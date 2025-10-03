2025-10-05 Sunday

Moonbirds Announces $BIRB Token on Solana, NFT Floor Price Surges 19.4%

Moonbirds Announces $BIRB Token on Solana, NFT Floor Price Surges 19.4%

Moonbirds unveils plans for its new $BIRB ecosystem token on Solana, announced at the Singapore Birbhalla event during Token2049 week. The post Moonbirds Announces $BIRB Token on Solana, NFT Floor Price Surges 19.4% appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/10/03 01:16
Top DeFi Projects by Social Activity, Aster and Avantis Leading the Charge

Top DeFi Projects by Social Activity, Aster and Avantis Leading the Charge

Aster ($ASTR) leads DeFi social activity with 23.9K posts and 6.4M interactions, followed by Avantis ($AVNT), Zcash ($XEC), and other rising projects.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/03 01:15
CME Group to offer 24/7 crypto futures and options in 2026

CME Group to offer 24/7 crypto futures and options in 2026

The post CME Group to offer 24/7 crypto futures and options in 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group prepares to offer 24/7 coverage for cryptocurrency options and futures, finally mimicking crypto native markets. The proposal will take force after regulatory approval.  CME Group, the leading derivatives marketplace, plans to introduce cryptocurrency futures and options with 24/7 availability in early 2026.  Starting early 2026, trade crypto on your schedule. 🚀 ➡️ https://t.co/x1FLEwVAnl pic.twitter.com/RmCGMLWh4h — CME Group (@CMEGroup) October 2, 2025 The markets will be available at the beginning of 2026, pending regulatory review. Currently, the market operates with a daily settlement, though allowing early trading at settlement prices.  The new drive for round-the-clock trading follows increased demand for crypto services, and the advantage of crypto-native exchanges is undeniable. CME may now tap other regions, offering more active trading with expectations for an ongoing bull market in 2026. CME Group to offer 24/7 access through Globex Crypto markets are usually active based on regional hours, with a spike from the Asian and European markets, followed by US markets.  ‘While not all markets lend themselves to operating 24/7, client demand for around-the-clock cryptocurrency trading has grown as market participants need to manage their risk every day of the week,’ said Tim McCourt, Global Head of Equities, FX and Alternative Products at CME Group.  Cryptocurrency is the ideal market for 24/7 trading. CME Globex will offer the service, though with a two-hour weekly maintenance period over the weekend. Trades over holidays and weekends will have a trade day on the following business day.  Unlike native markets, clearing, settlement, and reporting will be processed on the following business day.  CME Group reaches peak crypto activity in 2025 Demand for crypto futures and options peaked on CME in 2025. As of September 18, the market noted peak notional open interest at $39B. August was a record month for CME, with 335,200 contracts,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 01:06
Only a Few Crypto Treasuries Will Survive, Warns Coinbase Research Chief

Only a Few Crypto Treasuries Will Survive, Warns Coinbase Research Chief

That’s the view of David Duong, who leads investment research at Coinbase, and sees the sector moving into a consolidation […] The post Only a Few Crypto Treasuries Will Survive, Warns Coinbase Research Chief appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/03 01:05
BBVA Joins SGX FX to Offer Retail Crypto Trading in European Market

BBVA Joins SGX FX to Offer Retail Crypto Trading in European Market

TLDR BBVA has partnered with SGX FX to launch retail cryptocurrency trading in Europe. The collaboration provides BBVA customers with access to Bitcoin and Ethereum. BBVA becomes the first EMEA bank to adopt SGX FX’s crypto trading infrastructure. The partnership enables 24/7 trading of digital assets on BBVA’s existing platforms. Luis Martins, BBVA’s Global Head [...] The post BBVA Joins SGX FX to Offer Retail Crypto Trading in European Market appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/03 00:59
Betting With Crypto? Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks to Use in October 2025

Betting With Crypto? Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks to Use in October 2025

