2025-10-05 Sunday

Kryptonyheter

Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
BlackRock BUIDL Fund gains $600M AUM in two weeks on Ethereum

BlackRock BUIDL Fund gains $600M AUM in two weeks on Ethereum

The post BlackRock BUIDL Fund gains $600M AUM in two weeks on Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways BlackRock’s BUIDL fund gained $600 million in AUM in just two weeks, primarily on Ethereum. The BUIDL fund is now issued natively on seven major blockchains, including Ethereum, Aptos, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Optimism, Polygon, and Solana. BlackRock’s BUIDL fund has gained $600 million in assets under management over the past two weeks on Ethereum, according to Token Terminal, a crypto analytics firm tracking on-chain metrics for tokenized assets. The BUIDL fund is BlackRock’s tokenized USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund. The world’s largest asset manager has distributed over $78 million in dividends through the fund since launch and now issues it natively on seven leading blockchains. Ethereum holds the majority of BUIDL’s assets under management. BlackRock actively expanded its tokenized fund offerings across multiple blockchains, including Aptos, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Optimism, Polygon, and Solana. Securitize serves as the issuer, placement agent, and transfer agent for the BUIDL fund. The tokenization platform integrated with Ripple’s stablecoin in September 2025 to enhance liquidity for yield-bearing assets. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/blackrock-buidl-fund-600m-aum-ethereum/
FUND
FUND$0.018+37.29%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0242+2.97%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013431-1.34%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 01:44
Dela
European Central Bank Selects Providers for Digital Euro Launch

European Central Bank Selects Providers for Digital Euro Launch

Introducing the European Central Bank’s latest move in advancing its digital euro project, the ECB has secured strategic partnerships with several technology firms to develop key components of the potential CBDC infrastructure. These agreements mark a significant step toward the EU’s broader goal of digitizing the euro while addressing the technical and security challenges inherent [...]
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07282-5.56%
Movement
MOVE$0.1141-3.55%
Dela
Crypto Breaking News2025/10/03 01:30
Dela
CME Group to Launch 24/7 Crypto Futures and Options Trading in Early 2026

CME Group to Launch 24/7 Crypto Futures and Options Trading in Early 2026

CME Group, the leading derivatives marketplace, announced today that its cryptocurrency futures and options products will be available for trading 24 hours a day, seven days a week, starting in early 2026, subject to regulatory review. The move reflects growing client demand for round-the-clock risk management in a market that operates without pause. Responding to Client Demand Tim McCourt, global head of equities, FX, and alternative products at CME Group, emphasized the importance of aligning regulated markets with the pace of the digital asset sector. “While not all markets lend themselves to operating 24/7, client demand for around-the-clock cryptocurrency trading has grown as market participants need to manage their risk every day of the week,” he said. “Ensuring that our regulated cryptocurrency markets are always on will enable clients to trade with confidence at any time.” Continuous Trading with Safeguards CME’s cryptocurrency futures and options will trade continuously on the CME Globex platform, with only a two-hour weekly maintenance pause scheduled over the weekend. To maintain operational consistency, any trading conducted over weekends or holidays will be assigned the following business day as the official trade date, with clearing, settlement, and regulatory reporting also processed on the next business day. Record Activity in 2025 CME reports that the expansion of trading hours follows a year of record growth in CME’s cryptocurrency derivatives complex. In September 2025, notional open interest reached a high of $39 billion. August recorded an average daily open interest of 335,200 contracts, up 95% year-on-year and representing $31.6 billion in notional value. Average daily trading volume that month also surged to 411,000 contracts, a 230 percent increase from the prior year, equivalent to $14.9 billion in notional value. By late September, CME counted more than 1,010 large open interest holders across its cryptocurrency products, showing a sharp rise in institutional engagement. Expanding the Derivatives Market CME Group said it already offers a broad range of benchmark products across major asset classes, including interest rates, equities, foreign exchange, energy, agriculture, metals, and digital assets. Its ecosystem spans CME Globex for futures and options, BrokerTec for fixed income, and EBS for foreign exchange, all supported by CME Clearing, one of the world’s largest central counterparty clearing providers. By bringing its cryptocurrency products into a continuous trading cycle, CME is reflecting the growing maturity of digital assets while strengthening its role as a bridge between traditional finance and the 24/7 nature of the crypto economy
Dela
CryptoNews2025/10/03 01:30
Dela
UK convicts 2 foreigners in record crypto laundering case

UK convicts 2 foreigners in record crypto laundering case

The post UK convicts 2 foreigners in record crypto laundering case appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > UK convicts 2 foreigners in record crypto laundering case A man and woman have been convicted by a United Kingdom court for their roles in a multibillion-pound fraudulent BTC scheme, after an investigation that resulted in the world’s largest seizure of digital assets to date, more than £5.5 billion ($7.4 billion). The seizure followed a seven-year investigation by the Metropolitan Police’s Economic Crime team into an international money laundering scheme. Launched in 2018 on the back of intelligence received about the transfer of criminal assets, the investigation resulted in the arrest and prosecution, under the U.K.’s Proceeds of Crime Act (2002), of Chinese national Zhimin Qian, 47, and Malaysian national Hok Seng Ling, 46. According to the Met Police, Qian (also known as Yadi Zhang) “played a leading role” in a large-scale fraud in China between 2014–2017. She allegedly defrauded over 128,000 victims and subsequently went on to store the illegally obtained funds in BTC assets. She then reportedly fled China using false documents and entered the U.K., where in September 2018, she attempted to launder the proceeds by purchasing property. After the Met’s investigation and seizure of 61,000 BTC, Qian and her associate Ling were arrested in April 2024 for their parts in the scheme. Both pleaded guilty at Southwark Crown Court this week (on Monday and Tuesday, respectively), Qian to acquiring and processing criminal property, namely BTC, and Ling to transferring criminal property. “These two guilty pleas mark the culmination of years of dedicated investigation by the Met’s Economic Crime teams and our partners,” said Will Lyne, the Met’s Head of Economic and Cybercrime Command. “This is one of the largest money laundering cases in U.K. history and among the highest-value cryptocurrency cases globally.” In 2024, as part of the same investigation…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013431-1.34%
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00626-0.31%
Bitcoin
BTC$122,293.77+0.05%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 01:23
Dela
SOL Consolidates Around $209 as ETF Approval Process Shows Mixed Signals

SOL Consolidates Around $209 as ETF Approval Process Shows Mixed Signals

The post SOL Consolidates Around $209 as ETF Approval Process Shows Mixed Signals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tony Kim Oct 01, 2025 06:26 Solana trades at $209 amid conflicting ETF developments, with the SEC delaying decisions while streamlining approval processes and institutional investments totaling $267M. What Happened The SEC postponed its decision on Solana ETF applications until October 16, creating uncertainty despite recently streamlining crypto ETF approval processes. SOL price declined 0.62% to $209.00 as traders weighed mixed regulatory signals against strong institutional backing totaling $267 million in recent investments. The Details Two contradictory regulatory developments emerged within 48 hours. While the SEC delayed Solana ETF decisions citing the need for “more thorough analysis,” the agency simultaneously reduced crypto ETF approval timelines from 270 days to just 75 days on September 24. This regulatory whiplash coincided with significant institutional moves, including Helius Medical’s $167 million Solana investment and DeFi Development’s $100 million stock buyback signaling ecosystem confidence. The timing suggests regulatory uncertainty persists despite procedural improvements. Market participants are interpreting the delay as standard due diligence rather than outright rejection, particularly given the streamlined framework now in place. Technical Response SOL price tested support near $204.29 before recovering to current levels around $209. The token remains below its 20-day moving average of $224.50 but holds above the 50-day average at $210.23, indicating short-term consolidation within a longer-term uptrend. Daily volume of $718 million reflects elevated interest despite the modest decline. The RSI reading of 45.9 suggests neutral momentum, while the bearish MACD histogram at -3.0874 indicates potential for further downside if support fails. Key resistance lies at $253.51, representing the recent high, while critical support zones emerge at $190.80 and $175.69. What Traders Are Doing Institutional accumulation continues despite regulatory uncertainty, with $267 million in fresh investments over the past week demonstrating long-term confidence. Large holders appear to be…
Solana
SOL$228.12-2.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013431-1.34%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.08237-2.87%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 01:19
Dela
Ethereum Price Struggles With Market Psychology as BlockchainFX Presale Surges 160% Toward $0.05 Launch

