Cartoonists Unite To Celebrate ‘Peanuts’ Creator in New Collection

The Essential Peanuts Courtesy of Abrams Books When Abrams approached Mark Evanier to author a book timed to the 75th anniversary of Peanuts appearing in newsprint, he only needed "half a second" to think it over before accepting the job. "I didn't even know what the money was or what the deadline was," the veteran writer of comics and television remembers over Zoom. "I said, 'Whatever it is, I'll do it!'" How could he not accept when Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Peppermint Patty, Linus, and the rest were one of the main reasons he wanted to become a professional writer in the first place? Even at 73-years-old, he's "never turned loose this love of comic strips." The end result became The Essential Peanuts (now on sale), which Evanier describes as "a festival of great Peanuts strips." One could also characterize the carefully curated collection as the definitive tome dedicated to late great Peanuts mastermind himself, Charles "Sparky" Schulz. "If you only had to have one book on Peanuts and Charles Schulz, this is probably the book," proclaims Mutts creator Patrick McDonnell, who touches on his friendship with Schulz in the book's introduction. "It covers all 50 years of the strip, it has some great photographs of Charles Schulz, and it has the entire history of him and his creation." Sparky, McDonnell adds, "was everything you'd want the guy who drew Peanuts to be. He was just so funny, kind, and nice. He was the cartoonist's cartoonist. He lived for cartoons. He loved nothing more than to sit around and talk about his favorite comic strips and how you draw. Cartooning was his life." "He was a very humble guy," echoes Evanier. "I certainly wouldn't have been that humble if I had that much money and that much reach." Cartoonist Charles M.…