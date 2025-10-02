2025-10-05 Sunday

Kryptonyheter

Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
A trader chased the rising price of the new coin 2Z and lost $209,000 in 50 minutes

A trader chased the rising price of the new coin 2Z and lost $209,000 in 50 minutes

PANews reported on October 2nd that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, a trader with the address BLhQ4...Z2QYy suffered a substantial loss when he chased the high price of the newly launched token 2Z today. Data shows that the trader bought $499,000 worth of 2Z tokens at an average price of $0.93. However, the price of the token began to fall shortly after the purchase, and the trader ultimately sold out, losing $209,000 in about 50 minutes, a loss rate of 41.8%.
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0001112-2.71%
DoubleZero
2Z$0.5011-5.75%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0132-0.90%
Dela
PANews2025/10/02 22:42
Dela
The Best Crypto Presale to Buy Now Is Remittix As XLM Holders Jump Into Record Breaking $RTX

The Best Crypto Presale to Buy Now Is Remittix As XLM Holders Jump Into Record Breaking $RTX

The big question all over the crypto market is simple: what is the best altcoin to invest in now? Most of the top altcoins are either in decline or consolidating, expecting positive news later in October.  Stellar has recently slipped into further losses, too, consistent with the institutional traders selling off their XLM holdings. Now, […] The post The Best Crypto Presale to Buy Now Is Remittix As XLM Holders Jump Into Record Breaking $RTX appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00498+0.40%
Stellar
XLM$0.3938-2.93%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005256+19.02%
Dela
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/02 22:30
Dela
Will ETH Outpace the AI Trend, or Will Ozak AI Deliver Superior ROI by 2026?

Will ETH Outpace the AI Trend, or Will Ozak AI Deliver Superior ROI by 2026?

The post Will ETH Outpace the AI Trend, or Will Ozak AI Deliver Superior ROI by 2026? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. One of the most critical contests in the cryptocurrency market is between the established blockchain network Ethereum (ETH) and the new artificial intelligence (AI)-based platform Ozak AI. As Ethereum approaches the price of $4,200 and Ozak AI presale gains traction, the question emerges: Will Ethereum remain the top dog in the market, or will Ozak AI outperform it in the next few years? The Strength of Ethereum and its Market Potential Ether is also doing very well and is valued at $4,161.33, and its market capitalization is 500.87 billion. The cryptocurrency has experienced significant price appreciation with the rising whale activity. Analysts believe that once ETH reaches the level of over 4,200, the price is likely to skyrocket to the 4,600-4,700 zone. The performance of Ethereum is still based on the progress of decentralized finance (DeFi) apps, which are still expanding on its network. The Ethereum network, which is characterized by its decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract functions, has received massive investments. Although Ethereum continues to be a force in the blockchain industry, the emergence of new technologies, more so AI, is changing the game. This brings in a new player, Ozak AI, a new platform that is at the intersection of AI and blockchain, providing predictive analytics of financial markets. Ozak AI: A New Competitor with Prospective Technology With its predictive analytics platform based on machine learning and decentralized networks, Ozak AI is rapidly developing attention. The Ozak AI ecosystem is a no-code financial forecasting engine that runs on the $OZ token and enables users to build AI models. The Ozak Stream Network of the platform offers real-time information, and the Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN) make it fast, secure, and scalable. The fact that the platform is partnering with the Pyth Network, which provides real-time data on…
Ethereum
ETH$4,488.81-0.75%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1202-5.35%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013436-1.32%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 22:24
Dela
How Ozak AI Is Becoming Crypto’s Potential Project

How Ozak AI Is Becoming Crypto’s Potential Project

The post How Ozak AI Is Becoming Crypto’s Potential Project appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto markets in 2025 are humming with possibilities; however, one project has moved from obscurity to headlines in report time: Ozak AI. Just months ago, this AI-powered blockchain startup was virtually unknown. Now, it has raised more than $3.4 million in its Stage 6 presale, promoting tokens at just $0.012 and sparking discussions about whether it could be the following 100x winner of the bull cycle. As buyers look past Bitcoin and Ethereum for outsized returns, Ozak AI is fast becoming one of the most talked-about initiatives of the year. Ozak AI’s Rapid Rise Ozak AI is designed to merge artificial intelligence and blockchain in a manner that can provide real-world impact. At its core, the project focuses on compressing information latency and the use of technology capable of generating predictive trading indicators in just 30 milliseconds. These indicators—as soon as the area of hedge price range—can now be accessed by everyday traders and bots, democratizing gear that had been previously locked behind institutional walls. This vision has resonated with both retail investors and whales. In just six stages of OZ presale, Ozak AI has already sold more than 915 million tokens. Early participants see the project not just as a speculative play but as a potential market disruptor that could change how crypto data and trading insights are consumed. Why Analysts Are Watching Ozak AI The crypto industry has always rewarded innovation, and analysts argue that Ozak AI is tapping into two of the most powerful narratives of the decade: AI and decentralized finance. By fusing them into one ecosystem, Ozak AI addresses the growing demand for fast, verifiable, and actionable insights in an increasingly complex market. Some forecasts suggest that Ozak AI could reach between $0.50 and $1.20 by 2026, which would represent gains of up to 100x…
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1202-5.35%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013436-1.32%
Startup
STARTUP$0.005305-15.26%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 22:11
Dela
Coinbase’s ADA Reserve Growth of 462% Reflects Surge in Cardano Demand

