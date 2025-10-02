2025-10-05 Sunday

Integral Launches PrimeOne, the First Stablecoin-Based Crypto Prime Broker

Integral Launches PrimeOne, the First Stablecoin-Based Crypto Prime Broker

TLDR: Integral launches PrimeOne, a stablecoin-based crypto broker offering faster onboarding and single-account access. PrimeOne uses on-chain infrastructure to reduce counterparty risk and dynamically manage trading limits. Clients trade with top crypto market makers without separate credit checks or multiple accounts. Real-time USD stablecoin margin ensures efficient liquidity and lowers capital requirements for participants. Integral [...] The post Integral Launches PrimeOne, the First Stablecoin-Based Crypto Prime Broker appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/10/02 20:36
US Lawmakers Debate Crypto Tax Exemptions Amid Government Shutdown

US Lawmakers Debate Crypto Tax Exemptions Amid Government Shutdown

TLDR US lawmakers debated crypto tax policies during a Senate Committee on Finance hearing. Lawrence Zlatkin of Coinbase proposed a de minimis tax exemption for crypto transactions under $300. Lawmakers discussed the potential classification of staking income as taxable earned income. Senator Elizabeth Warren expressed concerns over crypto tax exemptions, citing potential revenue loss. The [...] The post US Lawmakers Debate Crypto Tax Exemptions Amid Government Shutdown appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/02 20:35
Jiuzhi Holdings (JZXN) Stock: Surges in Pre-Market After $30M Crypto-Focused Private Placement

Jiuzhi Holdings (JZXN) Stock: Surges in Pre-Market After $30M Crypto-Focused Private Placement

TLDR Jiuzhi jumps 6.48% pre-market on $30M crypto-focused private placement. JZXN soars after $30M private deal to pivot into cryptocurrency purchases. Jiuzhi pivots to digital assets with $30M raise, stock pops in pre-market. JZXN climbs as funding deal fuels bold crypto strategy shift beyond NEVs. Jiuzhi secures $30M private placement, fueling crypto push and stock [...] The post Jiuzhi Holdings (JZXN) Stock: Surges in Pre-Market After $30M Crypto-Focused Private Placement appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/02 20:17
Starlynk, Changer.ae, and Quantoz expand global stablecoin payments with Shanghai Tang partnership

Starlynk, Changer.ae, and Quantoz expand global stablecoin payments with Shanghai Tang partnership

Starlynk, Changer.ae, and Quantoz Payments are partnering to launch cross-border stablecoin payment corridors, with Shanghai Tang joining the initiative as the first international retailer to accept EURQ and USDQ for in-store and online purchases. Starlynk Group, Changer.ae, and Quantoz Payments…
Crypto.news2025/10/02 20:13
In September, the monthly trading volume of perpetual DEX exceeded US$1 trillion for the first time, with Aster taking the top spot with a trading volume of US$420 billion.

In September, the monthly trading volume of perpetual DEX exceeded US$1 trillion for the first time, with Aster taking the top spot with a trading volume of US$420 billion.

PANews reported on October 2 that according to The Block data dashboard, the monthly trading volume of the Perpetual Contract Decentralized Exchange (Perp DEX) exceeded US$1 trillion for the first time in September, reaching US$1.05 trillion, a month-on-month increase of 48% from US$707.6 billion in August. Data reveals significant shifts in the market landscape. Aster, based on the BNB Chain, topped the charts with over $420 billion in monthly trading volume. Hyperliquid, long the dominant platform, fell to second place with $282.5 billion in trading volume, a 29% decrease from the previous month. Lighter, based on Ethereum's Layer 2, ranked third with $164.4 billion in trading volume, a figure recorded while still in beta.
PANews2025/10/02 20:09
Is BBVA Leading a New Era in Crypto Trading?

Is BBVA Leading a New Era in Crypto Trading?

The post Is BBVA Leading a New Era in Crypto Trading? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Spain’s prominent banking institution, BBVA, has announced a pioneering collaboration with SGX FX, a tech firm based in Singapore, to enable direct cryptocurrency trading for retail clients. This endeavor positions BBVA as one of the first European banks to offer such a feature, primarily focusing initially on seamless, round-the-clock Bitcoin and Ethereum transactions. Continue Reading:Is BBVA Leading a New Era in Crypto Trading? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/is-bbva-leading-a-new-era-in-crypto-trading
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 20:00
XRP Price Prediction Of $4.20 and Why BlockchainFX ($BFX) Could Be the Top Crypto to Buy in 2025

XRP Price Prediction Of $4.20 and Why BlockchainFX ($BFX) Could Be the Top Crypto to Buy in 2025

Every Uptober Rally creates its legends. Some tokens rise on strong technicals, others on presale hype that transforms into long-term value. This year, two names are commanding equal attention: XRP, a veteran of the altcoin market riding whale accumulation, and BlockchainFX ($BFX), the newcomer presale designed as a revenue-sharing trading super app. Both are being
Coinstats2025/10/02 20:00
Paraguay’s Central Bank Weighs Bitcoin for National Reserves

Paraguay's Central Bank Weighs Bitcoin for National Reserves

The development, highlighted by market commentator Crypto Rover, has sparked widespread attention across the crypto community. If confirmed, Paraguay would […] The post Paraguay’s Central Bank Weighs Bitcoin for National Reserves appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/02 19:55
Polymarket Set to Reopen in US Tomorrow After $112M Exchange Acquisition

Polymarket Set to Reopen in US Tomorrow After $112M Exchange Acquisition

Polymarket is set to reopen to U.S. users after nearly four years of an effective ban by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, with filings indicating the platform could launch as early as October 2 following its $112 million acquisition of QCX LLC in July that secured a Designated Contract Market license allowing self-certification of markets for U.S. users including sports and election betting.
Coinstats2025/10/02 19:55
Altcoin Season Spotlight on XRP Tundra: Presale Investors Access Two Tokens Before Mainstream Discovery

Altcoin Season Spotlight on XRP Tundra: Presale Investors Access Two Tokens Before Mainstream Discovery

Altcoin Season Index hits 71, signaling rotation into alts. XRP Tundra’s presale offers dual tokens, staking, and liquidity protections ahead of mainstream attention.
Cryptodaily2025/10/02 00:16
