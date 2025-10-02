US government report paints Chinese AI models a security risk

The US government report on AI has called Chinese models adversary AI. According to the Centre for AI Standards and Innovation (CAISI), Chinese models pose risks to AI developers, consumers, and US national security due to their security shortcomings and censorship. According to the report, Chinese models lag behind their American counterparts in performance, cost, security, and adoption, despite their growing global popularity. The US has had issues with China's AI, but more so with DeepSeek. China's most high-profile AI company that challenged the dominance of the US AI. Most recently, DeepSeek has come under fire in the US after being accused of stealing user data and amplifying Chinese state narratives. The US government weighs DeepSeek against its AI models The evaluation by CAISI marks the first time the US government has conducted a comprehensive assessment of DeepSeek's capabilities and popularity in comparison to top US models, including Anthropic's Claude Opus 4, OpenAI's GPT-5, and its open-source model, gpt-oss. The study said that DeepSeek's models scored lower than US models on almost all of 19 public and internal benchmarks. The report also states that the models are more likely to be jailbroken by hackers and cybercriminals seeking to engage in illegal activities. The Hangzhou start-up's open-weight models have helped China catch up to the US in the global AI adoption race. Open-weight models, which are also sometimes called open-source models, have their intelligence encoded in variables that are made public. Since January, DeepSeek downloads models on the developer site Hugging Face have gone up by almost 1,000%. Downloads of models from Alibaba Cloud's Qwen family also went up by 135%, the report found. Alibaba Cloud is closing in on Meta Platforms, the developer behind the Llama family of models, as the second-most popular model of all time. However, US firms…