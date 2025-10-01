2025-10-05 Sunday

Kryptonyheter

Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
Bitcoin Dynamics Show Healthy Market Structure: Analyst Sets $130K Target

Bitcoin Dynamics Show Healthy Market Structure: Analyst Sets $130K Target

The post Bitcoin Dynamics Show Healthy Market Structure: Analyst Sets $130K Target appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. To share his insights with others, Sebastian became an active contributor to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn. His focus on fintech and crypto-related topics quickly established him as a trusted voice in the online crypto community. Sebastian’s goal was to educate and inform his audience about the latest trends and insights in the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K reports, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s journey as a crypto pioneer has been marked by a relentless pursuit of knowledge and a dedication to sharing his insights. His ability to navigate the complex world of crypto, combined with his passion for financial research and communication, makes him a valuable contributor to the industry. As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, Sebastian remains at the forefront, providing valuable insights and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 01:40
JPMorgan Says Bitcoin Is Undervalued, Sees Path To $165,000

JPMorgan Says Bitcoin Is Undervalued, Sees Path To $165,000

The post JPMorgan Says Bitcoin Is Undervalued, Sees Path To $165,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin could be undervalued compared to gold, according to new research from JPMorgan, which says the world’s largest cryptocurrency has “significant upside” if the so-called “debasement trade” continues to gather momentum. The bank’s analysts estimate bitcoin could climb as high as $165,000 — roughly 40% above current levels — based on volatility-adjusted comparisons with gold. The calculation reflects the amount of capital needed to hold bitcoin versus gold and comes at a time when demand for both assets is surging. “The steep rise in the gold price over the past month has made bitcoin more attractive to investors relative to gold, especially as the bitcoin-to-gold volatility ratio keeps drifting lower to below 2.0,” the analysts wrote.  By JPMorgan’s math, bitcoin’s market cap of $2.3 trillion would need to rise by nearly 42% to match the $6 trillion invested in gold bars, coins, and ETFs when adjusted for relative risk. Bitcoin did just end the third quarter of 2025 at a record high, fueling the belief among investors that Bitcoin’s price will go up further into the final quarter of the year.  Bitcoin closed September about 5% higher at roughly $114,000, defying expectations of seasonal weakness. September has often been a difficult month for Bitcoin, but when it has finished higher, the final quarter has tended to deliver outsized gains. Data shows that in years such as 2015, 2016, 2023 and 2024, positive September closes were followed by fourth-quarter rallies averaging more than 50%. Bitcoin’s debasement trade The projection highlights a growing investor shift toward assets viewed as hedges against fiat currency devaluation. That strategy, known as debasement, has seen money pour into both bitcoin and gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) over the past year. Retail investors are leading the charge, JPMorgan said, with flows into spot bitcoin ETFs initially outpacing gold…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 01:28
Bitcoin ETF Flows Slow as Market Cap Hits $3.95T

Bitcoin ETF Flows Slow as Market Cap Hits $3.95T

The post Bitcoin ETF Flows Slow as Market Cap Hits $3.95T appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Bitcoin ETF flows cool as market cap nears $4T. Discover the best altcoins to buy now, including Solana and breakout star MAGACOIN FINANCE. The crypto market has reached another milestone, with the global market cap touching $3.95 trillion, underscoring the growing scale of digital assets. Yet, behind the headline numbers, there’s a notable shift: Bitcoin ETF flows are slowing down, leaving investors asking the big question — where will capital rotate next? For many, the answer lies in altcoins like Solana and MAGACOIN FINANCE, which are now emerging as top buys in this volatile environment. Bitcoin Price Action: Cooling After $114,000 Peak After surging past $114,000, Bitcoin has faced a wave of profit-taking. The flagship crypto failed to hold above $115,000, triggering a swift rejection and an intraday slide of nearly 3%. Exchange inflows of more than $420 million in BTC within 24 hours signal that many traders are cashing in, while spot volumes dropped 18%, exposing thinner liquidity. Adding to the caution, Bitcoin ETFs saw net outflows of $103.8 million in the last 24 hours. Fidelity’s FBTC shed $75.6 million, while ARK’s ARKB lost $27.9 million. Though there were modest inflows into IBIT and BTCO, they weren’t enough to offset the selling pressure. BTC/USDT Chart: TradingView With institutional appetite weakening and leveraged longs unwinding, Bitcoin risks drifting toward $110,000–$107,200 support, unless fresh demand reignites momentum toward the $118,500–$120,000 zone. Solana’s ETF Buzz Lifts Investor Sentiment Meanwhile, Solana (SOL) is enjoying a wave of optimism. Industry insiders suggest the SEC could approve spot Solana ETFs in the coming days. If true, Solana would become the third major crypto — after Bitcoin and Ethereum — to achieve ETF status, opening the floodgates for institutional capital. Currently valued at $113 billion, Solana is already a top-five altcoin. With ETF speculation…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 01:18
Bitwise CEO: “This Altcoin Has an Advantage Against Ethereum! Could Overtake ETH in ETFs!”

Bitwise CEO: "This Altcoin Has an Advantage Against Ethereum! Could Overtake ETH in ETFs!"

The post Bitwise CEO: “This Altcoin Has an Advantage Against Ethereum! Could Overtake ETH in ETFs!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ETF approvals for altcoins like XRP and Solana (SOL) were expected to come very soon after the SEC asked ETF issuers to withdraw their 19b-4 applications. However, the US government shutdown has negatively impacted government agencies like the SEC. Like many other government agencies, the SEC will furlough many employees and continue to operate with a limited staff. While it was stated that this could delay the decisions on the altcoin ETFs awaiting approval, Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley made important statements regarding the Solana ETFs. Comparing Solana and Ethereum, Bitwise CEO stated that Solana has a more favorable design for investors and that it has an advantage over Ethereum in the ETF market. Staking ETFs allows investors to earn profits by staking cryptocurrencies without the hassle of staking. Ethereum has been the leading choice because it’s the largest proof-of-stake network. However, Solana is rapidly gaining on Ethereum. Speaking at the Token2049 event in Singapore, Hunter Horsley stated that Solana has a faster staking process. At this point, the famous CEO stated that Solana is faster than Ethereum in the staking process and said that SOL is more advantageous than ETH. Horsley noted that they need to be able to quickly return their assets to investors, and stated that delays in the Ethereum system pose a major challenge for ETH. Horsley said Solana’s speed and lower costs could allow it to launch staking ETFs faster than Ethereum. If that happens, investors could more easily access SOL rewards through regulated funds. Horsley recently stated that if Solana were to launch staking ETFs before Ethereum, it would be a major turning point for the crypto market, as investors would have a safe and easy way to earn rewards from SOL. The SEC is preparing to rule on several pending ETF applications in the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 00:34
CME Group to offer 24/7 coverage for crypto options and futures

CME Group to offer 24/7 coverage for crypto options and futures

CME Group announced plans to launch 24/7 trading for crypto futures and options, starting in early 2026. The markets are still waiting for regulatory approval.
Cryptopolitan2025/10/03 00:26
Best Crypto to Buy: Why Digitap ($TAP) Is the Clear Winner Over Remittix and BlockDAG

Best Crypto to Buy: Why Digitap ($TAP) Is the Clear Winner Over Remittix and BlockDAG

Three names are emerging among the new entrants: Digitap ($TAP), Remittix, and BlockDAG. Although there are different benefits to each […] The post Best Crypto to Buy: Why Digitap ($TAP) Is the Clear Winner Over Remittix and BlockDAG appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/03 00:00
Top Presale Crypto 2025: BlockDAG, BlockchainFX, LILPEPE & Snorter Ranked for Growth, Utility, and Scalable Performance

Top Presale Crypto 2025: BlockDAG, BlockchainFX, LILPEPE & Snorter Ranked for Growth, Utility, and Scalable Performance

The presale space is crowded, and flashy promises alone no longer cut it. Builders and communities are now looking for projects that prove value with real networks, scalable infrastructure, and migration paths that work from day one. The top presale crypto 2025 won’t be remembered for clever branding or eye-catching cryptoeconomics. Instead, it will be […] The post Top Presale Crypto 2025: BlockDAG, BlockchainFX, LILPEPE & Snorter Ranked for Growth, Utility, and Scalable Performance appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/03 00:00
Kalshi, a prediction platform, predicts that the duration of the US government shutdown will increase from 9 days to nearly 13 days.

Kalshi, a prediction platform, predicts that the duration of the US government shutdown will increase from 9 days to nearly 13 days.

PANews reported on October 2 that according to Jinshi Data, citing data from the US forecast trading platform Kalshi, the market currently expects the US government shutdown to last nearly 13 days, which is higher than the 9 days predicted yesterday.
PANews2025/10/02 23:57
USDC Is Live on XDC: Will Trade Finance Adoption Accelerate?

USDC Is Live on XDC: Will Trade Finance Adoption Accelerate?

XDC Network wrapped its Sibos 2025 presence in Frankfurt today, directing attendees to stand DISS27 in the Discover Zone for meetings on tokenized trade finance and stablecoin workflows. The official exhibitor page lists XDC with booth DISS27 and positions the team among enterprise vendors focused on payments and RWAs. Moreover, XDC’s channels promoted the same […] The post USDC Is Live on XDC: Will Trade Finance Adoption Accelerate? appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats2025/10/02 23:46
Ethereum Is Stagnating, Digitap Possesses Immense Upside Potential

Ethereum Is Stagnating, Digitap Possesses Immense Upside Potential

Ethereum is, by all measures, a dominant force in the crypto ecosystem. The second-largest crypto by market cap deserves credit for fueling the DeFi boom, the NFT craze, and much The post Ethereum Is Stagnating, Digitap Possesses Immense Upside Potential appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Crypto Ninjas2025/10/01 01:14
