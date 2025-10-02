MEXC Exchange
/
Kryptonyheter
/
2025-10-05 Sunday
Kryptonyheter
Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
DOGE XRP ETFs Bring Flows, Pepeto Presale Raises $6.8M Sparks Last Chance Urgency
The funds are built under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, which provides investor protections that many crypto products […] The post DOGE XRP ETFs Bring Flows, Pepeto Presale Raises $6.8M Sparks Last Chance Urgency appeared first on Coindoo.
DOGE
$0.25023
-3.37%
XRP
$2.9632
-2.77%
U
$0.010273
-2.28%
Dela
Coindoo
2025/10/03 00:21
Dela
LINK Launches Finance Upgrade, Ondo Tests Resistance, BlockDAG Breaks Into Mainstream With F1® Sponsorship!
The crypto market is once again proving that narratives shape momentum as much as numbers. Chainlink (LINK) price rally speculation is back on the table after its push to bring corporate actions on-chain with 24 leading financial institutions. At the same time, Ondo (ONDO) price analysis highlights its growing role in tokenizing real-world assets such [...] The post LINK Launches Finance Upgrade, Ondo Tests Resistance, BlockDAG Breaks Into Mainstream With F1® Sponsorship! appeared first on Blockonomi.
LINK
$22.1
-2.25%
FINANCE
$0.001443
-12.86%
ONDO
$0.92208
-3.10%
Dela
Blockonomi
2025/10/03 00:00
Dela
Ripple Price Analysis: Is XRP About to Break Out of Consolidation Past $3?
XRP continues to trade in a tightening range after losing momentum in September. Both USDT and BTC pairs are testing critical areas, which could decide the next major move in the coming weeks. Technical Analysis By Shayan The USDT Pair Against USDT, XRP is holding around $2.98 after bouncing from the $2.60 zone, where the […]
XRP
$2.9632
-2.77%
TRADE
$0.10244
-2.97%
BTC
$122,309.82
+0.09%
Dela
CryptoPotato
2025/10/02 23:57
Dela
Bay Miner Launches Cloud Mining Mobile App with Automated Daily Earnings for BTC and ETH Users
Bitcoin and Ethereum performed strongly in September 2025. BTC broke through the $117,607 mark at the beginning of this month. Despite the global macroeconomic environment being riddled with gaps, institutional ETF funds continued to flow in, consolidating their position as the leader of the cryptocurrency market. Ethereum, driven by the impact of multiple technologies and […]
CLOUD
$0.12497
-2.98%
MOBILE
$0.000345
-3.68%
APP
$0.001935
-4.82%
Dela
Coinstats
2025/10/02 23:56
Dela
CME Prepares First-Ever 24/7 Market for Crypto Futures
Starting in early 2026 – pending regulatory clearance – the exchange intends to make Bitcoin and Ethereum futures and options […] The post CME Prepares First-Ever 24/7 Market for Crypto Futures appeared first on Coindoo.
EVER
$0.01889
+1.77%
Dela
Coindoo
2025/10/02 23:55
Dela
Perp DEXs Hit $1 Trillion Monthly Volume for First Time as Aster, Hyperliquid Lead Surge
Decentralized perpetual futures exchanges reached a sector-wide trading volume of $1.226 trillion over the past 30 days for the first time according to DeFiLlama data.
PERP
$0.2941
-2.68%
1
$0.007955
+23.00%
ASTER
$2.0955
-0.34%
Dela
Coinstats
2025/10/02 23:51
Dela
Which Of These Could Rally 30x In October & Tipped As The Best Crypto To Buy Now: AVAX, ONDO, SUI Or RTX
Miss early entries and you may spend Q4 chasing green candles. AVAX, ONDO, SUI and the breakout RTX token are […] The post Which Of These Could Rally 30x In October & Tipped As The Best Crypto To Buy Now: AVAX, ONDO, SUI Or RTX appeared first on Coindoo.