Coinbase’s ADA Reserve Growth of 462% Reflects Surge in Cardano Demand

TLDR Coinbase’s ADA reserve has increased by 462% over the past four months, reaching over 9.5 million tokens. The significant growth in Coinbase’s ADA reserve reflects a rising demand for Cardano-based assets and DeFi access. Coinbase’s backing of wrapped Cardano (cbADA) allows ADA holders to access decentralized finance protocols like Aave and Uniswap. Institutional interest [...] The post Coinbase’s ADA Reserve Growth of 462% Reflects Surge in Cardano Demand appeared first on CoinCentral.
Cardano
ADA$0.8429-3.19%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001959-10.42%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001441-12.93%
Dela
Coincentral2025/10/02 22:05
Dela
Best Crypto to Buy as Sweden Plans First National Bitcoin Reserve

Best Crypto to Buy as Sweden Plans First National Bitcoin Reserve

Swedish Democrats Dennis Dioukarev and David Perez have called the existence of other national Bitcoin reserves a ‘digital arms race’ […] The post Best Crypto to Buy as Sweden Plans First National Bitcoin Reserve appeared first on Coindoo.
Dela
Coindoo2025/10/02 21:56
Dela
Citi Raises Bitcoin to $132K, Ethereum to $4.5K as ETF Flows Heat Up

Citi Raises Bitcoin to $132K, Ethereum to $4.5K as ETF Flows Heat Up

TLDR: Citi predicts Bitcoin could reach $132K by year-end, with $181K over the next 12 months. Ethereum’s year-end forecast rises to $4,500, reflecting ETF inflows and staking adoption. Citi sees Bitcoin as “digital gold” attracting more institutional flows despite macro pressures. Ether’s upside depends on network adoption and yield opportunities through DeFi and staking. The [...] The post Citi Raises Bitcoin to $132K, Ethereum to $4.5K as ETF Flows Heat Up appeared first on Blockonomi.
4
4$0.15997-12.33%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07103-1.22%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001959-10.42%
Dela
Blockonomi2025/10/02 21:55
Dela
Dogecoin Fans Share Hopium-Fueled Dreams of Lofty DOGE Targets

Dogecoin Fans Share Hopium-Fueled Dreams of Lofty DOGE Targets

Dogecoin (DOGE) price traded near $0.24 on Oct. 1, with the memecoin jumping an impressive 7.4% to reach a daily high near $0.247 as trading entered the new month. The gains helped restore DOGE price’s momentum. Despite the uptrend, Dogecoin price failed to break above the $0.25 mark, suggesting a heavy bearish presence near the […] The post Dogecoin Fans Share Hopium-Fueled Dreams of Lofty DOGE Targets appeared first on CoinChapter.
Dreams Quest
DREAMS$0.0003357-1.49%
DOGE
DOGE$0.25021-3.36%
NEAR
NEAR$2.942-3.54%
Dela
Coinstats2025/10/02 21:53
Dela
Ondo Finance and Securitize are already building on the Sei Network

Ondo Finance and Securitize are already building on the Sei Network

PANews reported on October 2nd that Layer1 blockchain Sei announced on its official X platform that Ondo Finance and Securitize, two major players in the real-world asset (RWA) tokenization field, have chosen to build or integrate on the Sei network. Sei officials noted that the two companies combined hold over 50% of the tokenized U.S. Treasury market share. Sei said the move demonstrates that institutions are moving toward a settlement layer built for a global-scale market.
Ondo
ONDO$0.92207-3.05%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001441-12.93%
SEI
SEI$0.2889-3.31%
Dela
PANews2025/10/02 21:51
Dela
DOGE Price Prediction for October 2

DOGE Price Prediction for October 2

Can growth of DOGE lead to test of $0.27 zone soon?
DOGE
DOGE$0.25021-3.36%
SOON
SOON$0.5118+4.10%
Dela
Coinstats2025/10/02 21:45
Dela

Trendande nyheter

Mer

ADA Chart “Never Looked This Good,” Analyst Says

FTX Warns Users of Ongoing Phishing Campaigns Amid Bankruptcy Distributions

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

U.S. tech giants reached $20.8 trillion market cap, surpassing the EU’s $19.4 trillion GDP milestone

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain