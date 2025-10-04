2025-10-05 Sunday

MetaMask Announces Points System, Token Airdrop Anticipated

The post MetaMask Announces Points System, Token Airdrop Anticipated appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: MetaMask introduces points-based rewards to prepare for MASK token release. Spot trading earns 80 points per $100. Using LINEA chain doubles points earned. MetaMask, by Consensys, has published its points calculation rules on GitHub, incentivizing trading activities with a focus on futures as part of its new rewards program. The initiative hints at a potential MASK token airdrop, potentially impacting Ethereum-based assets and increasing on-chain activity on the LINEA chain significantly. MetaMask’s New Rewards: Boosting User Engagement and Anticipation MetaMask, developed by Consensys, has released a new points-based rewards program aimed at increasing user engagement ahead of a potential MASK token airdrop. Published on its official GitHub, the system rewards spot trading with 80 points per $100 and futures trading with 10 points per $100. Activities on the LINEA chain will receive a 100% points bonus. Using the LINEA chain doubles the points users earn, encouraging the adoption of Ethereum’s Layer 2 solution. The rewards system is expected to increase total volume and on-chain activity as users strive for greater rewards and potential airdrop eligibility. Joseph Lubin, CEO of Consensys, confirmed the imminent arrival of the MASK token, saying, “The MASK token is ‘coming’ and may arrive sooner than expected.” This statement, coupled with the reward initiative, has spurred market anticipation and heightened user interest within the MetaMask-integrated ecosystems. Ethereum Market Insights Amid META Points Program Launch Did you know? The LINEA chain, offering 100% point bonuses, reflects a common strategy to drive adoption of new Ethereum Layer 2 solutions, reminiscent of past Uniswap incentives. Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $4,501.97, boasting a market cap of $543.40 billion. Over the last 24 hours, trading volumes decreased by 14%, reaching $40.71 billion according to CoinMarketCap. ETH’s price has surged 30.39% in the past day, with a notable 78.23% gain…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 21:31
CBI exposes large-scale fraud linked to HPZ token scam

The post CBI exposes large-scale fraud linked to HPZ token scam appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in India has carried out several searches linked to the HPZ token scam, a development that has exposed large-scale fraud activity. According to the agency, the searches were carried out as part of its ongoing Operation Chakra-V against cybercrime. According to the CBI, the searches bore fruit, revealing that they exposed a sophisticated and large-scale transnational cyber fraud running into hundreds of crores of rupees. The agency conducted several raids in a coordinated operation in seven locations across several cities, including Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Delhi NCR. The CBI claimed that it recovered several pieces of evidence from the locations, noting that the evidence was mostly incriminating digital and financial records. CBI blows open large-scale fraud linked to HPZ scam The CBI mentioned that the case, which has been registered under criminal conspiracy and fraud offenses under the Information Technology Act, points to an elaborate criminal conspiracy carried out in the country by Indian nationals, who were acting in collusion and under orders from their foreign-based masterminds. Between 2021 and 2023, the group carried out organized crime under the guise of loans, job investment, and crypto schemes. These criminal activities were carried out through the creation of several shell companies, which were used to open mule bank accounts. Mule bank accounts, in this case, are accounts that just exist for the sole purpose of moving illegal funds. The criminals usually operate many mule accounts, using unsuspecting victims in some cases, which makes it easy for them to layer their transactions, burying investigators willing to trace their transaction footprints in digital paperwork. According to the CBI, most of the criminal proceeds from victims were routed through these accounts before they were converted into different digital assets and moved out of the country. Criminals prefer to use…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 21:20
MAGACOIN FINANCE — Not a Scam, Fully Verified After Hashex Audit and Certik Review

The post MAGACOIN FINANCE — Not a Scam, Fully Verified After Hashex Audit and Certik Review appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Answering the Question: Is MAGACOIN FINANCE a Scam? In cases where a presale is trending, there are usually negative allegations on the internet. Skeptics want to know whether the project is genuine or if it is another scam. In MAGACOIN FINANCE, analysts, auditors, and investors share the same opinion: this presale is a valid opportunity with independent confirmation.. Legitimacy is verified by Security Audits Independent blockchain audits provide the greatest evidence of legitimacy. MAGACOIN FINANCE has already undergone a complete audit by Hashex.org, one of the most reputable companies in the security of smart contracts: See Hashex Audit of MAGACOIN FINANCE The Hashex audit examined the code of the smart contract of the project and established that it is secure, which cancels the usual weaknesses that destroy many new tokens. Moreover, a Certik audit which is a standard in blockchain security, is also underway. When it is ready, it will add a second independent verification layer, which will once again demonstrate that MAGACOIN FINANCE is a 100% legitimate presale. Why MAGACOIN FINANCE Is Legit Beyond audits, analysts highlight several factors that confirm MAGACOIN FINANCE as a trusted project: Verified Official Portal — Tokens are sold only through magacoinfinance.com, ensuring buyer safety. Transparent Structure — A stage-based presale model makes pricing and allocations clear. Analyst Recognition — Multiple crypto experts have listed it as a best crypto presale for 2025. Community Growth — Investor interest is visible across Telegram and X, building strong grassroots momentum. Audit Verification — Passing the Hashex audit sets MAGACOIN FINANCE apart from unverified presales. Why Negative Claims Appear Fast-rising projects often attract rumors of scams — especially in competitive presale markets. Analysts stress that this is not unusual. The difference is that MAGACOIN FINANCE has verifiable audits and analyst support, which make it easy for investors…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 21:06
Coinbase Applies For National Trust Company Charter

The post Coinbase Applies For National Trust Company Charter appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto exchange Coinbase has applied for a National Trust Company Charter with the US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), joining a growing number of US-based crypto companies pursuing the same license. “Coinbase is taking a significant step in expanding our business capabilities and regulatory oversight beyond the existing framework, paving the way for innovation and growth in building a modern financial system powered by digital assets,” Coinbase said in a statement on Friday. Coinbase pursues the license to “bridge the gap” with TradFi According to Coinbase, pursuing the license is part of its strategy “to bridge the gap between the crypto economy and traditional financial system.” However, it has no interest in changing the core focus of its operations: “Coinbase has no intention of becoming a bank. It is our firm belief that clear rules and the trust of our regulators and customers enable Coinbase to confidently innovate while ensuring proper oversight and security.” Luke Youngblood, a former Coinbase employee who led the creation of Coinbase staking rewards, explained in a podcast published on Friday that the license would enable Coinbase to “offer basically built-in on-ramp, off-ramp, and no longer have to use partner banks on-ramps, off-ramps.” Source: Coinbase Coinbase said that approval of the license would allow the exchange to expand beyond custody services, opening the door to payments and other related offerings under clearer regulatory guidance. However, political commentator Brendan Pedersen added, “Trusts theoretically have more limitations than other types of banks when it comes to business activities, but the distinction has blurred over the years.” Former Coinbase exec notes app improvement Youngblood said the Coinbase retail application has improved significantly since he stopped working at the exchange in 2022. “When I worked there back in 2022, before I left, it was not that great.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 21:04
Walmart to offer Bitcoin and Ethereum trading through its OnePay app

The post Walmart to offer Bitcoin and Ethereum trading through its OnePay app appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. If there’s one thing the crypto crowd has been waiting for, it’s a true retail behemoth diving into digital assets. Walmart, the world’s biggest retailer, just announced that its OnePay mobile app will soon support Bitcoin and Ethereum trading. You read that right. This isn’t some distant pilot or vague partnership; it’s on the 2025 roadmap, and it’s about to upend how millions of Americans interact with crypto every day. Walmart offers crypto trading as mainstream adoption gets real For years, talk of mainstream integration has sounded more like marketing hype than genuine momentum. But Walmart, with its reach into every corner of American life and a customer base measured in tens of millions, isn’t dabbling. The launch of Bitcoin and Ethereum trading could put digital currencies directly in the hands of cashiers, shoppers, and suburban families who have never even set foot on Coinbase. OnePay’s move is more than an app update. It’s a tectonic shift for the entire sector. Imagine walking into your local Walmart, checking your grocery list, and toggling over to buy Bitcoin or Ethereum with the same ease as loading a gift card. That’s game-changing accessibility. It collapses the gap between “crypto trader” and “everyday consumer.” It’s the sort of seamless integration most exchanges have failed to deliver outside of niche enthusiasts and fintech circles. Walmart’s play isn’t just about tapping a new revenue stream. It’s about cementing itself as a one-stop hub in the age of digital finance. With USDT, USDC, and stablecoin adoption rising, and mainstream banks struggling to keep up, Walmart’s push marks a clean break from tradition. The giant has recognized that crypto isn’t going away. It’s now table stakes for modern payments, savings, and even peer-to-peer transfers. In fact, with the app set to roll out in multiple states before…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 21:02
Coinbase Joins Ripple in Regulatory Push Amid New Trust Charter Filing: Details

The post Coinbase Joins Ripple in Regulatory Push Amid New Trust Charter Filing: Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Major crypto exchange Coinbase said it has applied for a National Trust Company Charter from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to expand upon its custody business, joining other crypto firms seeking to benefit from regulatory oversight and clarity at the federal level. In a recent tweet, Coinbase made known this development, which it refers to as a significant step in expanding its business capabilities and regulatory oversight beyond the existing framework. The crypto market is global, and we need uniform national rules to protect every consumer as the market continues to evolve. That’s why we’ve applied for a @USOCC national trust charter and the federal regulatory oversight and clarity that it provides. — Coinbase 🛡️ (@coinbase) October 3, 2025 In an official blog post, Coinbase revealed that it has no intention of becoming a bank, and as it seeks a national charter, Coinbase Custody Trust Company (CCTC) and Coinbase will continue operating under the oversight of the NYDFS. If approved, the charter would open up opportunities for Coinbase to launch new products beyond custody, including payments and related services, with the confidence of regulatory clarity, boosting broader institutional adoption. On Friday, Coinbase announced a partnership with popular smartphone brand Samsung to bring crypto to more than 75 million Galaxy users. Ripple, Paxos, Circle seeking charter licenses Over the last few months, crypto firms, including Ripple, Paxos and Circle, have applied for charter licences with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). In July, Ripple revealed it was applying for a national bank charter in the United States, following a similar move by stablecoin issuer Circle. In August, stablecoin company Paxos said it had applied for a national trust charter, seeking to convert its New York Department of Financial Services trust charter into a national…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 21:01
BlockDAG Confirms 20 Listings & Raises Nearly $420M While Ethena and Sui Price Predictions Flash Cautious Optimism

Read how the Sui price prediction and Ethena project updates draw attention, while BlockDAG’s nearly $420M presale and 20 confirmed listings make it a top crypto to buy.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/04 21:00
Bitcoin Price Just Missed a Record High: What’s Next?

The post Bitcoin Price Just Missed a Record High: What’s Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The bull market is in a strong swing. Bitcoin surged from $120,000 to $123,855, but failed to break past its all-time high of $124,128. Bitcoin is trading around $122,604, having retreated somewhat from a brief peak, according to CoinGecko data. It’s up 1.3% on the day and over 11% on a weekly basis. This is the first time Bitcoin has come this close since reaching a record high of $124,128 in mid-August. BitBull Capital CEO Joe DiPasquale said in a statement, “Bitcoin briefly tested record highs but retreated due to profit-taking. The overall outlook remains positive; Bitcoin demand is expected to increase as the prolonged government shutdown drives investors into alternative assets.” Strah Savinja, Head of Data and Analytics at FRNT Financial, argued that Bitcoin’s safe haven perception is strengthening: “BTC’s appeal is not only more visible, but also more deeply ingrained. This is increasingly evident at a time when trust in traditional institutions is eroding.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/bitcoin-price-just-missed-a-record-high-whats-next/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 20:58
PGA Of America CEO Says Rolex Is “Most Powerful Brand In Golf”

The post PGA Of America CEO Says Rolex Is “Most Powerful Brand In Golf” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rolex Testimonee Matt Fitzpatrick hits a tee shot at the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. Courtesy of Rolex/Thomas Lovelock Rolex first made waves in sports sponsorship—literally—when Mercedes Gleitze wore a Rolex Oyster for 10+ hours as she swam across the English Channel in 1927. Not only did the young English swimmer’s athletic achievement prove that the watch—which could fetch up to $1.3 million at auction in November—was indeed waterproof, but it also laid the foundation for the iconic Swiss brand’s significant role in sports. Committed to celebrating human achievement, whether Gleitze’s marathon swim or Sir Malcolm Campbell’s quest to set the land speed record in 1935, Rolex was soon the timepiece of choice for the athletic and affluent. Still synonymous with those same principles today, Rolex boasts an enduring legacy of prestige, history and success, particularly in golf. “Rolex is our most valued partner at the PGA of America and with The Ryder Cup, but beyond the PGA of America, they’re the most powerful brand in golf,” PGA of America CEO Derek Sprague said. “They’ve been supporting golf for 60 years. You can’t turn on any golf around the world without seeing the Rolex brand.” The brand’s long-standing partnership and investment in golf began with Arnold Palmer in 1967, who was quickly joined by Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player. Not only did Rolex add to its growing list of Testimonees, but also its sponsorship of major golf events including The Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, U.S. Open and The Open. Spreading its support across all of golf, Rolex is also a partner of all five women’s major championships, including The Amundi Evian Championship, as well as men’s and women’s team competitions including The Ryder Cup, Presidents Cup and Solheim Cup. A green Rolex clock proudly stands near the clubhouse of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 20:48
Developers plans to sue Apple after ICE tracking app removal

The creator of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) monitoring application, ICEBlock, Joshua Aaron, has expressed his disappointment at Apple’s decision to remove his platform from its store. Apple and Google both bowed to federal pressures, removing the application and another, Red Dot, from their stores. The applications allow users to crowdsource reports of United […]
Cryptopolitan2025/10/04 19:28
