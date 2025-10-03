MEXC Exchange
Kryptonyheter
2025-10-05 Sunday
Kryptonyheter
Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
XRP News: Nasdaq Firm VivoPower Raises $19M to Build Treasury Holdings
While most companies hold cash, bonds, or even Bitcoin in reserve, VivoPower is deliberately building an XRP position. Executives argue […] The post XRP News: Nasdaq Firm VivoPower Raises $19M to Build Treasury Holdings appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/03 02:30
Moku Kicks Off Pre-Sale for Grand Arena S1 Booster Box Ahead of $1M Season
Moku starts Grand Arena S1 pre-sale: Booster Boxes (30 packs, 150 cards) with exclusive super-rares. No-loss raffle Oct 8–14; second-chance gacha Oct 15–17.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/03 02:30
Top 5 Cryptos to Buy in October 2025 — BullZilla Leads, With XRP, MoonBull, La Culex, and BNB
XRP decision window and BNB network upgrades set the tone—BullZilla’s meme coin presale headlines, with MoonBull and La Culex rounding out the list.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/03 02:15
Thailand wil ook andere crypto ETF’s aanbieden, naast Bitcoin
Thailand wil ook andere crypto ETF's aanbieden, naast Bitcoin

Thailand is van plan haar crypto Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) aanbod uit te breiden. Daarbij willen ze verder gaan dan alleen Bitcoin. Het is een goed teken van de bredere adoptie van crypto in het land. Maar wat is Thailand precies van plan? En wat betekent het voor de adoptie van crypto in het land? Thailand wil haar ETF aanbod uitbreiden Thailand is van plan om haar crypto ETF aanbod uit te breiden. Dit liet Bloomberg weten in een recent rapport. Het land is bezig met het opstellen van nieuwe regels om crypto ETF's met verschillende activa mogelijk te maken. Dit houdt in dat ook andere cryptocurrency's, naast Bitcoin, op de Thaise beurs verhandelt kunnen worden. Hierdoor wordt het makkelijker voor Thaise instellingen om te diversifiëren binnen de cryptomarkt. De plannen volgen op het goedkeuren van de eerste Bitcoin ETF in Thailand. Uiteindelijk is het de bedoeling om de toegang tot crypto verder te vergroten. Dit is goed nieuws voor de bredere acceptie van crypto in het land. Thailand heeft tot doel om een knooppunt voor crypto te worden in de Asia-Pacific regio. Door goede regelgeving op te stellen, komen ze steeds dichter in de buurt van deze doelstelling. Wat betekent het voor de adoptie van crypto in het land? Voor de bredere adoptie van crypto in Thailand is het een positieve vooruitgang. Als het land daadwerkelijk voor ogen heeft om een knooppunt voor crypto te worden, zijn manieren om toegang te krijgen tot de cryptomarkt een basis. Hierdoor zijn dus beleggingsvehikels, zoals ETF's, bijna een vereiste om de institutionele adoptie op gang te brengen. Het land heeft nog een lange weg te gaan om een leider te worden op het gebied van adoptie. Toch zijn het belangrijke stappen die gezet worden die positieve vooruitzichten brengen voor de toekomst van Thailand en crypto. Voor de bredere cryptomarkt is de adoptie die Thailand hiermee biedt ook een goed teken. Het land zorgt ervoor dat de bredere adoptie van de cryptomarkt groeit, waarmee ook de cryptomarkt zelf kan groeien. Op de lange termijn zullen meer landen zulke initiatieven moeten nemen. Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Thailand wil ook andere crypto ETF's aanbieden, naast Bitcoin is geschreven door Marijn van Leeuwen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats
2025/10/03 02:01
Bitcoin As The New Battleground—Sweden Signals Interest In Joining The Race
Two members of Sweden’s Riksdag have proposed that the state investigate creating a strategic Bitcoin reserve and make clear it will not change the law that defines the central bank’s monetary policy. The idea is framed as a way to guard against inflation and to give the country another kind of store of value. Related […]
Bitcoinist
2025/10/03 02:00
Australia’s Fitell Adds 216.8M $PUMP to Solana Treasury – Stock Sinks 14% on Debut Buy
Fitell has disclosed a $1.5M purchase of 216.8M PUMP and advanced a broader Solana strategy with staking, custody, and DeFi, while tracked institutions report nearly 18M SOL. Fitell news spans Pump and Solana activity.
Coinstats
2025/10/03 01:57
Zcash Leads the Charge: Double-Digit Gainers Ignite $4.12T Crypto Rally
On Thursday, crypto’s total market value climbed to $4.12 trillion, advancing 2.15% against the U.S. dollar as bitcoin ( BTC) added 1.8% and ethereum ( ETH) leapt 2.8%. Several altcoins ditched the supporting-act role on Thursday, strutting in with double-digit gains that outshone bitcoin and ethereum’s headliner moves. Altcoins Steal Thursday’s Spotlight On Oct. 2, […]
Coinstats
2025/10/03 01:55
The Daily: JPMorgan says bitcoin could hit $165,000 by year-end, TOKEN2049 best bits, RIP CME gaps, and more
The following article is adapted from The Block’s newsletter, The Daily, which comes out on weekday afternoons.
Coinstats
2025/10/03 01:46
Pepe Price Prediction Peaks, Pepeto Presale Raises $6.9M, Attracting Smart Whales
Pepe shocked the market in 2023 when a $10,000 buy became $1,000,000 within months. In this piece, we explain our Pepe price prediction with the key levels and catalysts so you can judge if Pepe coin still has a chance to repeat the kind of run that changed many peoples lives back then.We also look
Coinstats
2025/10/03 01:45
Elon Musk confirms xAI is hiring game developers to expand into video games
Elon Musk has confirmed that xAI is looking to hire candidates for the development of video games, and with that, xAI is set to expand into the gaming space. Elon Musk reacted to a post of an X user who claimed that xAI is hiring for video games, to which Musk said, “True.” True https://t.co/EqSh67r0Vp […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/03 01:37
