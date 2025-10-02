MEXC Exchange
Bitcoin Hyper Presale Explodes as Whales Pour $491K in a Week
Whales keep circling Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), adding almost $492K this week alone – including fresh buys of $98.3K and $12.8K in the past hours. That pushes the presale haul close to $20M, a staggering figure for a project that hasn’t even launched yet.
Brave Newcoin
2025/10/02 20:37
Dogecoin May Deliver 15x, Shiba Inu 20x, Yet Ozak AI’s Buzz Points to 100x Potential
Crypto markets in 2025 are buzzing with predictions as traders try to discover which tokens will dominate the next bull run.
Cryptodaily
2025/10/02 20:33
The Best Crypto to Buy Now: Cardano Slows, Pepeto Presale Promises Explosive 224% Rewards
Analysts highlight upgrades and adoption, but ADA feels like a slow ship, and slow ships rarely turn fast. For traders […] The post The Best Crypto to Buy Now: Cardano Slows, Pepeto Presale Promises Explosive 224% Rewards appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/02 20:21
The stablecoin duopoly is coming to an end, with USDT and USDC's combined market share falling to 84%.
PANews reported on October 2nd that Castle Island Ventures partner Nic Carter published an article on the X platform today, stating that the "duopoly" in the stablecoin market is coming to an end. DefiLlama data shows that although the market capitalization of Tether (USDT) and Circle (USDC) continues to grow, their combined market share has declined from a peak of 91.6% in March 2024 to approximately 84% currently. Carter believes that the main reason for the decline in market share is competition from emerging stablecoins, especially the rise of interest-bearing stablecoins. He called Ethena's USDe "the biggest success story of the year," with its supply soaring to $14.7 billion. Carter also predicts that as regulatory frameworks in the US, Europe, and elsewhere become clearer (e.g., the GENIUS Act and MiCA), banks and traditional financial institutions will inevitably enter the stablecoin market. He believes that a consortium of multiple banks will be best positioned to create a stablecoin that can compete with Tether.
PANews
2025/10/02 20:19
XRP Price: Bulls Eye $3 Breakout After Strongest Quarter Ever
The move caps off a steady month of growth, even as traders prepare for a decisive showdown with major resistance. […] The post XRP Price: Bulls Eye $3 Breakout After Strongest Quarter Ever appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/02 20:15
Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises More Than $16.6M With Over 735M Tokens Allocated as Stage 6 Surpasses 50% Completion
Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has combined structured growth with transparent execution, creating one of the strongest fundraising stories of 2025.
Coinstats
2025/10/02 19:48
Bloomberg: OpenAI's valuation reaches $500 billion, surpassing SpaceX and possibly second only to Tether's valuation
PANews reported on October 2nd that Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the matter, reported that artificial intelligence company OpenAI's valuation reached $500 billion in a new round of secondary stock sales, surpassing SpaceX, which is valued at approximately $400 billion, to become the world's largest startup. In this round of transactions, current and former employees sold $6.6 billion worth of stock to investors including Thrive Capital, SoftBank, and MGX. The report noted that compared to other crypto companies, OpenAI's $500 billion valuation far surpasses Coinbase (approximately $89 billion), as well as companies like Ripple and Circle. Its closest crypto competitor may be stablecoin issuer Tether. Artemis' CEO estimated in June that Tether's valuation could reach $515 billion if it went public.
PANews
2025/10/02 19:47
OpenAI hits $500B valuation, surpassing SpaceX as world’s largest startup
Tether is estimated to be the closest crypto company to rival OpenAI’s $500 billion valuation, far ahead of Coinbase, Ripple and Circle. Artificial intelligence company OpenAI has become the world’s largest startup after reaching a $500 billion valuation in a secondary share sale. Citing anonymous sources, Bloomberg reported on Thursday that current and former OpenAI employees sold $6.6 billion in stock to investors including Thrive Capital, SoftBank Group Corp, Dragoneer Investment Group, Abu Dhabi’s MGX and T.Rowe Price. The investment round boosted OpenAI's valuation to $500 billion, leapfrogging Elon Musk’s startup SpaceX, which has a market capitalization of about $400 billion. The company also dwarfs other startups, such as ByteDance and Anthropic, which are valued at $220 billion and $183 billion, respectively. Read more
Coinstats
2025/10/02 19:42
Hedera Closes Sibos; Dynamic Address Book v0.68 Nears as HBAR Momentum Builds
Hedera ended its Sibos 2025 run on October 2 in Frankfurt, marking the fourth and final day of its booth operations. The team positioned itself at stand DISM67, where it presented live demonstrations. Focus areas included tokenization, cross-border payments, 24/7 treasury functions, digital identity, and AI-driven solutions. The Sibos event program listed Hedera in the […] The post Hedera Closes Sibos; Dynamic Address Book v0.68 Nears as HBAR Momentum Builds appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats
2025/10/02 19:40
Bitcoin Hits 2-Month At $118,000 High, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Rocket Higher
Bitcoin has hit its highest price in two months by surging above $118,000 on early Thursday morning.read more
Coinstats
2025/10/02 19:34
