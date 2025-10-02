MEXC Exchange
Kryptonyheter
2025-10-05 Sunday
Kryptonyheter
Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
Justin Sun ‘roast’ was just super-safe Trump references and banana jokes
The post Justin Sun ‘roast’ was just super-safe Trump references and banana jokes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Despite being billed as an event that would see “crypto’s provocateur” placed “in the hot seat” and under the spotlight, Token2049’s roast of Justin Sun was instead 10 minutes of jokes about his height, references to his touchy legal team, and his $6.2 million banana. The roast was uploaded to YouTube by an audience member but wasn’t shared online by Sun, his team, or any Token2049 affiliate. Actor and comedian T.J. Miller kicked off the event by poking fun at Sun’s history of scheduling conflicts and comparing his look to an AI image generator’s rendition of a “crypto bro.” Things got slightly edgier when he touched on Sun’s unwillingness to give away a Tesla as part of a $20 million giveaway that he was accused of rigging. The only footage shared by Sun features very little oftle of the actual roast. Read more: Justin Sun owns more TRX than everyone else combined, report “Before this roast, I did not know who you were. No, I really didn’t. But I googled Justin Sun Tes… Sorry, electric cars. Legal told me not to say that,” the comedian joked. He later followed up with another jibe at Sun’s legal team, saying, “This is the only thing legal let me do in this. You can read all about how he negotiated a banana for $6.2 million in his new book, The Art of the Peel.” He continued, “You understand what I’m saying? The Art of the Peel like Art of the Deal. Legal would only let me talk about Donald Trump like that. That’s it.” Sun has been criticized for the multi-million dollar financial investments he’s made in Trump’s World Liberty Financial and the impact it might have had on the criminal proceedings against him in the US. Not every joke at the Justin…
SUN
$0.024831
-2.05%
SAFE
$0.3709
-2.93%
TRUMP
$7.733
-1.42%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 21:44
Ju.com Unveils the Next Stage of its Ecosystem at TOKEN2049 Singapore
The post Ju.com Unveils the Next Stage of its Ecosystem at TOKEN2049 Singapore appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TOKEN2049 Singapore officially concluded on October 2. As a Platinum Sponsor, Ju.com showcased its rebrand and product rhythm across the exhibition floor, side events, and media activities. In her keynote speech, CEO and Co-Founder Sammi Li outlined the platform’s ecosystem expansion, the RWA liquidity framework of xBrokers, the JuPay financial ecosystem, and the core belief that “asset ownership is a digital human right.” On-site Engagement and Community Interaction The Ju.com booth attracted a constant stream of visitors, remaining one of the busiest spots at the venue. Visitors participated in the interactive “LOOK! Point. Click. Trade.” game and collected exclusive merchandise, including JU IP T-shirts and the Singapore-inspired “Merlion JU Bag.” The booth design adopted Ju.com’s upgraded orange-and-black color scheme with the distinctive “J” symbol at its core. During the conference, Ju.com collaborated with multiple ecosystem partners for joint promotions and hosted pre-event campaigns and prize draws. The official afterparty, “JuVibe: I’Mpossible Night,” brought together Web3 builders, investors, and community members from around the world. CEO Sammi’s Keynote Highlights Ju.com CEO Sammi Li opened her keynote with the visual logic behind the brand upgrade. On the screen, the word “Impossible” instantly shifted to “I’m Possible” as the orange “J” slid into place, creating a clear and immediate transformation. She explained that first-time users should no longer be discouraged by the hurdles of seed phrases, cross-chain transfers, or transaction fees. The essence of Ju.com’s brand upgrade is to make every interaction signal “this can be done.” The platform’s product philosophy is distilled into three simple steps: Point to the target asset, Click to initiate without an external wallet or seed phrase, and Trade with routing and settlement completed seamlessly in the background. A live demo showed how fiat deposits could flow frictionlessly into crypto and return to the trading screen within seconds.…
COM
$0.013453
-1.27%
STAGE
$0.00004
--%
RWA
$0.007459
-3.56%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 21:41
How To Enable TPM 2.0 And Secure Boot And What To Do If It’s Not Working