Ethereum Price Struggles With Market Psychology as BlockchainFX Presale Surges 160% Toward $0.05 Launch

BlockchainFX presale surges 160% with 1000x ROI potential, daily rewards, Visa cards, and $500K giveaway, as Ethereum faces price struggles.
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.2798+9.98%
Dela
Blockchainreporter2025/10/03 01:18
Dela
Thai SEC Prepares Altcoin ETF Expansion 2026 Launch

Thai SEC Prepares Altcoin ETF Expansion 2026 Launch

The post Thai SEC Prepares Altcoin ETF Expansion 2026 Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Thai SEC to launch spot altcoin ETFs by early 2026, expanding beyond Bitcoin. Regulators aim to capture demand as stocks fall and crypto adoption rises. Analysts see altcoin ETFs boosting liquidity and structuring Thailand’s market. According to reports, Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) plans to expand its ETF offering by early next year, moving beyond Bitcoin to include a variety of altcoins. The move aligns with the Thai regulator’s effort to expand its cryptocurrency industry and establish the region as a recognized crypto hub. Thailand is working to expand its domestic cryptocurrency exchange-traded fund plans beyond Bitcoin to include other digital tokens, with the rollout expected early next year, according to the market regulator https://t.co/7NEq1Sw0IM — Bloomberg (@business) October 2, 2025 Thai SEC wants to create more crypto channels In the meantime, the Thai SEC has begun drafting new rules to guide the upcoming rollout in coordination with other agencies. The major targets expected to offer the products after approval include mutual funds and institutional investors. It is worth noting that the Thai SEC’s move to create another investment channel bordering on cryptocurrency comes when the region’s stock market has fallen 7.6% this year. Incidentally, young investors are increasingly moving away from mainstream stocks and navigating toward the crypto sector. Related: Thailand Embraces Bitcoin: First ETF Approved for Wealthy Investors The Thai regulator believes that creating more channels for crypto exposure would enable it to meet the rising demand while having the opportunity to tighten its oversight on the fast-moving sector. The current arrangement in Thailand allows investors to buy tokens directly or invest in funds administered by licensed managers that place money only in overseas ETFs. Restructuring Thailand’s crypto ecosystem According to analysts, Thailand’s latest plan, which would cover a wide range of crypto assets, would structure the…
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005268+18.86%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013431-1.34%
Movement
MOVE$0.1141-3.55%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 01:14
Dela
How $GGs Is Redefining Meme Coins on Base and Creating The Next 100x Opportunity

How $GGs Is Redefining Meme Coins on Base and Creating The Next 100x Opportunity

The post How $GGs Is Redefining Meme Coins on Base and Creating The Next 100x Opportunity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* Meme coins have long been a force in the crypto world, with Dogecoin and Shiba Inu leading the charge in past years. Both built communities that transformed internet jokes into digital assets worth billions. But the crypto pre sale scene in 2025 looks very different. A new wave of projects is blending utility with meme culture, shifting the focus from hype alone to real applications. Based Eggman ($GGs) is one such pre sale crypto that is showing how culture, gaming, and streaming can come together in one ecosystem. It is also being highlighted as one of the best crypto pre sale to buy this year. Based Eggman: A Meme Coin With More Than Memes Based Eggman ($GGs) is more than just a playful internet character. It represents a new crypto pre sale designed to unite meme culture with gaming and streaming in a single platform. By creating this bridge, it stands apart from traditional meme tokens that often lack utility beyond trading. The project has already raised $156,000 in its presale coin offering, signaling strong early adoption. Its design is built around Web3 features, including on-chain gaming, streaming rewards, and community-led events. The $GGs token fuels every layer of this ecosystem, from gaming tournaments to streaming tips, making it more than just a presale coin. What makes Based Eggman different is how it positions itself as both a cultural icon and a utility-driven project. It creates spaces for gamers, streamers, and meme creators to connect while participating in the same economic loop.  This balance is what places it among the best crypto pre sale to buy in 2025. Key Highlights of Based Eggman ($GGs): Raised $156,000 in its pre sale crypto round Combines gaming, streaming, and meme culture in one ecosystem Runs on Base, offering speed and low…
Memecoin
MEME$0.002446-4.41%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013431-1.34%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000606+11.80%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 00:59
Dela
Understanding the Essentials of Crypto Investment

Understanding the Essentials of Crypto Investment

Introduction to Investing in Cryptocurrency The journey into cryptocurrency investment does not require advanced technical knowledge about blockchain technology or the specifics of cryptographic functions. Instead, a basic understanding of what you are investing in, its market behavior, and its relevance to users is more crucial. The Significance of Market Behavior and Investor Sentiment Consider the trends of cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, which has shown significant growth influenced by factors such as institutional adoption and regulatory developments. Such trends often point to a maturing market where informed decisions can yield rewards. The Role of Media in Crypto Investments Media coverage plays a pivotal role in shaping investor perception and market trends. Understanding the emphasis of news can guide investors towards making informed decisions, distinguishing between impactful developments and transient hype. Deciphering Crypto Charts Interpreting cryptocurrency charts does not have to be an arcane process filled with complex indicators. Recognizing basic patterns like price trends, volume shifts, and support or resistance levels can provide crucial insights without needing expert-level skills. Being able to differentiate a genuine market movement from a fleeting pump-and-dump scheme can protect investors from common pitfalls. Regulatory Influence on Cryptocurrencies Understanding the regulatory environment is essential as it directly affects market stability and growth. Awareness of political trends and regulatory discussions can help investors anticipate market reactions and prepare accordingly. Community Engagement in Cryptocurrencies Communities are the backbone of any cryptocurrency. They not only foster development and innovation but also provide support during market downturns. Engaging with community discussions can offer deeper insights into the cryptocurrency’s potential and sustainability. Essential Knowledge for Crypto Investors Before investing, it is vital to understand a few key elements about cryptocurrencies: Functionality and purpose of the coin Risk assessment personal tolerance Investment duration and strategy Impact of media coverage and market indicators Strength and quality of the community behind the cryptocurrency Common Mistakes to Avoid in Crypto Investing New investors often make decisions that lead to losses not because of the technological intricacies but due to avoidable errors: Investing based on recent price surges without understanding the reasons behind them Investing more than they can afford to lose Taking speculative promises at face value without scrutiny Concluding Advice for Aspiring Crypto Investors To navigate the complex world of cryptocurrency investments, one needs to maintain a balanced perspective focused on strategic, informed decisions. Staying updated with media, understanding basic chart analysis, acknowledging regulatory impacts, engaging with the community, and always considering the inherent risks are fundamental in avoiding typical investment blunders. With a practical approach, investors can enter the cryptocurrency market with a reasonable expectation of navigating its challenges effectively. Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
Notcoin
NOT$0.001595-2.92%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07104-1.23%
Wink
LIKE$0.010183-16.42%
Dela
Coinstats2025/10/03 00:49
Dela
JPMorgan says Bitcoin could climb to around $165,000

JPMorgan says Bitcoin could climb to around $165,000

Uptober gains have attracted groundbreaking predictions led by banking giant JPMorgan. As per the financial giant, Bitcoin could climb to around $165,000 on a volatility-adjusted basis relative to gold.  The Wall Street lender’s models indicate that Bitcoin would need to rise approximately 40% from current levels to match the scale of private gold holdings once […]
GAINS
GAINS$0.0242+2.97%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010716+15.94%
Dela
Cryptopolitan2025/10/02 23:28
Dela

Trendande nyheter

Mer

ADA Chart “Never Looked This Good,” Analyst Says

FTX Warns Users of Ongoing Phishing Campaigns Amid Bankruptcy Distributions

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

U.S. tech giants reached $20.8 trillion market cap, surpassing the EU’s $19.4 trillion GDP milestone

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain