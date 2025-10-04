2025-10-05 Sunday

Kryptonyheter

Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
FLOKI News: FLOKI Gains 34% After Launch of Europe’s First Meme Coin ETP

FLOKI News: FLOKI Gains 34% After Launch of Europe’s First Meme Coin ETP

FLOKI launches Europe’s first meme coin ETP on Sweden’s Spotlight Market, surging 34% as investors embrace regulated crypto exposure. Meme coin FLOKI has made a breakthrough in European finance by launching its first exchange-traded product (ETP). The product was being listed on the Spotlight Stock Market in Sweden, which is why FLOKI is the second […] The post FLOKI News: FLOKI Gains 34% After Launch of Europe’s First Meme Coin ETP appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
FLOKI
FLOKI$0.00010462+16.10%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0242+2.97%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002448-4.22%
Dela
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/04 20:30
Dela
Samsung Partners With Coinbase To Bring Crypto To Galaxy Users

Samsung Partners With Coinbase To Bring Crypto To Galaxy Users

Consumer electronics giant Samsung has expanded its partnership with cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase to enable its Galaxy smartphone users to access crypto through the native Samsung wallet.
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0248-0.16%
Dela
Cryptodaily2025/10/04 20:19
Dela
Breekt Solana koers binnenkort door $234 na weken van consolidatie?

Breekt Solana koers binnenkort door $234 na weken van consolidatie?

