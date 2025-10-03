Thailand wil ook andere crypto ETF’s aanbieden, naast Bitcoin

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Thailand is van plan haar crypto Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) aanbod uit te breiden. Daarbij willen ze verder gaan dan alleen Bitcoin. Het is een goed teken van de bredere adoptie van crypto in het land. Maar wat is Thailand precies van plan? En wat betekent het voor de adoptie van crypto in het land? Thailand wil haar ETF aanbod uitbreiden Thailand is van plan om haar crypto ETF aanbod uit te breiden. Dit liet Bloomberg weten in een recent rapport. Het land is bezig met het opstellen van nieuwe regels om crypto ETF’s met verschillende activa mogelijk te maken. Dit houdt in dat ook andere cryptocurrency’s, naast Bitcoin, op de Thaise beurs verhandelt kunnen worden. Hierdoor wordt het makkelijker voor Thaise instellingen om te diversifiëren binnen de cryptomarkt. De plannen volgen op het goedkeuren van de eerste Bitcoin ETF in Thailand. Uiteindelijk is het de bedoeling om de toegang tot crypto verder te vergroten. Dit is goed nieuws voor de bredere acceptie van crypto in het land. Thailand heeft tot doel om een knooppunt voor crypto te worden in de Asia-Pacific regio. Door goede regelgeving op te stellen, komen ze steeds dichter in de buurt van deze doelstelling. Wat betekent het voor de adoptie van crypto in het land? Voor de bredere adoptie van crypto in Thailand is het een positieve vooruitgang. Als het land daadwerkelijk voor ogen heeft om een knooppunt voor crypto te worden, zijn manieren om toegang te krijgen tot de cryptomarkt een basis. Hierdoor zijn dus beleggingsvehikels, zoals ETF’s, bijna een vereiste om de institutionele adoptie op gang te brengen. Het land heeft nog een lange weg te gaan om een leider te worden op het gebied van adoptie. Toch zijn het belangrijke stappen die gezet worden die positieve vooruitzichten brengen voor de toekomst van Thailand en crypto. Voor de bredere cryptomarkt is de adoptie die Thailand hiermee biedt ook een goed teken. Het land zorgt ervoor dat de bredere adoptie van de cryptomarkt groeit, waarmee ook de cryptomarkt zelf kan groeien. Op de lange termijn zullen meer landen zulke initiatieven moeten nemen. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Thailand wil ook andere crypto ETF’s aanbieden, naast Bitcoin is geschreven door Marijn van Leeuwen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.