook remains supportive “Earlier comments from ECB officials may have tempered expectations. Lagarde said the inflation risks are quite contained in both directions. She also indicated that we are in a good place but that place is not fixed. Our house view believes that ECB rate cut cycle is nearing its end.” “Mild bearish momentum on daily chart shows tentative signs of fading while RSI was flat. 2-way trades still likely, within recent range. Immediate resistance here at 1.1810 and 1,1920 levels (2025 high). Support at 1.1640/70 levels (50 DMA, 23.6% fibo retracement of Mar low to Sep high), 1.16 (100 DMA) and 1.1460 (38.2% fibo).” “New French PM Sebastien Lecornu has ruled out wealth tax, aims to cut budget deficit to 4.7% of GDP in attempt to get budget 2026 by early Oct. It remains early to concur if he can turn things, but early polls show he only has a positive opinion of 16%. Additionally, the Netherlands will hold General Elections on October 29. These political developments may still pose short-term downward risk on the euro. However, the broader fundamental outlook remains supportive of the euro, suggesting a buy-on-dips approach. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eur-usd-likely-to-consolidate-on-the-day-ocbc-202510020842
Metaplanet President Stands Firm on Bitcoin Strategy Despite Stock Decline

TLDR: Metaplanet Q3 Bitcoin revenue hit ¥2.44B, marking a 115.7% increase from the prior quarter’s results. The company now holds 30,823 BTC worth about $3.7B, making it the fourth largest corporate Bitcoin balance. Operating profit surged 88% over forecast, even as Metaplanet stock continued to fall against the market trend. President Simon Gerovich said the [...] The post Metaplanet President Stands Firm on Bitcoin Strategy Despite Stock Decline appeared first on Blockonomi.
