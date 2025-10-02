Tesla stock surges as Q3 deliveries smash Wall Street estimates
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) delivered a jolt to both investors and rivals on Wednesday, reporting 497,099 vehicle deliveries in Q3 2025, comfortably ahead of Wall Street's consensus estimate of 454,130. The beat comes alongside a record 12.5 GWh of energy storage deployments, underscoring Tesla's expanding footprint beyond cars. A breakdown of the numbers The company produced 447,450 vehicles in the quarter, dominated by the Model 3/Y at 435,826 units, with an additional 11,624 "other models" produced. Deliveries were even stronger, with the Model 3/Y accounting for 481,166 units, while other models delivered 15,933 units. Notably, Tesla highlighted that 2% of Model 3/Y deliveries and 7% of "other models" were subject to operating lease accounting, a factor closely watched by analysts modeling recurring revenue. Stock market reaction Shares of Tesla jumped 3.70% in pre-market trading as the numbers confirmed robust demand and execution despite lingering supply chain constraints. The delivery beat not only exceeded consensus but also suggested that Tesla continues to outpace rivals in both EV production scale and energy storage adoption. Tesla stock price pre-market. Source: Google Finance The 12.5 GWh storage deployment marks a new high, reflecting Tesla's growing presence in grid-scale batteries, a segment increasingly central to its long-term valuation narrative. TESLA DELIVERIESTesla Third Quarter 2025 Production, Deliveries & Deployments – produced over 447,000 vehicles, delivered over 497,000 vehicles and deployed 12.5 GWh of energy storage products – a record for both deliveries and deployments. $TSLA pic.twitter.com/n5E2Tr01xB — InvestAnswers (@invest_answers) October 2, 2025 Tesla has now delivered nearly half a million vehicles in a single quarter, a milestone that sets the stage for stronger-than-expected annual totals if momentum holds into Q4. Ultimately, the Q3 numbers reaffirm that Tesla's growth story is no longer confined to EVs, but extends into the broader clean energy ecosystem. Source: https://finbold.com/tesla-stock-surges-as-q3-deliveries-smash-wall-street-estimates/
