49ers Legend Jerry Rice Compares Vikings Star Justin Jefferson To Himself

The post 49ers Legend Jerry Rice Compares Vikings Star Justin Jefferson To Himself appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings looks on during a game between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers on Dec. 29, 2024. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images) Getty Images Considered the greatest wide receiver in NFL history, Jerry Rice was asked if any current player reminds him of himself. He answered without hesitation: “J.J. from Minnesota.” Rice went on to gush about Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. “He pays really close attention to detail, and you can also tell that he really takes a lot of pride in his route running and what he’s able to accomplish on the football field,” Rice exclusively shared during an interview about G.O.A.T. Fuel, the sports energy drink he co-founded. “He wants to be that go-to guy. He wants to be that leader. Those are some of the same qualities I had when I played the game.” That is high praise — to say the least — considering Rice is a 13-time Pro Bowler who leads all players in NFL history in career receptions (1,549), receiving yards, (22,895), receiving touchdowns (197) and yards from scrimmage (23,540). Just like Rice did in the 1980s and 1990s, the 26-year-old Jefferson is carving up the NFL record books. He set the NFL record for most receptions (324) and receiving yards (4,825) in a player’s first three seasons in league history. His 11 career games with at least 150 receiving yards are the most by a player in their first four seasons in NFL history, and he became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 30 career 100-yard receiving games, doing so in just 62 games. If Jefferson continues his average 17-game season totals of 109 receptions and 1,628 yards, he would need about eight more seasons, including the 2025 season, to catch Rice in…