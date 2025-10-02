Armenia to ban cash for crypto exchange in 2026

Armenian authorities have confirmed their plan to prohibit cash purchases of cryptocurrency in the country, starting from next year. A representative of the executive power in Yerevan indicated the intention is not to curb crypto turnover, but rather prevent anonymous transactions. Yerevan confirms upcoming ban on cash-crypto trade The Armenian government remains determined to impose a ban on the exchange of fiat cash for cryptocurrency, scheduled to take effect in 2026. Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan confirmed the cabinet's official stance during parliamentary control in the National Assembly, Armenia's unicameral legislature. Grigoryan was responding to a question by Arman Yeghoyan, a member of the Civil Contract party's faction in the parliament. The lawmaker said he had been asked by several companies from the crypto sector to initiate a discussion on the adopted restrictions. The businesses complained that these would complicate entrepreneurial activities in the industry, Sputnik Armenia reported on Wednesday. The online news outlet quoted Yeghoyan as stating: "I am not speaking in my own interest. I, for example, don't have any bitcoins." "No one can know whether you have them or not. Or, say, whether I have them," Grigoryan countered. He emphasized that the government does not want to restrict the circulation of digital currencies in the country's economy, but noted that the point is to identify their owners. Without proper identification, risks of tax evasion arise, the deputy premier elaborated, adding that it will be impossible to trace the movement of anonymous crypto assets. Digital currency owners should be known to the tax authorities, Grigoryan added, remarking that different branches of the government have already agreed on that. Armenia remains a crypto-friendly destination The Armenian parliament adopted a law "On Crypto Assets" at the end of May, this year, in a move signaling the Caucasian nation's willingness to…