If you want to bet with Bitcoin (or other cryptos) in 2025, you need a sportsbook that combines trust, liquidity, speed, and good promotions. In this article, we profile the best crypto sportsbooks available in October 2025, what makes them strong or weak, and how to use Bitcoin (and stablecoins) safely. What to Look for in a Crypto Sportsbook Before diving into names, here are key criteria: Licensing / regulatory standing — A sportsbook that holds a credible license adds a layer of trust. Bonus & promo value — A large welcome package or consistent promotions help attract and retain players. Market depth & live betting — The ability to bet across many sports and esports, with in-play options, is essential. Deposit / withdrawal performance — Fast, low-fee crypto transactions (Bitcoin, USDT, etc.) are crucial. Security & auditing — External audits or verifiable operations are a plus. User experience & transparency — Clean UI, clear terms, and responsive support help reduce friction. With these in mind, here are top sportsbooks in 2025. Top Bitcoin / Crypto Sportsbooks (October 2025) Dexsport Dexsport.io leads, presenting a rare combo: licensed operator + unmatched bonus offers. Its welcome package is one of the richest available, and it supports multiple cryptocurrencies, with quick withdrawals.  Core Features & Offerings Wide crypto support: Dexsport accepts over 25 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, and many others. Sports & eSports markets: Offers more than 25 sports categories and a full suite of eSports markets (CS2, Dota 2, Valorant, etc.).  In-play betting & live streaming: Live betting is available; some events are streamed or provided with visual trackers.  Promo & bonus structure: Sports bettors can access free bet offers on first three deposits, ongoing cashback, and promotional events tied to tournaments.  No KYC / anonymity: Users typically do not need identity verification, and VPNs are tolerated.  Design & usability: The interface is modern, somewhat graphic-heavy, with intuitive navigation between sports and casino sections.  Audits by third parties (such as CertiK) support its credibility. While its streaming options may vary by region, its core sportsbook and promotions make Dexsport a top choice. Stake Stake (Medium Rare N.V.) holds a Curaçao license (OGL 2024/1451/0918) according to licensing registries. It has a long history in crypto betting, strong liquidity, many markets, and good reputation for uptime and fairness. The trade-off is that many regions restrict its access, so always check your country. ThunderPick ThunderPick operates under a verified Curaçao license (JAZ / 1668) and is well known in the eSports and crypto community. It offers many markets, fun UI, and solid crypto pay rails. Some users note withdrawal limits or queue times during high load. Vave Vave is often cited as a Curacao-licensed sportsbook with solid sports coverage and VIP perks. Its user base is growing, and it competes on odds and bonus packages. As always, confirm licensing in your region before wagering. Jackbit Jackbit is backed by Ryker B.V., with a Curaçao license under OGL/2024/1800/1049. It offers many sports and esports markets, bet builder features, and reasonable crypto banking options. Its limit is that it’s heavily crypto-centric with fewer fiat options. BC.Game BC.Game has had turbulent licensing history. It once held a Curaçao license but volatility in regulatory compliance has clouded its standing. It is still popular for its casino/bonus ecosystem, but for a sportsbook, ensure you verify its current license before use. Bitcoin vs Stablecoins vs Fiat in Sports Betting Why Bitcoin (BTC)? Depth of liquidity and widespread support Good for traders who hold BTC already Price volatility is a factor — your balances move with BTC’s market price Why stablecoins (e.g. USDT)? Maintain dollar parity, resisting volatility Fast, often cheaper transactions Are widely accepted in crypto sportsbooks Why fiat? Familiar to many users Easier recourse and consumer protections (in many regulated jurisdictions) Slower banking and potentially higher fees In practice, many bettors use stablecoins for betting and hold BTC for investment. The ideal sportsbook supports both. How to Use Bitcoin / Crypto Safely for Sports Betting Choose a crypto wallet (e.g. hardware wallet, Trust Wallet, MetaMask, etc.). Buy crypto (BTC or USDT) on a regulated exchange. Match network types when sending — use the correct chain for your funds (e.g. Bitcoin mainnet, Ethereum, Tron). Deposit small test amounts first before making large wagers. Enable security features (2FA, withdrawal whitelist, etc.). Check sportsbook limits & KYC policies before you deposit. Summary   If you want the highest bonus + strongest trust credentials in the crypto sportsbook world, Dexsport is leading in October 2025. Stake, ThunderPick, Vave, and Jackbit also offer strong alternatives, each with pros and cons. Whether you prefer volatility (BTC) or stability (USDT), make sure your chosen sportsbook is properly licensed or audited, and always bet responsibly.   Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, gambling, or legal advice.
Coinstats2025/10/03 00:56
Top Trusted Crypto Casinos to Play with USDT [October 2025 Updated List]

Top Trusted Crypto Casinos to Play with USDT [October 2025 Updated List]