NOW
$0.00498
+0.60%
AVAX
$30.16
-3.33%
ONDO
$0.92208
-3.10%
Dela
Coindoo
2025/10/02 23:50
Dela
Tesla Reports Record Vehicle Deliveries
The post Tesla Reports Record Vehicle Deliveries appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Elon Musk’s net worth returned above the $500 billion threshold on Wednesday after Tesla reported a record-setting number of vehicle deliveries through the third quarter, as Musk’s automaker appeared to benefit in the lead-up to a tax credit expiring for electric vehicle purchases. A rise in vehicle deliveries follows a historic decline the previous quarter, as the automaker faced public backlash for Elon Musk’s political shift. 2024 Invision Key Facts Tesla said Thursday it delivered 497,099 vehicles in the third quarter, above the company’s compiled consensus of 443,079 and economists’ projections of 456,000, according to FactSet. That surpasses Q4 2024 (495,600) for the most vehicles delivered by Tesla in a quarter, representing a 7.4% year-over-year increase. The automaker reported just over 384,000 vehicle deliveries through the second quarter in July, below analyst expectations and a 13% annual decline, the largest by Tesla on record and the second-straight quarterly decrease. Tesla shares rose 1.7% to around $467.50 shortly after trading opened Thursday morning. Forbes Valuation Musk is the world’s richest person with a fortune estimated at $500.8 billion as of Thursday. He became the first billionaire to be worth $500 billion or more on Wednesday, following Tesla’s 33% rally in September. Musk became the first person to be worth $400 billion or more in December. Tangent An uptick in quarterly vehicle deliveries follows Wednesday’s expiration of a $7,500 federal tax credit for Americans purchasing electric vehicles. EV sales have risen in recent years and at a rate faster than gas-powered cars, increasing by 7% to 1.6 million in 2024, well above the 2% rate for non-electric passenger vehicles, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. It’s not immediately clear whether the tax credit’s expiration will impact EV sales moving forward, though Ford CEO Jim Farley said Wednesday he “wouldn’t be…
COM
$0.01343
-1.27%
ELON
$0.00000009865
-3.88%
NET
$0.00008049
+1.38%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 23:48
Dela
Prices Top $119K as U.S. Government Shutdown Takes Effect; Options Look Cheap
The post Prices Top $119K as U.S. Government Shutdown Takes Effect; Options Look Cheap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin BTC$119,694.22 jumped to its highest in over two months as the U.S. government shut down operations, likely setting the stage for a positive fiat liquidity impulse. The leading cryptocurrency has risen nearly 4% in the past 24 hours, with prices briefly rising to $119,455 for the first time since mid-August, CoinDesk data show. Other major tokens such as ether ETH$4,413.04, XRP$2.9804, solana SOL$226.53 and DOGE$0.2546 have risen 4% to 7%. The CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20) has jumped 5% to 4,217 points. The rally follows a U.S. government shutdown on Wednesday after a deeply divided Congress prevented officials from reaching a funding deal. The shutdown could delay Friday’s nonfarm payrolls report, the official monthly jobs figure, which would eventually set the stage for a positive liquidity impulse or expansion of liquidity in the financial system. This often results in easier access to funding, reduces cost of borrowing and encourages economic growth and risk-taking in financial markets. “If ADP is a leading signal and the BLS print is delayed, the Fed is likely to deliver a 25 bp cut in October and pair it with guidance that keeps a second cut on the table by December, alongside an early nod toward tapering quantitative tightening (QT). That mix should pull real yields lower and soften the dollar into Q4, with a mild bear-steepening in the curve and gold staying bid. Net effect: a positive liquidity impulse that historically supports BTC,” Matt Mena, Crypto Research Strategist at 21Shares said in an email. Wednesday’s ADP private payrolls report painted a bleak picture of the labor market, strengthening the case for continued rate cuts by the Fed. The central bank cut rates by 25 basis points last month, while hinting at additional easing in the coming months. Mena added that BTC’s price gain in the…
TOP
$0.000096
--%
U
$0.010273
-2.28%
EFFECT
$0.006318
-0.25%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 23:46
Dela
Why Gossiping to All Peers Might Be the Smartest Move for Small Networks
This article breaks down three smart optimizations for improving node synchronization in blockchain and distributed systems. First, gossiping to all peers accelerates sync when networks are small and latency predictable. Second, reducing timestamp index size works when no duplicate timestamps exist, cutting storage overhead. Third, replacing public keys with compact bitmap encoding minimizes replication traffic, as nodes share identical key sets. Together, these techniques streamline bandwidth usage, reduce latency, and make replication faster and more efficient.
WHY
$0.00000002974
-8.18%
MOVE
$0.1142
-3.30%
SMART
$0.00433
-4.70%
Dela
Hackernoon
2025/10/02 19:30
Dela
Trendande nyheter
Mer
ADA Chart “Never Looked This Good,” Analyst Says
FTX Warns Users of Ongoing Phishing Campaigns Amid Bankruptcy Distributions
Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council
U.S. tech giants reached $20.8 trillion market cap, surpassing the EU’s $19.4 trillion GDP milestone
Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain