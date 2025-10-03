MEXC Exchange
MARA Boosts Its Bitcoin Reserves By Adding 373 BTC in September
Key Takeaways MARA Holdings, Inc. added 373 BTC to its reserves in September, reinforcing its position as the second-largest BTC holder. The corporates are showing increased interest in adding digital currencies to their reserves amid macroeconomic uncertainties. Although BTC and ETH remain the dominant choices, other altcoins such as Solana (SOL) are also gaining ground ... Read more The post MARA Boosts Its Bitcoin Reserves By Adding 373 BTC in September appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin
2025/10/04 20:35
Aqua Labs Launches $20 Million Global Growth Startup Support Program Focusing on AI+Web3 and RWA
PANews reported on October 4th that Aqua Labs announced the launch of the $20 million "Aqua Labs Startup Support Program," targeting growth-oriented projects that have been established for at least one year and have established product prototypes and initial users. Selected teams will receive initial funding of $500,000 to $1 million, as well as global market expansion, investment and financing matching, and brand support. Key areas of focus include the deep integration of AI and Web3, RWA and related infrastructure, and new financial paradigms. Outstanding projects may receive follow-up investment and introductions to sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and other institutions.
PANews
2025/10/04 20:29
Thumzup’s $2.5M Backs DogeHash as DOGE Charts Show Rising Wedge, MACD Turn, and Accumulation
Thumzup Media hasloaned $2.5 million to DogeHash Technologies to support the expansion of its Dogecoin mining infrastructure. The company confirmed the deal on September 30, 2025, framing it as part of a larger strategy in the digital asset space. The financing aims to fund the deployment of more than 500 new DOGE ASIC machines, which […] The post Thumzup’s $2.5M Backs DogeHash as DOGE Charts Show Rising Wedge, MACD Turn, and Accumulation appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats
2025/10/04 20:10
Ethereum Foundation Converts 1,000 ETH to Stablecoins Ahead of Major Network Upgrade
The post Ethereum Foundation Converts 1,000 ETH to Stablecoins Ahead of Major Network Upgrade appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum The Ethereum Foundation has announced that it will convert 1,000 ETH into stablecoins using decentralized trading protocol CoWSwap’s TWAP (time-weighted average price) feature. The move is designed to support the foundation’s ongoing development, grants, and research initiatives as part of its treasury management strategy. According to the foundation, the conversion aligns with its long-standing policy of maintaining a balanced fiat reserve for operational expenses. When Ethereum’s price drifts significantly from its target ratio, small-scale ETH sales are conducted to ensure financial stability and continued funding for ecosystem growth. The organization said the decision was not just financial but symbolic, showcasing how decentralized finance can serve practical, transparent use cases. “This transaction helps fund our work while demonstrating the real-world utility of DeFi,” the foundation noted in a statement shared Friday. Ethereum Prepares for Fusaka Upgrade The announcement coincides with renewed technical progress across the Ethereum network. Developers have confirmed that the long-awaited Fusaka upgrade is now officially scheduled, beginning with two testnet deployments in October before a full mainnet rollout expected by late November. Fusaka is expected to bring key improvements to Ethereum’s scalability and efficiency, forming part of a broader roadmap that aims to make the blockchain faster, cheaper, and more accessible for developers and end users alike. Ethereum’s Vision for the Next Decade Dankrad Feist, a protocol architect at the Ethereum Foundation, said the network’s long-term mission is to make blockchain technology indistinguishable from mainstream financial tools. “Within the next decade, most blockchain users will be regular consumers,” Feist explained. “They won’t want to manage wallets or complex interfaces – hey’ll expect seamless, fintech-like experiences.” As Ethereum edges closer to the Fusaka release and continues to fine-tune its financial management practices, the foundation’s latest move underscores its dual focus: advancing research and infrastructure while modeling real-world use…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 20:10
Best New Crypto Presale To Watch as Chainlink’s $9.3M Reserve Sparks Rally, the Next Big Thing?
The post Best New Crypto Presale To Watch as Chainlink’s $9.3M Reserve Sparks Rally, the Next Big Thing? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Explore Tapzi’s presale, unique GameFi model, and why blockchain gaming and altcoins like Chainlink are gaining traction in 2025. A subtle tension has emerged this October across the digital asset space. Chainlink’s price compresses in a volatile band while its strategic reserve crosses $9.3 million, sending new signals to market watchers. Simultaneously, the Tapzi presale is not merely another entry in crypto newsfeeds: its skill-to-earn design disrupts blockchain gaming and lures fresh investment, especially as altcoins under one cent trend with speculative but substantial returns. The connection? A changing landscape, where investor psychology, technology, and tokenomics feed each other—Demand is driven as much by product-market fit as by narratives around presale innovation and tangible blockchain adoption. This best new crypto presale of 2025 is being applauded for its skill-to-earn GameFi approach. Priced under a cent, the Tapzi presale crypto could be the next big thing in the crypto space. Key Takeaways Tapzi presale leverages a unique skill-based, anti-cheat gaming model appealing to both gamers and crypto investors. Chainlink’s strategic reserve growth and ETF speculation signal institutional adoption and price volatility ahead. Tapzi’s fixed supply, staking features, and community DAO roadmap drive sustainability vs. speculative meme coins.Chainlink’s Strategic Reserve Surge and Market Implications Chainlink’s network sits in a rare position this season. Its strategic reserve has topped 417,000 LINK, valued at $9.3 million at an average cost basis of $22.51 per token as of the first week of October 2025. The most recent inflow brought over 46,000 LINK into its treasury, attracting attention from analysts who monitor the strengthening reserve as a signal of Chainlink’s long-term sustainability and utility. Alongside this, exchange reserves have dropped to six-year lows: supply is tightening even while more than 1,900 new wallets opened on October 1 alone. These network milestones reflect accelerating institutional…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 20:01
Best Crypto to Buy Now as Solana Holds $232 and Chainlink Pushes Past $22 Analyst Resistance
As the final days of September approach, analysts are turning their attention to a select group of altcoins showing strong technical signals and meaningful fundamental developments. Solana (SOL) is holding steady near $232, while Chainlink (LINK) recently broke through $22, signaling momentum for the next market rally. In this environment, one emerging altcoin is gaining […] Continue Reading: Best Crypto to Buy Now as Solana Holds $232 and Chainlink Pushes Past $22 Analyst Resistance
Coinstats
2025/10/04 20:00
Best Altcoins to Invest in as Ethereum (ETH) Pumps 8% to Touch $4,400
The post Best Altcoins to Invest in as Ethereum (ETH) Pumps 8% to Touch $4,400 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum (ETH) has reignited optimism in the market after rallying 8% to reclaim the $4,400 level, with institutional inflows on the rise and on-chain activity rising as anticipation for the next giant upgrade grows. This new excitement has investors searching for the next altcoin Mutuum Finance (MUTM) to outperform ETH’s gains in the next few months. At a mere $0.035, Mutuum Finance is one of the best DeFi projects of 2025, with its dual lending protocol bypassing massive inefficiencies in decentralized lending. Its Stage 6 presale is already over 55% sold out. Attracting more than 16,750 owners and raising more than $16.8 million, reflecting growing market sentiment. With its 50x potential for growth, Mutuum Finance is increasingly considered a special early-stage investment opportunity that can do even better than Ethereum’s next bull cycle as the bull market continues to gain traction. Ethereum Breaks Out of 3-Year Range, Analysts Now Eye Five-Digit Targets Ethereum (ETH) has officially shattered three years of horizontal price action, drawing what analysts call the “holy grail” breakout, a technical move that eliminates prolonged consolidation and allows the foundation for a powerful vertical rally. As momentum gains pace and on-chain indicators flash green, it is widely expected ETH’s future destination could be in the five-digit realm, a level previously thought to be years in the making. The breakout is the moment of truth for the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, cementing its place as the backbone of decentralized finance and smart contracts. With institutional funds pouring in and optimism in the air, increasingly large chunks of investors are also exploring emerging altcoins with greater growth prospects, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is also starting to draw that forward-thinking capital. Mutuum Finance Presale and Big Bounty Program Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is in its sixth all-time presale round. The project has already broken…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 19:58
Bankman-Fried says his biggest mistake was handing FTX to new CEO before bankruptcy
Sam Bankman-Fried claimed that handing over FTX to its current CEO was the “single biggest mistake” that prevented him from saving the exchange. Sam “SBF” Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, said his “biggest mistake” during the $8 billion collapse was handing control of the company to new management — a decision he claims cost him a last-minute opportunity to save the firm.Bankman-Fried, once the leader of the $32 billion FTX exchange, is currently serving a 25-year prison sentence for seven felony charges related to the collapse of FTX and Alameda Research in November 2022, which resulted in an $8.9 billion loss of investor funds.Looking back at the collapse of FTX, Bankman-Fried’s “biggest mistake” was handing over the leadership of the company to its current CEO, John J. Ray III, on Nov. 11, 2022.Read more
Coinstats
2025/10/04 19:57
Bitwise Files S-1 for Aptos ETF
The post Bitwise Files S-1 for Aptos ETF appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley has announced the firm has filed an S-1 for an Aptos ETF, marking a major move for the blockchain’s ecosystem. While the team remains quiet due to regulatory guidelines, Horsley said he’s excited about Aptos’s growing momentum. The filing hints at strong confidence in Aptos as one of the fastest-growing blockchains …
CoinPedia
2025/10/04 19:50
Ethereum Holders Discover Tundra Presale’s Overnight Riches Formula
Ethereum holders are pivoting to XRP Tundra’s presale, drawn by Cryo Vault staking, dual tokens, and audited security promising overnight riches.
Cryptodaily
2025/10/03 18:35
