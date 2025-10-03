Capitol Gains: Shutdown blues slow crypto work

As the US government shutdown enters its second day, the crypto industry is left wondering how the closure will impact pending regulatory matters. Currently in limbo: the crypto market structure bill, the status of GENIUS Act policies, and the timeline for approving certain spot crypto ETFs. Spot crypto ETFs Perhaps the most direct impact the government shutdown is expected to have on the crypto industry is that new spot crypto ETFs will be delayed. The Securities and Exchange Commission said that during the shutdown, staff will not review or approve registration statements or issue notices of effectiveness. An "extremely limited number" of SEC staff will be monitoring emergency email addresses and phone lines for each commission division, the guidance added. An "emergency" would be anything that immediately threatens market stability, personal safety or property protection. One crypto ETF issuer told Blockworks that prior to the shutdown, they were feeling confident about listing on Monday, Oct. 6. But now things are up in the air. Crypto market structure bill Despite the shutdown, members of the Senate Banking Committee plan to work on the market structure bill that is due for a markup, according to a person familiar with the matter. Lawmakers originally wanted to hold a markup hearing for the Responsible Financial Innovation Act of 2025 at the end of September, Blockworks previously reported, but the failure to pass an appropriations bill delayed this timeline. Senate Banking Committee Republicans in September finalized the bill draft, expanding upon the House's CLARITY Act, which passed in July. The industry is still waiting for the Senate Agriculture Committee — which oversees the Commodity Futures Trading Commission — to release its version of a market structure bill. A person familiar with the matter told Blockworks ahead of the shutdown that the Agriculture Committee's draft was…