The post ECB taps AI startup to combat fraud in digital euro rollout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday chose Portugal-based startup Feedzai to help with fraud detection and prevention for the bank’s digital euro. The financial institution has awarded about five tenders in connection with the planned launch of the digital euro. ECB introduced its central bank digital currency (CBDC) project in 2021, with its launch expected in 2029. The bank acknowledged that the awarding of the tenders signals the launch of the project’s second phase of preparation. ECB awards tenders to five companies ECB’s second phase of its project includes an agreement struck with vendors for the risk and fraud management feature. According to the report, the component has an estimated value of between €79.1 million and €273 million. The bank announced that Feedzai will collaborate with subcontractor PwC to provide a fraud detection and prevention service in accordance with the EU’s data protection, security, and privacy standards. The ECB stated that Feedzai’s platform will provide a fraud risk score for every transaction. The initiative will enable payment service providers to combine the data with their own before deciding whether or not to approve payments. “With tens of billions of transactions expected across the eurozone, success depends on AI that can adapt as quickly as fraud evolves. Our role is to provide the intelligence that keeps even the most sophisticated fraud out, ensuring trust in every digital euro transaction from day one.” -Nuno Sebastiao, CEO and Co-Founder of Feedzai The central bank also selected Germany-based Giesecke+Devrient as another vendor. The firm will collaborate with Nexi and Capgemini on the development and implementation of an offline solution to complement the digital euro. The ECB chose Sapient GmbH & Tremend Software Consulting S.R.L. for pseudonym lookups. The bank also selected Almaviva SpA & Fabric SpA to work on its app and software development…