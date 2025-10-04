2025-10-05 Sunday

Sam Bankman-Fried Admits His “Biggest Mistake” in FTX Collapse

The post Sam Bankman-Fried Admits His “Biggest Mistake” in FTX Collapse appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of FTX, now serving a 25-year prison sentence, says the downfall of his $32 billion company was his biggest mistake was giving control of the exchange to John J. Ray III to lead the bankrupt exchange. He believes this decision stopped him from saving the company. Biggest Mistake Behind $32 …
CoinPedia2025/10/04 21:41
Speculative Retail Trading is Good for Financial Markets, Actually

The post Speculative Retail Trading is Good for Financial Markets, Actually appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Traditional investment firms all have the same mantras: “time in the market beats timing,” “move slowly,” and “big money is in the waiting.” It’s an action plan that made sense 20 years ago, but today, it’s a sure strategy for getting steamrolled by forces most of these firms refuse to acknowledge. The uncomfortable truth is that markets no longer run on just earnings reports and balance sheets; they run on stories, memes, and cultural ideas that gain momentum through social communities like X and Reddit and move faster than analysts can reliably keep track of. As much as we want to call GameStop a glitch, it’s only a preview of how markets now work. Crypto investors had an outsized role in driving this shift that spilled over into traditional markets. And now, retail investors have evolved from spectators to active market movers and makers, armed with platforms that let them coordinate, analyze, and act upon market intelligence at scale and unprecedented speed. While not every retail investor can outpace professional analysts, the most plugged-in communities have shown they can collectively move faster than institutions still operating by outdated playbooks. Look at Reddit’s WallStreetBets users, who drove the 2021 GameStop rally that led to massive losses for short sellers, citing that retail traders were the real force behind the market upheaval. Investors who have learned to read the cultural signals and narratives alongside financial ones will stay ahead. Markets Don’t Crash From Speculation A Wall Street secret is that markets don’t crash because of meme stocks — they crash because of stubborn loyalty to yesterday’s winners. The historic Dot-com Bubble didn’t burst because traders shifted their attention, but because both institutional and retail investors were in denial about industry over-valuation. Instead of recognizing the underlying stories that showed early signs of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 21:33
Crypto Markets Face Uncertainty as US Government Shutdown Looms, but This Crypto Could Be the Best Altcoin to Buy Now

U.S. shutdown triggers crypto volatility, but Tapzi’s growth and Ethena’s whale activity signal ongoing market strength.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/04 21:22
Pi Network Warning: Hack Fears Grow After Dubious Post on X

Is there a cause for concern?
CryptoPotato2025/10/04 20:57
MLB Division Series Pitching Matchups Heavily Favor Home Teams

The post MLB Division Series Pitching Matchups Heavily Favor Home Teams appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Philadelphia Phillies SP Cristopher Sanchez delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. The second round of the MLB postseason kicks off today, with all eight remaining teams in action. The four best division winners will have home-field advantage after a five-day layoff, and the quirks of the schedule give them an added boost beyond that. The four road teams today all prevailed in the Wild Card round, which means they all sent their best pitchers to the hill on Tuesday. Rather than have their aces go on short rest to start Game 1 of the best-of-five Division Series, they’ll pit their fourth-best starters against their opponents’ number ones. The pitching advantage means the team with the better regular-season record gets a larger boost in the Division Series than in any other round. Not only do they get to use their best hurler right away, but they also have a massive rest advantage and kick off the series at home. Cubs @ Brewers The Milwaukee Brewers led MLB with 97 wins, finishing five games ahead of the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central. They’ll put Freddy Peralta on the hill today at 2:08 EDT. He boasts a 2.70 ERA with 5.5 WAR (Baseball-Reference version) and a league-leading 17 wins. He and Dylan Cease of the San Diego Padres are the only two pitchers in MLB with 200 or more strikeouts in each of the last three seasons. Matthew Boyd will take the ball for Chicago. He’s a 34-year-old journeyman lefty pitching for his fourth team in four years, but he actually led the Cubs in pitching WAR with 2.6. That was his best mark since 2019, and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 20:57
XRP ETF Speculation Builds — Best Altcoin to Buy Now as Ripple Consolidates at $2.95

XRP has entered a quiet yet tense consolidation phase around $2.95, and behind the scenes, speculation is intensifying over possible spot XRP ETF approvals. In recent weeks, multiple fund managers have filed proposals, and regulatory reform is shortening timelines—giving investors renewed hope. Meanwhile, capital is beginning to rotate toward altcoins that could benefit from the ETF ripple effect. As XRP firms up, analysts are now asking: which altcoins should investors hold now to ride the next wave? Below, we dig into XRP’s outlook, and present two standout picks that are gaining attention. XRP’s Tight Range & ETF Momentum The price of XRP remains stuck between $2.85 and $3.10 because investors from both sides remain indecisive about the ETF news. The market consolidation process could be removing available supply before the price breaks out. The market is showing warning signs, as on-chain metrics indicate declining activity, while open interest continues to decrease. ETF speculation remains the primary driving force behind market movements. The combination of Ripple’s legal certainty and rising institutional investment documents has brought XRP back into focus. The introduction of new XRP ETFs is expected to draw between $3 billion and $5 billion in investment funds during their initial year, which will reduce market supply while increasing demand.  The situation presents multiple positive elements but also contains several negative factors. The ETF excitement does not guarantee strong market performance, as Ambcrypto indicates that the market requires additional buying pressure to validate its growth.  The SEC has introduced faster ETF approval procedures, which now take 75 days instead of 240 days, thus creating an immediate need for XRP filing approvals. The current review process of Spot-XRP applications indicates October 2025 will become a decisive period for the market. The current XRP price indicates investors should remain patient because time for market catalysts is running out. Altcoin Pick #1: Cardano (ADA) — Stability Meets Upside The regulatory challenges facing XRP do not stop Cardano (ADA) from advancing its fundamental development. The systematic development of Hydra and other scaling solutions by Cardano creates a solid foundation for enduring market expansion. The whale accumulation pattern demonstrates positive indicators. Major ADA investors have started to rebuild their investment positions, according to market analysts. The macro market rotation toward institutional investors seeking better value than XRP will positively impact ADA despite its lack of direct ETF flow connection. ADA offers investors a stable investment opportunity due to its robust ecosystem, developer growth, and lower price volatility. Altcoin Pick #2: MAGACOIN FINANCE — Speculative Upside in the Rotation MAGACOIN FINANCE stands out as a promising project that investors are now focusing on because of its tokenomics, marketing success, and potential for early-stage growth. The project lacks XRP’s institutional backing, but it attracts investors due to its tokenomics and marketing success, as well as its potential for early-stage growth. The cryptocurrency market now includes MAGACOIN FINANCE as one of its promising altcoins because investors believe that XRP ETFs would create a market surge that MAGACOIN FINANCE could potentially benefit from as a suitable addition to high-risk investment portfolios. The approval is moving their funds from secure assets to riskier investments. The limited supply and growing interest in its design. Risks, Timing & Strategy The upcoming developments remain uncertain. The process of ETF approval is subject to potential delays, which could slow down market progress. The price of XRP may stay within its current trading range for an extended period, longer than what analysts predict. Speculative investments in MAGACOIN FINANCE face two possible outcomes: they could experience an overheating market, or they might not meet investor expectations. A strategic investment plan should include XRP for its fundamental value, while ADA serves as a reliable underdog asset, and MAGACOIN FINANCE gets a small allocation for its potential to generate significant returns. Monitor the upcoming ETF decisions in October together with market volume movements and XRP price behavior near its $3.10 resistance level. Final Take The current XRP price stability at $2.95 does not indicate weakness because it could be a strategic position. The upcoming ETF approval process creates an opportunity for XRP to experience a significant price increase. The actual market gains are likely to occur through altcoins, which receive funding from investors transferring their assets. My current investment advice focuses on XRP’s fundamental story, while also incorporating ADA for long-term stability and making a strategic bet on MAGACOIN FINANCE. You can learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE via the official website: Website: https://magacoinfinance.com Access: https://magacoinfinance.com/access X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance
Coinstats2025/10/04 20:55
Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here Reached No. 1 In America In 1975

