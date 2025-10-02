In September, the monthly trading volume of perpetual DEX exceeded US$1 trillion for the first time, with Aster taking the top spot with a trading volume of US$420 billion.

PANews reported on October 2 that according to The Block data dashboard, the monthly trading volume of the Perpetual Contract Decentralized Exchange (Perp DEX) exceeded US$1 trillion for the first time in September, reaching US$1.05 trillion, a month-on-month increase of 48% from US$707.6 billion in August. Data reveals significant shifts in the market landscape. Aster, based on the BNB Chain, topped the charts with over $420 billion in monthly trading volume. Hyperliquid, long the dominant platform, fell to second place with $282.5 billion in trading volume, a 29% decrease from the previous month. Lighter, based on Ethereum's Layer 2, ranked third with $164.4 billion in trading volume, a figure recorded while still in beta.