USDT (Tether) has become the default coin for crypto gambling in 2025. It keeps your bankroll stable, clears quickly on fast networks (TRON/TRC-20, Solana, Polygon), and is accepted by virtually every major crypto casino. This guide compiles an October 2025 short-list of trusted USDT casinos known for reliable payouts, transparent terms, and strong game libraries. How We Built This List We evaluated 30+ sites against the following criteria and only kept those that met consistent standards: Trust & oversight: clear licensing and/or independent security audits; provably fair or reputable game providers. USDT depth: multiple networks (TRC-20, ERC-20, SOL, POL/MATIC) and low-fee cashier flows. Payout speed: target under 10 minutes for crypto withdrawals after internal checks. Fair promos: transparent free-spin terms, reasonable rollover, visible max-win caps. Game coverage: leading providers (Evolution, Pragmatic Play, Play’n GO, NetEnt) and live tables. UX & support: quick KYC if ever required, 24/7 help, clear responsible-gaming tools. Note: Jurisdictional rules vary. Even “crypto” casinos may request verification for risk/fraud reasons. The 8 Best USDT Casinos in October 2025 1) Dexsport — Best Overall for USDT + Web3 Transparency Why we trust it: Dexsport.io is a licensed operation plus on-chain public live bet desk where placed bets and outcomes are visible, and security audits by CertiK and Pessimistic. USDT support: TRC-20, ERC-20, and additional chains; instant deposits/fast withdrawals. Highlights 10,000+ games, including live dealers (Evolution, Pragmatic Live, Ezugi). Sportsbook with 100+ markets per match, esports (CS2, Dota 2, Valorant), and live streams (often available even with zero balance). KYC-free onboarding via wallet, email, or Telegram; multi-chain cashier (BTC, ETH, TRX, TON, SOL, BNB, more). Promos: up to 480% across first three deposits (capped), 300 free spins, weekly cashback up to 15% without wagering, and monthly freebets for VIP Sports Club. Best for: Players who want a decentralized, auditable experience with top-tier live games and a powerful sportsbook. 2) Stake — Licensed Brand, Fast USDT Cashier Why we trust it: Longstanding licensed operator with robust AML/RG controls and consistent service levels.USDT support: ERC-20 and additional integrations; quick cashouts.Highlights 2,000+ slots, deep live casino library, full sportsbook. Transparent VIP program (reloads, weekly boosts). Modern UX, strong customer care Consider if: You value a licensed environment and don’t mind occasional KYC depending on region. 3) BC.Games — Bonuses, Social Features, Huge Library Why we trust it: Curacao-licensed, long operating history, large global player base. USDT support: Multi-network USDT plus BTC/ETH/TRX/SOL; built-in swaps. Highlights ~6,000 slots, 200+ live tables, sportsbook. Faucet, rakeback, daily wheel; frequent free-spin campaigns. Active community/chatrooms.Note: KYC can trigger for risk/limits—keep docs handy if you’re high-rolling. 4) BetFury — Casino + Staking Rewards With Fast USDT Payouts Why we trust it: Licensed, long-running hybrid with transparent promo terms and clear house games.USDT support: TRC-20 + other chains; fast withdrawals.Highlights 6,000+ games, live dealers, sportsbook coverage. Faucet/cashback, BFG staking for passive yield. Regular free-spin and reload promos.Best for: Players who want to bet and earn via staking in one ecosystem. 5) Vave — Clean, Mobile-First, Licensed Why we trust it: Licensed, straightforward promos, consistent payouts.USDT support: Multiple networks; very simple cashier.Highlights 3,000+ slots, 100+ live dealer tables; core sports markets. Weekly reloads, loyalty perks. Excellent mobile UX and quick onboarding.Best for: Newer players who prefer a simple, fast casino experience. 6) TrustDice — Minimalist, Provably Fair + USDT Why we trust it: Longstanding reputation for provably fair RNG and transparent house edge.USDT support: USDT plus BTC/ETH/EOS; quick payouts.Highlights Dice, crash, slots, live tables; light sportsbook selection. Faucet and XP leveling. Typically KYC-free unless risk flags.Best for: Players who prize simplicity and proof of fairness. 7) Thunderpick — Licensed Esports-First With USDT Why we trust it: Licensed, established in esports with growing casino catalog.USDT support: Fast cashier; also supports BTC/ETH; SOL via swap on some routes.Highlights Deep esports markets (CS2, LoL, Valorant, Dota 2), plus sportsbook and slots. Frequent odds boosts, tournaments, and occasional free-spins reloads.Best for: Crypto users who primarily bet esports but still want a competent casino. 