2025-10-05 Sunday

Kryptonyheter

Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
Report shows hiring at lowest since 2009 as economists turn to alternative data during shutdown blackout

Report shows hiring at lowest since 2009 as economists turn to alternative data during shutdown blackout

The post Report shows hiring at lowest since 2009 as economists turn to alternative data during shutdown blackout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Job fair signage as job seekers arrive at the Appalachian State University internship and job fair in Boone, North Carolina, US, on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. Allison Joyce | Bloomberg | Getty Images Unemployment changed little in September while layoff and hiring rates both slowed, according to separate labor market reports Thursday. The jobless level was little changed at 4.34%, according to a relatively new set of data indicators compiled by the Chicago Federal Reserve. That represented little change from August, though was just 0.01 percentage point away from moving up to 4.4%, the highest level since October 2021. In September, the central bank district announced it would be releasing its own dashboard of labor market indicators that also includes the layoffs rate, which was little changed monthly at 2.1%, and the hiring rate, which moved lower to 45.2%, down 0.4 percentage point from August. Elsewhere in the labor market, outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas reported that layoff announcements declined 37% in September and were down 26% from the same month a year ago. However, the year-to-date level of planning furloughs is the highest since 2020, the year of the Covid pandemic. Challenger said announced cuts have totaled 946,426 through the first three quarters. The figure already is 24% higher than all of 2024. Lowest new hirings since 2009 At the same time, the firm said hiring plans have receded sharply. New hirings totaled just 204,939 so far in 2025, off 58% from the same period a year ago and the lowest level since 2009, when the U.S. economy was still in the throes of the financial crisis. “Previous periods with this many job cuts occurred either during recessions or, as was the case in 2005 and 2006, during the first wave of automations that cost jobs in manufacturing…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013453-1.27%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.08238-2.73%
1
1$0.007601+17.48%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 21:42
Dela
SNB faces pressure as Swiss inflation stalls

SNB faces pressure as Swiss inflation stalls

The post SNB faces pressure as Swiss inflation stalls appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Swiss inflation stayed unexpectedly low in September, creating fresh challenges for the Swiss National Bank (SNB). At the same time, the country’s economy has been hit hard by Trump’s higher tariffs on Swiss products. According to data released by Switzerland’s statistics office on Thursday, October 2, consumer prices rose 0.2% year-on-year, matching August’s increase. A subsequent survey revealed that out of 15 economists polled, only three had anticipated this stable trend. Switzerland’s inflation level remains a serious concern in the country  Switzerland’s inflation level has raised tensions among its citizens, and some anticipate that this outcome might prompt officials at the Swiss National Bank to consider further interest rate cuts. Notably, the officials have already reduced their interest rate to zero. This update was effected after the officials decided not to reduce it into negative territory again to safeguard the financial system last week. Despite these efforts, some economists still hold on to the belief that this could happen at their upcoming December meeting. Meanwhile, the current inflation figures are adding more pressure on the central bank, which is preparing itself for the full impact of the US tariffs on Switzerland. This follows US President Donald Trump’s additional tariff policies on branded medicines in September after imposing a 39% tax on most Swiss products. Jean Dalbard, European economist at Bloomberg Economics, commented on the topic of discussion. Dalbard said they expect inflation to increase slightly, remaining close to 0.5%, in the coming months. According to him, inflation should be maintained at the lower end of the Swiss National Bank’s target, with a range of 0 to 2% although price changes have been observed to remain minor. The economist further pointed out the strong franc’s impact on local prices and the effects of Trump’s unexpected, higher-than-expected tariffs, which pose serious risks…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013453-1.27%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07271-5.80%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.733-1.42%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 21:15
Dela
Tokenized stocks in 5 years: Tenev pushes the revolution