The post Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here Reached No. 1 In America In 1975 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here hit No. 1 in America in 1975, becoming the band’s second chart-topper and later one of its most celebrated classics. LONDON – JULY 02: (L to R) David Gilmour, Roger Waters, Nick Mason and Rick Wright from the band Pink Floyd on stage at “Live 8 London” in Hyde Park on July 2, 2005 in London, England. The free concert is one of ten simultaneous international gigs including Philadelphia, Berlin, Rome, Paris, Barrie, Tokyo, Cornwall, Moscow and Johannesburg. The concerts precede the G8 summit (July 6-8) to raising awareness for MAKEpovertyHISTORY. (Photo by MJ Kim/Getty Images) Getty Images Pink Floyd is one of the most highly-regarded rock bands in history. The group found immense commercial success and (largely) critical acclaim throughout the years that the band was producing new music, especially in the late ’60s and certainly the 1970s. Pink Floyd is one of the few acts from that era that still regularly appears on charts all around the world, including some of the largest music markets like the United States and United Kingdom, the group’s home base. Half a century ago, the rockers were working in fine form and pushing the boundaries of what rock music could do, and what the public would consume. It was that year that the outfit’s Wish You Were Here became another No. 1 success in America. Wish You Were Here Reached No. 1 in the U.S. Wish You Were Here climbed to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 — the company’s flagship albums chart in the U.S. — in its second week on the chart, the list dated October 4, 1975. The full-length became Pink Floyd’s second No. 1 in America, and the group’s first to spend more than one frame running the show, as Wish You…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 20:54
XRP Hits $3.10 and Pulls Back, Is $3.00 the Make or Break?

Detail: https://coincu.com/uncategorized/xrp-hits-3-10-and-pulls-back/
Coinstats2025/10/04 20:51
VanEck Highlights Fusaka’s Impact on L2 Scaling, Blob Capacity, and ETH Value

The post VanEck Highlights Fusaka’s Impact on L2 Scaling, Blob Capacity, and ETH Value appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ethereum is gearing up for its next big upgrade, Fusaka, which promises lower costs and smoother performance for users.  In its September 2025 crypto recap, asset manager VanEck highlighted that Ethereum’s scaling roadmap is entering its next phase with the upcoming Fusaka upgrade, planned for December 2025. Here is how the upgrade could prove to be a game changer for the network. Targeting Ethereum’s Biggest Bottleneck The update will introduce Peer Data Availability Sampling (PeerDAS), a feature that helps improve Ethereum’s Layer-2 (L2) blockchain scalability by reducing the data requirements needed by Ethereum validators to verify the L2s. This improvement targets one of Ethereum’s biggest challenges: data availability for rollups. The average blob usage on Ethereum has reached the six-blob target for the first time since the Dencun upgrade in March 2025. Dencun initially capped blocks at three blobs, but after confirming network stability, the limit was raised to six in May. Since then, Layer-2 rollups have steadily filled this space, reflecting strong demand for cheap data availability and marking another step toward Ethereum’s rollup-focused scaling. Currently, Coinbase’s Base and Worldcoin’s World Chain account for roughly 60% of all L2 data submitted to Ethereum. Fusaka Expands Blob Capacity  VanEck notes that the upcoming Fusaka upgrade will let Ethereum increase blob capacity by  allowing nodes to verify blocks using probabilistic sampling instead of downloading all the blob data.  This means validators use less bandwidth and storage, making higher throughput possible without compromising security. The plan is to raise blob targets gradually through “Blob Parameter Only” (BPO) forks, with Fusaka laying the technical groundwork. PeerDAS introduces complexity, relying on erasure coding and statistical guarantees, so developers are gradually increasing capacity to avoid network or validator strain. Boosting ETH Activity Fusaka could lower costs for L2 rollups, making transactions cheaper and boosting Ethereum activity. While it will not significantly restore L1 fee revenue, since L2 adoption takes a chunk of mainnet fees, it strengthens ETH’s central role in the Ethereum ecosystem. As more activity moves to Layer-2 networks, the security of Ethereum’s L1 settlements becomes even more critical. This boosts ETH’s value as a store of value and monetary asset, even as L1 fee revenue declines. In short, ETH is shifting from a fee-driven yield-bearing asset to a monetary store of value. VanEck also warned that as institutional actors like crypto treasury firms and ETPs keep staking more ETH for yield, holders who leave their ETH unstaked could see their share diluted. “A Fix” For Limitations Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin also called Fusaka, “a fix” for Ethereum’s current limitations with blobs and said that the core feature, PeerDAS, is trying to do something “pretty unprecedented”. He also added that safety is the top priority for Fusaka. VanEck shared that ETH dipped slightly in September, underperforming Bitcoin, after two months of strong gains. Daily transactions fell 8.7% to 47.2M, but still the second-highest on record.  DEX volumes dropped 20.3% to $111.9B, marking the third-highest month ever, while stablecoin transfers on Ethereum totaled $1.74T, down 4% from August but up 105% year-to-date.
Coinstats2025/10/04 20:46
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Soars Amid Market Shifts, Fueling Hopes for Q4 Surge

Shiba Inu’s burn rate surges, signaling potential market shift ahead. Weekly burn rate spikes, igniting hope for Shiba Inu rally. Shiba Inu eyes breakout above $0.000017, targeting new highs. Shiba Inu’s burn rate has experienced a remarkable surge, with a 2,033.51% increase in the last 24 hours, according to Shibburn. In just one day, over 5.7 million SHIB tokens were burned, reflecting a substantial rise in daily burn activity. This increase is part of a broader trend in the past week, where the weekly burn rate jumped by 438.54%, with nearly 70 million SHIB tokens eradicated. The rapid burn uptick comes after a period of lower burn figures, aligning with a market sell-off that dampened sentiment. In recent days, Shiba Inu’s price has seen an upward trajectory, driven partly by the broader cryptocurrency market’s recovery. With Bitcoin’s price climbing and cryptocurrencies gaining a safe-haven status amid fears of a potential government shutdown, Shiba Inu followed suit. It posted three consecutive days of gains, reaching a high of $0.00001289 before retreating. While the token has been consolidating within a narrow range for most of the year, investors are now eyeing the potential for an explosive rally in the fourth quarter. HOURLY SHIB UPDATE$SHIB Price: $0.00001257 (1hr 0.13% ▲ | 24hr 0.62% ▲ )Market Cap: $7,405,573,959 (0.67% ▲)Total Supply: 589,247,587,634,830 TOKENS BURNTPast 24Hrs: 5,700,223 (2033.51% ▲)Past 7 Days: 69,854,289 (438.54% ▲) — Shibburn (@shibburn) October 4, 2025 Also Read: Cathie Wood: Early Life and Net Worth – The Vision Behind ARK Invest and the Future of Innovation Shiba Inu Eyes Q4 Rally After Broad Consolidation Since March, Shiba Inu has primarily traded within a defined range, fluctuating between $0.00001 and $0.0000176. However, many believe a decisive move above the $0.000017 mark could signal the end of this consolidation phase, paving the way for a more significant breakout. If this happens, the next targets could be as high as $0.000025 and possibly even $0.000033. The $0.00001 support level has proved resilient, preventing the token from experiencing further downward pressure, particularly during market turbulence in April and June. In another important update, Shiba Inu’s development team, led by Kaal Dhairya, addressed a recent issue concerning the Shibarium bridge incident. The 4.6 million SHIB delegation, initially exploited by an attacker, has been neutralized through a series of controlled contract upgrades. The team is working on restoring normal operations, ensuring users can safely bridge or withdraw their assets. Looking ahead, Shiba Inu’s performance hinges on both the continuation of the broader cryptocurrency recovery and the progress of its burn initiatives. The strong weekly burn figures provide a glimmer of hope that the community’s commitment to reducing circulating supply might have a meaningful impact on the price. Also Read: Tether and Antalpha Seek to Raise $200 Million for Digital Asset Treasury The post Shiba Inu Burn Rate Soars Amid Market Shifts, Fueling Hopes for Q4 Surge appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/10/04 20:33
