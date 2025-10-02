2025-10-05 Sunday

ECB taps AI startup to combat fraud in digital euro rollout

ECB taps AI startup to combat fraud in digital euro rollout

The post ECB taps AI startup to combat fraud in digital euro rollout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday chose Portugal-based startup Feedzai to help with fraud detection and prevention for the bank’s digital euro. The financial institution has awarded about five tenders in connection with the planned launch of the digital euro. ECB introduced its central bank digital currency (CBDC) project in 2021, with its launch expected in 2029. The bank acknowledged that the awarding of the tenders signals the launch of the project’s second phase of preparation. ECB awards tenders to five companies  ECB’s second phase of its project includes an agreement struck with vendors for the risk and fraud management feature. According to the report, the component has an estimated value of between €79.1 million and €273 million. The bank announced that Feedzai will collaborate with subcontractor PwC to provide a fraud detection and prevention service in accordance with the EU’s data protection, security, and privacy standards. The ECB stated that Feedzai’s platform will provide a fraud risk score for every transaction. The initiative will enable payment service providers to combine the data with their own before deciding whether or not to approve payments. “With tens of billions of transactions expected across the eurozone, success depends on AI that can adapt as quickly as fraud evolves. Our role is to provide the intelligence that keeps even the most sophisticated fraud out, ensuring trust in every digital euro transaction from day one.” -Nuno Sebastiao, CEO and Co-Founder of Feedzai The central bank also selected Germany-based Giesecke+Devrient as another vendor. The firm will collaborate with Nexi and Capgemini on the development and implementation of an offline solution to complement the digital euro. The ECB chose Sapient GmbH & Tremend Software Consulting S.R.L. for pseudonym lookups. The bank also selected Almaviva SpA & Fabric SpA to work on its app and software development…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 22:42
R. Kiyosaki blasts Warren Buffett and urges to buy Bitcoin

R. Kiyosaki blasts Warren Buffett and urges to buy Bitcoin

The post R. Kiyosaki blasts Warren Buffett and urges to buy Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Robert Kiyosaki, financial influencer and entrepreneur, is warning of yet another market crash, with “depression ahead” to boot. The author of Rich Dad Poor Dad urged his social media followers on Wednesday, October 1, to invest in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and precious metals, all while taking aim at Warren Buffett. A longtime advocate of hedging against market turmoil with gold and silver, Kiyosaki implied the Berkshire Hathaway chairman’s changing stance on the assets after years of criticism was hypocritical, prefacing his rant with a warning that feels like vomiting.  “I WANT TO VOMIT:  getting nauseus, listening to Buffet tout the virtues of gold and silver…. after he ridiculed gold and silver for years. That means the stock and bond market are about to crash. Depression ahead?” wrote the author. I WANT TO VOMIT: getting nauseus, listening to Buffet tout the virtues of gold and silver…. after he ridiculed gold and silver for years. That means the stock and bond market are about to crash. Depression ahead? Even though Buffet shit on gold and silver investors like me… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) October 1, 2025 Bitcoin and gold going up While Buffett had indeed long dismissed both crypto and gold as unproductive assets, Kiyosaki’s scope is primarily on the broader picture, as he believes Buffett’s change of heart hints at a potential disaster for more traditional investments, such as stocks and bonds. “Even though Buffet shit on gold and silver investors like me for years, his  sickening endorsement of gold and silver must mean stocks and bonds are about to crash,” the investor added. As of press time, Bitcoin was trading at $119,340, up nearly 7% on the weekly chart. At the same time, gold was priced at $3,893 per ounce, having gained about 50% this year. The uptick was…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 22:36
Bitcoin Price Prediction as $BTC Aims Toward $120K, Bitcoin Miners Get a Fortune in September, and More…

Bitcoin Price Prediction as $BTC Aims Toward $120K, Bitcoin Miners Get a Fortune in September, and More…

The post Bitcoin Price Prediction as $BTC Aims Toward $120K, Bitcoin Miners Get a Fortune in September, and More… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Live Bitcoin Hyper Updates Today: Bitcoin Price Prediction as $BTC Aims Toward $120K, Bitcoin Miners Get a Fortune in September, and More… Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Leah is a British journalist with a BA in Journalism, Media, and Communications and nearly a decade of content writing experience. Over the last four years, her focus has primarily been on Web3 technologies, driven by her genuine enthusiasm for decentralization and the latest technological advancements. She has contributed to leading crypto and NFT publications – Cointelegraph, Coinbound, Crypto News, NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, Techreport, and NFT Lately – which has elevated her to a senior role in crypto journalism. Whether crafting breaking news or in-depth reviews, she strives to engage her readers with the latest insights and information. Her articles often span the hottest cryptos, exchanges, and evolving regulations. As part of her ploy to attract crypto newbies into Web3, she explains even the most complex topics in an easily understandable and engaging way. Further underscoring her dynamic journalism background, she has written for various sectors, including software testing (TEST Magazine), travel (Travel Off Path), and music (Mixmag). When she’s not deep into a crypto rabbit hole, she’s probably island-hopping (with the Galapagos and Hainan being her go-to’s). Or perhaps sketching chalk pencil drawings while listening to the Pixies, her all-time favorite band. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-hyper-live-news-october-2-2025/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 22:19
Bitcoin.com Wallet Integrates Stellar Blockchain, Expanding Access to Fast, Low-Cost Payments and DeFi

Bitcoin.com Wallet Integrates Stellar Blockchain, Expanding Access to Fast, Low-Cost Payments and DeFi

The post Bitcoin.com Wallet Integrates Stellar Blockchain, Expanding Access to Fast, Low-Cost Payments and DeFi appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin.com, a global leader in onboarding millions to Bitcoin and cryptocurrency since 2015, today announced the launch of Stellar (XLM) and Stellar-based assets and DeFi protocols in the Bitcoin.com Wallet app. The integration gives Bitcoin.com Wallet users worldwide fast, low-cost access to the Stellar payments and DeFi ecosystem. With the integration, Bitcoin.com Wallet users can: […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-com-wallet-integrates-stellar-blockchain-expanding-access-to-fast-low-cost-payments-and-defi/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 22:07
How Shows Like South Park Shape and Influence Cryptocurrency Trends

How Shows Like South Park Shape and Influence Cryptocurrency Trends

In recent years, cryptocurrency has cemented its presence in popular culture, often making its way into TV shows, commercials, and even mainstream satire. From animated series like “South Park” and “The Simpsons” to high-profile Super Bowl ads, crypto increasingly reflects society’s evolving relationship with blockchain technology, digital assets, and the broader crypto markets. This crossover [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/10/02 21:29
MBK Japanese Loans Provider Purchases $2M in Bitcoin, Partners with FINX

MBK Japanese Loans Provider Purchases $2M in Bitcoin, Partners with FINX

TLDR MBK has purchased $2 million worth of Bitcoin to protect its assets against inflation and the depreciating yen. The company acquired 17.6 BTC at a price of approximately $115,529 per Bitcoin. MBK’s board of directors approved the Bitcoin purchase, which was made using the company’s balance sheet. MBK has partnered with FINX JCrypto to [...] The post MBK Japanese Loans Provider Purchases $2M in Bitcoin, Partners with FINX appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/02 21:15
NFT project Moonbirds announced that it will launch a new token $birb on the Solana chain

NFT project Moonbirds announced that it will launch a new token $birb on the Solana chain

PANews reported on October 2 that the NFT project Moonbirds announced on its official X platform that it will soon launch a new token called "birb" ($birb), which will be issued on the Solana blockchain. The Moonbirds team also emphasized that the token's contract address (CA) has not yet been released, nor are any redemption activities open. The team reminds users to be cautious and refrain from clicking on any unofficial links. They also stated that they will provide ample time and release more details before the token's official release.
PANews2025/10/02 21:13
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Face Their Strongest Rival Yet, New Frog Coin Set for 18936% Gains

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Face Their Strongest Rival Yet, New Frog Coin Set for 18936% Gains

In the meme coin space, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have long been the prominent names. But both are now facing one of their biggest challenges yet.
Cryptodaily2025/10/02 20:42
Ethereum sees price upgrade as Citigroup downgrades Bitcoin projections

Ethereum sees price upgrade as Citigroup downgrades Bitcoin projections

Citigroup forecasts that Ethereum will reach $4,500 by the end of the year, driven by increased inflows into ETFs and digital asset treasuries.
Cryptopolitan2025/10/02 19:49
GENIUS Act and USA₮: Tether launches the stablecoin compliant with the new U.S. regulatory framework

GENIUS Act and USA₮: Tether launches the stablecoin compliant with the new U.S. regulatory framework

In the new regulatory framework for stablecoins in the United States, the GENIUS Act is taking on a central role.
The Cryptonomist2025/10/02 17:49
