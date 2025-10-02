2025-10-05 Sunday

VeChain Treasury Falls to $167M as VET Struggles

VeChain Treasury Falls to $167M as VET Struggles

The Foundation confirmed that its treasury dropped to $167 million by the end of June, a sharp fall from earlier […] The post VeChain Treasury Falls to $167M as VET Struggles appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/02 21:35
BlackRock’s Bitcoin Premium ETF Heads To Nasdaq In SEC Filing

BlackRock’s Bitcoin Premium ETF Heads To Nasdaq In SEC Filing

Nasdaq has filed paperwork with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to list the BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Premium Income ETF, a product designed to generate income by selling options on bitcoin-linked holdings. Related Reading: Dogecoin Mining Gets $2.5M Boost From Trump-Linked Thumzup Media The proposal was submitted on September 30, 2025, and the SEC has […]
Bitcoinist2025/10/02 21:30
Bitwise CEO: "This Altcoin Has an Advantage Against Ethereum! Could Overtake ETH in ETFs!"

Bitwise CEO: "This Altcoin Has an Advantage Against Ethereum! Could Overtake ETH in ETFs!"

Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley said that Solana (SOL) has an advantage over Ethereum (ETH) in the ETF market. Continue Reading: Bitwise CEO: "This Altcoin Has an Advantage Against Ethereum! Could Overtake ETH in ETFs!"
Coinstats2025/10/02 20:53
Market Momentum Surges with Record Bitcoin ETF Inflows

Market Momentum Surges with Record Bitcoin ETF Inflows

Spot Bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. received $675.8 million in inflows on October 1. Continue Reading:Market Momentum Surges with Record Bitcoin ETF Inflows The post Market Momentum Surges with Record Bitcoin ETF Inflows appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/10/02 20:48
Bitcoin & Major Cryptos Rally Amid US Government Shutdown Concerns

Bitcoin & Major Cryptos Rally Amid US Government Shutdown Concerns

Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies surge as concerns grow over a potential U.S. government shutdown, fueling investor interest in digital assets as alternative stores of value.
Cryptodaily2025/10/02 20:46
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH’s Surge To $6,000 Will Push This $0.015 Altcoin 9,000% To Outperform Pi Network Launch

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH’s Surge To $6,000 Will Push This $0.015 Altcoin 9,000% To Outperform Pi Network Launch

The Ethereum price is building momentum, and whispers of a breakout toward $6,000 are growing louder. But the real intrigue lies in what such a rally could spark. Low-cap tokens often ride ETH’s wave, and one presale at $0.015, Paydax Protocol, is already being tipped to outshine Pi Network’s long-awaited launch, with projections of a
Coinstats2025/10/02 20:45
Husky Inu (HINU) Gears Up For Move To $0.00021175

Husky Inu (HINU) Gears Up For Move To $0.00021175

Husky Inu (HINU) is gearing up for the next price jump of its prelaunch phase, which will see its value rise from $0.00021113 to $0.00021175. The pre-launch phase began on April 1, following the conclusion of the highly successful presale.
Cryptodaily2025/10/02 20:40
Best Crypto Presale 2025: Why the Based Eggman $GGs Presale is a Game-Changer for Early Investors

Best Crypto Presale 2025: Why the Based Eggman $GGs Presale is a Game-Changer for Early Investors

Discover why Based Eggman ($GGs) is gaining traction as one of the best crypto pre sale to buy in 2025, merging gaming, memes, and Web3 innovation.
The Cryptonomist2025/10/02 19:09
Visa’s stablecoin pilot sets a new tempo for cross-border crypto payments

Visa’s stablecoin pilot sets a new tempo for cross-border crypto payments

Visa has kicked off a pilot that lets businesses pre-fund international transfers with regulated stablecoins instead of juggling multiple bank accounts and currencies.
The Cryptonomist2025/10/02 19:06
Crypto treasuries: 1.3M BTC and 5.5M ETH, bubble or new standard

Crypto treasuries: 1.3M BTC and 5.5M ETH, bubble or new standard

Recently, digital asset treasuries aggregate approximately 1.3M BTC and 5.5M ETH according to third-party estimates.
The Cryptonomist2025/10/02 16:50