Tokenized stocks in 5 years: Tenev pushes the revolution

The post Tokenized stocks in 5 years: Tenev pushes the revolution appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The financial tokenization accelerates its pace. Vlad Tenev (CEO of Robinhood) has called it “inevitable,” comparing it to an incoming “freight train,” stating that in major markets we will see the first regulatory frameworks emerge in the next five years, while full adoption could take over a decade (CNBC). In this context, the debate focuses on numbers, timelines, and a potentially disruptive impact on market construction, post-trade, and costs. That said, much will depend on the coordination between authorities and operators. According to the data collected by our analysis team, updated as of October 1, 2025, over 60% of RWA and tokenization projects are still in the pilot phase, and less than 10% of the estimated value is currently liquid in tokenized markets; industry analysts note that the most advanced experiments involve bonds and private markets. These findings align with institutional research and reports that emphasize the importance of regulatory frameworks and shared infrastructures, both at the European and global levels (World Economic Forum, analysis and estimates on the global market; European Commission, regulatory initiatives and DLT Pilot Regime). In brief (TL;DR) 5 years: the first regulatory frameworks expected in key markets; widespread adoption in over 10 years. Tokenized market estimated at approximately $32 billion (RWA.xyz), compared to a global equity value exceeding $115 trillion (World Economic Forum, 2023 estimate, updates to 2025 indicate growth trends but low current penetration). Involved actors: traditional asset managers, banks, crypto exchanges, and DLT infrastructures. Main risk: regulatory uncertainty and challenges in integration with legacy systems. What Tenev said at Token2049 During the Token2049 in Singapore, Tenev described tokenization as “inevitable,” comparing it to a “freight train” in motion. According to the CEO of Robinhood, the main markets will see the first regulatory frameworks emerge within the next five years, although full-scale adoption will…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013453-1.27%
Major
MAJOR$0.12471-2.69%
Overtake
TAKE$0.19002-1.03%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 21:14
Dela
Use XRP to remotely activate Bitcoin (BTC) mining contracts and earn over $10,000 per day.

Use XRP to remotely activate Bitcoin (BTC) mining contracts and earn over $10,000 per day.

Turn XRP into daily passive income with Arc Miner. Activate Bitcoin mining contracts remotely, earn up to $10K/day, no hardware or maintenance needed.
XRP
XRP$2.9639-2.76%
Bitcoin
BTC$122,316.76+0.12%
ARC
ARC$0.003361+0.38%
Dela
Blockchainreporter2025/10/02 21:00
Dela
Can IBIT’s Record-Breaking Inflows Continue to Impress?

Can IBIT’s Record-Breaking Inflows Continue to Impress?

On October 1, 2025, the U.S. market experienced a formidable injection of $675.8 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs, marking a pivotal day in cryptocurrency investments.Continue Reading:Can IBIT’s Record-Breaking Inflows Continue to Impress?
1
1$0.007601+17.48%
Union
U$0.010273-2.52%
Dela
Coinstats2025/10/02 20:58
Dela
Shiba Inu (SHIB): Is It Ending?

Shiba Inu (SHIB): Is It Ending?

The post Shiba Inu (SHIB): Is It Ending? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SHIB consolidation Is Shiba Inu ready? Following several weeks of sideways trading and support tests, Shiba Inu is beginning to show signs of strength. A descending trendline spanning several months that has held the price steady since mid-summer is prominent on the daily chart. The prospect of ultimately ending the downtrend is once again present, as SHIB is now regaining momentum and moving closer to this resistance. SHIB consolidation SHIB has successfully regained its 50 EMA on the daily chart, which has historically served as a pivotal point for momentum changes and is currently trading close to $0.0000126. The successful retest of the triangle support zone at $0.0000120 sealed SHIB’s return to its consolidation structure. This action strengthens the argument that consumers are taking back control. SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView Breaking a multi-month downtrend is not an easy task, though. Converging close to $0.0000135-$0.0000140, the descending resistance trendline looms overhead. Should this level be rejected, the bearish structure would be strengthened, and SHIB might return to its established support, which is located between $0.0000120 and $0.0000115. Is Shiba Inu ready? An intriguing layer has been added to the outlook by on-chain activity. The steadily declining exchange reserves for SHIB indicate that there is less immediate sell pressure because fewer tokens are sitting on exchanges. This suggests that some investors might be positioning themselves in advance of a possible breakout, especially when combined with slight increases in transaction activity. However, traders need to exercise caution. The 50 EMA is acting as a recalcitrant barrier, despite the triangle’s recovery signifying resilience. The rally could lose steam before it reaches the downtrend resistance, unless SHIB can break through it with volume. Technical and on-chain conditions suggest a possible breakout, and Shiba Inu is about to test a multi-month downtrend line. However, there is…
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000606+11.80%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001237-2.13%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013453-1.27%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 20:58
Dela
Netflix short bets spike 20% after Musk’s boycott posts