8) Rollbit — Gamified Crypto Casino With Quick USDT Cashouts Why we trust it: Large user base, transparent gamification mechanics.USDT support: Extensive; quick withdrawals.Highlights Slots, live casino, sportsbook; “XP” leveling, lootbox-style rewards. Clear promo pages; frequent challenges.Consider if: You enjoy gamified progression layered onto standard casino play. Top Crypto Casinos (October 2025) Casino Trust Anchor (License/Audit) USDT Networks* Live Casino Sportsbook Notable Perks Dexsport Licensed + CertiK/Pessimistic audits TRC-20, ERC-20, others Yes (Evolution, etc.) Yes (100+ mkts/match) 480% welcome + 300 FS, 15% no-wager cashback, on-chain bet desk Stake Licensed (multiple) ERC-20 + integrations Yes Yes VIP reloads, polished UX BC.Games Licensed (Curacao) Multi-chain + swaps Yes Yes Faucet, rakeback, huge library BetFury Licensed (Curacao) TRC-20 + others Yes Yes Staking (BFG), faucet, cashback Vave Licensed (Curacao) Multi-chain Yes Core Mobile-first, easy promos TrustDice Provably fair + licensed ops USDT + BTC/ETH/EOS Yes Light Faucet, XP leveling Thunderpick Licensed USDT + swaps Yes Esports-first Odds boosts, tourneys Rollbit Established brand, transparent promos USDT + others Yes Yes Gamified XP, challenges *Network availability by region may vary; TRC-20 (TRON) generally offers the lowest fees. How to Choose the Right USDT Casino Pick your network: TRC-20 (TRON): lowest fees, very fast. SOL (Solana) or POL (Polygon): also fast/cheap where available. ERC-20 (Ethereum): most universal, higher fees during congestion. Check payout policies: Look for stated processing windows, max-win caps on free spins, and any manual review triggers. Scan bonus terms: Confirm wagering (x20–x40 typical), contributing games, time limits, and max bet per spin while the bonus is active. Confirm game providers: Evolution/Pragmatic Live for tables; Pragmatic Play, Play’n GO, NetEnt for slots. Have a wallet plan: Use a dedicated USDT wallet per network (e.g., TRONLink for TRC-20, MetaMask for ERC-20/POL, Phantom for SOL). Always match the network you deposit on. Getting Started (USDT) Create or open a supported wallet (MetaMask, TRONLink, Phantom). Fund USDT on your chosen network (TRC-20 is often cheapest). Register or connect your wallet (Dexsport allows wallet/email/Telegram). Claim any welcome spins/bonus. Play responsibly; set limits in the account RG tools. Withdraw back to the same-network USDT address. Bonuses & Free Spins: What “Good” Looks Like Transparent cap on free-spin wins (e.g., 0.01–0.03 BTC equivalent) and fair rollover (≤40x). Cashback without wagering is a green flag (Dexsport’s weekly up to 15%). Sportsbook boosts/freebets with clear min-odds and settlement rules. Fees & Payout Speeds (What to Expect) Deposits: usually free; network fee only. Withdrawals: most casinos cover processing; you pay network gas (lowest on TRC-20/SOL). Speed: 0–15 minutes after internal checks; first withdrawals may take longer if risk flags trigger. Responsible Gambling & Legal Note Availability depends on your jurisdiction. Use VPNs only if compliant with local law and site terms. Always set deposit/loss/time limits, and take cooling-off breaks when needed. FAQ Is USDT safer than volatile coins for casino play?Yes. Your stake value doesn’t swing with the market, which simplifies bankroll management. Which USDT network should I use?For fees/speed, TRC-20 is widely preferred. Use ERC-20 when compatibility matters most; SOL/POL are excellent where supported. Will these casinos ask for KYC?They can if risk triggers (AML/fraud) occur or for large withdrawals. Dexsport is typically KYC-free for standard play. Are live games fair?Stick to casinos using top providers (Evolution, Pragmatic Live) and/or provably fair systems. Dexsport adds on-chain verification of bet outcomes. TL;DR — Editor’s Picks (October 2025) Best overall: Dexsport — licensed, audited, on-chain transparency, elite promos, fast USDT on multiple networks. Best licensed brand UX: Stake. Best for bonuses/community: BC.Games. Best for staking + casino: BetFury. Best minimalist/provably fair: TrustDice. Best esports focus: Thunderpick. Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, gambling, or legal advice.
Coinstats2025/10/03 00:52
Presale Crypto Picks: BlockDAG, BlockchainFX, Pepenode & SpacePay

Presale Crypto Picks: BlockDAG, BlockchainFX, Pepenode & SpacePay

Presale buzz alone doesn’t build value. What matters is whether builders can use the network. Many 2025 projects push hype, but only a handful are creating real systems where decentralized The post Presale Crypto Picks: BlockDAG, BlockchainFX, Pepenode & SpacePay appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Crypto Ninjas2025/10/03 00:50
Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana, Cardano, Shiba Inu to Witness its Final 2025 Jump, Expert Reveals Key Expectations ‬

Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana, Cardano, Shiba Inu to Witness its Final 2025 Jump, Expert Reveals Key Expectations ‬

The cryptocurrency market is grappling with short-term losses, but analysts suggest a decisive move could be on the horizon.
Coinstats2025/10/03 00:49
BBVA and SGX FX Partner to Launch 24/7 Regulated Crypto Trading for Retail Investors in Europe

BBVA and SGX FX Partner to Launch 24/7 Regulated Crypto Trading for Retail Investors in Europe

Highlights: BBVA and SGX FX partner to launch 24/7 Bitcoin and Ethereum trading under Europe’s MiCA regulation. BBVA becomes the first EMEA bank to use SGX FX’s crypto infrastructure for retail clients. The deal expands BBVA’s regulated crypto services with custody, trading, and advisory in one platform. Spanish banking giant BBVA has launched a new retail crypto trading service in partnership with Singapore’s SGX FX. The initiative makes BBVA the first bank in the EMEA region to integrate SGX FX’s digital asset infrastructure, according to the report. With this move, BBVA is enabling its clients to trade Bitcoin and Ethereum directly on its current banking platforms. Trading will be available 24/7, similar in scope to its foreign exchange systems. The partnership marks a significant shift in the European banking landscape. For the first time, retail customers have been able to access digital assets from a fully regulated platform offered by a traditional bank. BBVA’s integration of crypto trading is a response to the growing demand from clients to manage both digital and traditional assets from a single interface. BBVA Teams With SGX FX to #Launch Retail #Crypto #Trading in Europe Spanish bank BBVA integrates SGX FX’s digital asset platform, offering retail clients 24/7 access to #bitcoin and ether. $BTC pic.twitter.com/G9PqVYnNrG — CryptOpus (@ImCryptOpus) October 2, 2025 BBVA and SGX FX Pioneer Regulated Retail Access to Digital Assets SGX FX brings over two decades of experience in foreign exchange technology and is known for providing aggregation, pricing, and risk management services to major institutions. The partnership with BBVA marks SGX FX’s entry into the retail market for digital assets. According to Vinay Trivedi, COO, SGX FX Sell-side Solutions, “SGX FX has built its reputation over 25 years as allowing a platform hardened by decades of live trading for the global FX markets.” By closely integrating digital assets into our existing FX offering, we allow banks such as BBVA to move fast and seamlessly launch. The system works seamlessly with BBVA’s existing banking platform, making it a seamless and familiar experience for users. Clients will be able to buy, sell, and hold cryptocurrencies in the same secure infrastructure that supports their fiat transactions. According to Luis Martins, BBVA’s Head of Macro Trading, the demand for digital assets is increasing. He said users prefer to experience these assets through a familiar and trusted interface. Compliance with MiCA and a Strong Crypto Strategy This comes as the European Union implemented its Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation. MiCA creates a legal framework that allows firms licensed to provide crypto services in the EU. By working with SGX FX, BBVA makes sure that its crypto offering meets all compliance requirements. The move sets BBVA apart from most European banks, with nearly 95% remaining away from crypto because of regulatory uncertainties. Moreover, the BBVA and SGX FX collaboration is part of the bank’s increasing involvement in the digital asset arena. In early 2025, BBVA got the green light from Spain’s Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV) to offer Bitcoin and Ethereum trading. Furthermore, Ripple Labs has partnered with BBVA to offer digital asset storage services to clients, further expanding its range of cryptocurrency services. RIPPLE PARTNERS WITH SPANISH BANK – BBVA!#Ripple will power digital asset custody for Spanish retail clients, expanding on partnerships in Switzerland & Turkey. pic.twitter.com/ICkozlUTu4 — Summit Horizon (@SummitHorizon_) September 9, 2025 Additionally, BBVA also started advising its wealth management clients to consider crypto allocations. In June, Philippe Meyer, Head of Digital and Blockchain Solutions at BBVA Switzerland, announced the move. He said that the bank recommends investing 3 to 7% of portfolios in Bitcoin and Ethereum, depending on risk tolerance. He said the strategy was first implemented in September last year because of growing client interest. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Coinstats2025/10/03 00:48
