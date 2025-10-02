2025-10-05 Sunday

Kryptonyheter

Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
BlackRock’s Bitcoin Premium ETF Heads To Nasdaq In SEC Filing

Nasdaq has filed paperwork with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to list the BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Premium Income ETF, a product designed to generate income by selling options on bitcoin-linked holdings. Related Reading: Dogecoin Mining Gets $2.5M Boost From Trump-Linked Thumzup Media The proposal was submitted on September 30, 2025, and the SEC has […]
Bitcoinist2025/10/02 21:30
Top Crypto Predictions November 2025: Which Cryptos to Buy Now for Upcoming Gains and Market Pumps

Crypto markets continue to evolve, and each cycle brings new opportunities for investors and traders. November 2025 is shaping up […] The post Top Crypto Predictions November 2025: Which Cryptos to Buy Now for Upcoming Gains and Market Pumps appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/02 21:15
BlockDAG Nears $420M Presale as Antony Turner Transforms His Finance Experience Into Blockchain Success

Most crypto founders follow the same old script: hidden usernames, bold claims, and products that never see the light of […] The post BlockDAG Nears $420M Presale as Antony Turner Transforms His Finance Experience Into Blockchain Success appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/02 21:00
Coinbase funds GiveDirectly to launch a pilot program in New York, distributing $12,000 USDC to 160 young people each.

PANews reported on October 2nd that according to Bloomberg, a pilot project called "Future First" funded by Coinbase and managed by the non-profit organization GiveDirectly has been launched in New York. The project aims to explore the feasibility of direct assistance through cryptocurrency. The project will distribute USDC worth $12,000 to each of the 160 low-income residents aged 18 to 30 who are selected by lottery. Unlike traditional regular fixed-amount payments, the project will initially issue a large payment of $8,000, followed by five installments of $800. It is reported that Coinbase provided $2.6 million in seed funding for this project.
PANews2025/10/02 21:00
The New Crypto Holy Trinity? Some Experts Are Backing Digitap (TAP), Cardano, and Polkadot for Massive Gains

Asset selection matters more than ever in 2025. In Q4, investors are facing a market where majors are chopping, animal spirits are weakening, but utility-first altcoins are thriving. The winners of the next leg will be platforms that change how people interact with money and crypto every day. That’s why several analysts are highlighting what […]
CryptoPotato2025/10/02 21:00
Why Faith Has Become the Currency of Crypto Markets

The post Why Faith Has Become the Currency of Crypto Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In 2025, crypto investment behavior has increasingly reflected a shift toward belief systems that resemble religious conviction. Rather than relying on fundamentals or risk assessment, some investors are guided by ideals rooted in faith, ideology, or visions of transformative change. This development, visible in movements ranging from Bitcoin (BTC) maximalism to Pi Network’s (PI) GCV believers convinced of six-figure valuations, highlights how financial decisions are being shaped by collective narratives and symbolic meaning. Sponsored The Cult-Like Belief Systems Driving 2025’s Crypto Cycle Shilling has always been a part of crypto culture, with influencers, traders, and Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) pushing coins through social media posts. But what we are seeing in 2025 takes it a step further.  This is no longer just about hyping a token for short-term gains — it has transformed into something closer to religious conviction.  1. The Case of YoungHoon Kim A notable case is YoungHoon Kim, a South Korean entrepreneur with a world-record IQ of 276, verified by organizations including the Official World Record and World Memory Championships.  Kim, founder of the United Sigma Intelligence Association, has converted his entire wealth into Bitcoin, calling it the ‘ultimate hope for the future economy.’ “Future Economy: According to my theoretical analysis, within the next 10 years, Bitcoin will increase at least 100 times and be universally adopted as the ultimate reserve asset,” he predicted. Sponsored Kim’s rhetoric intertwines cryptocurrency with divine purpose. He declared himself the ‘second Satoshi Nakamoto’ and vows to establish global churches in Jesus Christ’s name while supporting the ‘Make America Great Again’ agenda.  “As the world’s highest IQ record holder and Grand Master of Memory, today I decide to found the 2nd Bitcoin as the 2nd Satoshi Nakamoto,” Kim wrote in another post. Critics, including skeptics, question his IQ claims and motives, but…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 20:56
DOGE Price Surge Targets $1.60 as Current Leg Aims for 800%+ Growth

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/doge-price-surge-targets-1-60/
Coinstats2025/10/02 20:50
Bitcoin ETFs log $676 million inflows in one day

Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) attracted $676 million in net inflows on October 1st, extending a three-day streak. The streak shows a sustained institutional interest as cryptocurrencies regain momentum after a slight dip towards the end of September. Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded the highest net new inflows, compared to Ethereum’s $80.9 million, showing renewed investor confidence in the asset. SoSoValue analysis data shows that Bitcoin net inflows reached $676 million over the past three trading days. BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) is leading in net inflow volume with a total of $405 million.  BlackRock and Fidelity dominate in net inflows accumulation According to data from SoSovalue, BlackRock’s IBIT has recorded the highest single-day inflow on October 1, attracting $405 million. The fund’s current total holdings stand at $61.38 billion, extending its lead among U.S. listed Bitcoin ETFs. IBIT also recorded $3.85 billion in daily trading volume with nearly 57.8 million shares exchanged, bringing its net assets to $90.87 billion. BlackRock has been one of the top investor choices due to its size, liquidity, and reputation, which helps the fund stay competitive in the growing Bitcoin ETF market. IBIT charges a relatively low fee of 0.25%. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) ranked second in daily inflows with $179 million on October 1. This brought its cumulative inflows to $12.46 billion, supported by net assets of $24.12 billion. FBTC also recorded a strong daily trading volume of $508 million. Other players, including Ark Invest ARKB and Grayscale’s new BTC fund, posted smaller but steady inflows.  ARKB attracted $5.86 million, increasing its cumulative inflows to $2.28 billion, while the Grayscale BTC product saw $9.88 million in inflows. Even Grayscale flagship GBTC, which has had a streak of outflows, posted a $9.22 million net inflow. The latest inflow for GBTC marked a slight reversal for the fund, which still carries a cumulative outflow of $24.13 billion since converting from a trust earlier this year. According to CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin traded around $118,773, with a 1.92% gain at the time of publication. The positive change followed a brief dip from the day’s high of $119,453.67. The token has increased its market capitalization by 8.24% over the past month, indicating a rise in investor confidence in Bitcoin.  Ethereum spot ETF net inflows hit $80.9M Ethereum ETFs and Bitcoin funds flow for individual ETFs. Source: Farside. According to Farside’s analysis, US Ethereum spot ETFs recorded total net inflows of $80.9 million on October 1st, led by FETH with $36.8 million and ETHA with $26.2 million. ETH took in $14.3 million, and ETHE added $3.6 million. Ethereum spot ETFs recorded net inflows of $80.9 million on October 1, showing a continued institutional interest in the Ethereum blockchain. Farside Investors’ analysis revealed that the surge was concentrated in a few ETFs, reinforcing investor preference for scale and liquidity. Among the top performers, Fidelity’s FETH attracted $36.8 million, while BlackRock’s ETHA followed with $26.2 million. Smaller contributions came from Grayscale’s ETHE, with $3.6 million, and VanEck’s ETH, with $14.3 million. In contrast, funds such as ETHW, TETH, ETHV, QETH, and EZET recorded zero inflows, signaling a consolidation of capital into dominant funds. Ethereum continues to strengthen its ecosystem through ongoing network upgrades and its central role in decentralized finance (DeFi) and tokenization initiatives. Renewed appetite for ETH ETFs reflects growing confidence in Ethereum’s long-term utility, with institutional investors viewing the asset as a complement to Bitcoin in diversifying their digital asset portfolios. Ethereum token Ether recorded a 2.15% gain, trading at $4,390.40 at the time of publication, showing a strong rebound from the previous dip below $4,000. Ethereum’s market cap stands at $529.46 billion, representing a 0.76% gain over the past month with $44.37 billion in 24-hour trading volume. Claim your free seat in an exclusive crypto trading community - limited to 1,000 members.
Coinstats2025/10/02 20:50
Avalanche Treasury Co. and Mountain Lake Acquisition Corp.: a $675 million operation to revolutionize the AVAX ecosystem

Avalanche Treasury Co. (AVAT) has announced one of the most significant operations in the digital asset sector.
The Cryptonomist2025/10/02 18:49
Crypto treasuries: 1.3M BTC and 5.5M ETH, bubble or new standard

Recently, digital asset treasuries aggregate approximately 1.3M BTC and 5.5M ETH according to third-party estimates.
The Cryptonomist2025/10/02 16:50
