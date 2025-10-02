2025-10-05 Sunday

Kryptonyheter

Crypto.com and Sol Strategies team up for enhanced treasury management

Crypto.com and Sol Strategies team up for enhanced treasury management

The post Crypto.com and Sol Strategies team up for enhanced treasury management appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Crypto.com has partnered with SolStrategies, a Solana-focused treasury strategy firm, to improve its treasury management capabilities via validator integrations. The collaboration builds on Crypto.com’s expansion into Solana ecosystem partnerships and development of institutional treasury solutions. Crypto.com has partnered with SolStrategies, a Solana-focused treasury management firm, to strengthen its custody and validator offerings. Under the collaboration, SolStrategies will diversify its custody operations by using Crypto.com Custody for part of its treasury, while also making its enterprise-grade validator services available to Crypto.com’s institutional custody clients. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/cryptocom-solstrategies-partnership-treasury-management/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 23:35
Why Investing in Crypto Starts With BlockDAG, XRP, Sui, and Hyperliquid

Why Investing in Crypto Starts With BlockDAG, XRP, Sui, and Hyperliquid

The post Why Investing in Crypto Starts With BlockDAG, XRP, Sui, and Hyperliquid appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Learn the best crypto coin to buy in 2025. From payments to smart contracts, see how BlockDAG leads with nearly $420M raised and global adoption. Sui, XRP, and Hyperliquid have each created strong areas of focus, but in 2025, true staying power depends on real utility. Sui’s system of parallel execution enables speed, but it still lacks broad integration. XRP drives international transfers at scale but has yet to match modern smart contract platforms. Hyperliquid brings high-quality trading features but does not move beyond exchange-focused systems. By contrast, BlockDAG centers its entire model on real-world applications rather than relying on theory. With nearly $420M raised and 26.5B BDAG coins sold, the traction is visible. Its crypto presale price of $0.0013 in batch 30 has drawn huge demand, and with projections pointing upward, those focused on investing in crypto see it as a key project for 2025. 1. BlockDAG: Real Growth for Those Investing in Crypto BlockDAG has moved beyond concepts to become a proven framework. It directly connects blockchain to payments, logistics, and microfinance. Built on a hybrid DAG and Proof-of-Work system, it can process up to 15,000 transactions per second while maintaining decentralization. This allows it to keep pace as demand grows worldwide. From the beginning, BlockDAG (BDAG) has targeted lasting value rather than hype. Already, more than 20,000 X-Series miners are active across 130+ countries. Alongside this, its X1 mobile app has attracted over 3 million users, confirming that adoption is spreading globally across both hardware and software fronts. The project’s strength lies in purpose as much as performance. Its low-code Smart Contract Builder makes it simple for startups and institutions to launch blockchain-based solutions. Ethereum developers can also join smoothly thanks to EVM compatibility, which removes barriers for those who want to expand or migrate.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 23:27
CoinShares Strengthens Crypto Strategy with Bastion Asset Management Deal

CoinShares Strengthens Crypto Strategy with Bastion Asset Management Deal

TLDR CoinShares acquires Bastion Asset Management to expand actively managed crypto products. The deal strengthens CoinShares’ U.S. push with systematic crypto investment strategies. The acquisition enables CoinShares to launch market-neutral crypto funds for institutional investors. The move aligns with CoinShares’ goal to provide a complete suite of digital asset management solutions. CoinShares, a European digital [...] The post CoinShares Strengthens Crypto Strategy with Bastion Asset Management Deal appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/02 23:20
BBVA Becomes First European Bank to Offer 24/7 Retail Crypto Trading

BBVA Becomes First European Bank to Offer 24/7 Retail Crypto Trading

The launch is powered by SGX FX, a Singapore-based firm with decades of experience in foreign exchange infrastructure. BBVA is […] The post BBVA Becomes First European Bank to Offer 24/7 Retail Crypto Trading appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/02 23:03
Meme Culture Meets Utility as Pepe Dollar And LayerBrett Gain Momentum in Best Crypto Presale Rankings for Investors

Meme Culture Meets Utility as Pepe Dollar And LayerBrett Gain Momentum in Best Crypto Presale Rankings for Investors

Meme culture drives growth as Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) and LayerBrett emerge in best crypto presale rankings for 2025, blending humor with utility to stand out among top crypto presales.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/02 23:02
Cardano Accumulation Soars: Coinbase Bets Big On ADA’s Next Chapter, Is Price Rallying Soon?

Cardano Accumulation Soars: Coinbase Bets Big On ADA's Next Chapter, Is Price Rallying Soon?

With the price of Cardano (ADA) showing upward potential as the crypto market gains traction again, institutional buying pressure is experiencing a notable rise. One of the leading companies in the crypto sector that has been accumulating ADA at a substantial rate is American-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase. Coinbase Step Up Cardano Accumulation As the current […]
Bitcoinist2025/10/02 23:00
Crypto Casinos in 2025 — Regulation, Fast Payouts, and the Road Ahead

Crypto Casinos in 2025 — Regulation, Fast Payouts, and the Road Ahead

2025 is proving to be the year in which crypto casinos are moving from niche to mainstream at a pace that a couple of years ago would have been unimaginable. What was once the domain of hobbyists and tech enthusiasts has quickly become an attractive alternative to people from all walks of life.  The gameplay […]
Tronweekly2025/10/02 23:00
Top 3 Meme Coins That Could Spike 15,000%, One Could Rival Dogecoin This Year

Top 3 Meme Coins That Could Spike 15,000%, One Could Rival Dogecoin This Year

The search for the next meme coin breakout is heating up, as Telegram chats, X spaces, and trading forums buzz about which names could deliver life‑changing returns.
The Cryptonomist2025/10/02 22:56
Best Presale Crypto 2025: Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) Joins Nexchain and LayerBrett in Investor Headlines Worldwide

Best Presale Crypto 2025: Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) Joins Nexchain and LayerBrett in Investor Headlines Worldwide

The crypto market is shifting, and presale crypto tokens are at the center of the conversation. Investors are no longer just chasing hype but looking for projects that combine culture, technology, and real innovation. In 2025, several token presales are making headlines for their unique approaches. Pepe Dollar ($PEPD), Nexchain, and LayerBrett are among the top crypto presales that reflect this trend.  Each represents a different angle: Pepe Dollar leans into meme-powered finance, Nexchain brings AI-driven blockchain performance, and LayerBrett emphasizes scalability.  Together, they are shaping the narrative for what could be considered the best crypto presale to buy right now. Pepe Dollar Roadmap Highlights Strong Presale Growth The Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) roadmap reveals a detailed approach to building both culture and technology. In Phase 1, the project introduced its smart contract, passed KYC verification, and launched campaigns on Telegram and X. Influencer collaborations and original artwork releases helped establish its brand presence. Phase 2 is focused on presale crypto tokens, with the six-stage event supported by on-chain incentives and the “CTO the Dollar” campaign. A federal burn allocation of 29% adds transparency to supply management. Over $2.9 million has already been raised, with tokens priced at $0.006495 in Stage 2 and a confirmed launch price of $0.03695. Looking ahead, Phase 3 will expand the project with staking plans, meme partnerships, centralized and decentralized exchange listings, and Ethereum Layer-2 scaling tests.  The roadmap demonstrates how Pepe Dollar positions itself among the best crypto presales 2025, combining humor with payment infrastructure to create a unique presale coin in the Web3 ecosystem. Nexchain AI Blockchain Redefines Presale Projects Nexchain is the world’s first fully AI-powered blockchain, designed to revolutionize how decentralized systems operate. Its presale is structured with stage-based pricing, rewarding early participants as token values increase. By merging Proof-of-Stake with advanced NEX AI technology, Nexchain introduces a Hybrid Consensus that delivers unmatched scalability and speed. It also supports next-generation smart contracts that enable smooth interoperability across multiple blockchain ecosystems. This combination of AI and blockchain makes Nexchain one of the standout crypto presale projects for 2025. It is not just another coin presale but a platform aiming to set standards for performance and flexibility.  For investors seeking innovative web3 crypto presale opportunities, Nexchain has already proven itself as a strong contender. LayerBrett Expands Meme-Inspired Layer 2 Utility LayerBrett ($LBRETT) is another project climbing up the rankings of top presale crypto opportunities. Built as an Ethereum Layer 2 solution, it seeks to provide faster transactions, lower fees, and scalability while retaining the cultural appeal of meme coins. As of October 1, 2025, LayerBrett is priced at approximately $0.02221. The project recently reached a presale milestone of $3.7 million, signaling rising investor confidence. In addition, the launch of its new Ethereum Layer 2 network underscores its focus on combining utility with meme-based branding. For those comparing crypto coins on presale, LayerBrett stands out for its balance of cultural relevance and blockchain infrastructure. It highlights how token presales are evolving, with projects pushing beyond entertainment to deliver scalable solutions for Web3 adoption. Pepe Dollar, Nexchain, and LayerBrett Lead Presale Buzz Pepe Dollar ($PEPD), Nexchain, and LayerBrett together showcase the diversity of top crypto presales in 2025. Each has carved a niche in the presale crypto market, demonstrating how token presales can appeal to different investor goals. Pepe Dollar focuses on meme-driven PayFi, Nexchain pushes AI-driven blockchain innovation, and LayerBrett blends meme culture with Ethereum Layer 2 scalability. This variety shows that the best crypto presale to buy right now depends on whether investors value cultural impact, advanced technology, or scalability. As more cryptocurrency presales gain traction, these three projects remain central to conversations about new crypto presales and token presales shaping 2025. Pepe Dollar Website: https://Pepedollar .io/ Pepe Dollar Telegram: https://t.me/Pepedollar community This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.
Coinstats2025/10/02 22:55
Swedish Parliament Received Proposal from MPs to Create a National Bitcoin Reserve

Swedish Parliament Received Proposal from MPs to Create a National Bitcoin Reserve

Two members of the Swedish Democrats party, Dennis Dioukarev and David Perez, submitted a proposal to the Swedish parliament, the Riksdag, to study the possibility of creating a strategic national bitcoin reserve. In this initiative, dated October 1, 2025, the parliamentarians called on the government to conduct a study on how to build a state […] Сообщение Swedish Parliament Received Proposal from MPs to Create a National Bitcoin Reserve появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Incrypted2025/10/02 22:50