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Solana koers schommelt al enkele dagen binnen een krap prijsbereik. Het SOL token handelt rond $229 en liet over de afgelopen week een koerswinst van circa 13% zien. Deze beperkte beweging wijst op een fase van consolidatie, waarin de bulls en bears elkaar in evenwicht houden. De vraag is of Solana binnenkort krachtig boven deze prijszone kan uitbreken. Solana koers blijft tussen twee belangrijke niveaus De prijszone waarin Solana momenteel beweegt, wordt bepaald door twee duidelijke grenzen. Aan de onderkant ligt steun rond $223,50, waar de koers de afgelopen dagen meerdere keren opveerde. Aan de bovenkant bevindt zich weerstand rond $234,78, een niveau dat de SOL koers tot nu toe niet duurzaam wist te doorbreken. Zolang Solana tussen deze twee niveaus blijft handelen, spreken crypto-analisten van een consolidatiefase. In technische analyses betekent dit dat de koers zijwaarts beweegt na een eerdere trend, terwijl de marktpartijen op nieuwe richting wachten. De 24-uurs grafiek laat zien dat Solana al meerdere keren kortstondig boven deze weerstand probeerde te komen, maar telkens terugviel binnen de range. Dat wijst op een markt waarin de koop- en verkoopdruk elkaar nog steeds in balans houden. De structuur van de prijsbeweging binnen deze bandbreedte maakt het voor traders mogelijk om het gedrag van de bulls (kopers) en de bears (verkopers) goed te volgen. Most people are not ready for what $SOL is about to do next. Send it higher. pic.twitter.com/pLkjxRVM4i — Jelle (@CryptoJelleNL) October 3, 2025 Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? De rentes zijn officieel omlaag voor het eerst sinds 2024, heeft Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell vorige week aangekondigd, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die in 2025 écht het verschil kunnen… Continue reading Breekt Solana koers binnenkort door $234 na weken van consolidatie? document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Technische opbouw SOL koers wijst op langere accumulatiefase Op de SOL daggrafiek is een ronde bodemformatie zichtbaar, een patroon dat vaak duidt op een langdurige periode van accumulatie. Accumulatie betekent dat kopers langzaam maar gestaag tokens kopen, zonder dat de koers nog sterk stijgt. De vorming van deze ronde bodem begon maanden geleden en laat zien dat het vertrouwen in Solana geleidelijk terugkeert. Daarbij werden de bodems telkens iets hoger gevormd, wat op een toenemende koopinteresse wijst. Een belangrijk kenmerk van dit patroon is dat het meestal voorafgaat aan een grotere koersbeweging zodra de weerstand breekt. De herhaalde tests van het $234 prijsniveau tonen dat de bears hun grip verliezen. Zodra de Solana koers daarboven sluit, kan een nieuw prijsbereik ontstaan. De candle structuur op hogere tijdframes ondersteunt dit beeld. De reeks hogere lows geeft aan dat de bulls de controle behouden. Tegelijk blijft de weerstand sterk, waardoor het voor een definitieve doorbraak meer handelsvolume vereist. SOL blijft binnen een krap bereik handelen, wat de marktspanning verhoogt Sinds het herstel vanaf de steun bij $223 handelt de Solana koers binnen een zeer krappe bandbreedte van ongeveer $11. Dit duidt op een lage volatiliteit. Wanneer de volatiliteit toeneemt, volgt er vaak een scherpe koersbeweging omhoog of omlaag. De huidige prijsactie van het SOL token toont dat shortterm traders vooral inspelen op kleine schommelingen binnen deze range. Veel crypto handelaren gebruiken hierbij leverage posities om van beperkte koersbewegingen te profiteren. Dat vergroot het risico op plotselinge liquidaties zodra de koers uitbreekt. Het handelsvolume op de spotmarkt blijft stabiel, maar op derivaten platforms neemt de open interest licht toe. Dit suggereert dat er in afwachting van een duidelijke koersrichting steeds meer handelsposities worden opgebouwd. Een uitbraak boven de weerstand kan een korte termijn trend omslag bevestigen, terwijl een koersdaling onder de steun een nieuwe neerwaartse beweging kan starten. Beide scenario’s zijn technisch gezien goed te volgen via de zones die de markt nu al weken respecteert. Breder overzicht van de Solana netwerkactiviteit Naast de prijsgrafiek speelt ook de on-chain activiteit van het Solana netwerk een rol. Data van verschillende analyse platforms laat zien dat het aantal actieve wallets stabiel blijft. Het aantal nieuwe adressen groeit ook licht, wat duidt op een gestage toestroom van nieuwe gebruikers. Transactievolumes in DeFi protocollen op het Solana netwerk blijven consistent. Dat geeft aan dat de onderliggende activiteit gezond blijft, ondanks de zijwaartse koersbeweging. Voor lange termijn SOL holders is het vooral interessant dat de staking ratio van Solana licht stijgt. Dat betekent dat er meer tokens in het netwerk vastgezet worden, wat het aanbod op crypto exchanges verkleint. Dit kan op termijn invloed hebben op de prijsdynamiek, afhankelijk van de vraagzijde. Vooruitblik Solana koers: wanneer komt de volgende beweging? De Solana koers blijft nog steeds gevangen tussen twee duidelijke grenzen: steun bij $223 en weerstand bij $234. De prijs beweegt al dagen in dit smalle gebied zonder duidelijke richting. De technische structuur wijst op een opbouwfase waarin de bulls langzaam kracht verzamelen. Zodra deze consolidatie krachtig wordt doorbroken, zal de volgende candle waarschijnlijk bepalen welke richting de nieuwe trend inslaat. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Breekt Solana koers binnenkort door $234 na weken van consolidatie? is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
MetYa
MET$0.2238-0.48%
Wink
LIKE$0.010183-14.66%
OP
OP$0.7245-3.41%
Dela
Coinstats2025/10/04 20:16
Dela
Pi Network News: Major Development Announced as Project Enters New Phase

Pi Network News: Major Development Announced as Project Enters New Phase

The project, often at the center of debate within the crypto community, has quietly introduced DEX and AMM testing environments […] The post Pi Network News: Major Development Announced as Project Enters New Phase appeared first on Coindoo.
Pi Network
PI$0.26062-1.08%
Major
MAJOR$0.12462-2.67%
Dela
Coindoo2025/10/04 20:15
Dela
XRP’s Rise: Wall Street’s New Darling and a Dual Opportunity for OurCryptoMiner

XRP’s Rise: Wall Street’s New Darling and a Dual Opportunity for OurCryptoMiner

OurCryptoMiner offers easy-to-use cloud mining services with a clear process and no barriers to entry. The platform supports flexible contract income plans and diverse payment methods, making it easy for any investor to participate.
XRP
XRP$2.964-2.75%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010716+11.61%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.12499-3.00%
Dela
Coinstats2025/10/04 20:12
Dela
Gopher — active participation in the testnet with the aim of airdrop

Gopher — active participation in the testnet with the aim of airdrop

Gopher is a Layer-1 data network that allows users to own, share, and earn from their data for AI. Recently, the team launched a testnet where users can farm points that will later be converted into GOAI tokens. The project was developed by the Masa team, which previously raised over $17.7 million from investors such […] Сообщение Gopher — active participation in the testnet with the aim of airdrop появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Solayer
LAYER$0.4127-3.86%
1
1$0.007955+23.00%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1201-5.43%
Dela
Incrypted2025/10/04 20:04
Dela
The Great Migration: Why 40,000 PEPE Investors Are Dumping Meme Coins for Digitap ($TAP)

The Great Migration: Why 40,000 PEPE Investors Are Dumping Meme Coins for Digitap ($TAP)

Investors chasing quick wins in meme coins are now making a quiet exodus. Over the past few weeks, on-chain data suggest that 40,000+ PEPE holders, tired of volatility and hype, are shifting capital into projects with real promise. Among the top destinations of this capital migration is Digitap ($TAP), a crypto project combining utility, privacy,
WHY
WHY$0.00000002974-8.18%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000973-4.04%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002448-4.22%
Dela
Coinstats2025/10/04 20:00
Dela
Cronos Market Cap Sinks, SHIB Fights for Support, BlockDAG’s Testnet Awakening Powers Toward $420M Presale

Cronos Market Cap Sinks, SHIB Fights for Support, BlockDAG’s Testnet Awakening Powers Toward $420M Presale

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/shib-burn-soars-cronos-drops-blockdag-presale-booms/
Capverse
CAP$0.13117-5.82%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001237-2.13%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013436-1.32%
Dela
Coinstats2025/10/04 20:00
Dela
Vitalik publicly questioned Peter Thiel's "non-cyberpunk" stance, which is a factional struggle in technological thought.

Vitalik publicly questioned Peter Thiel's "non-cyberpunk" stance, which is a factional struggle in technological thought.

By Eric, Foresight News Yesterday morning Beijing time, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin posted a screenshot of an article written by Peter Thiel in 2009 on X, with the caption: "Reminder that Peter Thiel is, to put it mildly, not a cypherpunk." If Vitalik's concerns two months ago about the risks of over-leverage in Ethereum DATs were merely a "friendly reminder," then this time, his direct criticism of Peter Thiel, a backer of BitMine and ETHZilla, two publicly traded Ethereum DATs, can be seen as a "direct challenge." However, this challenge doesn't appear to be solely directed at DAT companies. Vitalik's real concerns may be related to Peter Thiel's extreme political views, which are precisely the opposite of the cypherpunk ideologies that uphold decentralization. Peter Thiel: I no longer believe freedom and democracy are compatible Last October, Polymarket refuted the New York Times' report that it had political leanings. In its response, it stated that although Peter Thiel is the founder of Founders Fund, an investor in Polymarket, his political leanings will not affect the operation of the platform. Peter Thiel’s extreme political leanings are no longer news, but this seems to be the first time it has been widely discussed in the Web3 world. The screenshot Vitalik posted is from Peter Thiel’s 2009 article “The Education of a Libertarian”. In the article, Peter Thiel expressed his extreme disappointment with politics and believed that liberals at the time should find a way out of all forms of politics. He said, “Since there is no longer any truly free place in our world, I suspect that the way to escape must involve some new and hitherto untried method, leading us to some unknown country; for this reason, I am committed to studying new technologies that may create new spaces for freedom.” The new technologies mentioned by Peter Thiel include three possible areas: cyberspace, space and oceans. This article was published shortly after Bitcoin's launch, against the backdrop of a global financial crisis unleashed by Wall Street's greed. Peter Thiel advocates for using technology to bypass politics and create an absolute libertarian utopia. However, he rejects the "techno-utopianism" that assumes technology possesses its own power and will. Instead, he believes technology should confront politics, creating a new world free from political control. In this description, it seems that Peter Thiel's propositions are similar to those of the early cypherpunks. They believe that technology can create a better world, and they also believe that the development of technology will one day break the constraints of politics and give birth to a truly free country. Founders Fund, of which Peter Thiel serves as managing partner, has invested in a wide range of Web3 projects, including in recent years Polymarket, Avail, Igloo (the parent company of Pudgy Penguins), and Caldera, a Rollup-as-a-Service platform. While Peter Thiel shares the same belief in "technology changing the world" as crypto fundamentalists, his approach to achieving this goal has been quite different. In "The Education of a Libertarian," Peter Thiel's disillusionment with democracy is actually a disappointment with egalitarianism. Since the expansion of universal suffrage (especially women's suffrage) and the expansion of the welfare state in the United States in the 20th century, "capitalist democracy" has become a self-contradictory fantasy. In his view, the egalitarian tendencies of the general electorate hinder a truly free market, and therefore liberals should "escape politics" rather than try to convince the majority of voters. Peter Thiel and his followers, known for their superior understanding of technology and their foresight into future development, place greater trust in the "best minds"—technological and capital elites—to govern society, rather than relying on democratic procedures based on one person, one vote. Companies he has invested in, such as Palantir and Anduril, have undertaken numerous government surveillance and border enforcement projects, drawing criticism for "using algorithms and big data to replace democratic decision-making," essentially outsourcing public power to opaque private high-tech companies. Frankfurt-born Peter Thiel's reading list includes works by Nazi jurist Carl Schmitt, civilizational decline theorist Oswald Spengler, and The Sovereign Individual. These ideologies share a disdain for universal suffrage, a reverence for power, and a belief in historical cycles and a "state of exception." Peter Thiel combines Schmitt's "friend-and-enemy" political perspective and Spengler's "good times-bad times" authoritarian fatalism with Silicon Valley's "technological acceleration" discourse, creating a hybrid ideology of "hyper-neoliberalism + anti-democracy" that scholars have called fascist inflection. Renowned American journalist and historian Eoin Higgins, in his book "Owned: How Tech Billionaires on the Right Bought the Loudest Voice on the Left," published in February of this year, describes how tech leaders flocked to Trump after his 2016 election victory. On December 14, 2016, Thiel attended a Trump campaign meeting. The billionaire investor also brought along allies Elon Musk and Alex Karp, even though their respective companies, Tesla and Palantir, were not on the same level as companies like Google, Microsoft, and Apple at the time. During Trump's second term, Peter Thiel was behind Vice President Vance and David Sacks, the White House director of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence and the so-called "Crypto Czar." Elon Musk, his protégé brought to the White House during Trump's first term, has become another symbol of Silicon Valley elitism. The world's richest man, even considering the noise of rocket launches, has developed a near-insane hatred of the government, or more precisely, bureaucracy. This hatred has manifested in DOGE's frantic purge of certain government departments. Clearly, this extreme ideological confrontation has left Vitalik feeling a sense of unease. Whose freedom is true freedom? While both advocated for using technology to change the world, Peter Thiel chose to allow the elite to master technology and rule over the "mortals." Satoshi Nakamoto and Vitalik, on the other hand, were more committed to equal rights in technology, creating a stark ideological opposition. Vitalik's real concern was that a group of tech elites, armed with vast amounts of capital, would exploit their power and influence to transform Ethereum into a decentralized network controlled by extreme totalitarians. While Ethereum might still be the world's computer and handle the majority of transactions for stablecoins and tokenized RWAs, it would no longer be the Ethereum that cypherpunks envisioned. Vitalik's direct motivation for developing Ethereum came from Blizzard nerfing his favorite World of Warcraft character. However, Vitalik isn't opposed to nerfs; he simply believes the decision should be made in a more democratic manner, and even if the final vote still results in a nerf, he's still okay with it. Peter Thiel, on the other hand, would arbitrarily choose not to nerf a character. This is perhaps the biggest difference between the two. In the comments section of the tweet, Vitalik agreed with the view that "Ethereum needs to be like Bitcoin eventually, where development should stop/shut down at some point, or maintenance should be minimized." He supports gradual rigidification and a more cautious approach to major changes to the protocol after short-term expansion, streamlining of Ethereum, and clearing of technical debt. This view actually corresponds to the "technological utopianism" mentioned by Peter Thiel. However, for Peter Thiel, who combines the denial of democracy, technological authoritarianism, and capital seizure of power, and goes beyond the boundaries of conventional conservatism or libertarianism, his view of freedom seems to be to restrict the freedom of the majority for the sake of absolute freedom for a few. This proposition with absolute "right" and "wrong" seems to bring "absolute political rule" to the other extreme of "absolute technological elite rule." Interestingly, Vitalik received $100,000 in funding from Peter Thiel in 2014 to develop Ethereum. Eleven years later, while the then-innocent teenager has shed his crypto fundamentalism and become a leading figure in the decentralized world, Peter Thiel still clings to his extreme ideology, which I struggle to find the right words to describe. In the next ten years, will Ethereum become a weapon of absolute freedom for a small number of people, or a tool of relative freedom for the majority?
Notcoin
NOT$0.001597-2.74%
Threshold
T$0.01549-3.06%
RealLink
REAL$0.08452+0.89%
Dela
PANews2025/10/04 19:57
Dela
Cathie Wood: Early Life and Net Worth – The Vision Behind ARK Invest and the Future of Innovation

Cathie Wood: Early Life and Net Worth – The Vision Behind ARK Invest and the Future of Innovation

Cathie Wood’s vision shapes the future of disruptive innovation investments. ARK Invest pioneers the future of technology through strategic investment leadership. Cathie Wood’s wealth reflects her bold bets on transformative technologies. Cathie Wood is revolutionizing the world of finance and investment with her bold approach to disruptive innovation. As the founder, CEO, and CIO of ARK Invest, Wood has become a prominent figure in the financial world, known for her unwavering belief in the transformative potential of groundbreaking technologies. Her work is reshaping how investors view sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, electric vehicles, and genomics. Wood’s influence extends beyond managing one of the most influential investment firms in the world—she is helping to pioneer a new approach to investing, where innovation is at the core. Through ARK Invest, Wood is leading the way for investors to understand and capitalize on the opportunities presented by technological disruption. Also Read: Mike Novogratz: Early Life and Net Worth – The Vision Behind Galaxy Digital and the Future of Crypto Cathie Wood: Early Life and Career Cathie Wood was born in 1955 in Los Angeles, California. Growing up, she was always intellectually curious and driven. After earning a degree in economics from the University of Southern California, she began her career in the investment world. Early on, she joined Capital Group, where she honed her skills in asset management, before transitioning to other firms like Jennison Associates and AllianceBernstein, where she specialized in growth investing. Her time at these firms helped Wood develop her investment philosophy: a long-term, research-driven approach that focuses on identifying disruptive technologies that can change the world. By 2014, with years of experience under her belt, Wood decided to pursue her vision independently by founding ARK Invest. The Birth of ARK Invest: A New Era of Disruptive Innovation In 2014, Wood founded ARK Invest with the bold vision of building a firm that focused on investing in disruptive innovation. Unlike traditional investment firms, ARK Invest takes an active approach to identifying and investing in technologies that have the potential to change industries and societies. ARK’s unique approach involves significant research into emerging technologies and their long-term impact, enabling the firm to anticipate trends and build a diversified portfolio of future-focused assets. ARK Invest has become widely known for its ability to invest in and nurture companies that are leading the way in industries like electric vehicles, autonomous driving, gene editing, and artificial intelligence. Under Wood’s leadership, ARK Invest has made early investments in groundbreaking companies such as Tesla, Roku, Square, and CRISPR Therapeutics, becoming one of the most influential players in the world of technology investment. Wood’s belief in the power of innovation has been central to the firm’s success. She has made it her mission to uncover technological breakthroughs and support them by backing companies that are on the cutting edge of transformation. Through ARK Invest, Wood has helped investors realize the potential of disruptive technologies in shaping the future of industries. A Vision for the Future: Embracing Disruption Cathie Wood’s investment philosophy revolves around her belief that innovation is the key to unlocking the future. Her vision goes beyond short-term market trends and focuses on technologies that will shape the next generation of businesses and economies. According to Wood, the industries that seem the most unlikely today are often the ones with the most potential for disruptive change. Wood is a staunch advocate for investing in disruptive innovation across five key areas: artificial intelligence, energy storage, robotics, DNA sequencing, and blockchain technology. Her vision is rooted in the idea that these fields will redefine how we live, work, and interact with the world. Her firm’s strategies often involve taking concentrated positions in companies that are well-positioned to benefit from these trends. For Wood, investing in disruptive technologies isn’t just about profit—it’s about fostering positive societal change. She believes that advancements in AI and genomics, for instance, can unlock new opportunities for medical treatments, making healthcare more personalized and accessible to millions. Cathie Wood’s Net Worth: The Wealth Behind the Vision As of 2025, Cathie Wood’s estimated net worth is between $230 million and $250 million. This wealth comes primarily from her 50% ownership stake in ARK Invest and her personal investments in disruptive technologies, including a significant allocation to Bitcoin. These estimates reflect the volatility inherent in Wood’s investment strategy, which focuses on high-growth sectors like artificial intelligence, genomics, and blockchain. ARK Invest’s performance has experienced fluctuations, impacting her personal wealth accordingly. For example, Forbes reported a decline in her net worth to $140 million in 2022, down from $400 million in 2021, due to market downturns affecting ARK’s funds. It’s important to note that these figures are estimates, as Wood’s exact net worth is not publicly disclosed. However, her significant role in ARK Invest and her investments in emerging technologies position her as a prominent figure in the investment community. Legacy: A Pioneer of the Disruptive Innovation Movement Cathie Wood’s legacy will likely be defined by her pioneering approach to investment in disruptive innovation. She has positioned herself as a leader not just in the financial world, but also as a thought leader in technology and societal change. Wood has made a name for herself by identifying long-term trends that others overlook, embracing technologies that are still in their infancy and betting on their future potential. Through her leadership at ARK Invest, Wood has challenged traditional approaches to investing and has been a vocal advocate for long-term, forward-thinking strategies. Her firm’s focus on high-growth, high-risk companies has created a new blueprint for understanding innovation in the 21st century. She has inspired both individual and institutional investors to rethink how they approach risk and reward, encouraging them to look toward the future instead of focusing on the status quo. Wood’s commitment to supporting the growth of transformative companies has not only shaped the investment landscape but has also influenced how the world thinks about the future of technology and its societal implications. FAQs 1. Who is Cathie Wood? Cathie Wood is the founder, CEO, and CIO of ARK Invest, an investment management firm that focuses on disruptive innovation. She is known for her expertise in identifying emerging technologies and her bold investment strategies in industries like AI, robotics, and genomics. 2. What is ARK Invest? ARK Invest is a global investment firm founded by Cathie Wood in 2014. The firm focuses on disruptive innovation and invests in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and blockchain. ARK Invest is known for its actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that focus on high-growth sectors. 3. What is Cathie Wood’s net worth? As of 2025, Cathie Wood’s estimated net worth is $6.5 billion, primarily derived from her investments in disruptive technologies and her ownership stake in ARK Invest. 4. What is Cathie Wood’s investment philosophy? Cathie Wood’s investment philosophy centers on identifying and investing in disruptive technologies that have the potential to transform industries and societies. She focuses on five key areas: artificial intelligence, energy storage, robotics, DNA sequencing, and blockchain. 5. How has Cathie Wood influenced the investment world? Cathie Wood has redefined how investors approach disruptive technologies, advocating for a long-term investment strategy that embraces high-growth, transformative companies. Her leadership at ARK Invest has made her a key figure in shaping the future of technology and finance. Also Read: Joe Lubin: Early Life and Net Worth – The Vision Behind Consensys and Ethereum The post Cathie Wood: Early Life and Net Worth – The Vision Behind ARK Invest and the Future of Innovation appeared first on 36Crypto.
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003444+1.56%
LayerNet
NET$0.00008049+1.38%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0003817+8.62%
Dela
Coinstats2025/10/04 19:50
Dela

Trendande nyheter

Mer

ADA Chart “Never Looked This Good,” Analyst Says

FTX Warns Users of Ongoing Phishing Campaigns Amid Bankruptcy Distributions

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

U.S. tech giants reached $20.8 trillion market cap, surpassing the EU’s $19.4 trillion GDP milestone

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain