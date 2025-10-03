MEXC Exchange
/
Kryptonyheter
/
2025-10-05 Sunday
Kryptonyheter
Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
Cronos, Crypto.com and Morpho to Bolster On-Chain Tokenization and DeFi Lending
The main purpose of this three-party partnership is to broaden the DeFi lending ecosystem while also advancing the on-chain tokenization.
COM
$0.013434
-1.28%
MORPHO
$1.8773
-1.86%
DEFI
$0.001962
-11.18%
Dela
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/03 02:45
Dela
Key Storylines Across The League
The post Key Storylines Across The League appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 28: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots runs for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter in the game at Gillette Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jordan Bank/Getty Images) Getty Images A month into the 2025 NFL season, and things seem to finally be falling into place. Contenders like the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills are exactly who many thought they’d be, while other teams like the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars have been early-season surprises. Elsewhere, it took only three games before Russell Wilson was benched in New York, and the Pittsburgh Steelers might actually be the best team in the AFC North. So, yea, there’s been no shortage of storylines playing out so far this year. With Week 5 here, and games starting to become more important for early playoff pushes, there’s even more to keep your eye on as you watch. From one contender’s struggles to a potential rising challenger in the AFC East, these are the top storylines this week. NFL Week 5 Storylines To Follow Can The Ravens Stay Afloat? Things have gone from bad to worse for Baltimore. Following their Week 4 loss to Kansas City, the Ravens sit at 1–3 overall and 12th in the AFC. While it’s still early enough to turn things around—especially in a weaker-than-expected conference—Baltimore now faces the prospect of losing Lamar Jackson for two to three weeks due to the hamstring injury suffered last weekend. In his place, veteran backup Cooper Rush will be tasked with running an offense built more for Jackson’s playstyle than his own. The team will have to lean more heavily on Derrick Henry who, since rushing for 169 yards against Buffalo in Week 1, hasn’t rushed for more than…
COM
$0.013434
-1.28%
SECOND
$0.0000096
-4.00%
GAME
$35.5745
-1.79%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 02:21
Dela
Cardano Price Could Hit $5 In 2026, But Experts Say Only If These Three Things Happen First
Cardano’s long-term believers often point to a potential run toward $5 in 2026, but many say that will not happen without three major catalysts aligning. ADA must see seismic adoption, institutional backing, and breakthroughs in scaling. Meanwhile, Remittix (RTX) is surfacing in that conversation; its progress and ambition are used as a benchmark for what [...] The post Cardano Price Could Hit $5 In 2026, But Experts Say Only If These Three Things Happen First appeared first on Blockonomi.
NOT
$0.001596
-2.91%
MAJOR
$0.12458
-2.84%
ADA
$0.842
-3.34%
Dela
Blockonomi
2025/10/03 02:18
Dela
Liberland confirms election results with Justin Sun as PM, Mr. KEY rejoins Congress
The post Liberland confirms election results with Justin Sun as PM, Mr. KEY rejoins Congress appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Free Republic of Liberland on October 1, 2025 announced the official results of its quarterly Congress elections, held fully on its custom public blockchain at blockchain.liberland.org. This libertarian microstate is the first sovereign nation to run every part of its digital infrastructure (including governance, voting and citizen services) on a blockchain system built specifically for it. The vote was conducted without any paper trail. Crypto mogul Justin Sun kept his position as Prime Minister, winning another term at the top of the executive branch. During his previous term, Justin began outreach with U.S. entities during the Trump administration transition and helped position Liberland as a state that uses blockchain for actual governance. He said: “Liberland is a blueprint for the future of freedom in the digital age. We are building a meritocracy where innovation thrives without borders.” Kaiser joins Congress to push data rights The Congress now also includes Brittany Kaiser, known for exposing Cambridge Analytica in the Netflix film The Great Hack and for founding the Own Your Data Foundation. She becomes one of seven members of the legislative body. Brittany has said she plans to use her role to protect the digital rights of citizens while advancing transparency built on blockchain technology. “After witnessing the dark side of data manipulation, I’m thrilled to contribute to a nation where technology empowers rather than exploits. Liberland’s model of merit-based participation is revolutionary, and democratically-evolved,” she said. The election system that brought her in is built on Liberland Merits (LLMerit), which are digital shares that represent a citizen’s stake in the country. People cast votes with the merits they hold, which means contributions to the community increase a voter’s influence. Mr. KEY elected to shape blockchain law Meanwhile, Karnika E. Yashwant, better known professionally as Mr. KEY, got reelected into…
SUN
$0.024817
-2.09%
COM
$0.013434
-1.28%
FREE
$0.00011422
-1.28%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 02:15
Dela
Leading TradFi Derivatives Marketplace CME Group Expands Crypto Offerings to 24/7
CME Group will offer round-the-clock cryptocurrency futures and options trading starting early 2026, subject to regulatory review and approval. The post Leading TradFi Derivatives Marketplace CME Group Expands Crypto Offerings to 24/7 appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Dela
Coinspeaker
2025/10/03 02:09
Dela
Can The Shiba Inu Price Reach $0.00008 ATH Again? What The Volume Levels Say
The post Can The Shiba Inu Price Reach $0.00008 ATH Again? What The Volume Levels Say appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Can The Shiba Inu Price Reach $0.00008 ATH Again? What The Volume Levels Say | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/shiba-inu-price-0-00008-ath/
SHIBA
$0.000000000606
+11.80%
ATH
$0.05265
-1.03%
COM
$0.013434
-1.28%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 02:04
Dela
Solana Sinks 6% To $208 While Ethereum Bulls Forecast $10K In Next Rally
Solana tanked big time, losing about 6% to nearly $208. It pretty much underlines the fact that super-fast and high performing Layer 1 chains are quite volatile most of the time. Those traders that were in Solana’s upward trend and were riding the wave got chopped off all of a sudden and now they have […]
BULLS
$747.71
+0.20%
FACT
$2.88
--%
LAYER
$0.4127
-3.77%
Dela
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/03 02:00
Dela
BlockDAG, BlockchainFX, Pepenode & SpacePay
The post BlockDAG, BlockchainFX, Pepenode & SpacePay appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Presale buzz alone doesn’t build value. What matters is whether builders can use the network. Many 2025 projects push hype, but only a handful are creating real systems where decentralized apps can grow. Ethereum is still the largest dApp base, and for any new chain to pull developers across, one thing is non-negotiable: it must run on EVM. BlockDAG is leading that shift. With nearly $420 million collected, 26.5 billion+ coins distributed, and over 2,900% growth since its first batch, it is proving itself as more than a passing story. Batch 30 fixes the price at $0.0015 for a limited time while the market price sits at $0.03, giving late buyers extra space for gains. But numbers are not the full picture. BlockDAG: Presale Crypto Coin With Real dApp Power BlockDAG is one of the few presale crypto coins that lets developers move Ethereum apps without touching a single line of code. Full Ethereum Virtual Machine integration is already live on its Awakening Testnet. Solidity contracts, MetaMask, and Remix work straight away. This is not future talk. Developers can use their Ethereum apps now, on BlockDAG (BDAG), with no added coding or restructuring. That direct compatibility removes delays and keeps projects intact from contract to front-end. It cuts migration costs and shortens timelines. Its system goes beyond EVM. By mixing Directed Acyclic Graph with Proof-of-Work, BlockDAG handles speed while still keeping finality secure. Many DAG chains lack this, but BlockDAG’s hybrid setup supports between 2,000 and 15,000 transactions per second. Gas stays low even under load. Community growth shows real traction. Over 3 million users run the X1 mobile miner, and nearly 20k+ hardware miners are already on board. Exchange backing is in place with 20 listings. Its dashboard previews post-launch trading, while referral rewards and academy tools keep users…
COM
$0.013434
-1.28%
BUZZ
$0.00533
-1.93%
T
$0.01549
-3.00%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 01:52
Dela
Putin Challenges Trump with Economic Threats
Putin warned Trump of economic consequences if Russia is targeted further. Putin emphasized the critical role of Russian uranium in U.S. Continue Reading:Putin Challenges Trump with Economic Threats The post Putin Challenges Trump with Economic Threats appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
TRUMP
$7.732
-1.46%
U
$0.010279
-2.16%
Dela
Coinstats
2025/10/03 01:49
Dela
Forbes P.M. Newsletter Helps You Digest The News And Markets Each Day
The post Forbes P.M. Newsletter Helps You Digest The News And Markets Each Day appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. POOL/AFP via Getty Images Introducing Forbes P.M.: Your End-of-Day Briefing on What Actually Matters The news is evolving quicker than ever, and keeping up can seem impossible. A new end-of-day newsletter will bring you the biggest stories of the day—and explain why they matter. Subscribe to Forbes P.M. here. What makes Forbes P.M. different from other newsletters? Forbes editors—experts in business, politics, wealth, power, entertainment and lifestyle—will distill the whirlwind of information into a brief, useful guide to what matters most to Forbes’ readers. Rather than an algorithm or feed sending a stream of stories your way, this newsletter relies on human editors to identify what’s genuinely significant. We know your time is valuable, so we’ll keep it brief, straightforward and engaging. What can I expect? Each day, Forbes editors will curate a briefing structured around four elements: Today’s Biggest Story – A brief, digestible summary of the day’s defining news, distilled to its essential context. The Must Read – One piece of Forbes journalism that matters, with a brief explanation of what it covers and why it’s significant. More Breaking News — Three other stories capturing the day’s other news you may have missed. In Case You Missed It – A selection of the most-read and important stories from Forbes, chosen by editors to surface coverage that might have been overlooked. Forbes P.M. will arrive weekday evenings between 5-6 p.m. ET, perhaps just in time for your evening commute, or a moment of unwinding and catching up on what you may have missed. Subscribe to Forbes P.M. here. Do you want more frequent updates to your inbox? You can also sign up for our breaking news alerts here. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/mattrasnic/2025/10/02/forbes-pm-newsletter-breaking-news-markets-finance-updates-/
P
$0.07218
-26.33%
M
$2.12907
+1.19%
COM
$0.013434
-1.28%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 01:48
Dela
Trendande nyheter
Mer
ADA Chart “Never Looked This Good,” Analyst Says
FTX Warns Users of Ongoing Phishing Campaigns Amid Bankruptcy Distributions
Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council
U.S. tech giants reached $20.8 trillion market cap, surpassing the EU’s $19.4 trillion GDP milestone
Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain