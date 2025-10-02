2025-10-05 Sunday

Kryptonyheter

Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
CME Group to launch 24/7 trading for cryptocurrency futures and options

CME Group to launch 24/7 trading for cryptocurrency futures and options

The post CME Group to launch 24/7 trading for cryptocurrency futures and options appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways CME Group will soon offer 24/7 trading for cryptocurrency futures and options. This change is designed to compete with offshore crypto exchanges operating around the clock. CME Group, a major US-based derivatives exchange, will introduce 24/7 trading for cryptocurrency futures and options. The move positions CME to compete more directly with offshore cryptocurrency exchanges that operate continuously, potentially shifting market dynamics toward regulated platforms. CME Group has recently introduced futures contracts for additional cryptocurrencies like Solana and XRP, broadening its regulated offerings beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum to attract institutional interest. The exchange’s push into enhanced cryptocurrency trading features, such as options on specialized futures, reflects growing institutional demand for sophisticated risk management tools in the digital asset space. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/cme-group-247-crypto-futures/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013436-1.32%
SOON
SOON$0.512+4.14%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0017312-0.74%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 22:35
Dela
Tesla Inc. ($TSLA) Stock: Q3 Deliveries Beat Estimates With Record 497,099 Vehicles, Up 7.3% YoY as Shares Top $459

Tesla Inc. ($TSLA) Stock: Q3 Deliveries Beat Estimates With Record 497,099 Vehicles, Up 7.3% YoY as Shares Top $459

TLDR Tesla delivered 497,099 vehicles in Q3 2025, beating FactSet’s 447,600 estimate. Production fell to 447,450, down from 469,796 a year ago. Deliveries rose 7% from last year’s 462,890 units. Stock closed at $459.46 on October 1, up 3.3%, with pre-market gains of 2.5%. Market cap surpassed $1.5 trillion, cementing Tesla’s standing among global giants. [...] The post Tesla Inc. ($TSLA) Stock: Q3 Deliveries Beat Estimates With Record 497,099 Vehicles, Up 7.3% YoY as Shares Top $459 appeared first on CoinCentral.
WorldAssets
INC$0.6738-2.79%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02609-5.40%
Dela
Coincentral2025/10/02 22:22
Dela
Cardano Price Eyes $0.9 Retest amid eToro Staking Milestone

Cardano Price Eyes $0.9 Retest amid eToro Staking Milestone

The post Cardano Price Eyes $0.9 Retest amid eToro Staking Milestone appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes CoinMarketCap data shows that Cardano’s price is currently trading at $0.853. At this rate, it may breach the $0.9 mark in a few days if momentum is sustained. With Cardano in rebound mode, other emerging projects like Snorter Bot are also in the spotlight. ADA ADA $0.85 24h volatility: 2.0% Market cap: $31.15 B Vol. 24h: $1.57 B , the native token of the Layer-1 blockchain Cardano, has left investors excited following an uptick in price. It is currently only a few cents away from reaching $0.9, a price level that it has aimed to hit for quite a while. It is worth noting that its recent rally came with support from popular financial services company eToro. Key Drivers of ADA Price Rally Just before Q3 2025 ended, eToro launched Cardano staking services for its United States customers. Together with Ethereum ETH $4 417 24h volatility: 2.8% Market cap: $532.09 B Vol. 24h: $40.84 B and Solana SOL $226.6 24h volatility: 3.6% Market cap: $123.06 B Vol. 24h: $8.21 B staking, this service was officially available in the region from Sept. 29. The firm highlighted that it will slot its 40 million users in one of six different staking reward tiers, ranging from Bronze to Diamond. Thereafter, they will receive rewards commensurate with their tier level. For context, users in the Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Platinum+, and Diamond tiers earn 45%, 55%, 65%, 75%, 85%, 90% respectively. Three days after this announcement, ADA has seen its price rise by 2.5% to now trade at $0.853, according to CoinMarketCap data. At this rate, the crypto asset has successfully outperformed the broader crypto market, which received only a 2.33% rebound within the same time. Market observers explained this outlook, citing that staking historically crashed the liquid supply and encouraged long-term…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013436-1.32%
MAY
MAY$0.03919-0.60%
Mode Network
MODE$0.00147+4.32%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 22:20
Dela
Climate Lawfare Faces A Key Inflection Point In Maryland High Court

Climate Lawfare Faces A Key Inflection Point In Maryland High Court

The post Climate Lawfare Faces A Key Inflection Point In Maryland High Court appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Annapolis, MD, USA 07.12.2021 – Supreme Court Building of Maryland getty A long-running climate lawfare campaign targeting U.S. oil and gas companies faces a key inflection point in Maryland next week. There, the state’s Supreme Court will hear arguments on Monday, October 6 in an appeal asking to restart three such cases which were thrown out by lower courts. A Series Of Lower Court Dismissals Hamper The Lawfare Effort The plaintiffs in those lawsuits – the cities of Baltimore and Annapolis, along with Anne Arundel County – had attempted to recover money damages with claims that would apply state and local tort laws to regulate injuries allegedly caused by global emissions from the use of oil and natural gas. It is a premise which has been rejected time after time by courts around the country, including the Maryland courts which hosted initial arguments in these cases. Judge Videtta A. Brown dismissed the Baltimore case last July, ruling that the claim lawsuit “goes beyond the limits of Maryland state law.” She added that the city’s arugument that the defendants in the case – BP and other oil companies – had misled the public with their marketing, and by failing to inform customers of the climate impacts caused by the burning of oil and gas. In using this argument, the city and its lawyers hoped to prove damages under Maryland’s consumer protection laws. But the Judge ruled such claims amount to “simply a way to get in the back door what they cannot get in the front door,” and that the essence of the suit “is entirely about addressing the injuries of global climate change and seeking damages for such alleged injuries.” In his decision dismissing the case brought by the city of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County, Judge Steven I. Platt…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013436-1.32%
American Coin
USA$0.0000006013-5.87%
Union
U$0.010277-2.22%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 22:12
Dela
Current interest rate level is very appropriate

Current interest rate level is very appropriate

The post Current interest rate level is very appropriate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Martins Kazaks said on Thursday that “current interest rate level is very appropriate.” Additional quotes Rates can stay where they are if no further shocks. Uncertainty remains very high. Must retain full freedom of action. Market reaction At the press time, EUR/USD is up 0.20% on the day at 1.1754. Euro Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.22% -0.18% -0.31% 0.02% -0.06% -0.49% -0.19% EUR 0.22% 0.03% -0.10% 0.23% 0.15% -0.15% 0.02% GBP 0.18% -0.03% -0.12% 0.16% 0.14% -0.17% 0.00% JPY 0.31% 0.10% 0.12% 0.32% 0.25% -0.27% 0.16% CAD -0.02% -0.23% -0.16% -0.32% -0.08% -0.35% -0.22% AUD 0.06% -0.15% -0.14% -0.25% 0.08% -0.37% -0.16% NZD 0.49% 0.15% 0.17% 0.27% 0.35% 0.37% 0.34% CHF 0.19% -0.02% -0.00% -0.16% 0.22% 0.16% -0.34% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote). Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/ecbs-kazaks-current-interest-rate-level-is-very-appropriate-202510020954
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013436-1.32%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07277-5.62%
FREEdom Coin
FREEDOM$0.000000043-5.09%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 22:09
Dela
Reddit Inc. ($RDDT) Stock: Shares Slide Over 11% on User Engagement Concerns

Reddit Inc. ($RDDT) Stock: Shares Slide Over 11% on User Engagement Concerns

TLDR Reddit stock fell 11.9% to $202.60 on October 1 amid weak user engagement data. SimilarWeb reported declining DAUs on a 30-day average. Promptwatch data showed Reddit’s ChatGPT citation share plunging from 29.2% to 5.3%. RBC Capital remains cautious but expects strong ad momentum. Reddit’s Q3 earnings are projected at $0.50 per share on $549.69 [...] The post Reddit Inc. ($RDDT) Stock: Shares Slide Over 11% on User Engagement Concerns appeared first on CoinCentral.
WorldAssets
INC$0.6738-2.79%
1
1$0.007951+22.94%
Rubic
RBC$0.01095-0.56%
Dela
Coincentral2025/10/02 22:03
Dela
Thailand SEC to Launch New Crypto ETFs Including Ethereum and Solana

Thailand SEC to Launch New Crypto ETFs Including Ethereum and Solana

TLDR Thailand’s SEC will introduce crypto ETFs for Ethereum, Solana, and other altcoins. The Thai government is continuing its crypto-friendly policies under new leadership. New ETFs aim to attract young investors seeking portfolio diversification. Thailand’s SEC also plans to expand its digital asset initiatives with government bonds. Thailand is set to broaden its cryptocurrency exchange-traded [...] The post Thailand SEC to Launch New Crypto ETFs Including Ethereum and Solana appeared first on CoinCentral.
Dela
Coincentral2025/10/02 22:02
Dela
‘Every Time This Happened, Price Went Vertical’

‘Every Time This Happened, Price Went Vertical’

The post ‘Every Time This Happened, Price Went Vertical’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jake Simmons, a dedicated crypto journalist, has been passionate about Bitcoin since 2016 when he first learned about it. Through his extensive work with NewsBTC.com and Bitcoinist.com, Jake has become a trusted voice in the crypto community, guiding newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike towards a deeper understanding of this dynamic field. His mission is simple yet profound: to demystify Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies and make them accessible to everyone.With a professional career in the Bitcoin and crypto scene that began right after graduating with a degree in Information Systems in 2017, Jake has immersed himself in the industry. Jake joined the NewsBTC Group in late 2022. His educational background provides him with the technical prowess and analytical skills necessary to dissect complex topics and present them in an understandable format. Whether you are a casual reader curious about Bitcoin or an investor seeking to navigate the latest market trends, Jake’s insights offer valuable perspectives that bridge the gap between complex technology and everyday usage. Jake is not just a reporter on technological trends; he is a firm believer in the transformative potential of Bitcoin over traditional fiat currencies. To him, the current financial system is on the brink of chaos, propelled by unchecked government actions and flawed Keynesian economic policies. Drawing from the principles of the Austrian school of economics, Jake views Bitcoin not merely as a digital asset but as a crucial step towards rectifying a failing monetary system. His libertarian views reinforce his stance that just as the church was separated from the state, so too should money be freed from governmental control. For Jake, Bitcoin represents more than just an investment; it’s a peaceful revolution. He envisions a future where Bitcoin fosters a sustainable and responsible financial framework for generations to come. His advocacy is not about opposition…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013436-1.32%
MISSION
MISSION$0.00001113+1.08%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06476-13.65%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 21:58
Dela
49ers Legend Jerry Rice Compares Vikings Star Justin Jefferson To Himself

49ers Legend Jerry Rice Compares Vikings Star Justin Jefferson To Himself

The post 49ers Legend Jerry Rice Compares Vikings Star Justin Jefferson To Himself appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings looks on during a game between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers on Dec. 29, 2024. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images) Getty Images Considered the greatest wide receiver in NFL history, Jerry Rice was asked if any current player reminds him of himself. He answered without hesitation: “J.J. from Minnesota.” Rice went on to gush about Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. “He pays really close attention to detail, and you can also tell that he really takes a lot of pride in his route running and what he’s able to accomplish on the football field,” Rice exclusively shared during an interview about G.O.A.T. Fuel, the sports energy drink he co-founded. “He wants to be that go-to guy. He wants to be that leader. Those are some of the same qualities I had when I played the game.” That is high praise — to say the least — considering Rice is a 13-time Pro Bowler who leads all players in NFL history in career receptions (1,549), receiving yards, (22,895), receiving touchdowns (197) and yards from scrimmage (23,540). Just like Rice did in the 1980s and 1990s, the 26-year-old Jefferson is carving up the NFL record books. He set the NFL record for most receptions (324) and receiving yards (4,825) in a player’s first three seasons in league history. His 11 career games with at least 150 receiving yards are the most by a player in their first four seasons in NFL history, and he became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 30 career 100-yard receiving games, doing so in just 62 games. If Jefferson continues his average 17-game season totals of 109 receptions and 1,628 yards, he would need about eight more seasons, including the 2025 season, to catch Rice in…
RICE AI
RICE$0.11561+1.92%
Starpower
STAR$0.13265+1.08%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013436-1.32%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 21:57
Dela
TappAlpha’s Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million in AUM

TappAlpha’s Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million in AUM

The post TappAlpha’s Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million in AUM appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Seattle, WA, October 2nd, 2025, FinanceWire Milestone Highlights Continued Advisor and Investor Demand for Daily Income Strategy. TappAlpha, a fintech-powered ETF issuer focused on making advanced investing strategies accessible, today announced that its flagship fund, the TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (Nasdaq: TSPY), has surpassed $100 million in assets under management (AUM). Launched in August 2024, TSPY has gained rapid traction with both advisors and retail investors by offering a differentiated approach to income generation—blending core S&P 500 exposure with an actively managed daily (0DTE – zero days to expiration) covered call overlay. This structure seeks to deliver consistent, tax-efficient income while preserving participation in broad market growth. This milestone reflects the trust investors and advisors have placed in us — and we’re deeply grateful for it,” said Si Katara, CEO and Founder of TappAlpha. “It’s a sign that more people are finding tools that align with how they truly want to invest: staying in the market, earning meaningful income, and building wealth with intention. That’s why we built TSPY — to support people making smart, lasting decisions with their hard-earned resources, and to give advisors powerful ways to help them do it.” The fund seeks to distribute income monthly and is designed for forward-thinking investors and advisors seeking to tap the potential of their S&P 500 position. Since inception, TSPY has demonstrated resilience in volatile markets and has become a go-to solution for investors seeking consistent income from their core equity exposure. TSPY is part of TappAlpha’s broader mission to make powerful investing strategies simple, transparent, and accessible — so more people can build wealth with confidence and purpose.The firm recently launched TDAQ, a sister fund to TSPY that applies the same daily income overlay to the NASDAQ 100, offering exposure to technology and innovation-focused names. TSPY…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013436-1.32%
FUND
FUND$0.018+37.29%
Core DAO
CORE$0.389-2.50%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 21:51
Dela

Trendande nyheter

Mer

ADA Chart “Never Looked This Good,” Analyst Says

FTX Warns Users of Ongoing Phishing Campaigns Amid Bankruptcy Distributions

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

U.S. tech giants reached $20.8 trillion market cap, surpassing the EU’s $19.4 trillion GDP milestone

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain