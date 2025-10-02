2025-10-05 Sunday

The post Avalanche Treasury Co to merge with MLAC in $675M deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Avalanche Treasury Co. (AVAT), a digital asset treasury firm aligned with the Avalanche Foundation will merge with Mountain Lake Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MLAC) in a business combination valued at more than $675 million. The deal, which includes about $460 million in treasury assets, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026 pending regulatory and shareholder approvals, with the combined company slated to list on Nasdaq. The transaction gives institutional investors a new pathway to gain AVAX exposure through a public vehicle. AVAT’s launch strategy includes discounted token purchases and priority rights on Avalanche Foundation sales to US treasury companies, offering an entry point at 0.77x multiple of net asset value. The firm aims to expand its holdings to more than $1 billion in AVAX, positioning itself as a key partner in Avalanche’s growing ecosystem, according to the company’s press release. Advisors and board members include Avalanche founder Emin Gün Sirer, Ava Labs executive John Nahas, and representatives from Dragonfly Capital, Galaxy Digital and Aave.  CEO Bart Smith, formerly of Susquehanna International Group and AllianceBernstein, said the company intends to deploy capital actively across ecosystem initiatives, including real-world asset tokenization, stablecoin infrastructure and validator operations. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/avalanche-treasury-merge-mlac
2025/10/02 23:44
The post a $675 million operation to revolutionize AVAX appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Avalanche Treasury Co. (AVAT) has announced one of the most significant operations in the digital asset sector, signing a definitive business combination agreement with Mountain Lake Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MLAC). The total value of the transaction exceeds 675 million dollars, marking a crucial step towards creating a public and integrated financial ecosystem for AVAX, the native token of the Avalanche blockchain. The operation, made public on October 1, 2025, stipulates that the new company resulting from the merger will be listed on Nasdaq in the first quarter of 2026, pending regulatory and shareholder approval. This project aims to offer institutional investors privileged and strategic access to AVAX, going beyond the simple passive exposures offered by traditional ETFs. An ecosystem worth over a billion dollars The stated goal of AVAT is ambitious: to build a treasury ecosystem worth over a billion dollars in AVAX assets, solidifying its position as a key partner within the Avalanche network. The initial capital raise will bring about 460 million dollars in treasury assets, funded concurrently or immediately after the announcement of the operation. This capitalization strategy aims to make AVAT the leading public vehicle for institutional exposure to AVAX, offering investors a unique opportunity to actively participate in the growth of the Avalanche ecosystem. A discounted entry for investors One of the most significant elements of the agreement is the opportunity for investors to enter the AVAX ecosystem under particularly advantageous conditions. The operation indeed provides an entry point at 0.77x of the net asset value (mNAV), which translates to a 23% discount compared to the direct purchase of AVAX or through passive ETFs, according to current data. This competitive advantage stems from the exclusive relationship between AVAT and the Avalanche Foundation, which materializes in an initial acquisition of AVAX tokens at a discounted price…
2025/10/02 23:29
The post Global chipmakers surge $200 billion amid AI frenzy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The market value of global chipmakers surged to over $200 billion as investors showed interest in artificial intelligence. OpenAI deepened its alliances with Samsung and SK to expand Korea’s AI infrastructure under the Stargate program. The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) reported that Worldwide chip sales increased 3.6% month-to-month. The report revealed that an estimated $62.1 billion of global semiconductor sales were recorded worldwide in July 2025, representing a 20.6% increase over the $51.5 billion sold in July 2024 and a 3.6% rise over the $59.9 billion sold in June 2025. John Neufer, SIA president and CEO, stated that global semiconductor sales remained robust, surpassing the outcome in June and outpacing those of July last year. The SIA report elaborated that regionally, sales in July were down in Japan (-6.3%) but up in the Americas (29.3%), other (35.6%), China (10.4%), and Europe (5.7%). The Americas (8.6%) and the other regions (4.9%) experienced month-to-month sales growth in May, while the European region (0.0%) remained stable. In contrast, China (-1.3%) and Japan (-0.2%) saw declines. OpenAI fuels market Rally as Korean chip exports surge to record levels On October 2, OpenAI recorded a US$500 billion (RM2.1 trillion) valuation in an employee share sale under its contract with a consortium of South Korean chipmakers. OpenAI deal pushed the KOSPI (KRX) Index to a record high of 2.70%, and Korean chip firms are among the most profitable today. NVIDIA Corp. looked set to power with a 1.35% increase today, while Samsung Electronics Co. saw a 3.49% increase in share price, and SK Hynix Inc. saw a 9.86% increase. NVIDIA sales jumped 56% to $46.74 billion in the three months that ended in July. Profit reached more than 59%  to  $26.42 billion,  Nvidia’s results have been highly anticipated since the publication of OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot in…
2025/10/02 23:24
The post SWIFT blockchain ledger for 24/7 global payments underway appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Finance > SWIFT blockchain ledger for 24/7 global payments underway SWIFT, the world’s largest international financial messaging network, announced that it has begun developing a blockchain-based shared digital ledger, along with a group of over 30 banks from 16 countries, with the first use case focused on real-time, 24/7 cross-border payments. The shared ledger will provide a secure, real-time log of transactions between financial institutions by recording, sequencing, and validating transactions on the blockchain, with rules enforced through smart contracts. “At Swift, our mission has always been to continually innovate and elevate the cross-border payments experience. Today, we are taking a pivotal step forward: adding a blockchain-based shared ledger to our technology infrastructure,” the network stated in a press release. “The ledger will be built for interoperability, both with existing and emerging networks, while maintaining the trust, resilience and compliance synonymous with Swift and critical to the secure functioning of global finance.” SWIFT, which stands for the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, is a member-owned cooperative made up of over 11,500 global financial institutions and banks across more than 200 countries. It provides an international messaging network that informs users when payments have been sent and received. It is the largest such platform and, according to SWIFT, the entire world’s gross domestic product (GDP) passes over its network roughly every three days “to keep supply chains moving and economies turning.” SWIFT’s new landmark initiative was announced at Sibos 2025 in Frankfurt, with the organization saying it will “extend Swift’s trusted platform into a digital environment, unlocking the potential for instant, always-on transactions at global scale and accelerating the industry’s transition to digital finance across more than 200 countries and territories.” The project will start with a conceptual prototype, designed in collaboration with blockchain technology company…
2025/10/02 23:23
The post Polygon partners with AlloyX and Standard Chartered on tokenized fund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polygon has become the launch venue for a new tokenized money market fund (MMF) developed by AlloyX, with Standard Chartered Bank taking on the roles of custodian and registrar. Announced Thursday, the partnership is designed to offer institutional investors a bridge between traditional regulated fund products and blockchain-based financial infrastructure. At the center of the rollout is the AlloyX Real Yield Token (RYT), which represents exposure to the China Asset Management Select USD Money Market Fund. Unlike conventional shares, these tokens are issued and transacted on Polygon’s blockchain, while Standard Chartered ensures off-chain asset custody and recordkeeping. AlloyX has integrated Chainlink’s Proof of Reserve and NAVLink to provide real-time transparency into the assets backing the token, aiming to address a common institutional concern about on-chain financial products. AlloyX was acquired earlier this year by Hong Kong’s Solowin Holdings for $350 million, a move that reinforced its positioning as a stablecoin and tokenization provider for the Asia-Pacific market. With RYT, the company is adding an additional layer of decentralized finance mechanics, such as looping strategies on Polygon, to enhance liquidity and yield. The project reflects a broader push toward real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, which has attracted both startups and established asset managers. Franklin Templeton and Ondo Finance, among others, have previously launched tokenized MMF structures. AlloyX’s decision to work with Standard Chartered signals an effort to reassure institutional clients on issues of custody, compliance, and oversight, while Polygon’s low-cost settlement network provides scalability for fund transactions. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/polygon-alloyx-standard-chartered
2025/10/02 23:14
The post Circle Expands $635M Treasury to Solana, Upexy Places All Bets on Solana, and More… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates: Circle Expands $635M Treasury to Solana, Upexy Places All Bets on Solana, and More… Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/next-crypto-to-explode-live-news-october-2-2025/
2025/10/02 23:13
The post US government report paints Chinese AI models a security risk appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US government report on AI has called Chinese models adversary AI. According to the Centre for AI Standards and Innovation (CAISI), Chinese models pose risks to AI developers, consumers, and US national security due to their security shortcomings and censorship. According to the report, Chinese models lag behind their American counterparts in performance, cost, security, and adoption, despite their growing global popularity.  The US has had issues with China’s AI, but more so with DeepSeek. China’s most high-profile AI company that challenged the dominance of the US AI. Most recently, DeepSeek has come under fire in the US after being accused of stealing user data and amplifying Chinese state narratives. The US government weighs DeepSeek against its AI models The evaluation by CAISI marks the first time the US government has conducted a comprehensive assessment of DeepSeek’s capabilities and popularity in comparison to top US models, including Anthropic’s Claude Opus 4, OpenAI’s GPT-5, and its open-source model, gpt-oss. The study said that DeepSeek’s models scored lower than US models on almost all of 19 public and internal benchmarks. The report also states that the models are more likely to be jailbroken by hackers and cybercriminals seeking to engage in illegal activities. The Hangzhou start-up’s open-weight models have helped China catch up to the US in the global AI adoption race. Open-weight models, which are also sometimes called open-source models, have their intelligence encoded in variables that are made public.  Since January, DeepSeek downloads models on the developer site Hugging Face have gone up by almost 1,000%. Downloads of models from Alibaba Cloud’s Qwen family also went up by 135%, the report found. Alibaba Cloud is closing in on Meta Platforms, the developer behind the Llama family of models, as the second-most popular model of all time. However, US firms…
2025/10/02 23:12
The post Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Buys Occidental’s OxyChem For $9.7 Billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Berkshire Hathaway announced Thursday it would acquire Occidental Petroleum’s petrochemical unit, OxyChem, in a deal valued at $9.7 billion, the largest deal by billionaire Warren Buffett’s firm in the last three years. Buffett has said his Berkshire Hathaway would not take complete control of the oil firm. Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Key Facts Berkshire, which holds a roughly 28.2% stake in Occidental, announced it would pay $9.7 billion in an all-cash transaction for OxyChem, $6.5 billion of which Occidental said it would use to reduce debt to below $15 billion. The acquisition appears to be the largest for Berkshire since it acquired insurance firm Allegheny Corporation for $11.6 billion in 2022. OxyChem produces basic chemicals like chlorine, sodium hydroxide and others used for water treatment and healthcare, and Occidental in August lowered its full-year forecast for the unit’s pre-tax income by about 15% to a range of $800 million to $900 million, citing an ongoing market surplus. Surprising Fact Berkshire’s announcement does not mention Buffett, marking an apparent signal of the firm’s leadership transition to Greg Abel, whom Buffett said in May would assume Berkshire’s chief executive role. Abel serves as Berkshire’s vice chair, and Buffett will remain the company’s chairman and will still be involved in decision-making processes. Forbes Valuation Buffett, who became Berkshire’s CEO in 1970, has a fortune estimated at $148.5 billion, ranking him the 10th-wealthiest person in the world. His Berkshire currently holds about $344 billion in cash. Key Background Buffett’s Berkshire has long held investments in Occidental, after first fueling the company’s purchase of Anadarko Petroleum with a $10 billion commitment in 2019. Berkshire was granted regulatory approval in 2022 to acquire as much as a 50% stake in Occidental, and the conglomerate—whose investing portfolio ranges from stakes in Apple,…
2025/10/02 22:57
The post Leading Solana treasury company Sharps Technology announces $100M stock buyback appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sharps Technology, one of the leading Solana treasury companies, announced a $100M buyback of its common stock. The deal will boost Sharps Technology shares with a mix of open-market and negotiated purchases.  Sharps Technology, Inc., one of the leading Solana treasuries, announced a plan to buy back its own shares, reinvesting $100M. The buyback will include a mix of open-market and negotiated purchases. Sharps Technology took up its buyback as other DAT stocks were sliding, losing between 40% and 85% from their peak valuations.  To date, Sharps Technology has acquired 2.140M SOL, making it the second-largest DAT company for Solana. Following the repurchase announcement, SSTS shares traded at $6.78, near their lower range for the past six months.  The Sharps Technology treasury has been building up for a little over a month, with $400M in investments. The treasury was launched on September 2, briefly standing out as the largest SOL reserve. Soon after that, Forward Technologies took the lead with over 6.8M in SOL. Over time, Solana companies acquired 17.80M SOL, of which 11.58M are staked, with 2M added in the past weeks. Solana treasuries are the first to try staking at scale, including liquid staking.  Sharps Technology retains its pharmaceutical product business, after reaching the revenue stage in August. Sharps Technology to retain entire SOL treasury The stock buybacks will not affect the SOL reserves, and Sharps Technology does not plan treasury operations for the financing.  DAT companies resort to buybacks to boost their share’s reputation. Crypto fluctuations often mean treasury companies log significant market price losses after the initial phase of enthusiasm.  Recently, DeFi Dev Corp., another high-profile treasury company, also extended its share repurchase program.  Treasury companies rely on a strong holder ethos, so far avoiding contagion and not selling any of the crypto in their treasuries.…
2025/10/02 22:51
The post Injective Launches Pre-IPO Derivatives, Distances from Robinhood Offering appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Injective Protocol, a layer-1 blockchain focused on decentralized finance, is launching onchain pre-IPO perpetual markets, giving global investors access to trade synthetic versions of major private companies such as OpenAI. The new offering allows users to take up to five times leveraged positions on private company valuations directly through Injective, a move the protocol says distinguishes it from centralized pre-IPO products offered by platforms like Robinhood. According to Injective’s announcement on Wednesday, the Pre-IPO perpetuals are powered by onchain data sourced from Seda Protocol, which provides decentralized oracle infrastructure to bring price data onto blockchains, and Caplight, which aggregates private market pricing data for venture-backed companies. Source: Injective “Unlike other pre-IPO solutions from Robinhood and others, Injective’s Pre-IPO perps are built different,” the protocol said, highlighting features such as full onchain execution, programmability, composability and capital efficiency. The first pre-IPO perpetual market will list ChatGPT developer OpenAI, with trading available on Helix, a decentralized exchange built on Injective. The protocol said additional private companies will be added in October. Injective positioned the launch as part of its broader mission to “bring every financial market onchain,” referencing its focus on real-world asset (RWA) tokenization and the expansion of DeFi into traditional markets. The RWA market has grown rapidly this year, with the total value of onchain financial assets reaching almost $32 billion, according to industry data. The RWA market is currently dominated by private credit and US Treasury debt. Source: RWA.xyz Related: Deutsche Telekom subsidiary becomes a validator for Injective blockchain A distinction from Robinhood’s private equity tokens Historically, pre-IPO market access has been restricted to institutional or accredited investors, creating barriers for retail participants. Injective’s model uses onchain perpetual derivatives tied to reference prices of private companies, offering a decentralized and permissionless way to gain exposure, though not equivalent to…
2025/10/02 22:49