Netflix short bets spike 20% after Musk’s boycott posts

The post Netflix short bets spike 20% after Musk’s boycott posts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Short sellers leaned harder into Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) just as Elon Musk decided to cancel.  The day after Musk posted on Sept 30 that he had cancelled Netflix, FINRA off-exchange short volume in NFLX jumped to 642,836 shares on Oct 1, the highest daily tally since Sept 18 in the available data retrieved by Finbold from Fintel. That marks a 20% day-over-day increase from the prior session. Netflix short volume. Source: Fintel But the picture isn’t quite as simple as “Musk tweets, shorts pile in.” On Oct 1, FINRA tracked 1.59 million total off-exchange shares, putting the short-volume ratio at 40.48%. That’s actually lower than Sept 30’s 44.32%, meaning short trades rose in absolute terms but were diluted by even heavier overall trading. Netflix daily short volume The nuance matters. Daily short volume reflects activity, much of it intraday hedging by market makers, not necessarily a structural bet against Netflix. The broader short interest is still modest: 6.96 million shares short, or 1.65% of float, with 2.87 days to cover. That’s nowhere near the levels that scream “pile-on.” What it does show is traders opportunistically leaning into the Musk narrative. The timing is uncanny: Musk posts on Sept 30, short volumes hit their highest since Sept 18 the very next day, and the stock closes Oct 1 down 2.34% at $1,170.90. For now, the takeaway has a touch of irony: one billionaire’s cancelled subscription didn’t trigger a short squeeze, but it did give bears a headline to work with. Source: https://finbold.com/netflix-short-bets-spike-20-after-musks-boycott-posts/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013453-1.27%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000009866-3.85%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.08238-2.73%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 20:54
Dela
The PioneerHash Cloud Mining App, a Global Hit by 2025

The PioneerHash Cloud Mining App, a Global Hit by 2025

Facing the high barriers to entry and investment associated with traditional mining methods, the emergence of the PioneerHash cloud mining platform presents a new opportunity for everyday investors.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.12496-2.90%
RWAX
APP$0.001934-4.86%
Dela
Coinstats2025/10/02 20:45
Dela
Morning Minute: Polymarket Prepares for Imminent U.S. Launch

Morning Minute: Polymarket Prepares for Imminent U.S. Launch

Polymarket is coming for U.S. users, it's just a matter of days now. And the crypto rally continues through the government shutdown.
Union
U$0.010273-2.52%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00498+0.20%
Dela
Coinstats2025/10/02 20:36
Dela
Zcash (ZEC) Price Jumps 65%, Prints First Golden Cross in Weeks, What's Going On?

Zcash (ZEC) Price Jumps 65%, Prints First Golden Cross in Weeks, What's Going On?

Zcash currently leading altcoin rebound following Naval Ravikant endorsement
Zcash
ZEC$166.14+19.82%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22023-3.07%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005239+18.74%
Dela
Coinstats2025/10/02 20:34
Dela

Trendande nyheter

Mer

ADA Chart “Never Looked This Good,” Analyst Says

FTX Warns Users of Ongoing Phishing Campaigns Amid Bankruptcy Distributions

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

U.S. tech giants reached $20.8 trillion market cap, surpassing the EU’s $19.4 trillion GDP milestone

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain