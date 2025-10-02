MEXC Exchange
Ethereum Price: Analysts See ETH Outperforming Bitcoin in October
The second-largest cryptocurrency is currently trading near $4,376, with technical momentum indicators showing signs of recovery. The Relative Strength Index […] The post Ethereum Price: Analysts See ETH Outperforming Bitcoin in October appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/02 19:32
Snorter Token Rises as Next Crypto to Explode
Circle Expands RWA to Solana: Snorter Token Rises as Next Crypto to Explode
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 19:18
Crypto Market Hits $4.06T amid Building Momentum across Bitcoin and Altcoins
Global crypto market cap hits $4.06T as Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), DeFi, and NFTs surge alongside major policy and institutional developments.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/02 19:15
Bitcoin Rally Gains Momentum as Bears Get Squeezed
The world’s largest cryptocurrency is now trading at $118,651, holding strong gains after clearing the $117,000 barrier. On-chain data suggests […] The post Bitcoin Rally Gains Momentum as Bears Get Squeezed appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/02 19:11
‘Insurance against Bitcoin’ – Naval Ravikant fuels Zcash’s 100% rally, but…
Privacy coin fever grips markets, but signals of profit-taking cloud ZEC’s next chapter.
Coinstats
2025/10/02 19:00
Blockchain Reporter Named Official Media Partner of Cardano Summit 2025, Unlocking Exclusive Reader Benefits
Blockchain Reporter joins Cardano Summit 2025 as official media partner, offering readers insights, updates, and exclusive benefits.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/02 18:59
As Upexi Doubles Down on Solana, Could Snorter Token be the Best Crypto to Buy Now?
This is a major move for Upexi, as it further strengthens its S0lana strategy. This also reflects the growing institutional […] The post As Upexi Doubles Down on Solana, Could Snorter Token be the Best Crypto to Buy Now? appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/02 18:52
Plasma Founder Denies Insider Selling After XPL Token Plunges 50%
Plasma founder Paul Faecks has pushed back against claims of insider selling after the project’s native token, XPL, lost over half its value within days.
Coinstats
2025/10/02 18:43
Swedish Lawmakers Propose National Bitcoin Reserve
The motion submitted by two Sweden Democrats seeks to bring the country in line with moves for Bitcoin reserves in places like the U.S.
Coinstats
2025/10/02 18:43
Ethereum herpakt steun en komt dichter bij nieuwe ATH
Ethereum schoot vandaag flink omhoog en weet het belangrijke steunniveau van $4.250 opnieuw te veroveren. Met een stijging van 5,7% in de afgelopen 24 uur staat de koers nu op $4.380. Ook het handelsvolume doet mee: in totaal werd er voor bijna $49 miljard aan ETH verhandeld.
Coinstats
2025/10/02 18:35