The post How To Enable TPM 2.0 And Secure Boot And What To Do If It’s Not Working appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Call Of Duty: Black Ops 7 Credit: Activision There’s a new security requirement for PC players hoping to play Black Ops 7 – including the Black Ops 7 beta this week – and the next iteration of Warzone. Like a number of other multiplayer games, Call Of Duty will now require TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot to be enabled. This is a pretty major step in the endless war against cheaters, which is something fans have been asking for, but it’s sure to cause an enormous number of headaches in the process. It’s also controversial, though we’ll leave that commentary for another time. Windows 11 PCs are required to have TPM 2.0 enabled, so if your machine is running Windows 11 you should be all set, but it’s entirely possible that an out-of-date BIOS could cause issues. What Is TPM 2.0? TPM 2.0 – or Trusted Platform Module version 2.0) is a tiny chip on your system that basically acts as a security vault for your computer at a very low level. Without getting too nitty-gritty, this provides hardware-level security that makes your computer more secure and helps prevent kernel level cheats, enabling anti-cheat systems to verify system integrity. Basically, this should make it easier for Call Of Duty’s Ricochet system to tell when cheaters are gaming the system. Kernel level cheats will have a much harder time hiding from Ricochet, plugging a major security hole in the process. How To Enable TPM 2.0 For now, if you’re preparing to play in the beta or trying to play but getting a message telling you that TPM 2.0 is required, I’m here to help. You may need to enable this feature in your system BIOS, but you also may have it enabled already and still run into this message. This happened…
NOT
$0.001596
-2.80%
COM
$0.013453
-1.27%
BLACK
$0.3019
-1.66%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 21:39
Metaplanet Q3 2025: Bitcoin revenue +115.7%
The post Metaplanet Q3 2025: Bitcoin revenue +115.7% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Double-digit growth in revenues and a sharp drop in stock price. This is the gap marking Q3 2025 for Metaplanet: accelerating results, guidance revised upwards – as confirmed by CoinDesk and public trackers monitoring BTC reserves – see BitcoinTreasuries – but shares declined significantly in the quarter. In this context, the picture offers mixed signals: operational solidity on one side, cautious sentiment on the other. According to the data collected by our analysis team, the purchasing operations and revenue scalability are consistent with the company’s official communications updated as of September 30, 2025. Industry analysts note that a holding of approximately 30.8k BTC significantly increases exposure to spot market volatility, making the risk/reward profile more sensitive to Bitcoin price fluctuations, as highlighted in the Bitcoin price analysis on Cryptonomist. Q3 2025: operating results and revenue dynamics In the third fiscal quarter of 2025, the Bitcoin income generation division recorded revenues of ¥2.438 billion (≈$16.56 million), an increase of +115.7% compared to ¥1.131 billion in Q2 2025 (≈$7.69 million) and +216.6% compared to Q1, as reported by CoinDesk. It should be noted that the growth rate intensified sequentially, indicating greater traction of the Bitcoin-related model. Key Numbers Q3 2025 Revenue: ¥2,438 billion (≈$16.56 million) Q2 2025 Revenue: ¥1,131 billion (≈$7.69 million) Change vs Q2: +115.7% Change vs Q1: +216.6% The growth is driven by operations related to Bitcoin and the expansion of the digital asset base. However, a paradox remains: while fundamentals improve, the stock significantly retreats on the market. Indeed, the gap between revenues and stock performance highlights a perception of still high risk on the equity front, as discussed in the analysis of the MSTR stock collapse. Guidance FY2025: revenue and operating profit revised upwards Following the results, the company has updated its forecasts for the entire fiscal year…
COM
$0.013453
-1.27%
PUBLIC
$0.04154
-3.44%
BTC
$122,316.76
+0.12%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 21:38
Troon North Eyes Golf Destination Status By Adding New Luxury Enclave
The post Troon North Eyes Golf Destination Status By Adding New Luxury Enclave appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Pinnacle Course at Troon North Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Troon Scottsdale has long been a mecca for golf travelers, with a deep collection of popular resort and high-end public courses set against the Arizona desert landscape. Yet for all the options in the Valley of the Sun, the North Scottsdale market has been lacking a key piece of the destination golf puzzle: luxury lodging paired with elite public golf. That’s about to change, as Troon North Golf Club is unveiling a 26-unit enclave in early 2026 called the Scottsdale Golf Retreat. With 20 four-bedroom suites and six two-bedroom suites right beside Troon North’s Monument and Pinnacle courses, the project fills an important gap in the region by providing golfers with a seamless stay-and-play option. Troon North has long been considered the standard bearer for high-end public golf in a Scottsdale market that attracts golfers from across North America. Both of its championship layouts are listed by Golf Digest among the state’s Top 5 public courses, and the Scottsdale Golf Retreat will give the property lodging on par with its golf experiences. In doing so, it better positions the facility as the anchor location for a multiday or weeklong golf getaway, leveraging Troon’s extensive network across the Valley to offer customized stay-and-play packages that feature Troon North’s iconic courses as well as other popular Troon favorites in the area such as The Boulders, Eagle Mountain, and more. A rendering of one of the new golf suites that are opening on property at Troon North Golf Club in early 2026, helping better position the facility as a destination property. Troon Construction is currently underway on the property, which is being developed by MBA Development Partners. Each multi-bedroom unit comes with spa-inspired bathrooms, private and fully furnished patios and balconies, and…
COM
$0.013453
-1.27%
CLUB
$0.010721
-1.47%
DEEP
$0.146143
-0.98%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 21:27
UK firms’ inflation expectations seen higher at 3.5% in the September quarter
The post UK firms’ inflation expectations seen higher at 3.5% in the September quarter appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The latest Bank of England (BoE) Decision Maker Panel (DMP) quarterly survey released on Thursday showed that “one-year ahead expected CPI inflation by the UK firms edged slightly higher to 3.5% in the quarter to September.” Key takeaways Three-month average expectations show an expected rise of 3.4%, the most since February 2024. Expectations for three-years ahead, that is seen unchanged at 2.9% in the three months to September. Besides that, UK firms also reported that their realised annual own-price growth rose slightly to 3.8%, up 0.1% from August. As for the firms’ own-price inflation for the year ahead, that is seen at 3.7% – unchanged since July. Firms’ year-ahead expectations for employment 0.0% in 3 months to September. The survey is one of the most closely watched by members of the BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). Market reaction At the press time, GBP/USD is trading 0.18% higher on the day at around 1.3500. Inflation FAQs Inflation measures the rise in the price of a representative basket of goods and services. Headline inflation is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core inflation excludes more volatile elements such as food and fuel which can fluctuate because of geopolitical and seasonal factors. Core inflation is the figure economists focus on and is the level targeted by central banks, which are mandated to keep inflation at a manageable level, usually around 2%. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in prices of a basket of goods and services over a period of time. It is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core CPI is the figure targeted by central banks as it excludes volatile food and fuel inputs. When Core CPI rises above 2% it usually results in higher interest rates and…
COM
$0.013453
-1.27%
BANK
$0.07271
-5.80%
RISE
$0.01075
+14.42%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 21:09
USDT, USDC duopoly in Stablecoin declines as competition and regulation reshape the market
USDT and USDC drop to 83.6% market share as rivals like USDe, PYUSD, and bank coins gain ground. Ethena’s USDe surges to $14.7B, leading new yield-bearing stablecoins reshaping the market. ING, UniCredit, JPMorgan, and Citi push into stablecoins, challenging Tether and Circle’s dominance. Tether’s USDt (USDT) and Circle’s USDC (USDC), the two largest stablecoins by […] The post USDT, USDC duopoly in Stablecoin declines as competition and regulation reshape the market appeared first on CoinJournal.
USDC
$0.9994
+0.03%
LIKE
$0.010191
-14.54%
USDE
$1.0003
+0.07%
Coin Journal
2025/10/02 21:07
CJ ENM Secures 6 Awards At 2025 Asian Academy Creative Awards
The post CJ ENM Secures 6 Awards At 2025 Asian Academy Creative Awards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A student fights to form a study group in the Korean drama ‘Study Group.’ CJ ENM Korean entertainment giant CJ ENM came home with six National Winner titles from the 2025 Asian Academy Creative Awards. The awards are organized by the Asian Academy of Creative Arts and consider the best media from 17 Asian Pacific nations/regions. This year CJ ENM won the most awards of any Korean company and those awards spanned multiple categories—Best Visual or Special FX (TV or Feature Film), Best Cinematography (Fiction), Best Original Production by a Streamer (Fiction), Best Comedy Program, Best Music or Dance Program and Best General Entertainment Program. The following programs earned awards. Study Group, a TVING Original series (produced by Studio Dragon), earned double recognition for Best Cinematography (Fiction) and Best Original Production by a Streamer (Fiction). The series follows a boy with no academic talent but exceptional fighting skills. Enrolling in a notoriously violent school, he forms a study group to pursue his dream of college, but the group can’t continue without defeating some bullies. Hwang Min-hyun plays the determined student and Han Ji-eun plays his supportive teacher. A shaman tries to save her first love in ‘Head Over Heels.’ CJ ENM Head Over Heels (produced by Studio Dragon) won South Korea’s Best Comedy Program title. The fantasy rom-com centered on a high school shaman determined to save her first love. The series starred Cho Yi-hyun and Choo Young-woo. Blending teenage romance with Korean shamanism, the series ranked No. 2 on Prime Video’s TV charts according to FlixPatrol, entering the Top 10 in 43 countries and reaching No. 1 in 10 markets. When the Stars Gossip (produced by Studio Dragon) chronicled an astronaut and a space tourist whose missions collided in orbit—only to fall in love. The series starred Lee Min-ho…
COM
$0.013453
-1.27%
FORM
$1.1115
-7.82%
SIX
$0.01985
-2.64%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 21:00
QuantumScape Corp. ($QS) Stock: Shares Surge Over 18% After Ceramic Separator Partnership
TLDR QuantumScape shares surged 18.4% to $14.59 on October 1, 2025. The company partnered with Corning to develop ceramic separator technology. The deal strengthens QuantumScape’s push toward commercial solid-state batteries. Broader optimism in lithium markets also supported the stock’s rally. QS has gained 181% YTD, far ahead of the S&P 500’s 14.1%. QuantumScape Corp. ($QS) [...] The post QuantumScape Corp. ($QS) Stock: Shares Surge Over 18% After Ceramic Separator Partnership appeared first on CoinCentral.
4
$0.15885
-12.36%
1
$0.007601
+17.48%
PUSH
$0.03163
+0.03%
Coincentral
2025/10/02 21:00
Bitwise CEO’su: “Bu Altcoin, Ethereum’a Karşı Daha Avantajlı! ETF’lerde ETH’yi Geçebilir!”
SEC‘in ETF ihraççılarından 19b-4 başvurularını geri çekmesini istemesinin ardından XRP, Solana (SOL) gibi altcoinler için ETF onaylarının çok kısa sürede gelmesi bekleniyordu. Ancak ABD’de hükümetin kapanması SEC gibi resmi kurumları da olumsuz etkiledi. Zira pek çok devlet kurumu gibi SEC de birçok çalışanını ücretsiz izne çıkaracak ve kısıtlı bir kadroyla çalışmalarına devam edecek. Bunun da […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
ALTCOIN
$0.0005239
+18.74%
ETH
$4,488.75
-0.76%
4
$0.15885
-12.36%
Coinstats
2025/10/02 20:50
