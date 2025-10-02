$500 Next? Snorter Token Is Best Crypto to Buy Now

The post $500 Next? Snorter Token Is Best Crypto to Buy Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Upexi, a Nasdaq-listed firm and one of the largest public Solana ($SOL) treasuries, recently announced that it has tapped $SOL investor SOL Big Brain to its advisory committee. This is a major move for Upexi, as it further strengthens its S0lana strategy. This also reflects the growing institutional demand for the world’s sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. With Solana solidifying its status as a must-have in every crypto investor’s portfolio, altcoins like Snorter Token ($SNORT) promise a further boost in the ecosystem’s utility, potentially making it one of the best crypto to buy now. SOL Big Brain to Open Doors to ‘Transformative Opportunities’ In a press release published on Tuesday, Upexi announced that SOL Big Brain has joined its advisory committee. According to Upexi CEO Allan Marshall, having one of the market’s top $SOL investors ‘opens the door to transformative opportunities across the Solana ecosystem and beyond.’ 🎯 Upexi’s move could have massive implications not only for the $SOL treasury company itself but for the Solana ecosystem in general. Doubling down on $SOL means growing institutional demand for the coin, which is currently the sixth-largest by market capitalization. At the moment, Upexi holds 2,018,419 $SOL, making it third among public Solana treasury companies. The company has also acquired a whopping 17,901 $SOL just in the last month, showing an ongoing arms race among institutions to snap up this increasingly valuable coin. Currently priced at around $224, $SOL has the potential to hit $300—with $500 on the table—based on forecasts from analysts. But institutions aren’t the only ones increasing their bets on Solana. Numerous projects are also trying to gain a foothold in the increasingly competitive market. Snorter Token: The Meme Crypto Trading Bot That’s Betting Big on Solana Solana has made a name for itself as the home…